Eden: The palace was undoubtedly informed about Thomas Markle in 2019

Unsurprisingly, the Mail’s Richard Eden devoted his weekly column to the Thomas Markle situation, or rather, the situation around Roslyn Loveless’s letter to the Met Police regarding her child-abuser ex-husband. Surprisingly, Eden doesn’t seem to be toeing the palace line, possibly because it doesn’t look like the palace actually *has* a line. From the outside looking in, it appears as if the Windsors simply want to distance themselves entirely from the Markle family saga, all while pretending they never used Thomas to bully and abuse Meghan. Eden picks up on the line of questioning asked by other Mail columnists: was the royal household informed about the Loveless letter and when? Interestingly, Eden’s sources posit that of course the palace knew.
The sordid allegations against Thomas Markle are a tragedy for his three children, including the Duchess of Sussex. It is also a controversy that threatens to spread to the Royal Family. I hear there is growing concern at Buckingham Palace about what will emerge from the Metropolitan Police’s review into its handling of a letter it received in January 2019 that contained serious claims against Mr Markle.
The letter was written by Mr Markle’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, and accused him of being a [PDFile] – which Mr Markle denies. Scotland Yard gave a copy of the letter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘for their awareness’. Meghan says she was given ‘assurances’ at the time that the revolting allegations were being investigated. However, the Met admits that it failed to share the claims with other global law-enforcement agencies. Mr Markle, an American citizen, was living in Mexico in 2019.
The police force is reported to have misplaced the letter and had to ask Meghan for a copy. She had kept the letter and was able to share it with them. Its review now aims to discover why it failed to pass on serious claims of illegal behaviour to authorities in countries overseas who may have been able to prevent more children being abused.
A royal source tells me it’s ‘unthinkable’ that the Royal Household was not told about the letter.
‘Harry and Meghan would not have received a copy of the letter in isolation,’ the source says. ‘It was the police’s duty to make the Palace aware of the claims, and they will have done so.’
The review will try to establish who made the decision to take no further action about the claims or keep the letter. Certainly, both the police and Palace officials will have been acutely aware of a desire to avoid a scandal involving Meghan’s father just eight months after the royal wedding. It’s easy to forget now, after all the acrimony caused by Harry and Meghan’s attacks on the Royal Family, that they were once warmly embraced by the British public.
The month the Met received the letter was the one in which Queen Elizabeth handed Meghan two of her royal patronages, of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Meghan was also announced, amid great fanfare, as the patron of two charities, Smart Works and Mayhew. The last thing that the Palace would have wanted was a seedy scandal involving allegations concerning the new duchess’s father and under-age girls. It may have been convenient for both the police and the Palace to ‘bury’ the letter and take no action.
Meghan’s subsequent unhappiness in the Royal Family could well have been worsened by the failure of anyone in authority to act over the claims. But how strange of Meghan and Harry to go on to blame the popular Press for her rift with her father when it now seems she cut ties because of the claims in the letter.
Buckingham Palace has so far refused to comment on the scandal, with a spokesman saying it’s a matter for the Markle family. That is no good. It needs to confirm whether it was told about the letter in 2019 and what it did about the claims. It would be deeply damaging for the police and the Palace if they gave higher priority to avoiding a scandal than protecting children at risk of abuse.
[From The Daily Mail]
“How strange of Meghan and Harry to go on to blame the popular Press for her rift with her father when it now seems she cut ties because of the claims in the letter…” What are we doing? Going back and accusing Meghan of lying about how the British media manipulated Thomas Markle is never going to end well for the British media. Meghan was clearly upset about both issues, but she could only publicly discuss one. And Meghan cut her father off before January 2019 – that’s the whole reason she sent him a letter in 2018, a letter which he later sold to the Daily Mail. She was upset that British media people were “running” her problematic, disturbed, abusive father in a larger operation to destroy her. Finding out that her dad also abused children just added to an already horrifying situation.
As for the argument which Eden seems to be making, I think this will soon become the palace line: yes, we covered up the accusations against Thomas Markle, but we did so to PROTECT Meghan. That excuse will fall apart like a cheap suit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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173969, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday February 28, 2018. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534296456, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Thomas Markle speaks out for the first time about he's heart surgery and the moment he first spoke to Prince Harry on 'Good Morning Britain'. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 375263468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Thomas Markle, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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Thomas Markle speaks out for the first time about he's heart surgery and the moment he first spoke to Prince Harry on 'Good Morning Britain'. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 375263477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Thomas Markle, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.,Image: 515007335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Storyhouse during their visit to Chester, June 14, 2018.,Image: 515377447, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Storyhouse in Chester, June 14, 2018.,Image: 515377539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.,Image: 515593248, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from foreground are seated at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.,Image: 531581572, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows HM The Queen and members of the Royal Family at the service,Image: 533856141, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of ‘Oceania’ at the Royal Academy of Arts
Oceania’ is the first ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. The exhibition will celebrate the art of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, encompassing the vast Pacific region including New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand. ‘Oceania’ will bring together around 200 works from public collections worldwide, spanning over 500 years. The exhibition also marks the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy, which was founded in 1768 ?Äì the same year Captain James Cook set out on his first Endeavour expedition.,Image: 534070736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Johannesburg, on October 02, 2019, to visit a township near Johannesburg where they will meet with inspiring local youth entrepreneurs and view skills initiatives addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in South Africa
Photo: Albert Nieboer /
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Let’s not forget that until recently Richard Eden was in full support of Thomas Markle sending him birthday greetings to him on Twitter and lamenting that Meghan was not going to see her father after his amputation. Anyway, I can’t wait for the Palace and the DM to be fully exposed in the cover-up and handling of Toxic Tom. Meghan was writing to her father in August 2018 pleading with him to stop lying and talking to the press so relations were already strained between them by January 2019. The same letter that the DM leaked. Richard Eden’s not slick.
Eden sent him birthday wishes? Lmao. You can’t make this stuff up.
Maybe I missed this elsewhere, but is the palace the reason the Met police did nothing with the letter they received (like forwarding it to the FBI) — and now allegedly can’t find? They were undoubtedly encouraging the rota to platform him and they needed him to make Meghan look bad. Me thinks they encouraged the police to sweep this under the rug so they could continue using Thomas to abuse Megan.
Well, we don’t know for sure at this point, but that’s most likely what happened, yes.
That’s pretty sinister — and not surprising from this cast of characters.
We’re always told about hierarchy and chains of command. Of course the palaces knew.
As to the involvement of the BM? Maureen shouldn’t look further than his own employer’s records.
It’s not for nothing that Meghan alluded to daily failings after she won her case.
Yeah, I’m not buying this line that they launched a massive cover up operation so that Meghan’s name wouldn’t be anywhere near such a horrific scandal. Thomas Markle is not royal by birth or marriage. There was no reason to protect him except that they thought he would continue to be useful to them which he has been–for years. And since Meghan had already cut him off, no one could logically connect her or blame her for his perversion. You know, like the media is doing now.
As for the Palaces knowing about the letter, no shit, Sherlock.
IMO, the best protection for Meghan here (besides a proper investigation by the relevant LEO) would have been for the palace to order the press to stop platforming her father. They could have shut up about him, let his name fade (kind of like Kate’s father….) and then if this news had come out a year or so later, it would have been easier to defend from the palace perspective.
If this weren’t such a serious matter, I’d be laughing at how quickly the palace, the police, and the media are turning on one another.
The DM seems especially salty, I’m assuming because they have been covering/funding Thomas Markle for years to try and hurt Meghan, and now the palace has left them holding the bag. Same with the Met – nobody is buying that they accidentally lost this letter, or that some low level paper pusher shredded it because they just love the royal family so much. The palace’s bold strategy, meanwhile, appears to be the Queen’s patented head-in-sand technique, pretending that Meghan alone received this information, none of the rest of them or their staff had any idea, and it’s quite rude to even question them about it, thank you very much. Good luck with that!
Charles wanted all of the attention to be on him for his tour of the Caribbean – what do you want to bet that he’ll have to answer at least one question about this?
This is why I wonder how much the DM knew. These reporters are MAD. this would have been a huge story and the palace clearly kept them out of the loop on it. Maybe some reporters knew, but I think it was a very small amount – or they knew about the allegations but not that there was a letter, etc.
And again it circles back to the palace – if any reporter did know all this information and failed to report it, why not? It was most likely bc the palace ordered silence here.
Eh, Charles may be asked about this on his tour, but he won’t answer the question.
Yeah no, there’s entirely too much evidence of the Windsors not protecting Meghan for this excuse to hold up. She has very specifically said that they would not allow her to get MH support at this time, all while knowing about the letter. Ain’t no way they were protecting HER. They never have and certainly aren’t now. In fact they’re currently talking about washing their hands of this mess. Not exactly a very caring and protective message. Not to mention the fact that this will then be used to say well then did y’all do the same for Andrew?
They have no interest in protecting Meghan anymore than they are interested in protecting vulnerable children from either Thomas Markle or Andrew MW. Never have. Never will.
They’re interested in protecting themselves and the institution. Same as it ever was.
They protected her by not saying anything, the same way they protected her by not releasing the bullying report. They clearly thought that this was their red button to be able to keep them in line, and I wonder why they keep underestimating her? In any case none of their narratives are sticking, and they have no loyalty to each other so I anticipate a lot of finger pointing in the next few months.
It’s interesting only checking in occasionally now that you can see how these narratives shift week over week, by going through the archives and looking at all of the posts for each day, and how the company line changes. There is no dastardly master plan. These people are self serving idiots.
Meghan was treated badly by the Family, Firm from the start but last week’s shocking revelations have further lowered them in my estimation, which I didn’t think was possible. No sympathy, support, understanding, solace, consolation for Meghan given the Enormity of that blow? Who wants to be told that their father is allegedly a serial predator of children? She was already at a low ebb being battered by the press and being briefed and bitched against by family members and lowlife minions like Jason Knauf. No wonder she was suicidal in 2019 and it a tribute to her strength that she survived and made the decision to leave in 2020.
Not once did they pause for one solitary moment and consider this was a vulnerable, isolated pregnant woman trying to adapt to a high profile family in a foreign country? Pick, pick, undermine, lie and twist and say and do nasty things which are then in next days press. I read Fail coverage at the time and KNEW without any research that the sources for the vitriolic coverage was coming direct from the palace. She knew too so did Harry because it was blatant and so personal and nasty. BM act as propaganda for RF and were given the nod to attack Meghan and Harry.
I have no respect at all for the monarchy for many, many reasons. This is one more example of their cruelty to a vulnerable person. Last month it was Swan Song and the revelation that PoW cruelly told a grieving brother that everyone would soon forget Diana. Same man starved his two sons of love and now is not present for his grandchildren. Same guy isolated and shunned Meghan and had concerns about how dark Archie’s skin colour was going to be. Reach out and actually speak to Meghan and support her over her father at any time!? No human decency, warmth, kindness, sympathy or support at anytime, whatsoever and no amount of status or power or leadership role compensates for that void where compassion should be!
Amen!
Well, they are experts at covering up for pedophiles: Peter Ball, Jimmy Savile, Mountbatten, Andrew.
Indeed. And, as Kaiser correctly identifies, UK media (mainly the Mail and P**rs M*rg*n on GMB) destroyed Meghan’s relationship with her father BEFORE the Met passed the letter they received re: allegations about Thomas Markle to Kensington Palace in January 2019.
The palace needs to figure out a better way to handle this, stat. They’re having some of their biggest cheerleaders and royalists (Eden, Kay, Wilson) openly express doubt at the palace’s line that they had no idea about this. NO ONE with a single grain of sense thinks that someone from the Met showed this to Meghan and no one else knew. I mean hell Meghan herself probably would have talked about it with someone in her office or Charles’ office etc. But even with that, this would have gone through the “proper channels” and people at BP, CH and KP all would have known. And people like Eden and Kay know that 100%. It’s interesting to me that they’re openly calling out the palace here – I wonder if the DM is mad the Sun got this scoop.
Which was interesting to me that KP had sources say the Wales knew nothing about this right out of the gate. Was that through that Shuster guy? But that to me was the wrong response. Technically, it wasn’t on the record, I guess. Bc at the end of the day, no one believes they didn’t know about the letter so trying to deny comes across as very obvious lying. I don’t think BP has even hinting one way or another but I could be wrong on that. And idk what their response should be but I think denying they ever knew doesn’t work. But also saying it was to protect her doesn’t work either. So yeah, they’re in a pickle.
I’m so glad Meghan kept a copy of this letter because you just know they would have tried to spin it against her with another bullshit “recollections may vary!”
GBN news just now reports that Scotland Yard handed letter to Meghan only and no one else.
Don’t believe this. They hand-delivered a letter? To her? Did they have a courier bring it, or an officer? One officer or two? And they got to walk right in to Meghan herself? No doubt after getting through multiple layers of staff, but still. So all those people in the KP bureaucracy saw a member of the Metropolitan Police meet personally with Meghan & hand over a letter and nobody asked what it was about? Nobody leaked to the press that this happened? Sure, Jan.
“Scotland Yard handed letter to Meghan only and no one else”
This, right here, is how we know M announcing out of the starting gate that she was informed through royal channels, had the letter from the Met ‘shared with her’ and that she retained her own copy of it upended the narrative the The Sun and KP thought they were going to put forward.
This is feels like a shot over the bow trying to give a mea culpa explanation to the BM from KP/Royals not knowing Meghan could ‘reverse Uno’ the trajectory of this story immediately with hard proof of that letter. The Met Straight. Up. LIED. as their first gambit to make her out to be a liar and then they threw a date discrepancy out to save some sort of face for themselves. WanK are already trying to squirm away saying they didn’t know anything about this when J Knife was the point man for the Cambridges, the Sussexes AND Toxic Tom.
Meghan’s receipts put all this squarely back in the palaces’ lap and that’s causing them all problems plus exposing where different factions and alliances between BM and the royals exist. Some BM got badly burnt by these revelations and they aren’t going to forget that in a hurry.
‘It was the police’s duty to make the Palace aware of the claims, and they will have done so.’
Remember that line the next time Charles and the palace deny any knowledge of Andrew’s conduct. The police run straight to the palace.