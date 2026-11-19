The post-Blue Tsunami assessment which feels the most accurate is that Donald Trump and his unhinged cult thought they were creating a 100-year American Reich, but they sh-t the bed in less than two years and now the MAGA party is over. Since the start of this decade-long lunacy, many have predicted that when everything was done and dusted, all of the horrible people who enabled Trump and spent millions of dollars empowering Trump would all pretend that it never happened. They would claim that they were never true believers, they would act like there weren’t extensive records of all of the repulsive and criminal sh-t they said and did. Speaking of, Elon Musk appeared virtually at the NYT DealBook Summit and he told the audience that he’s not MAGA and he has no idea what it even means to be MAGA.
Elon Musk spent big backing Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections — which resulted in a sweeping defeat of the GOP as Democrats took over the House and Senate. Musk spent nearly $500 million during the midterms, including $200 million to try to defeat Senator-elect James Talarico in Texas in his race against Lone Star State attorney general Ken Paxton.
“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk conceded, “or maybe it would have been much worse without that.” Musk appeared virtually Wednesday at the New York Times’ 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City, connecting via videoconference from China, where the tech mogul is part of President Donald Trump’s American delegation to the region.
On the topic of the midterms, Musk said he believes that the newly elected Democratic governor of Texas, Gina Hinojosa, “is going to be quite moderate. I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with [Hinojosa] as governor.”
Musk, who ranks as the world’s wealthiest individual, insisted that “I’m not MAGA” — even though he has worn “Make American Great Again” hats at multiple public events and served as head of DOGE, the Trump administration’s ad-hoc cost-cutting department, for several months in 2025 before he exited as a “special government employee” amid a dispute with Trump.
Said Musk, “I’m not sure what MAGA means” but “if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties… but politics is very tribal. A lot of people cannot see any good in the other party, and they cannot see any bad in their own party because they’re more or less invested in their party like it’s their hometown sports team, and it’s just their team, and they won’t accept that there’s anything that the other team can do that’s good or anything that their team can do that’s bad.”
[From Variety]
Is it a little bit funny that Musk fled California to create a lawless, low-tax utopia in Texas, only for Texas to immediately turn blue? Sure. As I read Musk’s statements though, he’s worried about more than the incoming Democratic leaders in Texas. He’s worried about subpoenas, he’s worried about being hauled into Congress to testify, he’s worried that the incoming Democratic-majority Congress is going to crawl up his ass in a million different ways. And that’s beautiful. Musk operated for years like there was no tomorrow and that there would never be any consequences for what he wrought. And it blew up in his face. Now he’s pretending he was a moderate this whole time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Washington, WA – President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House as Elon Musk’s call for federal employees to justify their roles faces resistance within the administration.
Pictured: Elon Musk
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Washington, DC – Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, Tesla, SpaceX, and X (previously known as Twitter) and Administrator, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) speaks during a press conference with United States President Donald J Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Elon Musk
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Elon Musk gives remarks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House, as he meets with US President Donald Trump, in Washington DC on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Copyright: xAaronxSchwartzx/,Image: 962588749, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Aaron Schwartz / CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon/Avalon
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Washington, DC – United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, top right, prays with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US President Donald Trump, and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Elon Musk’s demand that more than two million federal employees defend their work is facing pushback from other powerful figures in the Trump administration, in a sign that the billionaire’s brash approach to overhauling the government is creating division.
Pictured: Elon Musk
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Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the White House’s Cabinet Room in Washington, DC.
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Washington, DC – Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, Tesla, SpaceX, and X (previously known as Twitter) and Administrator, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) speaks during a press conference with United States President Donald J Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: President Trump, Elon Musk
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Washington, DC U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange toasts in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., during the state dinner on September 24, 2026. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were among the prominent business and technology figures invited to the dinner during Xi’s state visit to the United StatesCredit: Annabelle Gordon/Pool via CNP /MediaPunch Pictured: Elon Musk BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S.
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump gives remarks to the media, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
Featuring: Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/INSTARimages
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CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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CPAC, Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor
Featuring: Elon Musk
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 20 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
This dipshit cannot disappear from public life soon enough. So sick of him.
He’s a trillionaire. He’s not going anywhere, sadly.
Unless the US nationalizes his companies, or just dumps his government contracts. He’s only a trillionaire thanks to our tax dollars. Our tax dollars are bank rolling a N*zi.
Oh…he’s ALSO worried about losing those FAT government contracts for Starlink which is in the TOP 5 things I need the government to do because he has SHOWN that he can’t be trusted to have that MASSIVE communication tool that’s used worldwide 🤬
100%. He is a menace to the world, and is definitely ugly and odd enough to play a Bond villain opposite Rob.
Shrink him 4 feet and he an be Dr. Evil
Incidentally, someone should tell him, his face is melting like wax. Someone needs to lay off the K.
The lies have been interesting to watch. These people genuinely think we’re stupid. He was a California resident when he started influencing the elections. California needs to investigate him and indict him, not just Congress. He can be pardoned for federal crimes.
That’s what is so infuriating, the fact that they really do think we are stupid and will forget.
Right? This is the bro who coined the term “Dark MAGA” and is now claiming through his crybaby tears, “I don’t even know what that is!” “My Nazi salute was just a wave I thought looked cool!”
But we aren’t stupid.
Full accountability Dems, please and thank you.
I really hope the Dems understand that the people are tired – emotionally, mentally and physically of the chaos and that is why the US has not seen a change in regime like this one in generations – and that means FULL accountability.
I love this for him.
What a weakling. Apartheid Clyde can’t take what he dishes out. Neither can that ghoul from palintir who claims he’s a liberal now. The tech bros need to be put out to pasture. Or to shuffle off to Mars so we can be done with them.
I could not agree with your more. It’s like the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” but in reverse. If this man is never born the world is a better place today. Look at the damage ONE person has caused. Countless deaths, mostly of children, environmental damage, the destabilization of governments and the undermining of democracies. The rapid spread of his racist hate and ideology which has led to so much violence and so many murders.
He is a cancer on society. He could have been the hero of the world instead he chose to be a super villain right out of a Marvel movie. Parasite.
Sure, an opportunist can’t be political in his heart. He will swing toward whichever side holds the purse strings. And he doesn’t know what MAGA means because he only thinks about himself.
He’s surprised that he couldn’t buy the elections—and dumb enough that he’s admitting it, in public.
He tried to both break it and buy it.
“We are not the Republican Congress, sir.
We don’t allow that here.
And we don’t take kindly to folks like you strolling in , running your mouth, rolling onto land and into places that aren’t yours like you own the place.
Also, learn how to properly choose and wear a hat”
– Many Texans, I’m guessing
He can scream from the mountain tops that he is not MAGA. There are plenty of videos where he proudly claims that he IS. Kissing up to the incoming Democratic blue congress will not work buster. We all got your number you selfish, greedy pig. I hope you get investigated into losing all your ill-gotten deals your oligarchic piece of crap.
He certainly knows what it means and it’s an insult to the American people’s intelligence that he thinks we have such poor short-term memory. From his arm in the Nazi salute to his gaggle of post pubescent males that were running amuck with DOGE. If he is scared of what the justice system has in store for him – I offer “thoughts and prayers”.
Yeah I’m going to need him to be convicted and die in prison.
He really does think we’d believe he’d be saying this if the MAGAts had won too, and that he wouldn’t still be running around waving his chainsaw and crowing about defeating the trans agenda. SMH.
I have to admit, I was a bit taken aback that he actually acknowledged feeling like an dumbass for squandering almost half a billion dollars on perhaps the most embarrassing GOP lineup in US history. Not that I’m buying the “I’ve been a moderate all along!” act, of course, and obviously fuck Elon always and forever, but I guess I’d kinda forgotten what it was like to see a Republican display even the vaguest hint of self-awareness.
I lol’d at him saying, who knows, maybe the money spent it kept it (the blue wave) from being worse. Calling the blue wave bad isn’t exactly moderate, and owning the libs was one of magas party planks. I hope his businesses are federalized, his contracts cancelled, and he ends up in jail in Texas for any one of the number of things he’s done. France and Minnesota have rights to him too, but I want him scared.
I don’t know why the media focused so much on Musk’s $500 M spent in last election. Instead focus on how much he made from government contracts, tax incentives and avoiding paying taxes. He got $38 billion in government contracts the last 2 years. And his company Tesla’s tax rate for 3 years from 2023-25 was 0.4% – no tax paid in 2024 and 2025. Texas Gov. Abbott gave Musk a sweetheart deal with all kind of incentives at taxpayer’s expense.
That’s just for start. $500 M is like someone with a million dollar spending about $600. That’s it. It’s less than the cost of a new iPhone.
Musk’s spending on politicians is no different than Apple, Meta, Anthropic, Amazon in their quid pro quo payments/ investments for various Trump’s projects and Trump’s related businesses.
Musk’s DOGE is benefiting Musk and his DOGE acolytes (some of whom have used their short experience at DOGE to start up companies worth billions) handsomely through their mass data harvest from various government agencies. We’ve seen first hand the loss of billions due to ground stoppage and now the gutting of CISA (US cybersecurity agency). Guess who’ll be hired to fix their mess? The same dodgy groups being paid billions.
The guy is a traitor. Musk will sell the US ( or Ukraine/any country he controls) to Putin, Xi or the next Trump so he can continue to be the richest bro in this galaxy.
His post-election reversal (if you can even call it that) is 100% about keeping his government contracts. Dems really need to think about terminating these agreements. He’s a fucking menace and he should not be rewarded by the party that he has tried desperately to defeat. Actions have consequences and he bet on the wrong horse.
And yet his nazi doge minions have made off with sensitive private data from the IRS and Social Security Administration on more than 300 million Americans.
This fool said he was DARK MAGA. We ain’t letting him run away from this.
I was just going to joke: Of course he’s not MAGA, he’s DARK MAGA!
If he really didn’t understand the acronym it makes you wonder why he invested (lost) so much money into it, wrote about it, and wore their merch.
But you know what? If he wants to spend the next couple months claiming that he’s a gullible, clueless loser who got scammed by that slick mastermind in the White House, he’s welcome to try.
The rats are busy fleeing but the legal system remembers and it will find them.
He doesn’t know MAGA and is moderate…while on Air Force One heading to China.
Rightttt…..
What a pathetic, racist, misogynistic loser!
He thinks we are all as easily distracted and morally vacuous as he is. Nope.
nazi salutes are forever.
Always remember this welfare queen could cure world hunger and solve just about every problem on the planet, and STILL have billions left over, and yet, he has so far spent his days:
undermining democracy;
spreading hate for marginalized communities;
pushing White Supremacist agendas and ideology;
throwing temper tantrums at the fact that a beautiful, fictional character in a movie is a beautiful Black woman, as if Black people didn’t exist in history and threatening to make his own version of the movie;
being community peen for White women fathering countless children he barely has relationships with;
throwing a temper tantrum and spiraling because one of his kids is Trans;
rigging elections;
stealing your data using DOGE as a pretext to delete his crimes;
firing as many Black or LGTBQ people as he can from their government jobs;
wasting hundreds of millions blowing up rockets causing an insane amount of environmental damage and killing water life;
causing the deaths of countless innocent children through USAID cuts.
He is a FUCKING PARASITE.
Me? I’m not a Na*i! I’m just a regular guy. Both parties blah blah blah. Nothing to see here.
It is a rare moment when the billionaire class gets stopped. Let’s make it keep happening!
Oh please, someone give this asshole a mirror so he can see what MAGA looks like. He even created the movement’s “official car”, because whenever I see a cybertruck on the road, that’s the first thing I think.
So if Elno says he’s not MAGA, has never been MAGA, doesn’t know what MAGA even means…
… who is the guy who’s funding the fascist AfD party in Germany, and the fascist Front National, sorry, Rassemblement National in France?
That wouldn’t be the Not MAGA fascist MAGA, by any chance?
Opportunists like him are disgusting. Must be the ketamine that is causing his kind of brain rot.
Yeah, he knows perfectly well what MAGA means, and he pledged them his allegiance. It’s easy to tell that he’s one of them, because he has the defining characteristic: he lies like he breathes. As do all of them.
And every time another system breaks, every time we see another failure due to slapping AI into and onto everything without compunction, I flash on MuskRat waving that damned chainsaw.
He needs to be tried for sedition.
MAGA was never going to be sustainable. You can only play in someone’s face for so long. I just hope all involved will be held accountable and I will be around to see it.
What a lying sack of s–t.
The fake sheepishness is really disgusting He’s 100% pure evil.
This guy cannot be allowed to whitewash his white supremacist MAGA record.
And not just him: all the tech guys who rushed to sit front and center at Trump’s inauguration and funded his ballroom and acted like Trump and MAGA would last forever should be made to feel the consequences of their terrible judgment.
I don’t think he understands that the blue wave was also a repudiation of Musk and his attempt to buy another election.
He may be a political opportunist but he has always been and still is a dangerous white supremacist. Just look at how his companies treated black employees before any of his MAGA posturing happened.
A few of this man’s lowlights
This is the same man whose reckless cuts forced thousands of Black women out of the workforce and setback wealth gains for black households for at least a generation.
The same man who has used his satelites to support Russian miliatry agression and to make the people of Ukraine less safe.
Who has used his money and voice to undermine democracy all over the world.
The man whose cuts to USAID have resulted in millions of deaths across the world.
I hope he looses all his welth, is remembered by history as a monster, and has investigators up his ass from now until forever.
Musk was never MAGA, he was/is a tech bro.
And a supremely slimy opportunistic one, at that.
Liar! You’re MAGA and a Nazi. He spent half a billion on the midterms, but got 10 billion in contracts from Trump. Deport him. Deport them both.
This won’t stop the investigation into whatever you thought you were doing with Doge and you’re shady government contracts. You’re cooked Sir, just wait your turn to hop in the pan.
As a federal employee currently eating lunch in my cube because telework has been completely gutted across my agency, who lives in an area with a high percentage of federal employees, many of whom were victims of the DOGE cuts……
…..eff this guy. seriously. words cannot express how much I hate this man.
Exactly. He gutted how many agencies and people are still out of work. I hate him.
Dude, we will never forget your vile actions….NEVER.
MAGA means STFU now
horrible man who played a massive role in turning our country toward fascism. I can’t even describe how much i hate him. i hope his karma comes for him someday.