The 2027 Grammy nominations are out and they’re a mess. But we’ve got some good head-to-heads in some big categories, and I’m absolutely positive that Taylor Swift’s fans are going to be particularly upset about all of Olivia “Suge Knight” Rodrigio’s nominations. For what it’s worth, my non-expert prediction is that Ella Langley is going to sweep a lot of big categories. Music snobs really underestimate Ella’s insane crossover hit “Choosin’ Texas.” Here are the big categories, and you can see the full nomination list here.

Record of the Year • Man I Need, Olivia Dean

• Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

• I Just Might, Bruno Mars

• WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

• the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

• Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

• The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift

• Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE Album of the Year • Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

• The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

• Dandelion, Ella Langley

• The Romantic, Bruno Mars

• THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE

• you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

• LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA

• The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift Song of the Year • Berghain

Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vilam Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

• Choosin’ Texas

Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

• the cure

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

• hate that i made you love me

Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

• I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

• Man I Need

Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

• Risk it All

Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

• WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE) Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

[Via People]

As I said, I think Ella Langley is probably a lock for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Album of the Year and Record of the Year? It would be so funny if Taylor and Olivia split the votes and someone unexpected won, like Raye or Phoebe Bridgers. Personally, I will be really disappointed if Taylor wins another AOTY. (If she wins again, it would be her fifth AOTY.)