Macaulay Culkin says he turned down a role in ‘Big Bang Theory’ three times

This post is just a reminder, to me, that I have no idea what Macaulay Culkin has done for the past two decades, really. I know he dated Mila Kunis for years. And… that’s really all I know about him. Does he even live in LA? All of the photos we have of him from the past five years are pics of Mac on the streets of New York. How has he supported himself financially all this time? Did all of the money he made as a child actor really get wisely invested, to the point where he doesn’t have to work at all now? The reason I’m so curious is because Macaulay chatted this week on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (which exists?!?) and he spoke about how he was offered a role in The Big Bang Theory, and he turned it down flat repeatedly. Like, all of those actors and gazillionaires now. Bad move?
Macaulay Culkin was almost one of TV’s biggest stars. Culkin revealed in a new interview that he was approached to star in The Big Bang Theory but turned it down — three times. The Home Alone actor, 37, appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he admitted to passing on the CBS hit, though he doesn’t specify which role.
“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory,” Culkin said. “And I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm.”
But despite the paycheck he could’ve collected, Culkin doesn’t regret passing on the show.
“I’d have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig,” Culkin said. “At the same time, I’d be bashing my head against the wall.”
I understand how true artists would never deign to take a role just for a paycheck, even when it’s that good network-TV money. But again, does Mac have a lot of money saved? I’m really asking. I think I would say some dumb “Bazinga!” sh-t every day if it meant that I would have $100,000,000 in the bank. That being said, I kind of doubt Mac was offered the role of Sheldon, which is played by Jim Parsons. For some reason, I just don’t see that. I bet Mac was offered the role Johnny Galecki plays. He could have all that money… but he didn’t want to sell out and spend more than a decade saying stupid crap on TV. But here’s another question: do you really think Mac has a reputation as being a guy who would never sell-out? I mean…
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
I believe him. I think because he was so affected by childhood stardom.
Yeah his dad was a son of a bitch. Apparently he was a nightmare of a stage parent. I’m sure that was traumatic as a child.
He’s worked steadily as an adult, doing voiceovers and smaller movies. He was paid like $8million for Richie Rich so I’m sure some of that money got socked away.
Man, that description of Big Bang Theory is on POINT.
Right? I actually laughed at that.
Nobody else could play Sheldon, that’s Jim Parsons all the way. Hey I’m a big fan, I don’t care. But yeah, Galecki’s role? Anyone could have played that. That’s probably the role he turned down. He may look down his nose at the show, I know a lot of people do, but Parsons has gotten me through some bad times. Prior to my surgery two years ago, which was for a large tumor, and the doctor didn’t know if it was cancerous, I was very scared and couldn’t sleep, and I would watch TBBT on TBS on demand. And Sheldon made me laugh even at my worst times. He still does.
The JRE podcast is huge! I love it, Joe Rogan gets to talk/interview a weird mix of people so I highly recommend it. The episode with Mac was fun, he seemed super down to earth and happy. He’s dating Brenda Song too!
I watch it relatively often on youtube. There are some episodes that I won’t go near because I refuse to watch whoever is on the show, or because I’m too upset by the topic. But for the most part I have a weird kind of admiration for Rogan in that he’s not afraid to discuss anything with anyone. I don’t agree with some of his points of view, but some of the time he’s dead on. And there are a lot of interesting people that he talks to. I enjoyed the Leah Remini one.
He said in a recent interview that he was fortunate enough to have enough money from working constantly as a child, that he has the choice of what he wants to work on as an adult. He also said that it felt odd and almost unearned when he gained full control over the money he made, because he was so far removed from that time in his life.
He’s never said how much he has, but Mac has spoken about the money he made as a kid and it does sound like he has a lot of money now. Not too long ago in an interview he mentioned having enough money to not have to work and do whatever he wants, and think about how much Home Alone is on during Christmas. His fourth-quarter royalties must be a lot, even today.
My sense is that he also didn’t want to be tied down to the grind of a network tv show.
I think more to the point, he doesn’t see himself as an actor who wants to work that much, if at all. I don’t think it’s that he turned it down to stay available to smaller projects, I think it’s that he doesn’t want to live his life in such a commercial way. That is to say, I doubt he’d take any episodic role offered. Maybe becoming an iconic character as child showed him what he would never want to do again.
The internet says he has a $15 million net worth.
