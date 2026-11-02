King Charles & Camilla’s Caribbean Flop Tour is officially a total disaster

Over the weekend, the Mail’s Richard Kay let something slip. It was obvious, but it speaks volumes about how unsettled the royal media is these days. Kay let it slip that King Charles’ Caribbean Tour has been a flop, and that the tour has been completely overshadowed by several horrifying stories, including Thomas Markle’s depravity and the “new” investigation into Prince Andrew’s alleged human trafficking in Scotland. There’s an interconnected story too: the latest YouGov poll has Charles with historically low favorability ratings. Dealer’s choice on why so many people view Charles unfavorably right now: this Thomas Markle disaster, the years-long Prince Andrew scandal, the return of the Sussexes, or perhaps people remembering that Charles has always been pretty awful, especially to Diana and her sons. To make matters worse for Charles, his aides have apparently been rage-briefing the press, sniffing about how busy Charles is and how his priorities change by the minute!
Palace aides have admitted King Charles’s priorities are changing “by the day – and often by the hour” as scandal continues to engulf the Royal Family. His Majesty jetted off to the Caribbean for a vital diplomatic mission while Meghan Markle’s dad was accused of child sex crimes and Police Scotland launched a probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “trafficking” allegations at the King’s Balmoral estate.
Though the King’s favourability ratings have dropped to the lowest since his accession four years ago, this was according to a poll at the start of his nine-day trip.
Asked how Charles “balances” his role as Head of State and Head of Family, a spokesman said: “Busy people get lots done.”
They added: “The King rigorously prioritises his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family. The order of priority shifts by the day – and often by the hour.”
Last month the King issued his ‘Megxit Means Megxit’ letter warning Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the family after they returned to the UK. But in another shock development Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle Sr faces sickening allegations of child sex images first revealed by The Sun and is under investigation by the FBI and in the Philippines.
Twelve months ago Charles was decisive as he stripped shamed Andy of his titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge over worsening Epstein scandals. Andy was arrested by cops on his 66th birthday in February. And this week Police Scotland opened an investigation into the former prince, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, over claims of “trafficking” at Balmoral.
A shock YouGov poll released while Charles was in the Bahamas revealed 58 per cent of Brits have a “positive” view of the King. This is a drop of four per cent in three months. A shocking 34 per cent had a negative view of the King – meaning his net favourability was the lowest recorded since he ascended to the throne in September 2024.
Asked if the palace was confident his dealings with the wider Royal Family were the correct direction. A spokesman said: “Yes. That is why he takes the actions he does – and has done.”
It sounds like the king’s aides are as thin-skinned as the king, right? They can’t handle the scandals piling up, the flop tour and the bad polling numbers all at once and they’re freaking out. Well, to make things even funnier, all of this ^^ was said before the side-chick queen even deigned to join Charles in the Caribbean. True to form, Camilla made a horse’s ass out of herself as soon as she hit Antigua and Barbuda – she and Charles were caught in a huge downpour during a welcome ceremony and Camilla abandoned her husband, staggering off with an umbrella and leaving Charles, her husband with cancer, to fend for himself. Charles looked like he was throwing a tantrum about it too. Then Camilla started laughing during a military parade. Y’all – I guess we know why Camilla skipped the bulk of this flop tour.
King Charles in the rain at Barbuda Independence.👀👀 https://t.co/Gg56MwUaVJ
— Ethan (@OJ_Ethann) November 1, 2026
Queen Camilla smiles during a military parade marking Antigua and Barbuda’s 45th Independence anniversary at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium as part of the royal visit to Antigua And Barbuda.
@RoyalFamily #QueenCamilla
#GettyVideo 🎥Anthony Devlin 👉https://t.co/Y3DyjOM4sG https://t.co/bH37VMGeKV
— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) November 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Need to have a story about the umbrella tantrum!!!!!
Oops, I missed seeing it! Nevermind!
I saw a different clip, where instead of following Mari Lwyd as she walks away, the camera stays on C-Rex, who makes a much bigger angry gesture with his whole arm, clearly hacked off that no one brought him an umbrella while SideChick gets one and leaves him flat, standing there getting soaked.
I’m sorry but that was hysterical! Everything about it! She didn’t even attempt to shield Chuck with the umbrella, just took off as fast as she could, lmao.
And what is she smirking at in the second video? Diana would never.
I hate to sympathize with him at all, but part of me does at that. Why weren’t umbrellas at the ready? Why was there only one that was given to camilla and nothing for the actual monarch? it just made the whole team look like they were caught completely off guard by the storm – and I know storms in the Caribbean can come up quick, but the aides should know that too and should have been prepared.
i mean his tantrum isnt necessary lol, but how incompetent are these people? and once she had the umbrella, why did Camilla have to run away?
Everything about it was bizarre! There was an umbrella waiting for Camilla but not Chuck? And her “handler” walked on the red carpet while Camilla walked on the wet grass? Total amateur hour.
I thought he was p*ssed off at her for leaving. The monarch doesn’t leave the ceremony! And Queen Side-chick shouldn’t have either.
It looked to me like the poor woman accompanying her was trying to get her to walk on the carpet but she noped out. TM isn’t the only one with dementia.
Am beginning to wonder if the Rottweiler is showing sign of early dementia….. the wandering off obliviously, the missing events, etc…???
Early? You are very kind, but she’s no spring chicken.
Incredibly boorish behaviour from Camilla and Charles pompous, hysterical meltdown about an umbrella, spotlights how pointless and ridiculous this royal tour has been.
humourous observations on the Charles and Camilla pantomime below
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks?
Charles and Camilla are separated. The same deal as Trump and Melania and Kate and William. Married for official engagements only, but separate lives and no intimacy.
All aboard the Hot Mess Express! 🚂
Clearly the Windsors must have a humiliation kink because they keep getting shown up on Caribbean soil yet keep trying to go back for more. This is the silly slapstick version of Bill and Waity’s disastrous Caribbean flop tour.
I guess the stiff upper lip and steel spine skipped a few members of this terrible, grifting family. Seriously, the palaces and jewels are the only things important enough to keep from this hot mess of Chuckle’s reign/rain. Side chick is either drunk or inappropriate or both at the same time. Yikes, what a sh*t show.
I was laughing so hard at comments about the Ancestors arranging the down pour.🤣
What’s he so busy actually doing?
Getting rained on. Is the lady in uniform Camilla’s minder? She should get a raise.
For walking her exactly BESIDE the red carpet, straight through the wet lawn??? Seems to me people there are fed up with their royals, and do no longer mind to show, even in professional capacity!
Seeing that video makes me think that Charles and Side Piece’s marriage is not on solid ground at all. I mean of course we all know she made a beeline to the nearest cocktail.
That’s what I see as well. Many on social media are commenting about him getting mad because he has no umbrella, but what I see is him getting mad because Camilla took off and left him on the dais alone.
That’s what I’m seeing. As a professional lipreader (not), I see him saying ‘where she’s going?!’ And his body language is definitely one of anger not endearment.
(I majored in lip-reading and minored in body language interpretation; plus got a certificate in hand-writing analysis.) /s
These people live completely separate lives and their professional capacity is limited to just a joke, we can clearly see that in Camilla running off without consideration for protocol and minimal class. She is a chicken without a head the second something out of plan happens. And who really takes an umbrella and runs away during a ceremony without sharing with their spouse?? WHO??? It’s comparable to rain during a wedding ceremony, taking an umbrella and running away leaving your husband behind. Like, who does that. It’s NOT normal. I wouldn’t run away, but if I do run away during a wedding ceremony, I certainly will leave behind a stranger but not a husband.
I barely noticed he was there until the umbrella thing lol.
At least this one isn’t as bad as the 2022 one by the Waleses.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the BRF as a whole rethinks tours after this. They have increasingly no real purpose and they’ll likely stop happening once Charles dies anyway.
I wonder why he wasn’t wearing one of his uniforms, at least he would have had a hat on when the rain hit. Maybe it’s a protocol thing, he’ll wear a uniform to review British troops but not other country’s. 🤷♀️
Charles has the wife and the heir he deserves.
Speaking of just desserts, I especially love that the other people present on the stage at least were wearing hats, but not Charles.
@Tessa, truer words were never spoken
Charles Spencer’s book really highlighted the royal family’s casual and intentional cruelty very well. That added to this dip in favorability ratings.
The throwaway comments about Spencer’s insight into the RF showed a disturbing level of cruelty and just highlighted how little family feeling is actually involved
That was my thought, too. Charles really took some hits with that book, and the timing fits for his “popularity” to be registering as lower now.
Oh that video looked bad. But it was funny as hell. Charles was so mad he didn’t get an umbrella. Where was the protocol? And just to add, Charles Spencer’s book likely hasn’t help the king either.
When the royal fans complain about “protocol” Pictures should be placed of Camilla getting the umbrella first and the King just standing there getting drenched.
Even if he hadn’t been critical of the monarchy, just releasing a book with Diana’s face on it is enough to remind people Charles is an ahole
Child.
Is she drunk in that clip??
IIRC, last time they were on a tropical tour (prior to KCIII’s cancer diagnosis) Camilla seemed to be hammered as well. She does look loose and jolly in the clip.
Just curious, are the BM papers full of stories about how Camilla “broke protocol” by going off with the umbrella and leaving the king (of all people) without one in the rain? I’m asking for a friend.
I assume she’s drunk in most clips we see
Lots of rum in the islands.
Omg, I just let out such a shriek of laughter. Charles throwing his hands up as Camilla strolls away with the umbrella, “Where the hell are you going?” Then flapping his arms as he wanders around saying, “WTF!!?” And then just, “Oh well, I guess I’m King…” stepping back onto the podium, with the rain pouring down…
Urinary drainage leg bag bottom full picture.
Yes I noticed that too! Rather embarassing! 😞
Why should that be embarrassing? Covering up for a pedophile should be embarrassing. Unleashing racist abuse at a family member should be embarrassing.
Agree with @Bisynaptic. There are so, *so* many valid reasons to dislike KFC and many of his actions and behaviors over the years, but this isn’t one of them (I can’t even see what you’re referring to, but I believe it — I’m also notoriously bad at spotting wiglets!).
@bisynaptic
That goes without saying!
But we don’t need to lose our sense of dignity, do we?
These are people who refuse to photograph their elders in wheelchairs or using assistive devices to walk. Remember when Sophie & Ed held up one of The Queen’s elderly cousins for a photo rather than let her sit there in her chair?
I’m ashamed to say how long I stared at the King’s crotch, but I have never seen a fly that long in my life. Surely someone can do a better job of tailoring to accommmodate such a medical device.
This was hilarious! As a woman who’s first thought if caught in a downpour would be my hair and then my clothes, I don’t blame her for grabbing the umbrella and skedaddling! Charle’s reaction was priceless!🤣
That rain episode was too funny. For the King to just have to go back to the block and stand there in the pouring rain. No one seemed to care to help him out. Also, Charles pants are waaaay too big. He needs a better tailor.
Does anyone else think that Camilla must have grabbed somebody else’s umbrella that was being used? The way she gestures Maybe think that they’re literally snatching the open umbrella from someone else.
Normally I would think that’s a very Camilla thing to do, except for the specificity of the umbrella. The exact type QE used, clear, so the public could still see her— that leads me to believe it was set aside for Camilla (yet didn’t quite make it to her in time, lol).
I’ve seen her with that same umbrella at previous events .
Yes, they make those clear ones with different color “stripes” (?) around the bottom…this one is black, but the Queen (the real one) would often match the color of the stripe/band on her umbrella to her outfit.
Anybody else remember witless Kate during a summer downpour which caught them out at a school party outing. A minion sheltered her under a brolly whilst she stood around complacently as the tots got wet and left their teachers to deal with getting them under cover. The haves and the have not s. In her case I am special and royal and have my own umbrella holder and I don’t care to share!!
I was reminded of that, as well!
Umbrellas are constantly sabotaging the royals. This most recent incident, the clueless Kate incident with the soaked children, William constantly walking off with an umbrella and leaving Kate behind. Meanwhile, unbrellas have created some of the Sussexes most iconic moments. Meghan sweetly holding the umbrella over Harry while he read his speech during their first trip. Their iconic photo in the rain with Meghan in the blue dress. Just a fascinating study of images and umbrellas.
So I know that her appeal is that she’s supposedly funny, crude joke telling, country set horsey, booze hound who knows how to have a good time, but she always just comes across as classless to me.
And while I wouldn’t want to stand in a downpour either, if I was flown over in a private jet wearing priceless diamonds and staying at five star resorts, I would probably make it work. Especially if this is literally the only job I’ve ever had in my life.
She clearly doesn’t care about her ” role”, or her husband either if we’re being honest. I’m sure after 50 years he’s exhausting but she bought the ticket ro the show, so I don’t have any sympathy.
Oh how I LOVE LOVE LOVE Camilla grabbing an umbrella an sauntering off, leaving him alone on the stage. The emotion he must have felt at that is really the only emotion he deserves for all the rest of his days. Plus she was in a white dress which would have become transparent when wet and I am sure no one wanted to see what was under there.
And was this before the head/president/PM/whatever of Antigua Barbuda informed him they wanted to remove him as head of state and demanded reparations? This is even better than the Cambridge flop tour. Thank you Goddess Karma.
*Cantering or trotting off*
The umbrella video just made my day!!! The side chick is so hilariously oblivious to the man who’s supposedly the love of her life! And he almost stamped his foot in his hissy fit! I’d love to get the tea from the people who were standing near him.
And the video of Camilla cackling during the military parade — she’s so laughably horrible. Just an unserious and terrible person.
Your post had me thinking of what they all would have said if Meghan had ever acted like Camilla. The dozens of stories about a failing marriage, etc. Then, I recalled the Sussexes on their first tour. While Meghan was pregnant with Archie, she was in the audience or the sidelines watching Harry give a speech in the rain. Instead of standing by doing nothing, Meghan left her cozy spot and stood beside Harry to share her umbrella with him.
Imagine the sheer confidence, privilege, and chutzpah to take the first brolly and walk off while you and your royal husband (who has undergone cancer treatment) are in the middle of an event.
There’s often always some amateur screw-up at these things though. Surely someone had the job of checking the weather app and keeping umbrellas or canopies on standby. It isn’t hard.
Yeah, I mean, they live there, they know what’s likely to happen. I’ve worked for federal agencies that have had a few local VIP visits & all kinds of planning goes into these things, including contingency plans for weather. They should have at least had a canopy or tent for Charles & the others to stand under for this review.
Bet Charlie’s wishing mummy were alive, now! 😂
I live in Canada, and I remember when all royal tours at least had a snippet about them on the news. These days? Crickets. Basically stopped after Queen Elizabeth died. Though they will cover Harry and Meghan when they are overseas. But not Peg and Buttons.
When was the last time Elizabeth even did a proper “royal tour?” I genuinely can’t remember.
After Bahamas the Palace and press were touting the visit as a success. So what’s changed?
Camilla blithely walking away in the rain while Charles meltdowns was hysterical. Her giggling like an idiot at the parade was not. She looked drunk and dismissive. She’s such a condescending cow.
Queen JumpOff wasn’t “smiling”. She was laughing. Her demeanor could be most generously described as “giggling”, but she was straight up laughing.
How revealing it is that this crass side-chick is frequently photographed laughing and mocking non-white people in their own countries, but conversely, we haven’t noticed any level of derision or contempt for her white subjects.
The video of her viewing the parade was pretty fuzzy but it looked like she had work done on her face. Or is it just me. I haven’t seen other photos on their trip?🤷♀️
@kaiser, the expression of the gentleman with C-Rex you chose for the thumbnail had me cackling BEFORE I even read the post and saw the clip of Camilla bouncing away with the umbrella! HAHAHAHAHA!!!
Charles destroyed his marriage and tried to destroy Diana, and now Harry and his family, for a woman who without a second thought leaves him in the rain.
Kate married a man who without a thought leaves her in the rain. Kate does not share her umbrella even with children.
A couple of iconic pictures of Harry and Meghan under one umbrella together immediately come to mind.
The BRF’s marriages as umbrellas, a thread:
(kidding, but it could be done based on everything you laid out!)
Oh I just wrote something similar above before seeing yours. But yes truly, someone could make a coffee table book analyzing the royals using all their photos with umbrellas. Except it would not be a positive one so no royalist would buy it.
I read a comment the other day that went, Harry said I do, William said you’ll do.
What is all this “busyness”?
Who is asking for him to wander around the UK and Scotland to wave occasionally, mostly in an effort to avoid Harry?
Excellent. Good to hear.
I may have to watch that little video ten or so more times today. Good gad! Charles throwing a fit about the rain or the umbrella or the ‘love of his life’ just leaving him there standing in the rain! And the military people, they all have hats, so they’re not too stressed about anything; meanwhile, Queen Side-chick gets her umbrella & leaves her cancer-stricken husband in the rain, but she’s forced to walk in the wet grass while her military escort walks on the red carpet. Ha! It’s all too ridiculous!
He has the a Queen he deserves. 😂🤣😭
STOP BEING HORRIBLE ABOUT THE KING 😠😠😠😠!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 👏 Good one!
When Chuckles stops being horrible, we’ll stop being horrible about him.
🙄
So someone on Camilla’s team knew rain was a possibility and had one of her umbrellas (clear with stripe, possibly from QEII’s collection) on standby, but no one on Charles’s team thought to bring one of his? Do their teams not communicate? Not get the same weather updates?
As for Camilla, she needs to protect her hair and hairpiece. Much harder to get that dry and back into shape than Charles’s hair.
Oh, poor, poor little Charles. How sad for him. But he didn’t want the lovely, graceful girl who loved him, his actual fucking wife he lured into the family, who would have been so elegant at all these situations. He wanted the horse’s ass he has who stands in the rain and wind for a few seconds, wispy hair in disarray as usual, who then bolts. Awww. Things didn’t go well, did they? I meant to say the young woman who he threw away and didn’t protect so that she lost her life, and he has been trying to rewrite ever since. I have been seeing all these shorts on my cranky old android phone about Diana and her abuse by Charles. Cam makes Charles look like a fool. It would be better if he just didn’t take her. She doesn’t want to go anyway.