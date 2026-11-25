Here are some photos from Monaco’s National Day, which was last week (Nov. 19). Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins were on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace, and people got a good look at little Jacques and Gabriella. While I think Albert and Charlene are probably giant balls of chaos, somehow their kids seem well-adjusted. They look and act like normal, well-behaved kids. Jacques even gets to wear a kid-sized military uniform!

Jacques and Gabriella’s twelfth birthday is coming up on December 10th. I have no idea how they’ll mark their birthday, but I imagine they’ll have a special time. There’s something interesting happening though – apparently, Albert is making some constitutional changes to ensure that Charlene will be able to step in to protect the kids if something happens to Albert.

Prince Albert of Monaco announced a shocking change that would allow his wife, Princess Charlene, to act as regent. On Nov. 19, Monaco’s National Day, the Sovereign Prince announced that he is changing the rules of succession. Prince Albert, 68, said Princess Charlene, 48, will become regent if he becomes unable to rule while their son is still underage. She will be supported by a Regency Council. The royal couple share 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, with Jacques next in line to the throne. Under Monaco’s Constitution, the heir to the throne must be at least 18 years old to exercise sovereign powers, and Jacques will mark that milestone in December 2032. Prince Albert stressed in the announcement, published in Monaco-Matin, that there was “no urgency and no cause for concern.” “I will soon be 69, and Prince Jacques is still young. I simply want to plan ahead with serenity and transparency,” Albert said. The change will be finalized by the end of the year.

[From People]

My thoughts? This is the kind of succession housekeeping which probably should have been done long before now, but Albert must be feeling his age. Plus, they’ve probably only gotten to a point this year where they feel like they can trust Charlene (in particular) to act as regent, with Jacques’ best interests in mind. I also feel like this might be about Princess Caroline? Before this change, would Caroline have needed to step in as regent? It feels like this move makes Caroline less powerful for some reason.