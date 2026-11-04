Kim Kardashian ‘never really gets embarrassed’ about flunking the bar exam

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at Monday night’s NYC premiere of All’s Fair Season 2. The first season of this Ryan Murphy show was roundly slammed by critics, but it still became a highly-viewed debut show, so they gave it another season. Kim plays a lawyer alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. As much as people complain about Kim, I actually think she gets along with her co-stars. Glenn seems sort of half-way enchanted by her, and Sarah Paulson is fully obsessed with her.

Kim’s dress here is Ashi Studio – it does not fit, nor is it lined properly. Kim would look much slimmer, younger and hotter if she wore clothes that fit, or even loose, comfortable clothes. Even with Law Roach styling her full-time, Kim’s inherent tackiness jumps out every single time. Anyway, remember how I said Kim is playing a lawyer in this show? Well, her real life has not caught up with her quite yet. She chatted with Page Six at the premiere about how she feels no embarrassment over flunking the California Bar Exam one year ago.

Kim Kardashian isn’t fazed about flunking the California Bar Exam. “I never really get embarrassed,” she told Page Six exclusively at the New York Season 2 premiere of “All’s Fair” on Monday. “I think it’s embarrassing for people that don’t try to study for the bar that would ever put me in an embarrassing situation.” The 46-year-old “Kardashians” star, resplendent in an Ashi Studio gown, added that she’s trying her “hardest and learning so much.” Despite trying her “hardest,” Kardashian is taking a break after last year’s failed attempt. In fact, Page Six exclusively reported that she won’t try again until 2027. “Most people who take the Bar Exam dedicate months leading up to the test and focus all their energy on preparing,” an insider explained. “But she is working nonstop as a single mom and trying to do it all.” The California Bar Exam is a strenuous two-day test, which includes 200 multiple-choice questions, five 1-hour essays and one 90-minute Performance Test (PT). Kardashian previously failed the California “baby bar” three times before passing on her fourth attempt in 2021.

[From Page Six]

Kim shouldn’t feel embarrassed – plenty of people flunk the bar and go on to work as White House press secretary for four gloriously stupid days. I actually have faith that Kim will eventually pass it, but yeah, she’s going to need to block out some time to really study for it. Kim also told People (via EW) that she’s “always thinking about the bar… I’m going to take my time and wait until the moment is right. When I have some free time to focus on it.”