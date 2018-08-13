“Idris Elba doesn’t want you to believe the James Bond hype” links

my name’s Elba, Idris Elba. pic.twitter.com/kEyyaVg8JX
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018
Idris Elba hypes the idea that he could be the next James Bond, then tells is not to believe the hype. Which is it, Idris?!?! [Dlisted]
Don’t believe the HYPE…
I love the comments that followed. That the HYPE is obviously an organization 007 is taking down and we must not and should not – obviously – believe The HYPE. Love him. Need him as 007. He’s perfect for it. No racists allowed.
I am with you 100% on that definitely.
Yes, agree 100%.
I would love to see him as Bond. But I fear that the racists won’t leave him alone. The actor who plays Starfire was bullied out of social media. She was getting seriously awful messages. Same with some actors from Star Wars and many others…
Sigh…Bond rumours again. Since we are probably a MINIMUM of a year from this being officially announced (if it is even going to happen) could people maybe at least pretend to be interested in some of his other upcoming projects? So far his box office record as a leading man is deeply unimpressive (not really his fault, the movies have been pretty bad) and now his upcoming projects are going to be completely over shadowed by maybe/maybe not Bond. It feels a bit…unfortunate.
Looking at Joe A.’s Instagram made me think…Joe Alwyn and Nicolas Hoult…now that would be a good looking couple!
