Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO just as his third mistress was revealed

On Thursday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang finally resigned. From the company he founded and built and turned into a trillion-dollar behemoth. His resignation came after his affair with an alleged Chinese spy came to light in recent weeks. But that wasn’t all – it turns out that he was dipping his pen in the company ink. Two days ago, we learned that he was carrying on an affair with a married vice president at Nvidia, and then after his Thursday resignation, a THIRD AFFAIR came to light, with a completely different Nvidia subordinate. My god. Lori Huang really needs to divorce this man.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.
Huang’s exit caps a tumultuous week for Nvidia, one of the major engines behind the AI boom, and could have far-reaching consequences for US chip export policy and the broader AI ecosystem, given the ex-CEO’s push to preserve access to the Chinese market as well as his close ties with US President Donald Trump.
Huang also had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned. Reuters is not naming the woman, and attempts to reach her were not successful. Nvidia declined to comment.
The crisis has threatened to implicate some Trump administration members, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is facing growing questions over the administration’s oversight of chip sales to China, particularly as both he and Huang pushed for relaxing those sales despite scrutiny from longtime China hawks in both parties. The Commerce Department did not immediately comment. Senior White House officials are discussing whether Lutnick should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lutnick’s future. Earlier, a White House official said US President Donald Trump “maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position.”
If the Trump administration gets caught up in this web of infidelity, espionage and AI chips, I will laugh my ass off. From the looks of things, Trump and his people are simply trying to act like they weren’t really that close with Huang and they certainly didn’t alter trade policy based on what Huang’s PRC honey-trap was telling him. And then, on top of all of that, it turned out that Huang was cheating on his wife and his spy mistress with TWO subordinates. At the very least, I would assume that those Nvidia women are going to lawyer up and sue. Hell, I would.
So far, no one is reporting on the third mistress’s identity, just that she works for Nvidia and she’s apparently not speaking to journalists. We do know the names of the first two mistresses though: Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell. A mess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Simply astonishing that someone can be a brilliant innovator and a complete idiot at the same time. What a tool.
Unfortunately, it’s just not that uncommon. I don’t know if humans are built to carry a huge load of power while keeping their integrity and morals intact. The more I see how humans in power, mostly males, act leads me to believe that no they can’t.
I don’t think it’s just power, but temptation. They are presented with a life where they can almost literally have whatever they want. And so they take it…I don’t know if any of us in that position would be able to resist. I think we would, but we would just accept things like…not running a billion-dollar company and enjoying life’s simpler pleasures like food, travel, and great architecture and art.
The issue is, even the most brilliant, smart man on the planet, still has a dikck. #notallmenbutalwaysaman
Here we go – idolatry of the innovator.
They always think they the hottest ticket on earth and that nothing can stop them. In the end, we all see they’re nothing special, just as regular as the rest of us, with less morals, no family values, but a lot of money. #humilityslap #moneywontmakeyouhappy
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos…it’s depressingly common.
I feel so unbelievably sorry for this asshole’s wife and hope she’s already hired a divorce lawyer.
“…their betrayals chalked up to up to unavoidable temptation, a natural accessory to success”
A passage Belle Burden’s book: Stranger – Memoir of a Marriage. Sort of resonates with this latest display of hubris.
What a really dumb jerk.
If she doesn’t divorce him, then she deserves him.
I could see her staying after the first affair was revealed but now a habit is being revealed. She deserves better than this.
Imagine being this poor woman. First the news of the affair breaks. Then a few days later, a second one, so it’s a pattern, not a one-time indiscretion (which is still unforgivable, imo, but a lot of women can get past it). Now a few more days later, a THIRD one. And the entire world is talking about it.
I hope she has a strong support system surrounding her. What an enormous POS her husband is.
I am trying to figure out how he had THAT much time for the three we know about.
At this point I’m just assuming there must be more.
His wife took care of all aspects of his daily living.
Because he has minions to do his every bidding. At this stage does he even really need to show up at work or even work?
So, Lori Huang has aged less well than her husband despite being only 2 yrs older.
Of course, that is no justification whatsoever for his abject behaviour. I think we’re all crystal clear about that.
I’ve just been musing about what I would do, if I were the partner of a billionaire and could afford the best plastic surgery money can buy.
Would I get something done? Probably.
Do I think those who go overboard, like what’er’name wife of Jeff Bezos, look pathetic and desperate? Definitely.
Maybe there’s a happy medium?
Anyway I’d be curious to see what Lori Huang does post-divorce… if she does decide to pack it in.
I think Lori looks great at 65/66. Her choice as to how she wants to appear and I applaud her for that.
You know, my thinking is with that much wealth, I can afford to be who I want to be. Why follow the dictate of others and fashion whims? Why subject myself to unnecessary surgeries and pain if I’m in good health and fit?
Given Jensen Huang’s narcissism, the betrayal isn’t about how Lori looks. It’s about him. He happily betrayed wife, family, and country to get the world at his feet. Until he got exposed.
I agree — I think Lori looks great. I admire and respect that she looks natural and un-surgerized. She’s a refreshing antidote to the likes of Lauren Sanchez and so many others, including Gwen Stefani and her Mar a Lago facial transformation.
I think she looks fine, too, but if I were her, I’d get better glasses. She can afford really cool glasses!
That said, her appearance has nothing to do with her husband’s infidelity. That is completely on him and his wandering microchip.
This is a really terrible take on the situation. Really terrible.
Agreed, its an disgusting take on the situation but it is also excactly what the patriarchy has taught woman/society. Everything for the male gaze and everything revolves around men and their needs. We need laws to prevent men to marry female children all over the world. You don’t need that for adult women, because they don’t marry little boys. Have we ever heard about woman, having secret second families? No? We all know why. Pretty privilege is also a thing, the prertier the more people think it must be a good person #smashthepatriachy #fockthemalegaze
They look to be of a similar age to me.
They both look fine.
Suggesting she looks worse than him sounds like misogyny talking.
Oh, and also ageism.
Why not go all the way and call her a crone?
I completely agree about it being a terrible take, BUT, I can guarantee that when his cheating was discovered, his first response was “She is more fun than you or she is pretty than you or she is skinnier that you, etc., etc., etc.” Men always double down and blame their wife AT FIRST. Always.
She hasn’t fallen victim to Mar-A-Lago face and hasn’t Lauren Sanchez’d her body. She’s an inspiration. She’s stunning and that dress on her is gorgeous.
I have no idea if she’s a good person, but I hope so. I hope she takes him to the cleaners and makes the world a better place with those billions.
They’re FoT: Friends of Trump.
@startup spouse Agreed. She’s in a prime (no pun intended) position to be the next Mackenzie Bezos. Take your billions, make the world a better place with it, and find someone that will treat you with dignity & respect (or remain single, whatever your heart desires).
I agree, she’s a perfectly good looking woman and it is frankly refreshing to see that you can be filthy rich and not feel compelled to turn yourself into a plastic Barbie. I’d be 100% fine about looking like Lori Huang in my 60s. And regardless of her physical appearance, she gave birth to his two kids and also ultimately gave up her career for him (apparently when they first started working in their 20s she outearned him!). Even if he no longer found her attractive, his behavior now is pretty scummy. Be open about how you feel and get a divorce, or if you don’t want to get a divorce, learn some self-control.
If they do divorce, I’ll be interested to see what she does with the money. Mackenzie Scott has (I think) made it pretty clear with her giving choices that she probably doesn’t approve of what Jeff Bezos has turned into. Wondering if we will see similar indicators from Lori or if it will turn out she’s just fine with Trump & Co.
She also has an engineering degree, they met in college. And she hasn’t done a Susan Dell either, who I feel like is contorting herself into something for her husband. Lori doesn’t look deeply unhappy (in these photos). The idea that oh she’s old and didn’t do enough to keep her husband is so gross. I hope she leaves him and his subordinates get a big settlement before the fines and government consequences hit.
Are you seriously commenting negatively on this poor woman’s appearance? And insinuating that her husband might not have cheated if she’d gotten plastic surgery and “kept up” her appearance better or whatever? Because I’m sorry, but that’s absolutely disgusting.
And it’s been proven that looks have nothing to do with cheating, it’s about how the mistress makes a man “feel.”
For the record, I think his wife is lovely and I adore the dress she’s wearing in those pictures.
She looks good. If he wants a younger model he should get one, not expect his wife to get surgery. Halle Berry’s husband cheated on her. Elizabeth Hurley’s boyfriend cheated on her. What happy medium should they have gone for?
Exactly. And Colin Firth’s wife cheated on him, too. Colin freaking Firth!
Looks have absolutely nothing to do with infidelity.
Oh my God, this guy is terrible. After his wife is done with him, his fortune will be depleted at least by half. We do not know the details of the subordinate mistresses though. Were they intimidated into sleeping with him by him? My guess is that they felt pressured to give in to his advances, but let’s be honest they also could have outed him as a sexual harrasser and sue him for a lot of money. Under no circumstances his wife should forgive him, no way.
It was never “his” fortune, it was always “their” fortune.
I stand corrected! Yes, of course it was their fortune from the beginning. When a couple marries without a pre-nuptial agreement, whatever assets/liabilities they accumulate afterwards becomes equally shared. I have to remind myself not to be such a male-leaning person.
Could they have had an understanding of sorts? She gets the title of wife, the perks included with it, the kids, the home, the cars etc etc
He gets to go play the field so to speak. It’s not unheard of in some marriages.
It’s not for me to say if that is right or wrong, I know it won’t work in mine, but maybe when there is so much $$ at stake, these sort of understandings happen.
Remember Gates had a standing yearly appointment with an ex and Melinda looked the other way?
Trump, Lutnick own significant amount of Nvidia shares. Lutnick, like Trump, was Epstein pal.
Tech industry and Wall Street along with complicit MSM want to spin this as Jensen’s Nvidia was just trying to get China addicted to its chips and that’s great news for US economy. That’s BS. China #1 rule: Autonomy. China will develop its own sophisticated chip industry to which the rest of the world will be its captured customers. Its track record for world dominance in exports is unmatched. Ex: its electric car sales globally in nothing Tesla can match. China running a $1 trillion trade surplus- and that’s not for cheap goods anymore. It controls the world’s rare earth market.
No. Nividia is about greed. This is what happens when SCOTUS gave corporations the same rights as citizens. The dark money, the fact that business titans run the presidency and US policies and the way it governs is why we are here today. We saw this with DOGE. It’s US oligarchy instead of US democracy. Ex: Musk Starlink literally affecting the outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war.
I wish it was a simple case of rich guys and mistresses. But nah, with these people, national security and democracy and our livelihoods are at stake. Mrs. Huang will be ok with her billions.
Well done China and Russia.
🎯
I hope the Dems investigate the hell out of Lutnick.
Seriously how did he have the time?
@louisa Interestingly, time management was the main line of defense when Bill Gates’s team denied he was having multiple affairs. They pointed out that as a public person with every hour of his day scheduled and supported by a team, there was no way Bill could be slipping around with women. And, they added, these accusations were made to attack the causes he supported. I was completely convinced by this.
As the school friend of my daughter discovered some years ago, Chinese men do not leave their wives. There will be mistresses, that is a given. My prediction is that Lori Huang will ride this out. This is not her first rodeo.
It’s a clown car, at this point.
What I *really* don’t understand is how you can be a fountainhead / Ayn Rand hero / visionary one day, and a needy, insecure teenager the next, like, why did this guy not have one discreet mistress? Or a discreet expensive escort service? Did he really think a woman 20 years younger than he was, was really fawning over his leather jacket collection with *no* ulterior motive? !?!?!?
A famous quote about Ayn Rand’s books, “ her villains were real, but her heroes were fake.”
Huang was always interested in China. He thought he can be master of universe there too. Conquer China as no other American tech bro has been able to. Too bad it meant treason.
Comment of the week @YankeeDoodles!
Spot on with the leather jackets. LOL
When I was a little girl, the blacksheep of the very, very conservative maternal line of my family used to say, “A stiff d!ck ain’t got no conscience”. (Loved her. She smarter and way more fun than the Evangelicals who turned into magat trash the moment they had the opportunity). Men are just so naive and emotional…. They really shouldn’t be in leadership positions. The levels of arrogance and stupidity this class of oligarch men exhibit is just astonishing, but they have never had consequences… Their wealth insulates them from the realities of needing common sense. @#$%ing subordinates is just so low and gross. Hopefully this (and the absolute mess going on with Microsoft outlook/teams) help burst the ai bubble until the actual smart people with commen sense and a conscience are in charge. Now. Do Muskrat and the rest of the Epstein class next, please universe.
T admin was briefed on this and looked the other way. Rump was prolly getting off on seeing the intel and using it as his own blackmail material. National security be damned.
Everybody talks tech, digital, AI, blah, blah – and this guy is brought down by his dick. Totally analog.