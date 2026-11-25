Here are some photos from Monaco’s National Day, which was last week (Nov. 19). Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins were on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace, and people got a good look at little Jacques and Gabriella. While I think Albert and Charlene are probably giant balls of chaos, somehow their kids seem well-adjusted. They look and act like normal, well-behaved kids. Jacques even gets to wear a kid-sized military uniform!
Jacques and Gabriella’s twelfth birthday is coming up on December 10th. I have no idea how they’ll mark their birthday, but I imagine they’ll have a special time. There’s something interesting happening though – apparently, Albert is making some constitutional changes to ensure that Charlene will be able to step in to protect the kids if something happens to Albert.
Prince Albert of Monaco announced a shocking change that would allow his wife, Princess Charlene, to act as regent. On Nov. 19, Monaco’s National Day, the Sovereign Prince announced that he is changing the rules of succession. Prince Albert, 68, said Princess Charlene, 48, will become regent if he becomes unable to rule while their son is still underage. She will be supported by a Regency Council.
The royal couple share 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, with Jacques next in line to the throne. Under Monaco’s Constitution, the heir to the throne must be at least 18 years old to exercise sovereign powers, and Jacques will mark that milestone in December 2032.
Prince Albert stressed in the announcement, published in Monaco-Matin, that there was “no urgency and no cause for concern.”
“I will soon be 69, and Prince Jacques is still young. I simply want to plan ahead with serenity and transparency,” Albert said.
The change will be finalized by the end of the year.
My thoughts? This is the kind of succession housekeeping which probably should have been done long before now, but Albert must be feeling his age. Plus, they’ve probably only gotten to a point this year where they feel like they can trust Charlene (in particular) to act as regent, with Jacques’ best interests in mind. I also feel like this might be about Princess Caroline? Before this change, would Caroline have needed to step in as regent? It feels like this move makes Caroline less powerful for some reason.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good for him, Albert is proof that you do not have to be a conventional character to be a good husband, and yes, it is a demotion in effect of his older sister. Caroline would have had a huge amount of influence over Charlene’s children if she had been regent, assuming their father was not present in their lives, and by all accounts, he’s very kind to all of his kids, the ones with Charlene and the others, who are not in the line of succession, and I’m sure he’s made plans for those children also, since he always included them and supported them. Really — I know Monaco gets a lot of derision, a sunny place for shady people, to cite Maugham — but it’s a much more resilient place than the UK at present.
It does seem unusual to have a married-in potentially act as regent. I’m taking it as a good sign that Charlene is strong enough to contemplate the role?
And please: more articles about the continental royals! They give good fashion and there’s lots of gossip. Check out the recent picture from Spain of dowager Queen Sofia clutching Princess Leonor and grinning directly at the camera! (Princess of Asturias Awards, October 2026)
The UK did it years ago; married in Philip was made the potential Regent for Charles, rather than Margaret, who was next in the LOS. I wonder what William would do…
That has happened officially and unofficially in lots of monarchies for centuries. Catherine of Aragon was regent when Henry went to war as were other Queens in other royal families. It’s just not something that we’ve seen in modern monarchies because there isn’t usually such a huge age disparity where it’s needed. And also keep in mind that there are only two European counties with absolute monarchies – Lichtenstein and Monaco. Most Western Monarchies are constitutional monarchies – so if a King or Prince died it wouldn’t throw the country into chaos.
But no change to the gender issue? Gabriella is the elder twin, but isn’t the heir and it’s shameful. I know, Sallic law, blah blah blah. Shameful.
I thought the doctors delivering the twins deliberately pulled Jacques out first so that there would be a male heir?
No, she was 1st. Maybe because of how they were positioned?
Such a crazy way to run a country no matter how tiny. By all means, if twins are involved in the line of succession, pull the boy out first! LMAO 😂🤣
Albert’s okdest child is Jazmin.
Yup.
Charlene looks quite serene and happy. Much better than when she went missing all those years ago.
No defence of gender preference, but Albert might imagine that he’s doing her a favour….
I believe Karen Mulder’s accusations against him. Beyond age, I wonder if this constitutional change is also because he is aware of some evidence or other accusations out there that would force him to step down if revealed.
The Scammer at 1600 isn’t the only one afraid of those files getting fully released.
If they are making changes, then why not modernize the monarchy by making Gabrielle (who is older) the presumptive heir? It’s been more than twenty years since that became constitutionally permissible.
Wise to tidy up loose ends.
That said, I am obviously crotchety today because my first thought was those ludicrous military uniforms – Monaco has a 250 person nominal military (some of which are also the local police) relies on France for defence. And the extent of Albert’s involvement was six months of training almost 45 years ago in the French navy. He looks like a ridiculous cruise ship director in those getups…
The cosplay is off the charts.
Is there a royal male out there with a head of hair lol just wondering
Caroline should be on the throne right now, not Albert.
100% agree there is no preference in male or female ruler. He could change the constitution for first born only. Not sons above daughters.
Which technically would have put Gabriella in first position. Since Jacques was born 2 minutes after her. As of now the line of succession is :
1. 👑 Prince Jacques
2. 👸 Princess Gabriella
3. 👸 Princess Caroline
Why, in the name of all that is holy, have they dressed up an 11-year-old child in military garb?