On Friday, the Daily Mail published a story about Thomas Markle which feels like something they’ve been sitting on for a while. That’s been a constant question underneath all of the reporting about Thomas Markle since October 22, when the Sun revealed that Tom Jr. found his father’s enormous stash of child p–n: what did the British media know and when did they know it? It’s an especially relevant question for the Daily Mail, given that their full-time reporter Caroline Graham was Thomas Markle’s near-constant babysitter/handler. Graham visited him in Mexico repeatedly, and she stayed close to him in the Philippines as well. But I digress. The Mail’s big exclusive on Friday is that they somehow accessed Thomas Markle’s storage unit in Mexico, and the unit was full of horrifying books, magazines and loose photos.

The Daily Mail has reported the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father to the FBI after discovering a stash of child p—graphy in a storage unit he rented near his former home in Mexico. …The Daily Mail traveled to Rosarito Beach, Mexico, to look into Thomas Markle’s past life there. The publication was informed that a storage unit had been rented and abandoned by Markle. Receipts seen by the Daily Mail confirm that he rented the 5ft by 10ft unit in 2017, six years after he moved to Rosarito, ten miles from the US border. Our reporter was granted access to the unit after Markle, the Daily Mail is told, failed to keep up with his lease-agreement payments for the past two years. Our reporter made the disturbing discovery as police obtained a warrant to investigate child-sex images allegedly found in boxes of Markle’s possessions at his son’s home in the Philippines, where he lived after leaving Rosarito in January 2025. The discovery of the Mexican storage unit, three miles from his former home, marks another extraordinary development in a case that could see Markle facing ten to 12 years in jail if charged and convicted. It was while he was living in Rosarito that his relationship with Meghan fell apart. In the lead up to her 2018 wedding, he was caught secretly collaborating with a paparazzi photographer to stage a series of pictures at a time when Prince Harry was urging the media to leave his future father-in-law alone. Most of the photos found among 20 storage boxes in the Rosarito unit appear to have been taken when Markle was in his 40s or 50s. He was 43 when he and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, divorced in 1987 after eight years of marriage.

[From The Daily Mail]

Not to get too Olivia Benson about this, but a predator with this volume of material in storage seems to indicate that he most likely kept a lot of it out in the open when he lived in Rosarito. He had reporters (including Caroline Graham) coming in and out of his Rosarito home constantly for years. I simply find it hard to believe that none of those reporters had any idea about any of this before October 2026. It’s getting more and more difficult to believe that the goal was always to sit on Thomas Markle’s true depravity until they could somehow get Meghan to go to her father.

Beyond all of that, it’s absolutely wild that the Daily Mail got into Thomas’s storage unit, photographed everything inside of it, reported that they got into it, and are now positioning themselves as on the side of justice. They just royally f–ked up the chain of evidence.