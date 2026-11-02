Times: Duchess Meghan wanted to go public with the accusations against her dad

It took more than a week for the royal institution to get its story straight and come up with some nonsensical talking points about this Thomas Markle situation. I find it interesting that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were caught flat-footed, not by the fact that Thomas Markle is very likely a PDFile, but that the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement revealing the existence of Roslyn Loveless’s 2018/19 letter. THAT is what caught everyone off-guard, and that’s why it took them about nine days to get their stories straight about who knew what and when. It looks like royal sources are going for flat denials, which is pretty interesting given that multiple Mail columnists and possible Sussex sources have said that it’s more than likely that other royals and courtiers knew about the contents of Loveless’s letter. Here’s the first of the Windsors’ cover stories about what they knew and when, with some bonus information about the letter, the police and how Meghan wanted to go public.
The Sunday Times has established that key royal courtiers and police chiefs were not made aware of an incendiary letter sent to Scotland Yard in 2019 by Markle’s first wife, raising the possibility that further alleged offending went unnoticed for up to seven years. It can also be revealed that Meghan, the duchess, was minded to go public about the allegations against her father after being handed the letter, but was advised by the police not to do so.
Last weekend it emerged that a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police by Roslyn Loveless, who divorced Markle in 1975, was passed to Meghan and Harry for their “awareness”, but was not shared with law enforcement agencies in the US and southeast Asia, where Loveless alleged that child sex offences may have taken place.
Stretching to seven pages, the hand-written letter was delivered by post in January 2019 to the Met’s fixated threat assessment centre, a unit that normally keeps tabs on royal stalkers. Those familiar with the correspondence describe it as “rambling”, with potted biographies of the extended Markle family, including their perceived indiscretions. Loveless, who died in 2024, specifically alleges that Markle had sex with a child in the US and regularly travelled to the Philippines and Thailand because he claimed that “12-year-olds are legal there”.
The letter was assessed by royalty and specialist protection (RaSP) officers, and, according to historic Met logs, a decision was taken to pass it on to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace. At the time, the Sussexes shared an office and many staff with William and Catherine, then styled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is understood that Meghan, 45, was handed the letter by one of her royal bodyguards, who assured her: “Leave it with us, we’ll investigate it.”
The same RaSP officer is also said to have advised the duchess not to go public at a time when she was being criticised for cutting ties with her father without any explanation. Her father did not attend the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018. On Saturday night the Met, which did not investigate any of the allegations against Thomas Markle because they took place overseas, was still trying to identify and track down the officer.
Despite the seriousness of the claims — and the possible reputational risk they could pose to the royal family — several key players at Kensington Palace have indicated that they were kept out of the loop. They include Samantha Cohen, a former aide to Queen Elizabeth II who was Meghan and Harry’s private secretary at the time.
Jason Knauf, who was joint communications secretary to the Sussexes and Cambridges, is also thought to have been unaware of the Loveless letter; as was Simon Case, William and Catherine’s private secretary, who later served as cabinet secretary to four prime ministers. One source said of Meghan and Harry: “They were very private and tended not to share stuff with others.”
Aides to Charles, then Prince of Wales, are also thought to have been kept in the dark about the allegations against Meghan’s father. Had they been aware, it is likely that they would have warned the media to be cautious about reporting around her father.
Met chiefs including Cressida Dick, then commissioner, and Neil Basu, then assistant commissioner for specialist operations, who oversaw royal protection, were not informed about Loveless’s letter. Had they known about the allegations, it is very possible that they would have instructed officers to inform their counterparts at the FBI and police in Thailand and the Philippines. The Met’s failure to alert other law enforcement agencies is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. However, it appears that RaSP officers who assessed the 2019 letter failed to understand the gravity and broader significance of the claims against Markle, and chose not to refer it up the chain of command.
“These people are not detectives and have a tendency to be quite linear in their thinking,” said a policing source. “RaSP would only have been interested in what it meant for the security of the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex]. Having assessed that, they should have thought about the wider consequences.”
To me, this blatant ass-covering from the police falls apart when you consider the fact that Roslyn Loveless probably had no idea about how the Metropolitan Police is structured, nor would she direct her letter to one relevant department. Meaning, she sent a letter to Scotland Yard and hoped it would find the relevant people. Meaning, her letter probably passed through many hands before it even got to Meghan’s royal protection officer, and if the cops found it credible enough to pass along to the Sussexes, that means the cops found it credible enough to pass it along through their whole chain of command.
The ass-covering from Knauf, Cohen and Case is incredible too – “They were very private and tended not to share stuff with others.” But… but… I thought Meghan was terrorizing Kensington Palace staff 24-7? I thought she was marching through the offices every day, making staffers sob on a regular basis by looking at them? And now the story is that Meghan was super-discreet, if not completely secretive… and yet she also wanted to go public with the accusations in the letter? Make it make sense from Kensington Palace’s perspective. Granted, KP has always been a clownshow full of incompetent Tory hacks, but I can’t believe it took them nine days to come up with this!! “We didn’t know, Meghan kept to herself, the letter appeared as if by magic and no one read it but Meghan and one of her bodyguards!” GMAFB.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I am sure they are all relieved that Meghan’s father is involved in a criminal mess, before he was just a useful Buffon but now he is a PDF, in their minds at least that’s better than Andrew who ‘simply likes younger girls.,’
Let the BM and BRF keep making excuses, hopefully ppl will realize everything isn’t Meghan’s fault – like Jason Lee so bluntly pointed out.
Big picture I hope all of this pivots to serious questions about how they’ve handled Andrew and hopefully leads to some answers and accountability.
Meghan has been constantly criticized for not understanding the multiple layers of protocol and hierarchy in the institution. And now they want to tell us that all protocol was suspended for this one specific letter. I don’t think so.
But it seems more cover up is happening – Tom’s been buried in a memery care unit.
*memory*
Wonder if Andrew will be placed in a memory unit. The senior royals probably want no chance. Of tom talking to the media
They are absolutely asking the public to suspend any logical thoughts.
This is absolutely a cover up on an insane level. I’ve been pretty “vocal” on here for the past week that I don’t think there is any way that Charles and William did NOT know about this.
But lets pretend for a minute that they didn’t – let’s pretend it all happened just as this article says, that this letter went to a RaSP officer with no one else seeing it, and that person took it directly to Meghan, told her not to tell anyone, and that was that.
How is that not the epitome of incompetence? Of gross negligence? Of just being BAD at your job? And note the line where they are still looking for that officer!!! They dont even know who to convince to fall on their sword for this!!! It’s so clearly a cover up – they’ve decided one super incompetent officer looks better than everyone at the Met and Palace being complicit in this.
It’s so crazy – knees are jerking all over the palace and Scotland Yard. This mysteriously unknown officer assured Meghan the the police would investigate, then lost the letter and disappeared? What, did they just discover a lost Agatha Christie manuscript?
Eurydice! 😂 As convoluted and preposterous as this whole story is, Agatha could’ve written something much more convincing.
This “bodyguard of Meghan” can’t be found? How many did she have? Aren’t they on a payroll? Rosters? Or maybe, just maybe, ask Meghan who handed her the letter?
Sure, the Palace security receives a letter, reads it, shrugs it off as no direct threat, hands it to some bodyguard no one remembers to give it to Meghan. No one else was involved or informed. Another lovely example of the incompetence of Palace staff in each and every department.
Security? Not doing their jobs. Housekeeping? Can’t ready a guestroom within 24 hours. PR? Always behind the times, never get their lies straight. Staff working with an American expecting results when asking for something? Reduced to tears, sobbing in their pint, forming “survivor” clubs. All of them sell to the tabloids whatever they can, and apparently spend their workdays gathering gossip instead of actually doing their jobs.
The Windsors knew and they hoped that it would humiliate and hurt Meghan even further. That’s always been their play when it comes to her. They’re evil.
Harry says in “Spare” that they knew something. In Chp. 46, he wrote, “Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!” Sussex, Prince Harry The Duke of. Spare (p. 338). Random House Publishing Group. Kindle Edition.
In the official background checks on Meghan before the wedding, the Cambridges/Wales and the whole palace likely knew. Or is the Met so incompetent that they missed what was going on with Bad Dad twice?
No Harry was referring to her father setting up a paparazzi shoot. The timeline that has been established shows she didn’t know about the accusations until she was pregnant with Archie. That’s why she finally cut him off.
Except I think at that time they were referring to Thomas Markle ghosting Meghan before the wedding. Meghan hadn’t yet seen the letter.
Let’s not forget that amongst everything going on with Meghan’s father Kate was also wanting Meghan to throw a party for the pageboys? I get that Kate was wanting to pull a stunt with… the dresses were SO terrible that I needed to get MY wedding dress designer to make them all. And with that move Kate would prove her superior knowledge of fashion to the world! Ive been told that Kate often gave the wrong measurements to those making bespoke outfits for her and refuse to attend fittings which made me think she gave the wrong measurements for Charlotte’s dress in the first place? But I digress… chances are very high that Kate knew but yet she added on pressure by wanting Meghan to stop everything and organize a party for pageboys thst weren’t even in the country at that point.
Humph. Carnival of so called experts.😂😂
Come on, this is the best they have? They gave it to her unnamed bodyguard, who told her not to say anything, and so she didn’t mention it to her communications secretary, the private secretary, or any of the more senior members of the family? Meghan, who at that point was doing limbo to fit in, and show she was a team player, hid it from all of them?
And this bodyguard somehow had the gravitas and authority where they would have read the letter first, not escalated up the chain in their role either, and had the comfort to tell the wife of the 6th in line to throne what not to do???
These people are very lucky they have an entire media ecosystem invested in protecting them, because they couldn’t manage a lemonade stand. Anyone with a slight bit of corporate managerial experience or law enforcement experience knows how absolutely silly this sounds.
I don’t understand how they think this makes them look good or should I say innocent. It makes the RF and all the security around them look like buffoons. Seriously if they truly were not informed of a pdf and the potential risk to children in line for the throne as well as the media frenzy and bad press that would follow once discovered, then people should be fired. They look weak and helpless and having no control.
They knew and didn’t say anything OR they didn’t know, either way they look like idiots.
There’s zero way that something this explosive would have bypassed all the senior royals and their courtiers. It literally cannot work that way. Pretending they don’t know who was assigned as the Sussex’s protection officer is clownery. Even that person has a supervisor. The British media and the palaces really thing people are stupid.
Either the courtiers are completely incompetent or they’re lying.
Definitely both. But in this case they are pretty obviously lying.
Yes, they’re absolutely lying.
Knauf in particular made it his business to know everything. I’m certain he knew.
Yes and you will notice that they said it is THOUGHT that Knauf and Case did not know about the letter, not that Knauf or Case stated themselves (like Cohen) that they did not know.
What a mess,now everyone is running for cover singing the Shaggy anthem. I hope Harry is learning from this and get back to Montecito ASAP and leave the dysfunctional ones to their own devices
The Shaggy anthem. SNORT! Wasn’t me! 🤣🤣🤣
Yeah I don’t believe that those at KP didn’t know about the letter and that it didn’t go to the Queen’s or William’s Private Secretary first before getting to Meghan. Was the letter even handed over to Meghan by a police officer? I suspect she was given the letter by a member of staff, that’s why they allegedly can’t find the RPO now.
Apparently, Meghan’s bodyguard also worked in the mail room. He found the letter, opened it, read it, and then took it directly to Meghan, advising her not to show it to anyone because it would be investigated even though no one else knew about it. That’s what they’re saying happened? LMAO! 🤣
I think this line explains a lot – “Had they been aware, it is likely that they would have warned the media to be cautious about reporting around her father.”
The palace has seen the chatter online and elsewhere that they were instrumental in the press using Markle to hurt Meghan even after seeing this letter. So now they’re trying to insist that they really didnt know and if they had they would have told the press to back off using her father!!
But the reality is….they knew, and either they WANTED the press to keep using him because they knew, or they just didnt care bc their goal was to hurt Meghan however possible. What are a few more abused children when you have a Black duchess in the royal family!??
Also suggests the palace COULD have done something about the press coverage which Harry said he asked for on Oprah only to be told that’s just how it is. And suggests the palace were actually fine with the Thomas interviews where he was using threatening & abusive language to Meghan & Harry. Which doesn’t help the palace either.
@ABritGuest 💯💯💯
that one line reveals so much about the palace and the press.
This is embarrassing. And not believable. It was a random security officer that nobody knows and nobody can find that supposedly shared the letter with just Meghan. Nah. This is some top tier scrambling.
This is the danger for the royals with their “We know nothing” schtick – this all happened so recently.
Reporters can go find the one bodyguard that supposedly hand delivered Meghan this letter. They can interview anyone who worked in and around the KP office in the last six years. They should be interviewing anyone in the rota who interacted with Thomas Markle Snr, including Piers and Caroline Graham. There are a ton of threads to pull, and I will be interested to see whether the British media decides to make an effort in order to distance themselves from their support of Markle.
It might make senior royals look bad, so they definitely won’t follow up.
Seven handwritten pages? I hope it gets published someday.
Re: “I hope it gets published someday.” Why? To titillate looky-loos and give royal apologists something else to bash Meghan with and feed KP’s SM bot army? Banish the thought.
At a bare legal minimum, Roslyn Loveless copyright extends to 70 years beyond her death, ie 2094. One could hope that the Meghan-Harry clickbait would have ended by then, or that the looky-loos would allow Roslyn Loveless a little grace.
Well, that’s the ugly way to look at it. Or you could hope that child molesters finally start getting called out. It sounds like his ex had a lot of information to share, probably details she didn’t understand when she was young or chose not to see. I suspect he was a mastermind gaslighter, and I bet there’s a lot of information in those pages that can be informative to others in detecting covert disgusting behavior and seeing it for what it is. If she wrote this letter, took advantage of this moment in time when the name Thomas Markle garnered attention, think of *all the times* she tried to get someone to pay attention to her, to take her seriously in her suspicions that he’s a predator. But the crimes took place in other countries and she had no solid evidence so she was shown the door.
I’m only sorry she didn’t live long enough to see that she did make a difference.
“It is likely that they would have warned the media to be cautious about reporting around her father.”
Gasp ! You mean that Royals can actually influence the media lol. And they chose not to for all the racism.
BINGO. So much of this reporting goes directly against the “protocols” the royal family insisted to Meghan that they had to follow in order to NOT protect her. Bunch of liars.
So the Sussexes are notoriously discrete and were able to keep this information from everyone at the Firm, including everyone in their joint office with the Cambridges but they also cannot be trusted to meet with members of the RF because they are indiscrete and are expected share all the intimate details of any and all interactions?
I laughed at Jason not knowing. Come on you guys. He testified against Meghan in her trial. He’s a garbage freaking person. He would have totally known and it seemed to me in 2019 the attacks against Meghan in the press got really nasty at that point. I still say Jason was trying to not just break up the marriage but drive her to suicide at that point.
Yeah no. I’m not buying that the monarch, the Prince of Wales and the Prince of Wales’s heir were left completely in the dark. In fact, they were probably told before Meghan who may have been the last one to know herself.
They all knew. They simply didn’t care because Thomas was a tool/distraction to hurt Meghan over and over again.
I would like it if Meghan would share the details of who gave her the letter and whether or not anyone else in her office was aware of it. Was there any discussion about who knew about it and what action would be taken? I know the Duchess is very private and discreet and we won’t hear from her. This whole situation needs some daylight shone on it.
The police & palace trying to get ahead of any inquiry with these unbelievable excuses show how deep they are in the mess & how much senior people in these orgs knew. First a missing letter & now a missing bodyguard?! It’s actually embarrassing.
I can’t imagine that Meghan will say more on the letter & the circumstances around it until any investigation is complete. I think how much transparency we’ll hear about the independent police body inquiry is also dependent on if any investigation leads to any arrest/charges. That’s when it gets real dicey for anybody who had knowledge of this letter as the Guardian and the bbc have kind of noted.
I could see Meghan having an initial discussion about going public with the claims particularly at a time when her father was lying & bashing her publicly about no contact. And that would likely be alarming to the palace knowing that they had their own accused sex offender they were (and are) determined to shield & things were starting to heat up for his friend again in the US. So I can see that being a reason to suppress the letter.
It sounds like the police & the palace didn’t know that Meghan had a copy of the letter? I wonder if it puts the palace on notice of the kind of receipts Meghan may have? Her friend javanka said after Oprah she had receipts about the things said in the interview and Tyler Perry said on the docuseries that Meghan could have said much more. I wonder if the palace starts taking that more seriously now although I have noticed for a while that the spiteful anti Meghan palace briefings have diminished even from KP
I still feel like Meghan’s original statement about 2018 being correct.
Think about it. The Police are saying the letter was given to Meghan in JANUARY of 2019. Sooo. When do you think Loveless WROTE and MAILED the letter? It is probably dated Nov or Dec 2018. By the time it arrives in the mail to Scotland Yards, goes through all of the people, departments etc and finally gets to Meghan – it probably WAS January 2018.
So, what I am theorizing is, she probably pulled out the letter (since she is the only one that appears to have a copy) and saw the letter written by Loveless was dated in 2018 that is why she put in her statement. Not realizing that the police gave her the letter in January 2019.
Do you get what I’m thinking??
I think they showed her the letter in 2018, then “lost” it and then thought “oops, maybe we should have recorded the receipt.” Which they did in January 2019. And then Meghan said – “Well, if they say 2019, then that’s the date.”
@Nancy, Meghan’s record keeping seems so meticulous that I think this is what makes the most sense as well. SHE first saw it in 2018.
No she corrected that on the record.
Isn’t there a larger “reputational risk” by hiding criminal behavior than there is with disclosing it? In addition, just knowing about a crime does not make you guilty of anything and therefore not subject to any “reputational risk.”
Obviously, as we have known from past and current actions, the royal staff AND the royal family has got the whole concept of reputation backwards–you get a bad reputation from doing something, not simply unknowingly associating with someone! Claiming that the Sussexes have a damaged reputation because of the actions of her father is ridiculous. Ditto for ostracizing the York sisters because they met Epstein because their mother took them to a lunch where he was present when they were teenagers, Children are not responsible for the behavior or their parents.