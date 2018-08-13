“Idris Elba doesn’t want you to believe the James Bond hype” links
  • August 13, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Idris Elba hypes the idea that he could be the next James Bond, then tells is not to believe the hype. Which is it, Idris?!?! [Dlisted]
Joe Alwyn changed his Instagram to public. [LaineyGossip]
I like Charlize Theron’s black party dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chris Hardwick shed some tears and I couldn’t care less. [Pajiba]
Real Housewives of the Potomac are filled with schadenfreude. [Reality Tea]
Meghan Markle didn’t win a Teen Choice Award. [Jezebel]
The white nationalists were still around, but they got shouted down. [Buzzfeed]
A woman tested positive for opiates because she ate a poppy-seed bagel. [The Blemish]
New Yorkers review Britney Spears’ new fragrance. [OMG Blog]

68th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Yardie' - Photocall

6 Responses to ““Idris Elba doesn’t want you to believe the James Bond hype” links”

  1. Bc says:
    August 13, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I love the comments that followed. That the HYPE is obviously an organization 007 is taking down and we must not and should not – obviously – believe The HYPE. Love him. Need him as 007. He’s perfect for it. No racists allowed.

    Reply
  2. Xi Tang says:
    August 13, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    I would love to see him as Bond. But I fear that the racists won’t leave him alone. The actor who plays Starfire was bullied out of social media. She was getting seriously awful messages. Same with some actors from Star Wars and many others…

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    August 13, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Sigh…Bond rumours again. Since we are probably a MINIMUM of a year from this being officially announced (if it is even going to happen) could people maybe at least pretend to be interested in some of his other upcoming projects? So far his box office record as a leading man is deeply unimpressive (not really his fault, the movies have been pretty bad) and now his upcoming projects are going to be completely over shadowed by maybe/maybe not Bond. It feels a bit…unfortunate.

    Reply
  4. Casi says:
    August 13, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Looking at Joe A.’s Instagram made me think…Joe Alwyn and Nicolas Hoult…now that would be a good looking couple!

    Reply

