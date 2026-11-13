Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO just as his third mistress was revealed

On Thursday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang finally resigned. From the company he founded and built and turned into a trillion-dollar behemoth. His resignation came after his affair with an alleged Chinese spy came to light in recent weeks. But that wasn’t all – it turns out that he was dipping his pen in the company ink. Two days ago, we learned that he was carrying on an affair with a married vice president at Nvidia, and then after his Thursday resignation, a THIRD AFFAIR came to light, with a completely different Nvidia subordinate. My god. Lori Huang really needs to divorce this man.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one ​involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll. Huang’s exit caps a tumultuous week for Nvidia, one of the major engines behind the AI boom, and ‌could have far-reaching consequences for US chip export policy and the broader AI ecosystem, given the ex-CEO’s push to preserve access to the Chinese market as well as his close ties with US President Donald Trump. Huang also had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned. Reuters is not naming the woman, and attempts to reach her were not successful. Nvidia declined to comment. The crisis has threatened to implicate some Trump administration members, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who is facing growing questions over the administration’s oversight of chip sales to China, ​particularly as both he and Huang pushed for relaxing those sales despite scrutiny from longtime China hawks in both parties. The Commerce Department did not immediately comment. Senior White House officials are discussing whether Lutnick should be pushed out, two people ​familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lutnick’s future. Earlier, a White House official said US President Donald Trump “maintains ⁠complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position.”

[From Reuters]

If the Trump administration gets caught up in this web of infidelity, espionage and AI chips, I will laugh my ass off. From the looks of things, Trump and his people are simply trying to act like they weren’t really that close with Huang and they certainly didn’t alter trade policy based on what Huang’s PRC honey-trap was telling him. And then, on top of all of that, it turned out that Huang was cheating on his wife and his spy mistress with TWO subordinates. At the very least, I would assume that those Nvidia women are going to lawyer up and sue. Hell, I would.

So far, no one is reporting on the third mistress’s identity, just that she works for Nvidia and she’s apparently not speaking to journalists. We do know the names of the first two mistresses though: Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell. A mess.