Not that long ago, celebrities would announce the births of their children in the press, usually People Magazine. If the celebrity was a big enough name, they would sell their babies’ first photos to a magazine as well. Then it shifted with the rise of social media, and celebrities started doing the same thing non-celebrities would do: post the announcement on Instagram, usually with a photo of a baby foot or baby hand, and maybe a confirmation of the name. Currently, celebrities have a new trend though: not announcing jack sh-t, not posting on social media, not confirming anything to People Magazine. Instead, they quietly welcome their babies and then, weeks later, they’ll get pap’d walking somewhere with the baby. Guess who’s on trend? Anne Hathaway. She gave birth recently and no one knew until she stepped out on Tuesday with her baby in a chest carrier.

Anne Hathaway has a new addition to the family … and she’s already showing off her little bundle of joy in the Big Apple! “The Devil Wears Prada” star was spotted out and about in New York City Tuesday with a newborn baby strapped to her chest in a front-facing carrier … marking her first public outing with the little one. Anne appeared to be in great spirits as she strolled through the city with a friend … chatting, laughing and even stopping to have her pal snap a few photos. The actress shares two sons, Jonathan and Jack, with her husband, Adam Shulman.

[From TMZ]

Congrats to Anne, Adam and the two big brothers. I really, really want to know the baby’s gender! There’s a huge difference between “a mom of two boys and a girl” versus “a mom of three boys.” I’m also a little bit surprised that she’s already up and walking around. Hopefully her birth was uneventful and easy. Anne will probably be seen a lot in the coming months because she’s got an Oscar campaign for The Odyssey. I wonder if she’ll confirm anything about the baby (like the name) during her campaign. Anyway, she had such a cute pregnancy! I’m really looking forward to her awards season.

PS… A costume designer might have let the baby’s gender slip out – did Anne really have a girl??

🤰👶 Anne Hathaway is showing off her little bundle of joy in the Big Apple! 📸: Backgrid https://t.co/EkWFJh2PLE — TMZ (@TMZ) November 17, 2026