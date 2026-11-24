Ashton Kutcher is probably a billionaire now because his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, put $435 million into Anthropic. Anthropic went public last week and now Sound Ventures’ stake in the company is worth around $7 billion. [Socialite Life]

Review of The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth, an exhibition of Brad Pitt’s rapidly fading star power, apparently. It doesn’t help that Pitt’s janky facelift makes him look like CGI. [Pajiba]

Anthony Mackie also went to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. [LaineyGossip]

The War on Christmas starts in Florida. [Jezebel]

People really hate Virginia Foxx. [Buzzfeed]

Decoding all of the “code names” in Vanity Fair’s Taylor Swift “exposé.” [JustJared]

Ted Lasso has been renewed for a fifth season. [Hollywood Life]

Shemar Moore, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Nicola Coughlan wore a great Richard Quinn. [RCFA]

Hunter Schafer breaks down her iconic looks for Vogue. [OMG Blog]

Raye will perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. [Reality Tea]