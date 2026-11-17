Last week, I mentioned that CB and I have been getting emails from what seems like a one-person campaign. The campaign? To convince us to alter our coverage of the Duchess of Sussex and publicly blame Meghan for her father’s depravity. This argument has been going around ever since Meghan issued a statement about her father being a PDFile, a statement which included the information that Roslyn Loveless (Markle’s first ex-wife) had written to the Met Police to inform them of Thomas’s crimes in 2018/19. Basically, certain people think Meghan should have formed a one-woman investigation team, conducted a citizen’s arrest on her awful father, informed the entirety of the British media about her father (the same media which platformed Thomas and paid him to recite their scripts), and rejected the legal advice and police guidance she received to NOT go public. Well, I imagined that other people received the same emails, but it took that reckless old bat Camilla Tominey to base a Telegraph column on the email’s argument. Here’s an excerpt:

The allegations against her father must have been devastating for Meghan. This week, she withdrew from a speaking engagement in Brussels. A source told The Telegraph that she was “not strong enough, emotionally” to introduce Harry at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an event supporting families who have lost a child as a result of online harm. Meghan’s reluctance to speak publicly is entirely understandable. Yet the circumstances raise some difficult questions that deserve to be considered, not least because this story is about something considerably bigger than the Sussexes. This week, a survivor of child sexual abuse wrote to me and my colleague Hannah Furness, The Telegraph’s royal editor, asking why the couple had remained silent about the allegations against Markle Snr for seven years, having allegedly received a letter from the Metropolitan Police setting out concerns about his “serious offending” in 2019. Meghan subsequently issued a statement saying: “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.” But the survivor who contacted us was unconvinced. They went on to argue that seven years had passed without Meghan apparently establishing whether an investigation was taking place, while her father remained at liberty, first in Mexico and subsequently in the Philippines. “I must ask: when did we as a society stop treating the children of strangers as precious and innocent?” It is a profoundly uncomfortable question, but an important one. To be absolutely clear, none of this makes Meghan responsible for her father’s alleged crimes. If he has done what he is accused of, the responsibility lies entirely with him. Nor should anyone underestimate the emotional toll of discovering such allegations about a parent, particularly when that relationship is already deeply troubled. But it is reasonable to ask why the couple, who have been remarkably candid about their private lives in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, Spare, appeared so reluctant to discuss this particular issue. Moreover, whatever this revelation about Meghan’s father may tell us, it does not rewrite history or absolve the couple of their decision to publicly turn against members of their own family. Compassion for Meghan’s predicament should not mean an exemption from scrutiny.

[From The Telegraph]

“They went on to argue that seven years had passed without Meghan apparently establishing whether an investigation was taking place…” Just so we’re clear, the attack line is: why didn’t Meghan barrage the Met Police with public and private pressure about an issue she was assured was being handled, and an issue for which she received her own legal counsel? And that attack line is being promoted and circulated by the same British media which, once again, paid Thomas Markle for interviews and access, and paid him to recite their scripts attacking Meghan. At least one outlet – The Sun – has even admitted that they received a letter from Roslyn Loveless in 2018 and they did next to nothing about it for years as well. What are the chances that Loveless *only* wrote to the Sun? My point is that no one in the British media has clean hands and their convoluted attacks on Meghan are a deflection from their own catastrophically irresponsible actions as journalists.