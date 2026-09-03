Alex Gibney’s Elon Musk documentary tackles election interference & DOGE

In a matter of days, Alex Gibney’s Elon Musk documentary will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It’s called Musk. There will be a shorter version for Venice, Toronto and the theatrical release, then there will be a four-hour version for HBO. Gibney is a longtime documentary filmmaker and he literally spent years following Elon Musk around and documenting the people in his bizarre, ethno-fascist orbit. The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story this week is a preview of the documentary, with extensive comments from Gibney about what he learned from spending so much time in Elon’s orbit. This THR piece is chilling. I can only imagine how absolutely bonkers the documentary is.
What is the documentary’s thesis? [‘Musk’ is] an adventurous but methodical movie grounded in the thesis that, as [Gibney] sees it, a dangerous huckster is stealthily aggregating power to exploit us, primarily by centralizing and controlling massive amounts of data. Gibney’s basic take on Musk is that he’s a confidence man whose power comes only from the stock market and disappears the minute we see through the facade of sales pitches — but can do a whole lot of damage until that happens.
Musk’s pre-Trump sins: Gibney spends the first half of the film coming at Musk for various alleged sins, including stealing credit from original Tesla founder Martin Eberhard; bullying a woman who birthed his child to sign an NDA; pumping his stocks with shaky talk of Mars exploration and full self-driving cars (the latter of which Gibney also alleges are responsible for more than 60 deaths); and turning a light on the monkeys experimented on at Neuralink who advocacy groups say suffered needlessly. Not nearly as adept at all the substantive tasks of running a company as he claims, Elon Musk, Gibney argues, excels mainly at selling tall tales.
Musk’s ultimate goal is world domination. In Gibney’s telling, to witness Musk, intentionally or not, convert his satellite internet system, Starlink, into an unelected policymaker given its crucial role in Ukraine and other war-torn places; to see NASA rely so heavily on SpaceX to perpetuate its space program; to watch Musk seemingly use Twitter to garner business favors from world leaders like Modi and Milei; to look with growing dread as the data collected by DOGE potentially becomes a sleeper cell for campaign research and political retaliation — to observe all of this is to gaze upon a man interested not only in wealth and status but in an oligarchal sway that transcends elections’ fickle seasons. Donald Trump may have spent six years bringing the branches of government to heel. But in Gibney’s accounting, Musk is in the process of pulling off something far more menacing: rendering government obsolete altogether.
Musk’s ex-lover says Musk rigged the 2024 election: Musk ex and former conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, a central figure in the documentary, describes the events of Trump’s election in November 2024. Musk, she says, had a “degree of certainty” about the results before they came in that “I had never seen before.” “He had told me [before the election] he was going to unleash the ‘anomaly in the matrix,’ ” she recounts, as a text exchange between them pops up onscreen backing up the claim. We see Musk telling her, “I have ten thousand lasers in space.” “So you think he was referring to Starlink?” Gibney asks off-camera. St. Clair replies, “I mean, I don’t know where else he has space lasers.” Gibney leaves the insinuation hanging — was this a troll or a confession? — but hints he is taking it seriously when he then says in his patented voiceover, “What is Elon building, what are his goals, what are his actual motivations, and do we even know this man at all?”
What DOGE was really doing: The other piece of the electoral-manipulation insinuation looks not backward but forward and suggests that Musk’s four-month stint in Washington last year did more than gleefully ax 270,000 federal employees and untold billions in life-saving aid (though a section on the latter, anchored by former USAID chief Samantha Power, lands with an outraging wallop). During that time, Gibney suggests, Musk also had access to and potentially collected intimate data on tens of millions of Americans possibly even for later political use. In a follow-up email, Gibney explains further: “We don’t know what DOGE/Musk did with the data to which they had access. What we do know — via my own source who ran IT at a major federal agency and via the whistleblowers and public accounts — is that the DOGE Boys had Super Admin status to federal IT systems. That means they could just slide a copy of the data on all of us to SpaceX as easily as dropping a file into a folder.” (The allegation of salting away data squares with a whistleblower complaint filed by the Social Security Administration’s chief data officer.)
What if Musk/DOGE fed all federal records into AI systems? Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel-prize-winning godfather of AI, offers a specific use case: leveraging the data into an unfair campaign advantage. “It’s fairly clear to me that Trump is hell-bent on corrupting the midterm elections,” he says onscreen. “If you wanted to corrupt those midterm elections and you wanted to use AI, all you needed to do was get detailed information on U.S. citizens. And what DOGE did looked like just what you would do.”
Another thesis statement. Sam Harris, the right-leaning podcaster and friend turned enemy of Musk, lays out this theme onscreen near the end of the film. “We are living in a world where one person’s psychopathology and neuropsychological dysregulation is translating into massive consequence in our politics, in our economy, in our geopolitics,” he says. “It’s completely insane we have one person who’s this chaotic — who’s completely unelected — and has this much power.”
This is an important point: Gibney makes it clear that he doesn’t think such voices are hyperbolic, and that it is only a certain kind of American heuristic that prevents us from hearing them. “People assume because he’s very rich that he’s not crazy,” he says. “But the terrifying thing might be that he’s crazy and he’s very rich and powerful. That’s the warning bell the film sounds.”
Gibney on the point of unmasking Elon: “The Great and Terrible Oz kept people in check because they were afraid of his visage that loomed over everybody, and he used that power to exert an enormous amount of control,” Gibney tells me. “But when a little dog pulled aside the curtain, and you can see a frumpy man operating gears and levers, suddenly he wasn’t so terrible and he wasn’t so great.”
I think this is where a lot of people reflexively fall: “People assume because he’s very rich that he’s not crazy.” It’s the same with Trump, another con man, liar and fascist. People think “oh, if he has money, there’s some part of him that’s successful, normal and sane.” This is not the case with Musk and Trump. As for Musk’s alleged election interference in 2024 – that’s been on the edge of the conversation ever since Election Night 2024. Few will say it aloud. I haven’t heard one elected Democrat say it aloud. After the documentary comes out, will we finally be able to talk about it?
Elon Musk is the richest man on earth. An explosive new film from Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney suggests he may also be the most dangerous.
“As he accretes more power, he’s no longer interested in checking his worst impulses,” Gibney says, reflecting on Musk’s trajectory.… pic.twitter.com/mpafpvg8t4
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m far from a conspiracy nut, and I always think that people who go on about this or that conspiracy are just wrong. But, something didn’t seem right with the 2024 election results. Unlike the 2016 election, in 2024 there was zero excitement for Trump. It would not surprise me at all if it was found that Musk somehow rigged it.
The exit polls from 2024 confirm the results. They would show rigging if there was rigging. Even the Wizard of Musk couldn’t rig those. White people need to take responsibility for delivering us to Trump AGAIN.
I just don’t believe T won ALL SEVEN swing states. I wish Kamala had waited until next morning to assess and perhaps challenge the results instead of conceding so fast.
This is what grinds my gears! 🤬 She did not concede until the next afternoon. Late afternoon! She did not concede “so fast”. From all I have read, she had discussions with her staff and the campaign attorney, Marc Elias, who runs Democracy Docket. They told her there were no irregularities in the vote tally. And I don’t know why people think it’s impossible to lose seven swing states. Before the candidate switch, Biden was losing solid blue states like Minnesota and New Jersey. She brought those back and put North Carolina and Georgia along with southwestern states back in play. But those were always long shots in the political environment where voters just wanted “change”. That’s what they got. To everyone’s detriment. I do not understand why people think a skilled and savvy lawyer did not do her due diligence to make sure the vote was not tampered with. She absolutely did!
If this little weasel actually rigged the 2024 election for his sometimes friend and coconspirator, Trump, I want someone to actually prove it, not just utter a bunch of tech mumbo jumbo about how he did it. I want solid evidence that we all can understand. Real proof. Because nothing makes me madder than people mad at MVP Harris for not challenging that election. She had no evidence, much less proof of what she calls “actionable” interference. There was the usual voter suppression hanky panky but nothing you could go to court with. So there are a bunch of supposed Democrats out here criticizing her for refusing to do what Trump did which is attempt to stage a coup with no evidence of vote manipulation. If this documentary doesn’t prove anything, it’s just another useless hit piece, not on Musk but Kamala Harris.
Musk absolutely rigged that election. There is so much evidence of it. Both Trump and Elon Musk have pretty much said it out loud. And since their life motto is the extremely childish adage “I’m rubber, you’re glue. Everything I do bounces off of me and sticks to you,” I listen closely to what they say. I do not believe we elected Trump to a second term. The results were and are too unbelievable and convenient. We like in a world now run by insane billionaires. I don’t know how we stop what’s happening – well, I do know – but we’ll never align enough to turn things around.
“There is so much evidence of it.” What evidence? Two blowhards confessing they did it? They are both conmen. Of course, they want us to think they have magical powers. And Trump wants us to believe that all elections are rigged because then why even bother to have them? He gets that from his buddy Putin.
So many parallels between Musk and Trump. I am continually dismayed and infuriated at the inability to do anything to stop these madmen. The end of this horrific era they’ve unleashed cannot come soon enough, although I’m pretty convinced humanity is irrevocably in its end stage.
If they didn’t actually rig the election, they sure like to brag about it, don’t they. I hope this movie wakes people up to the dangers (election rigging or not) that Musk represents.
For anyone curious, Ashley’s St Claire videos about election interference are public on Tiktok. She may even be on Youtube, not sure. But she explains it well. She went on record with her full face and name, saying she has all those messages saved. It’s incredibly compelling.
But if you ask her what “anamolies in the matrix” means, she says she doesn’t know. Honestly, that sounds like something Musk made up to troll her. And ultimately, us.
The 2016 election was rigged by Russia as the FBI director Mueller stated. I believe rigged the 2020 and 2024 elections (musk became tight with Putin). But Covid and mass mail-in ballots undermined their cheating and that’s why Trump claimed it was “stolen” – it wasn’t.
In 2016, Russia interfered with all sorts of shady stuff like mis and disinformation campaigns. It was mainly about suppressing the vote of Democrats, especially Black Democrats. But no one ever found any evidence that machines were hacked and votes changed. That’s what people are claiming about 2024. Again there is no evidence, much less proof, that votes were changed in 2024 to help Trump win. Russian operatives did hack the DNC in 2016 and steal emails to hurt the Dems but that’s quite different than hacking election systems and changing votes.