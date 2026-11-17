Last week, I mentioned that CB and I have been getting emails from what seems like a one-person campaign. The campaign? To convince us to alter our coverage of the Duchess of Sussex and publicly blame Meghan for her father’s depravity. This argument has been going around ever since Meghan issued a statement about her father being a PDFile, a statement which included the information that Roslyn Loveless (Markle’s first ex-wife) had written to the Met Police to inform them of Thomas’s crimes in 2018/19. Basically, certain people think Meghan should have formed a one-woman investigation team, conducted a citizen’s arrest on her awful father, informed the entirety of the British media about her father (the same media which platformed Thomas and paid him to recite their scripts), and rejected the legal advice and police guidance she received to NOT go public. Well, I imagined that other people received the same emails, but it took that reckless old bat Camilla Tominey to base a Telegraph column on the email’s argument. Here’s an excerpt:
The allegations against her father must have been devastating for Meghan. This week, she withdrew from a speaking engagement in Brussels. A source told The Telegraph that she was “not strong enough, emotionally” to introduce Harry at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an event supporting families who have lost a child as a result of online harm.
Meghan’s reluctance to speak publicly is entirely understandable. Yet the circumstances raise some difficult questions that deserve to be considered, not least because this story is about something considerably bigger than the Sussexes.
This week, a survivor of child sexual abuse wrote to me and my colleague Hannah Furness, The Telegraph’s royal editor, asking why the couple had remained silent about the allegations against Markle Snr for seven years, having allegedly received a letter from the Metropolitan Police setting out concerns about his “serious offending” in 2019.
Meghan subsequently issued a statement saying: “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”
But the survivor who contacted us was unconvinced. They went on to argue that seven years had passed without Meghan apparently establishing whether an investigation was taking place, while her father remained at liberty, first in Mexico and subsequently in the Philippines. “I must ask: when did we as a society stop treating the children of strangers as precious and innocent?”
It is a profoundly uncomfortable question, but an important one. To be absolutely clear, none of this makes Meghan responsible for her father’s alleged crimes. If he has done what he is accused of, the responsibility lies entirely with him. Nor should anyone underestimate the emotional toll of discovering such allegations about a parent, particularly when that relationship is already deeply troubled.
But it is reasonable to ask why the couple, who have been remarkably candid about their private lives in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, Spare, appeared so reluctant to discuss this particular issue.
Moreover, whatever this revelation about Meghan’s father may tell us, it does not rewrite history or absolve the couple of their decision to publicly turn against members of their own family. Compassion for Meghan’s predicament should not mean an exemption from scrutiny.
“They went on to argue that seven years had passed without Meghan apparently establishing whether an investigation was taking place…” Just so we’re clear, the attack line is: why didn’t Meghan barrage the Met Police with public and private pressure about an issue she was assured was being handled, and an issue for which she received her own legal counsel? And that attack line is being promoted and circulated by the same British media which, once again, paid Thomas Markle for interviews and access, and paid him to recite their scripts attacking Meghan. At least one outlet – The Sun – has even admitted that they received a letter from Roslyn Loveless in 2018 and they did next to nothing about it for years as well. What are the chances that Loveless *only* wrote to the Sun? My point is that no one in the British media has clean hands and their convoluted attacks on Meghan are a deflection from their own catastrophically irresponsible actions as journalists.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This is absolutely insane. Meghan was told there WAS an investigation going on, and of course it would never occur to her that the Met was lying. It’s unreal the reaches these people will make to try to blame her for something, anything. She’s not a freaking FBI agent, she was a grieving daughter trying to process something horrific, and she did the exact right thing by staying silent about it. These people are beyond vile.
There’s a special place in hell for Tominey.
Tominey is such a repulsive individual,I saw a clip of her asking why Meghan looks so traumatized as if SHE is a victim. I honestly wish the tables would turn on these pathetic journalists.
Each time I see Tominey’s name, I know we are in for a very deranged text. She is incredibly stupid.
Oh my G-d. Do they think SHE’S James Bond? What in hell . . .? Just get out of England, Duchess. I am weeping at what they are doing to you.
Lmao at your James Bond comment. Impeccable timing!
They would be doing this to her if she was still living in California too.
There are excellent reasons — many of them — why family members are relegated to the outer fringes of police investigations of an individual before charges are brought. They can be logically suspected of tampering with witnesses and evidence and meddling on all fronts. Requests for updates would have been met with stonewalling, if polite, along the lines of, “leave it with us, I’m sorry we can’t say more.”
The BM are continually angry that Meghan never falls into their punji stake traps. The media and royals ALL KNEW. Why were they so hellbent on platforming him and hectoring a meeting between them when they were informed about Bad Dad, likely before she even was?
Is Cameltoe ignorant of the law? You don’t go in and investigate yourself as it compromise any investigation. You also can’t go collecting evidence yourself as there’s a procedure around the collection of evidence to make sure nothing has been planted or staged… I’m looking straight at DM here. Either of these actions can cause a case to be thrown out. It’s like you don’t go talking to witnesses either as that can be seen as witness tampering. But because Cameltoe decides differently Meghan must be guilty? Meghan believed what the police initially told her that they were investigating and left them to do their job. Maybe Meghan could have called the police she spoke to so she could find out how the case was proceeding but she was rather distracted (/s) by being pregnant and by the fact she was being hounded by the press? I’m looking straight at you here Cameltoe!
If Meghan *had* spoken up about it at the time, they all would have been shrieking that she was “compromising an investigation!” to make it all about herself and play the victim.
She absolutely cannot win with these people but I believe she knows it by now and is able to tune out their BS.
If Meghan talked about the allegations about TM to the media right now, Tominey et al would accuse her of trying to monetize it.
But the deeper cut Tominey seems to be trying to make here is: how dare H&M keep silent about a scandal involving TM when they talked about a scandal involving the Windsors more freely.
Completely ignoring, of course, all of the context that surrounds each case, context that makes it crystal clear why they could not talk about the former and felt compelled to talk about the latter.
Why doesn’t the liar Tominey ask herself and her rota 🐀 colleagues why they never stopped hounding Meghan?
Why is it on Meghan to ask follow-up questions? It’s not like the palaces, the gold-plated advisers and the Men in Grey didn’t know?
She *is* a victim too — of the lies of the BM, the mental anguish they put her through.
So maybe CT should ask her colleagues Rotten and Moron why they didn’t do any follow-up research.
This is a disgrace. The Sussexes should get a lawyer imo to stop this media nonsense. No mention of Tom Jr who traveled with Tom Sr. to the Philippines. Did his mother “warn him.” And the irony is if Meghan went on her own and did not listen to the Police, she would have gotten criticism anyway. also the hand wringing about Poor Tom Sr and how his daughter “turned him in” with No Proof. Meghan is not in law enforcement and was told the allegations were being investigated by the Police.
I do believe those questions should be referred to the Met Police as they are the ones who told Meghan they were investigating and then never passed the information onto the subsequent authorities in each country. Trying to place the blame on Meghan as opposed to the British police who are the true failures here is an interesting choice and a pretty transparent one. Trust Tominey to take the bait and make that choice.
Yet these same people who talk about this latest nonsense about investigations, practically Raised Tom to Sainthood. Lady Campbell even invited Tom to stay with her during a Jubilee year. And he was praised to the skies by people like Piers. Instead of admitting they were wrong they go into another direction and try to blame Meghan.
Oh, f–k off. You know damn well that if Meghan had shouted the accusations from the mountaintops, these same people would immediately have attacked her and accused her of spouting the most disgusting lies imaginable against her poor, lonely, ailing father, with no evidence except the word of his vindictive bitch of an ex wife who was out to destroy him even decades after their divorce because, I don’t know, women are like that (or something similarly misogynistic). 🙄🙄
So why didn’t the Queen or Charles launch investigations into Lord Mountbatten, or Laurence Van Der Post, or Jimmy Saville, or Archbishop Peter Ball or Andrew, who was right there at the church walks, Christmas walks, being drive about and reputation laundered by Will and Kate and suckling off the taxpayer teat all while paling about with Epstein. Where are those investigations by people with more money, power and access than Meghan ever had?
I was wondering when blaming Meghan for her monster father would start.
First of all, this is insane that someone is reading your coverage that closely that they are harassing you via email to change your coverage and start blaming Meghan
Second of all, whoever if it is, and I hope you tell us one day, clearly sounds like they have a guilty conscience which leads me to believe they were part of platforming Thomas all these years
Thirdly, I speculated that after some time the coverage would shift to “well why didn’t she do anything” and here we have it from Camilla. I am hopeful that Liam will forcefully nip that line of questioning in the bud because no other person is expected to do the police’s job but apparently Meghan is
Lastly, the only credit I will give the tabloid and broadsheet media and even the broadcast media is by and large they are staying away from that line of questioning. The only times I have seen it come up is from derangers who get platformed like Kinsey Schofield and Megyn Kelly who are outright blaming Meghan, Camilla Tominey and those talk tv talking heads (apparently talk tv is possibly going under god willing), and I think Tom Sykes even brought it up once or twice. But the vast majority of ppl within the British media are rightfully staying away from blaming Meghan.
The ones who are screaming are the ones who are guilty.
Please tell us who is behind that campaign Kaiser the suspense is killing me!!!
Also side note, Tom Sykes fully believes that Charles knew all along which may have been the reason why they made such a hasty move to the uk. He thinks Harry and Meghan were informed in the summer of what was happening with senior when junior first reported him to the fbi and that is what pushed them to make a hasty exit from the USA. That they didn’t want to be in the same country when all this went down…I actually don’t buy that at all.
No only did The Sun know, it’s highly likely that so did The Mirror:
archive.ph/AEalh
And if they knew, so did CamelToe, as they all talk to each other and CamelToe is positioning herself as the know-it-all expert on all things Meghan and Harry.
So, why didn’t CamelToe launch her own investigation? After all she’s a journalist, no?
Meghan should sue her for diffamation.
The American, biracial duchess would have been accused of breaking protocol and making it all about her yet again. Camilla would have maligned her for thinking she knew better than the Met. I am still amazed that the RF have not told them to back off of this issue. It really is the very least they could do. The RR continue to abuse her on a daily basis.