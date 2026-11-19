The post-Blue Tsunami assessment which feels the most accurate is that Donald Trump and his unhinged cult thought they were creating a 100-year American Reich, but they sh-t the bed in less than two years and now the MAGA party is over. Since the start of this decade-long lunacy, many have predicted that when everything was done and dusted, all of the horrible people who enabled Trump and spent millions of dollars empowering Trump would all pretend that it never happened. They would claim that they were never true believers, they would act like there weren’t extensive records of all of the repulsive and criminal sh-t they said and did. Speaking of, Elon Musk appeared virtually at the NYT DealBook Summit and he told the audience that he’s not MAGA and he has no idea what it even means to be MAGA.

Elon Musk spent big backing Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections — which resulted in a sweeping defeat of the GOP as Democrats took over the House and Senate. Musk spent nearly $500 million during the midterms, including $200 million to try to defeat Senator-elect James Talarico in Texas in his race against Lone Star State attorney general Ken Paxton. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk conceded, “or maybe it would have been much worse without that.” Musk appeared virtually Wednesday at the New York Times’ 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City, connecting via videoconference from China, where the tech mogul is part of President Donald Trump’s American delegation to the region. On the topic of the midterms, Musk said he believes that the newly elected Democratic governor of Texas, Gina Hinojosa, “is going to be quite moderate. I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with [Hinojosa] as governor.” Musk, who ranks as the world’s wealthiest individual, insisted that “I’m not MAGA” — even though he has worn “Make American Great Again” hats at multiple public events and served as head of DOGE, the Trump administration’s ad-hoc cost-cutting department, for several months in 2025 before he exited as a “special government employee” amid a dispute with Trump. Said Musk, “I’m not sure what MAGA means” but “if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties… but politics is very tribal. A lot of people cannot see any good in the other party, and they cannot see any bad in their own party because they’re more or less invested in their party like it’s their hometown sports team, and it’s just their team, and they won’t accept that there’s anything that the other team can do that’s good or anything that their team can do that’s bad.”

[From Variety]

Is it a little bit funny that Musk fled California to create a lawless, low-tax utopia in Texas, only for Texas to immediately turn blue? Sure. As I read Musk’s statements though, he’s worried about more than the incoming Democratic leaders in Texas. He’s worried about subpoenas, he’s worried about being hauled into Congress to testify, he’s worried that the incoming Democratic-majority Congress is going to crawl up his ass in a million different ways. And that’s beautiful. Musk operated for years like there was no tomorrow and that there would never be any consequences for what he wrought. And it blew up in his face. Now he’s pretending he was a moderate this whole time.

Not even six months ago he was signaling support for executing race traitors, and now one bad midterm later he’s singing “I’m a moderate, I’m a gentle boy” https://t.co/Kx0dEXPxXm — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) November 18, 2026