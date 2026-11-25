***Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the US! We’re off for the holiday, and we hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Everyone’s obsessed with the Robert Pattinson voice-reveal in the latest Dune Part 3 trailer. My GOAT loves to do a completely bonkers accent. [Buzzfeed]

Speaking of turkeys, Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Donald Trump’s degradation of the White House continues unabated. [NYT]

Rosamund Pike always looks regal. [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump’s weave looked especially tired at the annual White House turkey pardon. At least the turkeys were serving face. [The Daily Beast]

The enemies-to-Friendsgiving pipeline. [Socialite Life]

What happened on the War finale? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]

Skyler Gisondo covers GQ Hype. [OMG Blog]

Who won Dancing with the Stars? [Just Jared]

God, I would love a good-quality leopard-print coat. [RCFA]

Gabriel Iglesias has lost 150 pounds. [Seriously OMG]

Who won Miss Universe? [Hollywood Life]

Could this “low budget” moment save the Ladies of London? [Reality Tea]