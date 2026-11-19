In retrospect, yeah, Prince Harry did not care one iota about overshadowing the other brother’s three-day trip to India. Harry was on Prince William’s neck the whole time. Not only did Harry spend last weekend in Ukraine, he also gave a major interview to the Telegraph’s Ukraine podcast, an interview which was being teased during the Indian trip. Harry’s declaration that he would be willing to re-elist in the British military effectively overshadowed the last day of the Waleses’ visit. Then, around the same time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were getting their photo-op with Narendra Modi, the Sussex family got pap’d in Hyde Park. Harry and Meghan took their two children to the Winter Wonderland 24 hours before it opened to the public. As in, the Sussexes got VIP access and the Daily Mail got exclusive photos.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been seen in public with Archie and Lilibet for the first time since returning to the UK as they visited Winter Wonderland alongside a host of celebrities. The Duke of Sussex was pictured grinning as he rode the dodgems with his son at the Hyde Park attraction last night ahead of their first Christmas back in Britain. Harry wrapped an arm around seven-year-old Archie as he took the wheel of a Ford bumper car and steered them around the track.
An onlooker said: ‘Those children are the absolute spitting image of Harry, especially Archie. He’s his mini me.’
Meanwhile, Meghan watched from the sidelines with Lilibet, five, during the VIP preview event, held 24 hours before Winter Wonderland opens to the public tonight. The Duchess smiled broadly as she hugged her red-haired daughter from behind while they looked on through the railings and waved as Harry and Archie raced around the ride on a school night.
The Sussexes were invited to enjoy Winter Wonderland’s attractions ahead of the official opening, with fellow guests including Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, Myleene Klass, Lizzie Cundy, Vogue Williams, Alexandra Burke, Helen Flanagan, Dermot O’Leary, Guy Ritchie and Spencer Matthews.
Harry, dressed in a puffer jacket, jeans, trainers and a baseball cap, was later spotted making his way through the crowds with his family. Meghan, wearing a grey beanie, a winter coat with a fur-lined hood, skinny black jeans and boots, appeared relaxed as she smiled at her husband before later taking to a rollercoaster herself.
Witnesses said Meghan, Harry and the children looked completely at ease as they enjoyed rides, bought snacks and strolled around the festive attraction.
‘I don’t think many people even realised they were there,’ the Mail’s source said. ‘They weren’t being hounded or asked for pictures. They just looked like a normal family having fun.’
The family were spotted in the Santa Land area, where Harry and Archie enjoyed several rides, including the bumper cars. The youngster was enthusiastically trying to persuade his father to crash into the other vehicles, while Meghan and Lilibet watched on, smiling and waving.
Our source added: ‘Harry and Meghan were laughing and smiling and just looked like a normal couple enjoying a night out with their children at a theme park.’
Another onlooker said: ‘It’s not every day you’re queuing for a ride and turn to your right to find Prince Harry standing next to you.’
When the Sussexes moved back to the UK, one of my fears was that the British press would find ways to break privacy laws and publish photos of Archie and Lili’s faces. That hasn’t happened…yet. The Mail blurred out Archie and Lili’s faces in their exclusive pics. But of course they included quotes from “bystanders” about how Archie and Lili are gingers who look just like Harry. Also: I’m a bit surprised that Lili wasn’t also on the bumper cars? She seems adventurous, I’m sure she wanted to do the same stuff as Archie.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
OMG I LOVE WINTER WONDERLAND!!!!!!!! we went two years ago when we were in london between christmas and new years and it was incredible. A little cheesy at parts, yes, but it really is an amazing thing – ferris wheel, ice skating, an ice maze, tubing, roller coasters, a German beer garden, games, and lots of really good food (I had arepas, churros, fresh homemade pasta, to name just some options) and all these really beautifully decorated bars that are half indoor, half outdoor.
I know its touristy as hell but we absolutely loved it and said we would go back just for that.
So yeah I feel just like Harry and Meghan now even though I did not get VIP access hahaha. I’m sure the kids had an absolutely wonderful time.
I think there are many head scratching moves from the Sussex that we may not understand for now. But what is clear is that Harry has decided that he won’t ever be chased away from home again and he can do whatever work he likes,whenever he likes and the RF will deal. Just be careful because that family is a vengeful bunch.
Harry is probably also saying “It IS possible to work and be with family at the same time…Who knew?”
I love this family! They are fighters and deserve the best along with their little kids.
Glad the kids faces were blurred. They all looked like they had a good time. Hoping someone ID’s the coat Meghan had on.
Nanua from GB 📰 was also there looking like a hot mess. Wish she’d get a better wig and a good brush to tame that wild mess on her head
Just got to change the subject really quick
I received my sweatshirt from MOM that Meghan endorsed and the quality is excellent and the fabric is so soft and cozy. It’s a beautiful sweater and the detailing with the words is chef 💋. If they ever restock please order one. Have a great upcoming 🦃 holiday weekend my fellow CB’s
I tried to order the sweatshirt but sadly, it was sold out. I’m so glad to hear that you received one and are loving it !!
You can see the brand – Schoffel – in one of the photos. They have a couple winter coats with “fur” lined hoods – looks like maybe the Hurlingham waterproof down coat? https://www.schoffelcountry.com/en-us/collections/womens-winter-jackets
To be fair, there’s been a lot overshadowing global spokespersons Prince William and Kate’s trip to India for the earth-shattering Earthshot gala: Robert Pattison as James Bond, GTA 6, Putin/Xi/Trump meeting to carve up the world (they hope), various rapists and child abusers including the vile Russell Brand and his repulsive wife… and even Harry with his “bombshell” Ukraine statements, date nights and trips to winter wonderland… LoL.
Poor Prince Willy, what does he have to do to get some attention in this world!! (sob!)
Why won’t anyone think of William’s feelings!? /s
I guess I’m old,is GTA an actual big deal!? Oh lord
Both my husband and my 14 year old son are super pumped over it.
My 14 year old has never played GTA in his life and I told him I wasn’t sure why he thought he was starting now.
My husband went through a phase where he would play GTA 5 for a few hours here and there with all these cheat codes he found so he could basically just get a lot of money and……feel good about himself for getting fake money in a video game with cheat codes?? LOL. the phase lasted like 2 months and that was it.
I do think for the kiddo that Free Guy has something to do with it, bc they love that movie.
My 23 yo son took off work today knowing he would be up late (all night) after its a midnight release. Its a HUGE thing for a large percentage of the population and likely to break a lot of e-game sales records. I don’t get it. I don’t like it. But yes, its an actual big deal right now.
It’s a big deal especially since people have been waiting for 13 years for the new one to come out.
You guys, I’m laughing at myself so hard right now. In my head, when I read GTA I thought “what’s happening in the Greater Toronto Area I don’t know about?”…..it’s a game?! LOL
It’s nice to see Meghan happy and enjoying herself and her family after the hell she’s been living through lately. She deserves it.
Aaaand I do not believe all of these onlookers. Nope. Not at all. Bc Meghan on a roller coaster? Nah, now I know they’re lying😂. Maybe if there’s a mini kiddie coaster or something. Bc that girl has to scootch on her butt to get down a mountain. A roller-coaster? Hmmmm.
They’re not big roller coasters, lol. When we were there, one was fairly big for that type of setting but nothing compared to Hershey Park, Cedar Point, etc. (they bring the big ones in from Germany but again, not very big. One went upside down but the rest did not.)
but also I think Meghan did some of the rides at disneyland, right? so she may not be anti-rides.
(for the record, I am anti-ride, lol. I bet Meghan took one look at the ferris wheel and said what I said, which was “things I won’t do for a thousand Alex.”
Ha! Okay, I was like this is blasphemy! But yeah, I can believe that there are smaller coaster and iirc she did go on splash mountain which has a big drop.
I am deathly afraid of heights and wouldn’t even go up a mountain. But I adore rollercoasters. It’s an entirely different kind of experience. Go Meghan get some rollercoaster action!
I love rollercoasters. I can’t go on them any more, not because I’m scared but because of the way they jerk you around. At my age (60) I’m too injury prone and might get my neck out of joint or something. But then I’m not really scared of heights. Just insanely tall buildings but for different reasons.
Funny, I have no problem with heights at all. But no one would ever get me on a roller coaster. A Ferris Wheel? Anytime!
Meghan seems to have no problems with the “tamer” versions of roller coasters, very different from climbing down a hill trying not to fall down all the way.
Glad they had a good time as a family and the Daily Fail obscured the faces of the children. As it should be.
She screamed her way down a snow covered toddler hill in Canada. I don’t see her on anything resembling a roller coaster.
I’m an adventurous gal when it comes to fair and amusement park rides. The bigger, the faster, the more sharp turns, make sure I’m upside down at least once the better.
But I don’t like bumper cars lol. No idea why really, I just don’t.
@Heather, you are made from tougher stuff than I am. I’m still traumatized from a ride on the Gravitron in elementary school!
Omg I used to love the graviton. There was one in Canada at the old maple leaf village by Niagara Falls that was just padded walls with no dividers so you could turn yourself sideways and upside down as you stuck to the wall. Pretty sure they don’t even make them like that anymore. Meanwhile, I loathe bumper cars, all the jolting and banging, nope.
re. Lili not doing the bumper cars
I’m thinking height restrictions for certain rides. I doubt her legs are long enough to reach the pedals. 🙂
Good fun!
I think this may be it. I said age restriction below, but I recall taking my nephews to a go-kart track in London several years ago and my younger nephew was distraught that he was not able to drive the cars while his older brother was allowed, because he was too young (4 or 5 I think), but there was also something by the gate to the track to check children’s height and of course he was also too short. He is now a 6 ft 4 in teenager, taller than his older brother and very proud of this (his brother is not)! 😀
I was thinking the same thing. Bumper cars usually have height/weight restrictions and she didn’t meet them. It was simply “it’s not safe” for someone her size.
Yes, my father took me on bumper cars (in the 80s) even though i was a few inches too short after convincing the attendant that he would hold on to me really tight.
Reader, it did not work and I wound up with a bloody nose and probably would have knocked my teeth out had I not lost the baby teeth a week or so before. My mother was furious.
Can you imagine if that had happened with Harry and Lili?
Bet Lili was dying to go on the bumper cars with her brother! Maybe Harry gave her a ride afterwards. That can’t have been the only thing they did. Lovely to see them having fun amongst other families.
That See U Next Tuesday Lizzie Cundy who spent years slandering M for peanuts was there? Well we know who at least one of the leakers was, AND we know she’ll be popping up to give her views on M’s appearance and their children. Ugh.
Glad to see the family out and about. I’m betting that they have been out together a LOT more often that the public realises. Totally normal, and great. Lovely to see Meghan smiling. I’ve got fingerless hand warmers similar to Lili’s.
If they were “invited” – did one of the tabloids engineer this to ensure that they could be in prime position to get photos if they accepted the invitation and attended?
@Kaiser – there may be an age limit for the bumper cars.
Kaiser, my speculation is that Charles’ “they’re private citizens, so don’t give them an ounce of respect” letter, coupled with William’s daily rage briefings, may have infuriated Harry and prompted him to choose violence. I think he’s determined to live in his homeland with his family on his own terms and is daring the Firm to do its worst. It’s not as though extending an olive branch has gotten him anywhere.
So not crying non stop then. 🤣🤣 she looks amazing and I’m glad the kids had fun.
The Mail now knows that Harry won’t hesitate to sue their asses, so they didn’t blur the kids’ faces out of human decency — just fear of litigation.
I am so glad the Sussexes are having fun. They deserve it, for sure.
Laws about it in Britain:- just looked it up, they can publish pictures of children without the parents permission but their are so many exemptions they could easily break one of the exemptions and land up in court. Probably not worth the risk for a newspaper with a record of breaking rules.
I find Winter Wonderland so overstimulating so kudos to those who can do it and with kids!
That being said, I do enjoy it even when my senses and bank account don’t.
Hope everyone had a lovely time.
I’m so happy to think of H&M spending a lovely, happy holiday day out with their kids.
No one in the world deserves it more.
Oh my God, Lizzie candy was there the woman who has talked so much shit about Megan
And Pippa’s brother-in-law was there. I wonder if he’ll mention it to her and if she says anything to Kate.
Hmmm. I can’t see the pics for some reason. Glad they went and seemed to have fun. I love that Archie was trying to get Harry to crash into other bumper cars. It sounds like something my son would have done as a kid. And that Harry would have done, for that matter.
I’m happy they had a nice time.
LOL They’re DYING to publish those kids’ pictures and show their faces.