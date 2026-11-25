***Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the US! We’re off for the holiday, and we hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
Everyone’s obsessed with the Robert Pattinson voice-reveal in the latest Dune Part 3 trailer. My GOAT loves to do a completely bonkers accent. [Buzzfeed]
Speaking of turkeys, Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Donald Trump’s degradation of the White House continues unabated. [NYT]
Rosamund Pike always looks regal. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump’s weave looked especially tired at the annual White House turkey pardon. At least the turkeys were serving face. [The Daily Beast]
The enemies-to-Friendsgiving pipeline. [Socialite Life]
What happened on the War finale? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]
Skyler Gisondo covers GQ Hype. [OMG Blog]
Who won Dancing with the Stars? [Just Jared]
God, I would love a good-quality leopard-print coat. [RCFA]
Gabriel Iglesias has lost 150 pounds. [Seriously OMG]
Who won Miss Universe? [Hollywood Life]
Could this “low budget” moment save the Ladies of London? [Reality Tea]
babe wake up new Robert Pattinson voice just dropped https://t.co/C1dMZkhDy4
— chef quibs (@quibvs) November 24, 2026
That voice gave me chills! Honestly, it’s bonkers but it’s perfect and it’s creepy and unsettling and all of the right things. I think he’s weird and wonderful. I’ve spent a hot minute telling nay-sayers to keep their powder dry re: him as Bond. Like, does no one remember how ballistic people went when Daniel Craig was made Bond? I will always give Rob benefit of the doubt. He’s a joy. A super talented joy.
I’m up for the equally unpredictable Kristin Stewart as The next Bond’s nemesis. (I missed the whole Twilight opus, but taking care of my young teen nieces back in 2010’s got me up to speed. lol)
I’ve got my IMAX ticket for opening day…my outfit which includes an official #Dune3 t-shirt…and almost 50 years of ❤️📖❤️🎬❤️ and EXCITEMENT❣️
Everyone needs to watch the season finale (especially the freestyle dances) of Dancing with the Stars! I’ve never cried so much with everything that was happening with last night’s live show. And they NEED to air the show live coast to coast every episode from now on.
I’m surprised enough to see him as a blond.