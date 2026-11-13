Puck: Robert Pattinson is the favorite & leading contender for James Bond

The Bond Stakes grow more confusing by the day. Last we heard, the James Bond shortlist was expanding, not retracting, as more actors joined the final rounds of screen-tests. Reportedly, the current shortlist is: Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, with Pattinson and Hoult as “late entries” into the Bond Stakes. Well, about all of that, there are two new pieces. One is this Daily Mail piece saying that Josh O’Connor is out of the race. A source told the Mail that “Josh has turned down the Bond role,” and something about how Josh planned to take a break in 2027. I don’t believe Josh “turned down the role,” but I would totally believe that Josh exited out of the Bond race after a few screen tests, either by his own choice or because one of the producers let him know that he probably wasn’t a serious contender. Which brings me to this huge scoop from Puck’s Matthew Belloni, which is full of gossip about MGM-Amazon’s math and why Robert Pattinson is starting to look like the consensus favorite for Bond. Some highlights:
Pattinson is the smart choice: And now that the process has indeed neared its end—barring hiccups, we’ll get an announcement before Christmas, presumably via white smoke from the Laurel Grill outside the Amazon MGM lot—it’s worth looking at the why behind the casting, not just who might get the job. Because a strong case can be made that one choice makes the most sense for Amazon MGM and director Denis Villeneuve. Yeah, that’s Pattinson.
The test deals: Let’s start with one overlooked element here: the test deals. The potential 007s all signed contracts granting Amazon MGM their services on this film (Bond 26, in the parlance of the franchise), plus options on subsequent movies. That’s standard for franchise films of any decent size. Daniel Craig, when he tested for Bond, signed on for one film and three optional follow-ups (that contract was later renegotiated). But the test deals here were not all the same, per three sources familiar with the dealmaking. O’Connor and Lowden, for instance, were required to sign up for four Bonds, if chosen. Pattinson, on the other hand, was able to lower that commitment to three (plus a whole lot more money than the others), given his stardom. So whoever is chosen will confer upon Amazon MGM different rights to their services. That’s only a problem in success, of course, and I doubt, given the stakes here, that the filmmakers would choose their Bond based on who’s cheaper. But unlike with previous installments, it suggests the studio is willing or even eager to sacrifice a bit to get a “name” star to front its most important franchise.
Bond producers weren’t happy with their original shortlist: There’s a theory going around that Villeneuve and producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal wouldn’t have gone through the trouble of bringing in established stars like Pattinson and Hoult if they were happy with the less well-known guys. Rob and Nic definitely tested after the others, though Pattinson was always a name Villeneuve wanted to see. And Pattinson’s test deal was so difficult to close, per two sources familiar with the process, that some involved were left wondering why the filmmakers would bother if they didn’t really want him.
Barbara Broccoli liked Pattinson: In fact, Broccoli made it known to those in her orbit that she liked Pattinson for Bond around the time that No Time to Die, the final Craig pic, was gearing up to shoot. Then he was announced as Batman, and she quickly lost interest.
The new Bond needs to be a star, a name: Denis has a relationship with Pattinson, of course, having directed him in the third Dune movie. But there’s a decent, if somewhat contrarian, argument that Bond 26 kinda needs a star of his caliber. Not needs, necessarily, but would benefit greatly from a star. I know… that’s why you hire Denis, to avoid that pressure. And… it’s Bond! The character is arguably way better without some star’s career baggage. But think about it. No franchise is bulletproof anymore—everything is vulnerable and most can be helped by a value-add element, like an established star. It’s why Universal plopped Scarlett Johansson into its biggest franchise, Jurassic World, and why the town’s biggest franchise filmmaker, Nolan, stacked The Odyssey with A-listers. Bond has always been enough to sell itself. Now? Maybe it needs to be so-and-so as Bond.
The Batman issue: While it would be weird and potentially cannibalistic for Batman and James Bond to be the same guy, the currently shooting The Batman: Part II may be Pattinson’s last turn in the cape and cowl. Even before director Matt Reeves was temporarily replaced by Steven Soderbergh due to a personal issue, Reeves had fallen far behind on the project, which eventually pushed the release date to February 2028. It’s hard to believe that Skydance, and its new DC president, Jeremy Latcham, will go down that path again. Indulging a lengthy timeline on the company’s number one franchise is probably not an option for the debt-laden Skydance. And without Reeves, Pattinson is unlikely to continue in the role, I’d guess.
I think Belloni’s making some interesting arguments, and Pattinson is absolutely the biggest “star” of the shortlist, and maybe that’s significant. The biggest argument I’ve seen that Pattinson is the leading contender is that Denis Villeneuve is a huge Pattinson fan and they just worked together in Dune 3. They have an existing relationship, which means Pattinson is likely up for whatever Denis wants from him. Which brings me to another rumor percolating through the Bond Stakes: that Denis was always interested in Pattinson, but as a Bond villain, and Pattinson was involved in the screen tests to “face off” against potential Bonds. Which… if you’ve followed Pattinson’s career, makes a lot of sense. Still, Belloni’s tea is piping hot about the potential contracts and the Amazon rumor mill about “needing a star.”
PS… Pattinson’s trajectory is insane, right? From Sparkle Vamp to art-house to Batman to Bond??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
And Harry Potter!
Yes, after what Cedric Diggory’s been through, he deserves a second chance of playing a hero in another franchise.
After seeing him in the Odyssey, I think he would be an amazing Bond villain. alas, I am not in charge of these things.
Considering his career choices, a role as a villain is more likely. He does play the hero in the Batman, but even then he portrays Bruce Wayne as this little weirdo freak, which I love.
I generally find Bond movies tedious because Bond is such a paper-thin male power fantasy. The only Bond I’ve ever been able to stomach was Daniel Craig because he was able to infuse the character with some raw vulnerabilities. I am, however, curious to see what Villeneuve will do with the franchise.
I can also see Pattinson auditioning for Bond for shits and giggles and not actually taking the role. Part of the whole Bond mystique is that the Bond role makes the star. They don’t cast stars. Marvel has the same issue. The movies are a lot less interesting now that they are casting stars instead of making him.
Do think Pattinson would make a good Bond, though.
Pattinson can play almost anything so I think he could pull off Bond, but I would prefer someone less famous who could disappear into the role. Also, he’s kinda wasted on Bond—he’s such an interesting actor that I’d rather he play the villain.
Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult would make better villains than Bond. I really don’t know the other actors on the rest of that list. My choice would be Regé-Jean Page. Yes, he’s a pretty boy, but he can play cold, calculating, mysterious and sexy. Never saw Bridgerton, but loved him in Dungeons & Dragons movie. He was hilarious and he can certainly play a hero type.
You should watch Black Book, it is a spy thriller by Steven Soderberg. It stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married spys but Regé-Jean Page plays a smaller role as another spy.
I don’t understand why he would make a better villain? Is it because he played a convincing really evil character in the Odyssey?
So for me, a Bond villain needs to be both over the top evil and charismatic/engaging. I don’t want him to be likeable per se, but I want to enjoy scenes where he’s in the room (Javier Bardem was great at this.) Like I want there to be nuance and some sort of backstory while not losing that over the top evilness. and I think Pattinson could nail that. And yes, the odyssey convinced me of that. i dont want him to play the same character, obviously, but I think he could nail that quality that makes Bond villains so…..villain-y, lol. remember these movies are supposed to be a little bit over the top.
All the people in the running to be Bond are very underwhelming. Time to retire the Bond franchise.
Yes, Robert Pattinson would be a great choice to portray the next James Bond character. He is English, tall, handsome and talented. I do not believe that James Bond has to be a debonair knock-out hunk that women throw themselves at anymore. Now a days, the producers focus more on violence rather than seduction. I remember the old James Bond movies where Sean Connery and Roger Moore would end up conquering gorgeous women throughout the movie. I guess tastes and times change.
I think 007 needs to be more generic looking. Either handsome but in a bland way, or sexy but kind of ordinary. It’s hard to be a spy with such a distinctive face.
I don’t see him as Bond but a Bond villain, oh yes. Plus I don’t really think he would be interested in that kind of commitment – Daniel Craig said its hard and he had to turn down some other good opportunities because of Bond.
I prefer them using someone who is less of an established star. Pattinson has been on the scene a long time and as part of a few huge movie franchises. He’s just too familiar. I like him but not for Bond. The role should be bigger than the celebrity and RP is definitely a celebrity. He’d be better as the villain, as others have said.
Still rooting for Jack Lowden. He’s just as good an actor if not better, with a track record of strong performances in smaller roles and projects. He has the right appealing dry humor. I can see myself rooting for him in a way I just can’t for Pattinson. But that’s me. IDK.
I think Pattinson would turn down bond if offered. He’s made it clear that he doesn’t see himself as the debonair type, and the commitment to staying in shape for the next decade whilst being a new parent would be intense. I’m sure he’d be good at it, but I just don’t see him wanting it.
He also seems to prefer smaller and stranger roles. His career choices also suggest that he is more interested in being a good character actor than a classic leading man, even though he has leading man looks.
He has developed into a very good actor who makes interesting choices.
Jack Lowden is also a new parent. But I think unlike Pattinson, he hasn’t made F-U money thus far. Even his wife Soairse Ronan hasn’t despite her impressive career. So he might do it for the money and also just because it’s a good role for him. He seems to enjoy playing a spy on Slow Horses.
Isn’t he too old for the new storyline? I don’t see it either.
I’m not sure I see Pattinson wanting to do this. He’s worked VERY hard to shed his heartthrob status and he’s turned into a phenomenal actor. I know he took on Batman, but that version of the role is really dark and more like film noir than a superhero movie. Maybe Villeneuve has a similar take on Bond?
I agree that he would be fantastic as a weirdo Bond villain.
IMHO I think he is seriously being considered for the villain. I don’t see the Batman saga letting him go and may be a way to put pressure on commitment for the long term
I think this news are a huge distraction from an impending announcement next week. I’ve read somewhere that Bezos’ favourite contender was Lowden but my spidey sense tell me we’ve seen already the 2 main roles. We will see…
I got onboard the Pattinson career bus back in the Goblet of Fire days and it’s been a fantastic journey. David Heyman knows him from that time of course. Anyone who has seen Chris Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ knows that RP would make a fantastic Bond, I’ve said for years that in that film Nolan gave us the Pattinson Bond we would never see, but look where we are now! My heart would love that but my head says he wouldn’t want that kind of long commitment. Bond villain though? Yeah he’d be all over that. He and Denis Villeneuve obviously love each other lol and DN is such a quality film-maker it would be a no-brainer. And it would just be one film. My instinct was that he wouldn’t do Batman and we all know how that turned out though!
“No franchise is bulletproof anymore”
Yes, because you keep making poor films! Jurassic World is a great example, the latest one is less bad than its immediate predecessors but that’s not saying much. I really enjoyed the first of the new ones then they just tailed off. I don’t really care who you cast as Bond, just write a genuinely good story and have it fully planned out before you start.
None of these men have what it takes to be Bond (in my opinion). The movie might be about Bond before he received his ‘license to kill’ but you should be able to see glimpses of the man he will become -like what Shaun Evans did in the tv series Endeavour, He portrayed a younger Inspector Morse but you could see where the traits of John Thaw’s Inspector Morse began,