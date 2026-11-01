Are the Sussexes briefing that Prince William & Kate knew about Thomas Markle?

Last week, The Telegraph broke the story about Roslyn Loveless offering to give more information to Scotland Yard in 2018/19. Apparently, Roslyn’s letter to Scotland Yard more detailed information about Thomas Markle, and the entire British police force just decided to ignore her offer. And then the same police force “lost” the letter, apparently not realizing that the Duchess of Sussex keeps receipts. Within that Telegraph story, this curious passage appeared: “The letter was passed from royal protection officers to what at the time was the joint office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kensington Palace, The Telegraph understands, which suggests that the wider royal household was aware of its contents.” The Mail’s Richard Eden basically said the same thing one day before, that it would have been unthinkable that Loveless’s letter wasn’t also shared with Prince William and Kate, not to mention their senior staffers and royal protection unit. So basically, William and Kate have (arguably) known about Thomas Markle’s perversions since January 2019. When will people start asking them what they knew and when? Not any time soon, if Tom Sykes has his way.
When the news broke last week that Thomas Markle had been accused of hoarding a stash of child sex abuse material, a certain kind of comment piece went round the, ahem, progressive end of the media almost instantly. The headlines were all variations on the same theme: how long before Meghan’s father allegedly hoarding p–phile material turned out to be “Meghan’s fault?” Not long, was the implication, if the wicked tabloids had anything to do with it.
A week on, there is an alternative spin on offer, and it is coming from the Sussexes’ new house magazine, The Telegraph, and what it looks very much like, to my eye, is Meghan’s side trying to lump at least some of the blame for what happened to that letter onto William and Catherine.
The same double standard runs through everything. In February 2020 they announced that by giving up public funds they had removed the “supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion.” In September this year their office issued a media advisory headed “PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX SEPTEMBER PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS,” and their friends briefed that they are public figures, not private citizens. They are whichever suits the day. And so it is with the letter: private when it protects her, public when it convicts the press, and now, apparently, a matter for the wider royal household when the question turns to who sat on it.
I find the choice of vehicle fascinating. This is The Telegraph that last week fired around 100 staff as its new owner, Axel Springer (which bought the paper in June for £575 million), announced its intention to turn it into a “global, AI-powered premium media and intelligence business.” I called that a Slopbait factory in a Substack Note last night, and I stand by the coinage (neologisms are what Substack is for). Any tidbit about Harry and Meghan drives traffic, and what we appear to be watching is a paper abandoning basic journalistic principles and taking what it is fed on trust from a team that has been shown, again and again, to be highly manipulative and to say things that are not true when it suits them.
[From The Royalist]
Basically, the girls are fighting. Royalist vs. royalist, royal reporter vs. royal reporter, tabloid vs. tabloid. An internecine British media war which might turn up something interesting. While I think Sykes is correct (in a limited way) that Team Sussex is letting everyone know that William and Kate were informed of Loveless’s letter, that theory has been widely assumed for the past week. Multiple royal reporters have openly speculated that not only did William and Kate know, but that Clarence House and Buckingham Palace were likely informed as well. Meaning, at the time, then-Prince Charles’s office and QEII’s office.
The reason all of this “did they know” speculation is so damning for William and Kate in particular is because their right-hand man Jason Knauf helped the Daily Mail and Thomas Markle when Meghan sued the Mail. Knauf bent over backwards to not only aid the Mail, but to justify Thomas Markle’s campaign of abuse against Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sunningdale, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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EMBARGOED UNTIL 2100BST – Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation Jason Knauf holds a speech as he attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday 17th Oct, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.,Image: 638402769, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali / Avalon
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Britain’s Kate and Prince William listen as they visit the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.,Image: 1035282569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, to meet pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Llanelli, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2025
Credit: Toby Melville/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 22 May 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III leads senior members of The Royal Family during Trooping the Colour 2025
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the UK and India at a special Earthshot Prize event on The Mall, in London, to celebrate ties between the two nations ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Surely Sykes knows that “publicly funded royal” is not the same as “public figure,” but he really loves to pretend he doesn’t. Idris Elba is a public figure, Boris Johnson is a public figure, Simon Le Bon and Allison Hammond are public figures. Only Johnson is or has been directly funded by the public, and none of those folks are royal. Good grief.
💯 @ciotog!
And also…how he takes pains to note *his* new terminology “slopbait”, created on *his* substack, how thirsty and pathetic.
Here’s my very own neologism for Mr. Sykes, pathirsty. Everyone take note that I, Noo created it here first. 🤣🤣🤣
I’m really worried for Meghan – she does not deserve this. I’ve said this before but the Sussexes need to expose Will and Kate in a big way. This is the worst smear campaign I have ever seen with no end in sight. How can one person take all this? It just makes me so sad.
If Harry and Meghan’s decision to start engaging with some of the British media is causing this much unrest, I am glad they are doing it. As for Kensington Palace’s knowledge of the letter, for the gossip value of it alone makes me certain that they knew. The courtiers and their media handlers survive on gossip and this was one juicy piece of info. They knew and used it to blackmail TM and use him to torment Meghan, I am sure of it. After the plan to stop the wedding failed, they must have thought how lucky they were to have this kind of leverage. They might have even congratulated themselves how brilliant their plan was.
Sykes is the one running “the slopbait factory”. He is also the one changing narratives to suit the moment. He openly admits that someone “sat on” the letter. In other words, someone covered it up by preventing law enforcement from investigating its contents. Meghan had no such power. Knauf and W&K did. Tom Sykes can’t spin away the fact that no action was taken to protect vulnerable children when a warning was given. And all evidence of the warning disappeared after the royals had access to it.
Meghan has kept receipts and she was very much working member of RF when said letter was delivered to the joint office. She was a member of the royal house and pregnant with her first child so entitled to full support and protection. This wasn’t just a private matter between Meghan and the Met . A lot of royal courtiers and members of the family knew about THAT letter up to and including the late Queen.
The RF and Firm have Questions to answer here.
Meghan ‘s tenure with them has received the Zapruder treatment through out from tights to nail vanish. Please don’t gaslight us again that only Meghan KNEW about that letter!
Curious if they did know what should they have done? What would the expectation be here? Should they have gone to police and demand that the British police conduct an investigation on a man who doesn’t live there and no children were harmed in their country. Should they have personally taken the letter to the FBI? Does Meghan have any agency in this? Like what is the point to this briefing? And if they had done something and he turned out innocent can you imagine what Meghan would have said? Probably something like they were so awful they even tried to have her father arrested. No one can win with this whole story. I am even sure why she mentioned the letter in the first place. Who is all this helping? Harry and Meghan? My goodness the constant drama around them is just too much. You can see why the William wants them gone for when he becomes King.
The left-over royals absolutely deserve each other and I’m so glad that the Sussex’s are no longer “senior working royals” or dependent on that horrible family any longer. Also, I’m loving the meltdowns of the royal reporters.
The bigotry, misogyny and overwhelming malignant scapegoating of Meghan to distract and deflect attention away from the scandals engulfing the monarchy is sadistic and outright evil.
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks/video/7703135429490511137?
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks/video/7703136943848164641?