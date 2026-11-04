Elon Musk spent $446 million on the midterms & none of his candidates won

One of my favorite midterm election jokes is that the blue tsunami will usher in Woke 3.0, the “Dark Woke” era where we finally destroy MAGA at every level, especially culturally and politically. Speaking of, you know who got reamed in the midterms? Elon Musk. Musk tried to do the same thing he did in 2024 and he threw in $446 million to influence/buy the election for Republicans. It would have been cheaper and less time consuming for him to just set fire to a mountain of cash himself.
Tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Elon Musk was among the biggest losers of election night, after spending hundreds of millions to boost candidates that failed to win their races.
He doled out around $446 million — the most a non-candidate has ever spent on an election, including over $200 million on Texas-related efforts. Musk’s preferred candidates across the country were swamped, losing almost everywhere, including Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race and Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio gubernatorial race.
His plans for a buildout of data centers across Texas are especially in doubt after Democrat Gina Hinojosa won a surprise victory over incumbent Greg Abbott in the state’s gubernatorial race.
“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” Musk wrote on X on Wednesday morning, jumping off the results to boost an idea he’s trying to pursue. He quickly followed that with a joke about election interference, writing, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”
Musk’s adopted home of Texas has been a hot spot for data centers and data center construction over the last couple of years, with Abbott a strong ally of both tech leaders and Wall Street.
“Amid data center backlash all across the country, Texas was supposed to be an AI oasis, where people would be able to build data centers no matter what was happening in the rest of America,” said Sam Koppelman, the publisher of Hunterbrook Media — an investigative journalism outlet connected to a hedge fund. “This election totally changed that.”
With Democrats taking control of the U.S. Congress, Musk may also be a target for a party looking to pillory tech CEOs — with some Democrats pushing to bring tech CEOs in front of Congress.
“Voters rejected Republicans in part because they were bought and paid for by AI billionaires,” Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “Democrats must hold them accountable instead of cashing their checks.”
I hope that this election leads to a direct decline in those stupid f–king AI data centers, the same centers which NO ONE WANTS. They’re not a hot-button political issue – everyone hates them, no one wants them, they’re the dumbest political issue. As for Musk’s “joke” about “election-interfering space lasers”… like… many people, including me, believe that Musk interfered in the 2024 election. And I do wonder why the midterms were such a different story. Was it because none of the big races were actually that close? Was it because “moderate” Republicans by and large stayed home and weren’t engaged with the election cycle? Did Ukraine’s bombing Russian bot farms really change the election this significantly? Anyway, I really hope that Texas’s new Democratic leaders take out the Musk trash.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Nationalize Starlink. Take away Musk’s government contracts. The US should not be dependent on a private company for space travel or satellite internet. Hit him where it hurts. Also, investigate the f*ck out of what DOGE did, and what it’s using our private data for! I realize the Democratic majority alone can’t make all this happen, but we have to hope, and we have tell our representatives in both parties this is what we want.
I concur!! Plus the Dems need to remember how to walk and chew gum at the same time. Legislate and govern- especially at the local and state levels- and open investigations into Musk and DOGE. But on another level, can you just imagine what he could have done with almost $500million dollars if he were a decent human
I wonder if he’ll try to move everything to Florida now… or (I wish!) leave the US entirely.
He dreams big. He keeps talking data centers in space and going to Mars. Let him move to Mars, except I wouldn’t want to inflict his ass on any Martian.
Imagine how many student loans he could’ve paid off with that money (I know, I know–they don’t want an educated populace).
Musk managed to tilt the 2024 election because he caught people unawares with his undercover manoeuvres, such as making the betting markets a big deal for a lot of MAGA young men, and then manipulating them. Plus people (stupidly) believed he was going to make them rich.
Now Musk’s tactics are out in the open, people have wised up to them. Less easy to get manipulated by X/AI algorithms and hate attack ads. Folks have realised that the promises Trump and Musk made were just self-serving BS. Even the young men in the Cult of Musk started to see through his BS, as in he made $400bn since Trump won in 2024 while these young men made $2350 betting on Polymarket or trading crypto. Cash they then promptly lost when they filled their trucks or bought groceries.
Young men aged 18-29 swung back to Dems by a whopping 38 percentage points in these midterms vs 2024, with 61% voting for Dems, the biggest swing of any demographic.
Hispanics swung 28 points back to Dems, with 69% voting Dem in these midterms.
Musk’s election manipulation didn’t work this time round because people were not going to be fooled twice.
I fully support setting up data centers in space. As long as he goes with them.
Not a lot of water in space, bro!
Choke on it, you anemic toad-looking Nazi piece of shit.
I have a good friend in Ukraine, and I woke up this morning to a text from him: “YOU’RE WELCOME”. I obviously don’t know how much credit Ukraine actually deserves for the Blue Tsunami, but the thought that they might have helped is so pleasing to me. Remember when Trump and Vance blew up at Zelenskyy for allegedly not showing enough gratitude? Well, maybe THIS is his thanks.