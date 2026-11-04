Kim Kardashian ‘never really gets embarrassed’ about flunking the bar exam

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at Monday night’s NYC premiere of All’s Fair Season 2. The first season of this Ryan Murphy show was roundly slammed by critics, but it still became a highly-viewed debut show, so they gave it another season. Kim plays a lawyer alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. As much as people complain about Kim, I actually think she gets along with her co-stars. Glenn seems sort of half-way enchanted by her, and Sarah Paulson is fully obsessed with her.
Kim’s dress here is Ashi Studio – it does not fit, nor is it lined properly. Kim would look much slimmer, younger and hotter if she wore clothes that fit, or even loose, comfortable clothes. Even with Law Roach styling her full-time, Kim’s inherent tackiness jumps out every single time. Anyway, remember how I said Kim is playing a lawyer in this show? Well, her real life has not caught up with her quite yet. She chatted with Page Six at the premiere about how she feels no embarrassment over flunking the California Bar Exam one year ago.
Kim Kardashian isn’t fazed about flunking the California Bar Exam.
“I never really get embarrassed,” she told Page Six exclusively at the New York Season 2 premiere of “All’s Fair” on Monday. “I think it’s embarrassing for people that don’t try to study for the bar that would ever put me in an embarrassing situation.”
The 46-year-old “Kardashians” star, resplendent in an Ashi Studio gown, added that she’s trying her “hardest and learning so much.” Despite trying her “hardest,” Kardashian is taking a break after last year’s failed attempt. In fact, Page Six exclusively reported that she won’t try again until 2027.
“Most people who take the Bar Exam dedicate months leading up to the test and focus all their energy on preparing,” an insider explained. “But she is working nonstop as a single mom and trying to do it all.”
The California Bar Exam is a strenuous two-day test, which includes 200 multiple-choice questions, five 1-hour essays and one 90-minute Performance Test (PT). Kardashian previously failed the California “baby bar” three times before passing on her fourth attempt in 2021.
Kim shouldn’t feel embarrassed – plenty of people flunk the bar and go on to work as White House press secretary for four gloriously stupid days. I actually have faith that Kim will eventually pass it, but yeah, she’s going to need to block out some time to really study for it. Kim also told People (via EW) that she’s “always thinking about the bar… I’m going to take my time and wait until the moment is right. When I have some free time to focus on it.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Totally agree. She attempted something known to be incredibly difficult, and has no reason to feel embarrassed or ashamed by the results.
I took 3 bar exams; I passed 3 bar exams
Yes, it’s difficult.
Which is why people go to law school and give up their social lives for the duration
I just can’t with her
I went to law school (the classic kind, not the Kim K kind), along with a friend. We both decided not to write the bar because we didnt want to become lawyers. And that’s ok – there’s other career choices out there with that degree!
I think Kim is addicted to fame, and so she just can’t say No to being the centre of attention right now. Don’t get me wrong. I think she’s a type A personality, a classic over achiever and does work very hard. But as @Lightpurple said. This venture is all consumptive and I’m not sure she’s ready to disappear for said period of time to get it done.
I’m with you. She shouldn’t be ashamed that she tried something hard, but should be embarrassed to admit she’s half-assed it throughout and blamed single parenthood (as though other candidates for the bar aren’t infinitely busier (e.g. working 60 hours a week at a law firm with less wealth and staff than her to help with everything else))
@Lightpurple I agree 1000%!! I’m a member of the bar in California and Illinois and took bar review for each of them
She’s right.
She should not be embarassed at all about flunking the bar…
SHE SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED ABOUT EVERYTHING ELSE IN HER LIFE… EVERYTHING
Cant wait until all the Kardashians experience that…its coming
Kim’s dress is terrible. It has some interesting details but the bodice is just too low cut. As usual.
Niecy looks amazing!
She needs to cover up more of the fakers. It’s just vulgar.
The dress is meant to be semi-sheer (a lot of Ashi Studio’s dresses from their recent collection are sheer or semi-sheer) so the lining thing is on purpose. I don’t hate the dress, but I don’t love it. I think there were a bunch of other Ashi dresses that would suit her better. I like Naomi’s dress. The bar is hard. I have friends who are lawyers who went to law school and had to take it multiple times. Not passing isn’t uncommon or anything to ashamed of.
This is one thing I’ll give KK credit for. She’s trying something way out of her wheelhouse that she doesn’t have to do, and she’s open about it being difficult and that it’s taking her multiple attempts. She shouldn’t be embarrassed.
In the US the first attempt at the Bar exam has the highest pass rate. For the California State Bar exam, overall first time pass rate is between 60 and 70%. Those who read law historically have had a first time pass rate between 42 and 28%.
In 2026 in California all repeat test takers (2nd try and up) had a total pass rate of 14%. California does not publish this data for those who read law due to privacy concerns (when a grouping would be 11 people or less). Most exams have 15 such test takers or less, most of whom are repeaters. The average year has 60 or less spread out over the various available exam periods.
Kim is SPECTACULARLY unlikely to ever pass the California State Bar Exam.