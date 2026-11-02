Martha Stewart apologizes for her ‘homeless person’ Halloween costume

There’s already commentary about Halloween 2026 feeling muted and boring, which I agree with. Halloween isn’t my holiday, but even I noticed that a lot of people just opted out or phoned it in. There is one grand Halloween tradition though: at least one celebrity gets canceled every single year for a stupid, racist, thoughtless and/or cruel Halloween costume. This year’s winner is Martha Stewart, who posted her Halloween costume in a now-deleted Instagram post. She was a “homeless person.” In this economy!! She ended up trying to explain herself in her first statement, then she posted a second statement with an apology.

The since-deleted photo, captured by outlets including TMZ, showed Stewart wearing ripped jeans and makeup, giving the illusion of dirt on her face, while holding up a sign that read: “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Sunday, Nov. 1, Stewart said her costume was “intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness” and she is now “distressed” that the costume left some “offended.”

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Stewart said. She continued, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

“Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic,” the lifestyle guru added. “I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

Hours later, Stewart shared a follow-up statement on her Instagram, writing, “It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough.”

“I know many people are economically struggling,” she continued. “Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I’m very sorry.”