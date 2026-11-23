

I try to be a pillar of emotional stability for you guys (what? stop laughing!), but I’m still deeply shook up from the loss of Fiona the hippo. WHYYYYYY??? She survived being born six weeks premature, weighing half the expected size for baby hippos, so tiny she was unable to stand or nurse on her own. No one expected her to live, let alone grow into a sassy, feisty queen. Then she’s taken out just before her 10th birthday by what? A f–king knit hat. But if we’re forced to find some poetic symmetry in Fiona’s all-too-short life, you could say it’s that she began and ended it with round-the-clock care from Cincinnati Zoo keepers who loved and adored her. One of those keepers, Jenna, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her fallen friend, nay, family member, over the weekend:

“It is hard to describe the amount of disbelief and devastation I feel over the loss of Fiona,” keeper Jenna wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute following the 9-year-old hippo’s death after swallowing a visitor’s hat. Jenna described Fiona as far more than an animal she cared for at work, sharing how deeply their years together had shaped her life. “Not only does it feel like I’ve lost a family member, friend and the most special, life changing animal I’ve ever worked with, but it also feels like I’ve lost part of my identity, as well as the vessel that I was able to use to bring hope, joy and education to the world,” she shared. Fiona died after swallowing a hat that accidentally ended up in her habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Despite multiple medical procedures and around-the-clock treatment, veterinarians were unable to save her. The loss has been especially difficult for Jenna, who had spent years looking forward to the milestones she and Fiona would share together. “It has always felt like we grew up together and I often used to smile thinking about growing old with her and her still being around when I would retire,” she wrote. Jenna said she expected Fiona to be around for another 40 to 50 years, and the zoo’s team had already begun discussing plans for the hippo’s 10th birthday. “We lost her in the most horrific and tragic way….the unfairness of it all is hard to bear, we should have had her with us for another 40-50 years,” she wrote. …“Fiona was a symbol of hope and inspiration for people all over the world,” Jenna wrote. “She became the most effective zoo ambassador I believe there has ever been.” Fiona’s popularity also makes reminders of her nearly impossible to escape, something Jenna said has made grieving the hippo even more overwhelming. Her image is scattered throughout Jenna’s home, from pictures hanging on the walls to coffee mugs in the kitchen and T-shirts in her dresser. Fiona even appears on her son’s bookshelf. “Losing any animal or loved one is heartbreaking, but her popularity and enormity make all of this almost too much to handle because there is no escape,” Jenna shared.

[From People]

Jenna thought she and Fiona were going to grow old together, SOB! I just can’t. It’s so devastating. The last slide of Jenna’s post really did me in: “I’m not sure how to move on from this. She was magic wrapped in a hippo. She was a fighter. She brought people together. She was love. She was a conservationist. She was inspiration. She was our family. I love you Fiona and I am so sorry.” I know that rawness from having lost dogs in my life. The only real way I’ve ever carried on is by welcoming another animal to love. After an appropriate mourning period, of course. And speaking of, the memorial for Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo is only growing. Additionally, Macy’s confirmed over the weekend that they’d made a donation to the zoo in Fiona’s memory and would be honoring her during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (the 100th!), by having the handlers of the Blue Hippo balloon wear purple Fiona patches.

The New York Times called her “one of the world’s most influential hippos.” I called her the people’s hippopotamus. Her caretaker called her family. Raising another glass to Fiona, a hippo of rare distinction.