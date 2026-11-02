King Charles & Camilla’s Caribbean Flop Tour is officially a total disaster

Over the weekend, the Mail’s Richard Kay let something slip. It was obvious, but it speaks volumes about how unsettled the royal media is these days. Kay let it slip that King Charles’ Caribbean Tour has been a flop, and that the tour has been completely overshadowed by several horrifying stories, including Thomas Markle’s depravity and the “new” investigation into Prince Andrew’s alleged human trafficking in Scotland. There’s an interconnected story too: the latest YouGov poll has Charles with historically low favorability ratings. Dealer’s choice on why so many people view Charles unfavorably right now: this Thomas Markle disaster, the years-long Prince Andrew scandal, the return of the Sussexes, or perhaps people remembering that Charles has always been pretty awful, especially to Diana and her sons. To make matters worse for Charles, his aides have apparently been rage-briefing the press, sniffing about how busy Charles is and how his priorities change by the minute!

Palace aides have admitted King Charles’s priorities are changing “by the day – and often by the hour” as scandal continues to engulf the Royal Family. His Majesty jetted off to the Caribbean for a vital diplomatic mission while Meghan Markle’s dad was accused of child sex crimes and Police Scotland launched a probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “trafficking” allegations at the King’s Balmoral estate. Though the King’s favourability ratings have dropped to the lowest since his accession four years ago, this was according to a poll at the start of his nine-day trip. Asked how Charles “balances” his role as Head of State and Head of Family, a spokesman said: “Busy people get lots done.” They added: “The King rigorously prioritises his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family. The order of priority shifts by the day – and often by the hour.” Last month the King issued his ‘Megxit Means Megxit’ letter warning Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the family after they returned to the UK. But in another shock development Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle Sr faces sickening allegations of child sex images first revealed by The Sun and is under investigation by the FBI and in the Philippines. Twelve months ago Charles was decisive as he stripped shamed Andy of his titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge over worsening Epstein scandals. Andy was arrested by cops on his 66th birthday in February. And this week Police Scotland opened an investigation into the former prince, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, over claims of “trafficking” at Balmoral. A shock YouGov poll released while Charles was in the Bahamas revealed 58 per cent of Brits have a “positive” view of the King. This is a drop of four per cent in three months. A shocking 34 per cent had a negative view of the King – meaning his net favourability was the lowest recorded since he ascended to the throne in September 2024. Asked if the palace was confident his dealings with the wider Royal Family were the correct direction. A spokesman said: “Yes. That is why he takes the actions he does – and has done.”

[From The Sun]

It sounds like the king’s aides are as thin-skinned as the king, right? They can’t handle the scandals piling up, the flop tour and the bad polling numbers all at once and they’re freaking out. Well, to make things even funnier, all of this ^^ was said before the side-chick queen even deigned to join Charles in the Caribbean. True to form, Camilla made a horse’s ass out of herself as soon as she hit Antigua and Barbuda – she and Charles were caught in a huge downpour during a welcome ceremony and Camilla abandoned her husband, staggering off with an umbrella and leaving Charles, her husband with cancer, to fend for himself. Charles looked like he was throwing a tantrum about it too. Then Camilla started laughing during a military parade. Y’all – I guess we know why Camilla skipped the bulk of this flop tour.

King Charles in the rain at Barbuda Independence.👀👀 https://t.co/Gg56MwUaVJ — Ethan (@OJ_Ethann) November 1, 2026

Queen Camilla smiles during a military parade marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th Independence anniversary at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium as part of the royal visit to Antigua And Barbuda.

@RoyalFamily #QueenCamilla #GettyVideo 🎥Anthony Devlin 👉https://t.co/Y3DyjOM4sG https://t.co/bH37VMGeKV — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) November 2, 2026