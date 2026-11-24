Ashton Kutcher is probably a billionaire now because his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, put $435 million into Anthropic. Anthropic went public last week and now Sound Ventures’ stake in the company is worth around $7 billion. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth, an exhibition of Brad Pitt’s rapidly fading star power, apparently. It doesn’t help that Pitt’s janky facelift makes him look like CGI. [Pajiba]
Anthony Mackie also went to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. [LaineyGossip]
The War on Christmas starts in Florida. [Jezebel]
People really hate Virginia Foxx. [Buzzfeed]
Decoding all of the “code names” in Vanity Fair’s Taylor Swift “exposé.” [JustJared]
Ted Lasso has been renewed for a fifth season. [Hollywood Life]
Shemar Moore, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Nicola Coughlan wore a great Richard Quinn. [RCFA]
Hunter Schafer breaks down her iconic looks for Vogue. [OMG Blog]
Raye will perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. [Reality Tea]
Wow, that review of Brad Pitt’s ego, I mean, the Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth was one of the more blistering reviews I’ve read lately!
Savage, and beautifully written too.
Always disliked him. A shrewd money maker.
Man I am so fucking sick of rich people. Eat ’em all.
Doesn’t Kutcher have an engineering degree?
He’s probably academically tuned to technological sweet spots.
And yet he comes across as such a dumbass.
Academic success and technological knowledge does not prevent one from being a colossal dumbass.
Or a douchebag
r*pe apologist to billionaire pipeline still going strong i see
Only if he immediately cased in. Anthropic’s stock price is already below the IPO level, which is a disaster.
The AI bubble will, hopefully, burst like the dot com bubble.