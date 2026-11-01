The Daily Mail accessed Thomas Markle’s storage unit in Mexico

On Friday, the Daily Mail published a story about Thomas Markle which feels like something they’ve been sitting on for a while. That’s been a constant question underneath all of the reporting about Thomas Markle since October 22, when the Sun revealed that Tom Jr. found his father’s enormous stash of child p–n: what did the British media know and when did they know it? It’s an especially relevant question for the Daily Mail, given that their full-time reporter Caroline Graham was Thomas Markle’s near-constant babysitter/handler. Graham visited him in Mexico repeatedly, and she stayed close to him in the Philippines as well. But I digress. The Mail’s big exclusive on Friday is that they somehow accessed Thomas Markle’s storage unit in Mexico, and the unit was full of horrifying books, magazines and loose photos.
The Daily Mail has reported the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father to the FBI after discovering a stash of child p—graphy in a storage unit he rented near his former home in Mexico.
…The Daily Mail traveled to Rosarito Beach, Mexico, to look into Thomas Markle’s past life there. The publication was informed that a storage unit had been rented and abandoned by Markle. Receipts seen by the Daily Mail confirm that he rented the 5ft by 10ft unit in 2017, six years after he moved to Rosarito, ten miles from the US border. Our reporter was granted access to the unit after Markle, the Daily Mail is told, failed to keep up with his lease-agreement payments for the past two years.
Our reporter made the disturbing discovery as police obtained a warrant to investigate child-sex images allegedly found in boxes of Markle’s possessions at his son’s home in the Philippines, where he lived after leaving Rosarito in January 2025. The discovery of the Mexican storage unit, three miles from his former home, marks another extraordinary development in a case that could see Markle facing ten to 12 years in jail if charged and convicted.
It was while he was living in Rosarito that his relationship with Meghan fell apart. In the lead up to her 2018 wedding, he was caught secretly collaborating with a paparazzi photographer to stage a series of pictures at a time when Prince Harry was urging the media to leave his future father-in-law alone.
Most of the photos found among 20 storage boxes in the Rosarito unit appear to have been taken when Markle was in his 40s or 50s. He was 43 when he and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, divorced in 1987 after eight years of marriage.
Not to get too Olivia Benson about this, but a predator with this volume of material in storage seems to indicate that he most likely kept a lot of it out in the open when he lived in Rosarito. He had reporters (including Caroline Graham) coming in and out of his Rosarito home constantly for years. I simply find it hard to believe that none of those reporters had any idea about any of this before October 2026. It’s getting more and more difficult to believe that the goal was always to sit on Thomas Markle’s true depravity until they could somehow get Meghan to go to her father.
Beyond all of that, it’s absolutely wild that the Daily Mail got into Thomas’s storage unit, photographed everything inside of it, reported that they got into it, and are now positioning themselves as on the side of justice. They just royally f–ked up the chain of evidence.
Screencaps courtesy of Sunrise YouTube video.
Thank God he never walked her down the aisle for the royal wedding.
The Fail effed up the chain of evidence because they needed to make sure that the authorities wouldn’t find any traces of their collaboration with Toxic Tom — such as contracts, bank statements and any other kinds of receipts that might prove beyond reasonable doubt how much money they paid to Bad Dad.
Came here to say basically the same thing. Their interfering looks quite deliberate to those of us who have been calling out the Fail’s sketchy as hell relationship with Toxic Tom for years.
There isn’t a single level of Dante’s Hell that is deep enough or cold enough for these people.
Honestly the Daily Fail needs to be shut down as a public menace. And there are several Markles who evidently deserve serious jail time.
But the real question is: will any of the responsible authorities do anything at all for the children who are the victims here?
Mail’s relationship with TM should be part of the police investigation. No doubt about it.
Exactly 💯
This was really dumb on their part because it makes it pretty clearly to anyone with a brain that they knew about all of this – they knew where the storage was and were easily able to access the unit directly. There needs to be an investigation of exactly what they knew, when they knew it coupled with a forensic financial audit. Based on everything I’m seeing right here: they knew and, since they were aware that Meghan was notified/notified Tom she’d been informed and why she cut all ties meaning they couldn’t use this info to blackmail/hurt Meghan, opted to use this information for leverage to be able to make Tom a long-term use weapon against Meghan & Harry. In fact, they were probably happy it worked out this way because this allowed them the ability to use of Tom & and incredibly willing Samantha against Meghan for years whereas outing Tom would have, for all intents & purposes, been closer to a one & done attack. This also raises the question as to whether, in addition to bankrolling Scammy’s nuisance law suits, they also have something on Samantha as well (Samantha’s knowledge of her father’s PDFile activities vs something specific on her, or whether Samantha was just happy to be an attack dog out of jealousy & for some degree of “fame”/money)
All of this. Especially if they had knowledge he was producing it. There was a rumor that some of the content in the Philippines was filmed at his place in Mexico. Who knows what’s true right now but if these reporters knew and concealed it, that has to be a crime in one of these friggin’ countries.
Like, even the UK must have some applicable law here. A UK citizen working for a UK owned publication actively concealing child porn operation while in the payroll of said UK publication?
Daily Mail need to be accountable for their payment and platforming of T Markle since 2018. Their reporter Caroline Graham embedded herself in his life as trusted confidante. How much did the pay this man? She READ Meghan ‘s December 2025 so she KNEW then about child abuse claims yet continued and doubled down on public support of herself and the Daily Mail for him. How could she do that? She told her bosses at the paper so they knew too but it was the eve of Prince Harry and others taking their publishers to court over phone hacking etc. TMarkle was being used to cause Meghan and Harry under maximum stress prior to that big trial
They didn’t want to EXONERATE Meghan at any time but especially not on the eve of a big trial. They couldn’t turn on TMarkle and discredit him by admitting they were wrong to use him as a battering ram against his own daughter. Unethical behaviour from start to finish platforming and funding a man alleged serial predator of children: despicable conduct on part of reporter and newspaper! Their misconduct is ading and abetting a criminal if they KNEW he was an active child abuser, said nothing except FINANCE him! Who with any shred of decency does that ?
When is Daily Mail going to be FORCED to answer for platforming and championing this disgusting individual?
Well, how can you blame Caroline Graham? After all, he was “like a father to her.” (Yuck.)
How will the police know the Mail didn’t put it there? They won’t know for sure unless the Mail filmed everything from when they first heard about it and probably not even then. He won’t serve time in Mexico…
All they needed to do was tell the police that they had received a tip it was there and could they, pretty please, report on it after the police opened it up.
I don’t know about Mexico and it all depends on the reputation of the storage company, but storage units don’t usually stay untouched for two years if the rent hasn’t been paid. The contents tend to get auctioned off or sold after about 3 months or so. And the DM can’t just suddenly gain access. They either bought the contents or have had a key all along. Just because Tom didn’t pay the rent doesn’t mean the rent wasn’t being paid by somebody else. If the DM has had access to the unit, does that mean they have some kind of ownership over the contents?
1. Why isn’t Tom in handcuffs being extradited right now?
2. DM reporters touched his stash? Who could be that stupid? You see shit like that you back away and call the police immediately. If there’s now suspicion that they planted it, then they need to be charged with possession as well. You do NOT mess around with this kinda thing. Mygawd.
The DM can’t be the ones reporting this. I have no doubt that the DM knew the type of person he was for a long time but kept it quiet in favour of bashing Meghan. The DM is just an evil institution and they have no right being upset that Harry and Meghan don’t want to have anything to do with them.
This is just shocking. Markle wasn’t paying the storage fees so the DM was allowed to go in and rummage through his trash? And this is after the revelations about his possession of illegal images. Nice to know that the police are still not on top of any of this. That storage unit should have been locked down and bolted until law enforcement could conduct a proper search with a warrant. It was no secret that Markle lived in Mexico for an extended period. Probably for the same reasons he had been living in SE Asia.