Not that long ago, celebrities would announce the births of their children in the press, usually People Magazine. If the celebrity was a big enough name, they would sell their babies’ first photos to a magazine as well. Then it shifted with the rise of social media, and celebrities started doing the same thing non-celebrities would do: post the announcement on Instagram, usually with a photo of a baby foot or baby hand, and maybe a confirmation of the name. Currently, celebrities have a new trend though: not announcing jack sh-t, not posting on social media, not confirming anything to People Magazine. Instead, they quietly welcome their babies and then, weeks later, they’ll get pap’d walking somewhere with the baby. Guess who’s on trend? Anne Hathaway. She gave birth recently and no one knew until she stepped out on Tuesday with her baby in a chest carrier.
Anne Hathaway has a new addition to the family … and she’s already showing off her little bundle of joy in the Big Apple!
“The Devil Wears Prada” star was spotted out and about in New York City Tuesday with a newborn baby strapped to her chest in a front-facing carrier … marking her first public outing with the little one.
Anne appeared to be in great spirits as she strolled through the city with a friend … chatting, laughing and even stopping to have her pal snap a few photos.
The actress shares two sons, Jonathan and Jack, with her husband, Adam Shulman.
[From TMZ]
Congrats to Anne, Adam and the two big brothers. I really, really want to know the baby’s gender! There’s a huge difference between “a mom of two boys and a girl” versus “a mom of three boys.” I’m also a little bit surprised that she’s already up and walking around. Hopefully her birth was uneventful and easy. Anne will probably be seen a lot in the coming months because she’s got an Oscar campaign for The Odyssey. I wonder if she’ll confirm anything about the baby (like the name) during her campaign. Anyway, she had such a cute pregnancy! I’m really looking forward to her awards season.
PS… A costume designer might have let the baby’s gender slip out – did Anne really have a girl??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Anne Hathaway at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667429, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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BURBANK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 09: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Atelier Prabal Gurung, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros.’ ‘The End Of Oak Street’ held at Warner Bros. Studios on August 9, 2026 in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1122017610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Photocall for ‘The Odyssey’ at the IET Building
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2026
Credit: Jordan PettittPA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Outside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
I really, really hate when tabloids describe people as “showing off” or “flaunting.” The woman is walking around with a baby, she’s not “showing him/her off.” Let her live! Anyway congrats and good health!
I hope she names her daughter Mia. 😃
She looks great. How she managed, with 3 kids including a newborn, to coordinate the color of her baseball cap with her baby carrier is impressive.
I was out and walking my baby at one week postpartum. Granted, I walked “like a grandma” because I’d had a c-section. Being outdoors can help with postnatal depression.
Now many celebrities don’t announce the name or gender well over a year and sometimes never (like Jude Law and his 2 kids with his young psychologist wife). Or Tom Hiddleston with his two kids. its fine.
Gaga hasn’t said anything about her child either. I really admire when celebs keep things for themselves.
Lady Gaga had a child???!!!
that pic of her in the black dress is amazing. She’s so beautiful. Congrats.