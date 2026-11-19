In retrospect, yeah, Prince Harry did not care one iota about overshadowing the other brother’s three-day trip to India. Harry was on Prince William’s neck the whole time. Not only did Harry spend last weekend in Ukraine, he also gave a major interview to the Telegraph’s Ukraine podcast, an interview which was being teased during the Indian trip. Harry’s declaration that he would be willing to re-elist in the British military effectively overshadowed the last day of the Waleses’ visit. Then, around the same time that the Prince and Princess of Wales were getting their photo-op with Narendra Modi, the Sussex family got pap’d in Hyde Park. Harry and Meghan took their two children to the Winter Wonderland 24 hours before it opened to the public. As in, the Sussexes got VIP access and the Daily Mail got exclusive photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been seen in public with Archie and Lilibet for the first time since returning to the UK as they visited Winter Wonderland alongside a host of celebrities. The Duke of Sussex was pictured grinning as he rode the dodgems with his son at the Hyde Park attraction last night ahead of their first Christmas back in Britain. Harry wrapped an arm around seven-year-old Archie as he took the wheel of a Ford bumper car and steered them around the track.

An onlooker said: ‘Those children are the absolute spitting image of Harry, especially Archie. He’s his mini me.’

Meanwhile, Meghan watched from the sidelines with Lilibet, five, during the VIP preview event, held 24 hours before Winter Wonderland opens to the public tonight. The Duchess smiled broadly as she hugged her red-haired daughter from behind while they looked on through the railings and waved as Harry and Archie raced around the ride on a school night.

The Sussexes were invited to enjoy Winter Wonderland’s attractions ahead of the official opening, with fellow guests including Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, Myleene Klass, Lizzie Cundy, Vogue Williams, Alexandra Burke, Helen Flanagan, Dermot O’Leary, Guy Ritchie and Spencer Matthews.

Harry, dressed in a puffer jacket, jeans, trainers and a baseball cap, was later spotted making his way through the crowds with his family. Meghan, wearing a grey beanie, a winter coat with a fur-lined hood, skinny black jeans and boots, appeared relaxed as she smiled at her husband before later taking to a rollercoaster herself.

Witnesses said Meghan, Harry and the children looked completely at ease as they enjoyed rides, bought snacks and strolled around the festive attraction.

‘I don’t think many people even realised they were there,’ the Mail’s source said. ‘They weren’t being hounded or asked for pictures. They just looked like a normal family having fun.’

The family were spotted in the Santa Land area, where Harry and Archie enjoyed several rides, including the bumper cars. The youngster was enthusiastically trying to persuade his father to crash into the other vehicles, while Meghan and Lilibet watched on, smiling and waving.

Our source added: ‘Harry and Meghan were laughing and smiling and just looked like a normal couple enjoying a night out with their children at a theme park.’

Another onlooker said: ‘It’s not every day you’re queuing for a ride and turn to your right to find Prince Harry standing next to you.’