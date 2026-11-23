

Now is the autumn of critical tech bro (and one sis) film content. First there was Aaron Sorkin’s Social Network follow up The Social Reckoning, next came the genre-busting/mind-blowing Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything from Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, and soon Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial will hit theaters, which stars Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk. And there’s another doc in the mix: Alex Gibney’s Musk, which received excellent (yet terrifying) reviews when it screened at film festivals, but only had a meager showing at the box office. I’m not entirely surprised, given Gibney’s documentaries are usually multiple-episode affairs (and apparently audiences can only stomach one multi-hour tech documentary at a time). Luckily, as with most Gibney docs, all four hours of Musk will be available on HBO Max as soon as early next year. HBO’s new business daddy David Ellison confirmed this at the New York Times Dealbook Summit last week. But here’s the kicker: Ellison is still going to let HBO Max air the negative Elon Musk doc, even though Musk just gave Ellison’s Skydance a $1 billion investment. Ha!

Ellison said Wednesday that Skydance plans to honor its agreement with film distributor A24 to bring “Musk,” a documentary helmed by director Alex Gibney that prompted rebukes from its real-life subject, to HBO Max following its fall theatrical release. He also noted “we don’t believe in censorship of any kind” and will “of course” honor the deal with A24. “Musk” is reportedly set to head to HBO Max sometime in early 2027. Ellison also said he has “so much admiration and respect for Elon,” calling him the “greatest entrepreneur of our time,” after the Times’ Dealbook newsletter writer Aaron Ross Sorkin asked him about Musk’s recent billion-dollar investment in Skydance. Musk “doesn’t invest in a lot of companies, so to have his vote of confidence, and to have him as a shareholder is an honor and a privilege,” Ellison said, adding he would be open to collaborating with him in the future. Ellison faced questions about editorial independence for the news networks Skydance oversees, which includes CNN and CBS News, as well as his political views. Ellison said Skydance’s news operations are “truth-based, fact-based, bipartisan, down the middle” and “present both sides of the argument and fundamentally let the audience decide what is right for them.” He said he plans to keep operating CNN and CBS as separate entities. Ellison declined to share who he voted for in the 2024 presidential election, saying he has never publicly shared his votes but claiming he has “voted both sides of the aisle basically my entire life.” Ellison said he is “not a partisan,” adding his family is split between Democrats and Republicans. …“Musk” hit theaters last month to praise from critics, earning a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. A review by the Hollywood Reporter said the movie portrays Musk as an “unabashed megalomaniac,” saying the four-hour film “collates a ton of information in a very persuasive package that will leave many audiences chilled to the bone.” The film was hardly a box office hit, though, grossing about $760,000 from a limited theatrical run.

[From Forbes]

This is not the first time David Ellison has lied to the New York Times about news channels under his fiefdom being fair and balanced, I’m sure it won’t be the last. Sounds to me like lawyers made it clear to Ellison that there would be significant financial penalties for breaking up whatever deal HBO made with Alex Gibney and A24. So, not looking to add to the $80 billion debt he’s sitting on now as a result of buying HBO’s parent company Warner Bros, Ellison is letting Musk-the-doc air, but is trying to soften the blow by making these embarrassingly effusive comments about Musk-the-man. Still, I’m not gonna wait around to watch Musk once it drops on HBO Max, just in case it gets pulled under suspicious circumstances.

On the whole, though, I love this story arc for Elon “MAGA Who?” Musk. Look at his recent tally sheet: investing nearly $500 million in Republican candidates who all LOST in the midterms, and investing $1 billion in Skydance-Paramount-Warner Bros-Discovery who are still going through with airing the four-hour documentary that rips him to shreds. May this happen to all of the broligarchs.