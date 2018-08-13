Doria Ragland is reportedly moving to England to be closer to her duchess daughter

I don’t think I’ve actually come out and said this, but I really relate to the Duchess of Sussex’s family situation. I’m not going to go on and on about my life, but it really seems to me like Meghan only has one person in her family whom she really cares about, and that’s her mom. She’s not close to her half-siblings, her father is a piece of trash, but her mom is her everything. It’s something unique to being the only child (Meghan is Doria’s only child), and feeling like it’s you and your mom against the world. I wouldn’t be able to move to another country and leave my mom behind. And I’m not sure Meghan is capable of it either, which is why I sort of believe this story: Doria Ragland is making plans to move to England.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland – the only member of the bride’s family at the royal wedding – is said to be ‘preparing to move to Britain’ to be closer to her daughter. The 61-year-old is apparently ‘beside herself with excitement’ at soon becoming neighbours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One friend has said Doria could be making the move as soon as next month, in time for her 62nd birthday. Doria was reportedly ‘deeply impressed’ by the Royal Family, especially the Queen, during and after her daughter’s wedding, revealed the Express. Unlike her ex-husband Thomas Markle, and the many other relatives who seemingly cashed in on the marriage with exclusive interviews, Doria has never publicly said anything about her daughter’s royal journey. Still much in her daughter’s life, Doria has already started to prepare for her departure to London after she quit her job as a social worker for the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services clinic in Culver City, Los Angeles, in May. She has also been spotted with a security guard since around November who goes with her whenever she occasionally returns back to her home, a close friend in LA said last night. ‘She is getting ready to move to London. I think she will be going as soon as possible. I know that she was eager to live closer to her daughter. She also fell in love with England and told me when she got back that it’s somewhere she believes she too could happily live,’ the source added. Another neighbour in the LA area of Windsor Hills added: ‘Doria and Meghan have always been inseparable. Doria is beside herself with excitement at the thought of moving to London.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yep. That’s what I would do too if I was in Meghan’s situation: maybe I wouldn’t expect my mom to move full-time to England, but I would definitely get her a small house or an apartment close by so she could visit as much as she wanted. I have no idea if this story is true, or if Doria is really “moving” full-time, or if this is just going to be Doria’s second home or whatever. But I’m just saying… that’s Doria’s baby. That’s her only child. And for Meghan, Doria is the only one she cares about. Of course they want to be close to each other.

And for those people who are like “omg, you would be freaking out if this was Kate and Carole,” no, this is completely different. For one, Meghan and Doria actually cut the umbilical cord long ago and Meghan has been an independent working woman for years, she’s lived in Canada and Argentina and all of that without needing her mom to manage her life. That was never the case with Kate and Carole – Carole still exerts so much control over her adult daughter’s life, and always has. The Meghan-Doria situation is also specific to being an only child (even more specifically, the daughter) of an aging, unmarried mother. Meghan feels responsible to take care of her mom, and probably feels like she’s the only one. Also: Carole actually MOVED IN with the Cambridges for a time, and I’m guessing that Doria would never. Meghan doesn’t need her mom to run her life. Meghan just needs her mom to be close by.