The 2027 Grammy nominations are out and they’re a mess. But we’ve got some good head-to-heads in some big categories, and I’m absolutely positive that Taylor Swift’s fans are going to be particularly upset about all of Olivia “Suge Knight” Rodrigio’s nominations. For what it’s worth, my non-expert prediction is that Ella Langley is going to sweep a lot of big categories. Music snobs really underestimate Ella’s insane crossover hit “Choosin’ Texas.” Here are the big categories, and you can see the full nomination list here.
Record of the Year
• Man I Need, Olivia Dean
• Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
• I Just Might, Bruno Mars
• WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE
• the cure, Olivia Rodrigo
• Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
• The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift
• Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE
Album of the Year
• Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
• The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
• Dandelion, Ella Langley
• The Romantic, Bruno Mars
• THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE
• you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo
• LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA
• The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
• Berghain
Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vilam Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
• Choosin’ Texas
Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
• the cure
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
• hate that i made you love me
Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
• I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
• Man I Need
Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
• Risk it All
Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
• WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
SIENNA SPIRO
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
[Via People]
As I said, I think Ella Langley is probably a lock for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Album of the Year and Record of the Year? It would be so funny if Taylor and Olivia split the votes and someone unexpected won, like Raye or Phoebe Bridgers. Personally, I will be really disappointed if Taylor wins another AOTY. (If she wins again, it would be her fifth AOTY.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid. Screencaps courtesy of the BBC.
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Olivia Rodrigo wearing Saint Laurent arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083833777, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Olivia Rodrigo , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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PARADISE, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA – MAY 17: Ella Langley poses in the press room at the 61st Annual Academy Of Country Music (ACM) Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1100322635, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Ella Langley , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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PARADISE, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA – MAY 17: Ella Langley wearing Andrew Kwon Spring 2025 Bridal, Pamella Roland Pre Fall 2026 and Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Stef Colvin arrives at the 61st Annual Academy Of Country Music (ACM) Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1104596999, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Ella Langley , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York, NY Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift is spotted arriving for dinner at The Eighty Six in New York after she recently released her latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ The always stylish Taylor was sporting a Dior Montaigne Avenue Top Handle Bag during the night out.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena
Featuring: Olivia Rodrigo
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Feb 2024
Credit: FV/Cover Images
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I stopped watching or paying attention years ago as the rock/metal categories kept getting watered down. Pulling for Knocked Loose for best metal performance though.
From what I’ve heard from Taylor fans (not the fanatic Mother can do nothing wrong ones), TLOAS wasn’t that great an album, but it seems she’s got a stranglehold on awards as long as she puts something out in the year.
Grammys as well as the Oscars are just awards for who has the best lobbyists working for them.
Ella Langley is definitely winning Best New Artist and probably Song of the Year. (or Record? I cant remember the difference there.) I dont love Choosin’ Texas….i find it kind of bland and uninteresting…..but obviously its a smash hit and the Grammys dont have a problem with bland and uninteresting artists or songs so……
So I LOVE Taylor.
But watching Taylor collect Grammies while Beyoncé has not
Confirms that the Grammies are just a whites only kind of thing.
In fact, when Beyoncé won best country album, they tripped over themselves to separate country into 2 categories so they could insure a white winner if Beyoncé ever throws her very authentic Texas cowboy hat in the ring again.
Disgusting organization.
But I watched them shit on rap and metal in the 80s, so this is not news to me.
I will peek at social media if Taylor shows to see her outfit and clips of her standing, dancing, and singing along to the night’s performers.
Beyonce is the most awarded Grammy artist in history’! I’m not disputing a lot of issues with the Grammy’s but don’t take away Beyoncé’s accomplishments or pit two talented and deserving women against each other.
Apologies, not what I was trying to do at all. It’s the AOTY thing.
Again I adore Taylor, but she has 4 albums of the year- the grand Grammy prize, and B has zero.
Once you see the racism it’s hard to un see.
B has one AOTY for Cowboy Carter. But I understand what you are pointing out. I just wanted to give Beyonce her flowers.
I love Taylor too, but I hope Olivia smashes this one. Her album is far superior.
Just give all of the awards to Rosalia. That album was brilliant.
Exactly. Rosalia and Raye were magnificent this year. The rest …? Good. But not brilliant
I love Taylor, but TLOAS is not her best work. It’s fine. But it can’t hold up to Midnights or Reputation or anything in a similar vein.
I’d be so happy if phoebe bridgers somehow won. Her album is incredible.
Rosalia’s music is what I hear everywhere even when outside the US. I also hear a lot of Raye no matter where I go.
I would love for Berghain to win. It’s so powerful. I guess I’m a music snob because I have no interest in listening to Ella Langley.
I’m a RAYE girlie – I hope her brilliance and her perseverance to fight for her vision as an independent artist is rewarded.
Pulling for Olivia Dean. Her music and voice has a timeless quality.
There is no way TS should win for any of the categories they shoehorned her into.
I have never heard of Choosing texas until a bunch of racist white people claimed that people who never heard about it were the real racists.
Also, I can’t tell you one song off of Taylor’s album.
Earlier this year, I stopped my subscription to Sirius XM to give FM radio a try again. I could not get away from Choosin’ Texas on the pop stations. It was played so much, it seemed laughable. I had to start changing the station as soon as that guitar twang started, I was so sick of it. The song is fine, but not so amazing that it should be played every ten minutes. Wtf was that all about? Like, I know radio stations have current singles that they have to play but Choosin’ Texas seemed extra.
The Grammys are the most uninteresting and least relevant awards show out there
What is the point of even discussing who should/will win the major awards this year when the biggest musical act in the world (BTS) chose not to submit their music for consideration. The Grammys have lost their credibility and relevance.