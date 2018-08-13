Doria Ragland is reportedly moving to England to be closer to her duchess daughter

I don’t think I’ve actually come out and said this, but I really relate to the Duchess of Sussex’s family situation. I’m not going to go on and on about my life, but it really seems to me like Meghan only has one person in her family whom she really cares about, and that’s her mom. She’s not close to her half-siblings, her father is a piece of trash, but her mom is her everything. It’s something unique to being the only child (Meghan is Doria’s only child), and feeling like it’s you and your mom against the world. I wouldn’t be able to move to another country and leave my mom behind. And I’m not sure Meghan is capable of it either, which is why I sort of believe this story: Doria Ragland is making plans to move to England.
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland – the only member of the bride’s family at the royal wedding – is said to be ‘preparing to move to Britain’ to be closer to her daughter. The 61-year-old is apparently ‘beside herself with excitement’ at soon becoming neighbours of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One friend has said Doria could be making the move as soon as next month, in time for her 62nd birthday.
Doria was reportedly ‘deeply impressed’ by the Royal Family, especially the Queen, during and after her daughter’s wedding, revealed the Express. Unlike her ex-husband Thomas Markle, and the many other relatives who seemingly cashed in on the marriage with exclusive interviews, Doria has never publicly said anything about her daughter’s royal journey. Still much in her daughter’s life, Doria has already started to prepare for her departure to London after she quit her job as a social worker for the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services clinic in Culver City, Los Angeles, in May. She has also been spotted with a security guard since around November who goes with her whenever she occasionally returns back to her home, a close friend in LA said last night.
‘She is getting ready to move to London. I think she will be going as soon as possible. I know that she was eager to live closer to her daughter. She also fell in love with England and told me when she got back that it’s somewhere she believes she too could happily live,’ the source added.
Another neighbour in the LA area of Windsor Hills added: ‘Doria and Meghan have always been inseparable. Doria is beside herself with excitement at the thought of moving to London.
Yep. That’s what I would do too if I was in Meghan’s situation: maybe I wouldn’t expect my mom to move full-time to England, but I would definitely get her a small house or an apartment close by so she could visit as much as she wanted. I have no idea if this story is true, or if Doria is really “moving” full-time, or if this is just going to be Doria’s second home or whatever. But I’m just saying… that’s Doria’s baby. That’s her only child. And for Meghan, Doria is the only one she cares about. Of course they want to be close to each other.
And for those people who are like “omg, you would be freaking out if this was Kate and Carole,” no, this is completely different. For one, Meghan and Doria actually cut the umbilical cord long ago and Meghan has been an independent working woman for years, she’s lived in Canada and Argentina and all of that without needing her mom to manage her life. That was never the case with Kate and Carole – Carole still exerts so much control over her adult daughter’s life, and always has. The Meghan-Doria situation is also specific to being an only child (even more specifically, the daughter) of an aging, unmarried mother. Meghan feels responsible to take care of her mom, and probably feels like she’s the only one. Also: Carole actually MOVED IN with the Cambridges for a time, and I’m guessing that Doria would never. Meghan doesn’t need her mom to run her life. Meghan just needs her mom to be close by.
This make me happy – as it would so nice for Meghan to have her mum close by when Scammy and Thomas are shooting their head off.
Do you think Thomas has privately been attacking Doria? Not physically but perhaps constant phone calls trying to get her attention. Not I ask that, I can see him doing that and this clean break is her (Doria) way to get away from the loony bin.
He’s publicly attacked Doria, so I’m sure he’s not averse to attacking her in private, too.
An interview or so ago, he accused Doria of teaching Meghan to only treat people well if they could help you.
Considering that Doria is a social worker who works with the elderly, not a high paying job, and one that requires compassion and a desire to help people, it is simply more utter garbage from a nasty, jealous, bitter man.
The same man whose own daughter, Scammy, called Doria the maid.
I said after they got married: Doria will go to the UK. Why not? She would be so valuable to Meghan and also could be a consultant of sorts for Heads Together. The BRF have seen how much difference it has made allowing in-laws to be a part of the picture. In previous years, they didn’t exist after the wedding.
I think & hope that this is true.
+1000
@Kaiser
Totally agree this is NO carol and waity middleton 2.0.
Duchess Sussex and mum untie their cord several years before, and both ladies seem happy Independent successful ladies, way before The Duchess met her Prince.
This would be very nice if Doria did move instead of the long travel.
This IS just like Carole and Kate!!! The mental gymnastics here make me laugh!!! I think it’s fine but to pretend that you all wouldn’t be howling if Carol moved to be near Kate – before she even had kids – is the height of disingenuousness.
And if Meghan’s mother gets any special treatment in getting a visa, this will just fuse more resentment toward Meghan in the country.
I really don’t think this is true.
Nor do I. I love my son but if he was living elsewhere and I had a life for myself then I wouldn’t pull up stakes. She can always come for several weeks. I have been here since 2000 and my friend who I met in NYC (British) moved back to London she told me once and I believe it, British people feel they know everyone they need to by the time they are 21. I think tricky.
Right…..Plus, I don’t even want to imagine the effect this little rumour will have on Thomas Markle’s sanity
It would be lovely if it was true, though. Not only would Meghan have a loving and loyal parent close by, but it would piss off Thomas, Junior and Samantha right off!
It’s going to be really interesting to see whether this is true and how it plays out. Currently unless she comes on a 6 month visitor visa or as an investor, she can’t stay. Even this idea of day tripping to Paris that I saw someone mention doesn’t work. You can’t return again for a certain amount of time. While I understand the desire to live near each other, if Doria somehow manages to bypass normal immigration laws, it’s going to look really bad for the BRF and government.
Personally I don’t understand why immigration laws are so tough between the US, UK and Australia & New Zealand… Or many other countries for that matter. Donald Trump would hate me.
I wonder if she could get some kind of work visa. A UK employer could sponsor her if they could make the argument that they couldn’t find anyone local to do the work. Might have to invent a position since her skills aren’t super rare (social work & yoga).
I’m African American and this sounds VERY true to me. Truth will out and all that…but knowing Black moms/my Black mom, especially single Black moms of only one child/daughter who will probably be pregnant soon (if she’s not already – which may be one of the main reasons why Doria’s moving over there now, if true!) there’s nothing that would keep us away.
Lol, Black folk probably assumed Doris had already pulled up stakes permanently. See Michelle Obama’s widowed mom who lived in the WH, and helped with her grandkids. Which I thought was beautiful!
I can almost tell who’s not black here by the people expressing doubt. That’s hilarious. What was unusual to us was that she came back home. Lol
I’m with you, her moving to be closer to her daughter makes perfect sense. I’m not black but all my friends who are tend to make sure the generations are together and I envy that.
Lol exactly. I was raised my a single mother. My mother lives with me now. If I moved she would be coming with me. I personally am shocked that she went back home too. But I always thought eventually she would move to the UK. Meghan is her only child. And Meghan probably wants her closer since she can’t travel on a whim to LA anymore. She doesn’t want her mother to be alone and Doria probably doesn’t want her baby to be all by herself with no real family in the UK. This makes complete sense to me.
You guys forget that Doria managed just fine with Meghan living in Toronto as well as getting in lots of international travel. Still I have to laugh at the black mom stories. It’s so true and part of what ties black families together so beautifully. Were I Megs I would throw the biggest 37 year old tantrum to get Doria to pull up stakes. She would have her own wing and I would help her find tons of charitable causes that focus on seniors living their best lives.
I laughed so hard when I read this! This is me exactly! I was wondering what is taking her so long??? I figured she was waiting until MM got pregnant and would move then. There is no way in this world DR will let her baby have a baby and not be there. I am surprised she didn’t have her bags packed at the wedding. I think DR wants to give them some time alone.
Hear hear @Cleo
I agree with you, Cleo2. I’m a white woman with a large mixed-race family, and there is a much closer family bond with my black relatives than with the white ones. We all eat together often, mind each other’s children, and vacation together. It would be surprising to me if Doria were NOT planning to move closer to Meghan at this stressful time, especially since Meghan is reportedly trying to conceive or possibly already pregnant. I’ve been expecting this, and I really hope it’s true. Meghan needs her mother right now.
It better not be true. Families in similar situations are not able to bring over their elderly members and MM mother should be no exception. I would be furious if they allowed her to get special treatment and move over here full time. Have her retirement bumped up by the BRF and being subsidized on our tax dollars. It would be outrageous.
@Reese
SubsidiZed on “OUR” tax dollars?
Is there a reason you’re pretending to be British?
I think there’s a visa in Britain that allows you to bring a family member, like a mother, over for 6 months out of the year. I don’t think she would require special treatment to get a temporary visa as a family member.
Pretty much every country on the planet allows some flexibility when it comes to your….mom.
Meghan and Harry are both multi millionaires without tax money so even if it were true, who says the public would be paying or it?
Who’s to say it’ll be paid for by the BRF? Meghan is independently weathly…
You don’t need a visa if you’re An American passport holder traveling to the UK for a stay up to a duration of 6 months. (And vice versa). Doria’ll be fine.
Plus, one could theoretically live in Britain forever on a periodically renewed tourist visa by leaving and returning (lunch in Paris, anyone?)
Or Doria might be coming in on a family sponsorship immigration status. I know here in Canada it takes just 6 -12 months to process a family sponsorship application for family members. Being that 99% of these English speaking countries government systems (legal, immigration etc) are almost identical to the British system, it could be that Britain too has a family sponsorship program. Also, one of my cousins from Uganda is married to a British national. When she was pregnant, she was classified high risk and so her mother was granted a visa on the grounds that my cousin needed her mother to be close by and support her during the difficult pregnancy (at the time she went to the UK my cuzo was 5 months along). When my cuzo had the baby, her mom stayed for 6 more moths before going back home to Uganda, so she stayed in the UK for about 8-10 months. She was on sponsored status and could not access any of the government resources ie. healthcare etc, but she did stay and was taken care of by cuzo’s family. So it could be that Doria is being sponsored by PH or some other BRF member and the sponsor will be fully responsible for Doria for 3 years etc.
Also, Doria has been working and taking care of herself financially or otherwise, why @Reese, do you think suddenly she’s too destitute and needs the BRF to take care of her? Is it the stereo type of “single black mothers are always poor and because their kids grow up in broken families these black single mothers are to blame for everything that goes wrong under the sun?
Nobody is pretending to be anything. I’ve been posting on this site for many months and have said numerous times I live outside London, born in Belfast. I’m an adamant MM supporter as I resonate with those who judge me by the colour of my skin. I have zero tolerance for discrimination.
My father is from Nigeria and my mother raised in Northern Ireland (which for your Americans is part of the UK).
My grandmother died in Nigeria and we would of loved for her to live with us permanently. She was only able to visit on a visitors visa. My father went through every avenue possible as his mother was a widow and he her only son. So yes this is a huge deal for me.
Doria doesn’t get to move to the UK full time bc she has special connections with the BRF.
And we would be subsidizing her retirement as who pays for MM living expenses if she were to live with her daughter? It would be nice for MM to have her mother but she needs to follow the rules the rest of of have to live by.
She can come in on a valid visa for six months. And return regularly. She still has siblings and their children in the US. No mention of her home being sold.
But more importantly if you are worried about your TAX DOLLARS, she was assigned a personal protection officer last November. Her son in laws own high risk puts her a at risk level that justified the protection.
It COSTS MORE to protect her in the states. It is less expensive to protect someone living on the grounds at Kensington palace. The grounds are protected already.
In areas the royals normally live, like Windsor, Sandringham etc, the security structure is always in place.
Right now in Los Angeles her protection team has to keep her safe without that already paid for system in place.
One of the reasons the York kids lost their protection was the super high cost of protecting them in New York or on the 17 different vacatiins they took each year. And the risk assessment used to determine what kind of protection is needed said they didn’t need it.
Meghan didn’t get to jump the immigration laws. Doubt her mother will either.
I’m not sure why disagreeing comments becomes a sport for some. Differing opinions can be as simple as differing opinions based on personal experiences without resulting to low levels of insulting comments.
Being labelled a liar, racist and perpetrator of discriminatory stereotypes for my opinion is more a reflection on those who say them then on me.
any time anyone starts talking about “our tax dollars” you know what direction it’s going…
Since she’s an American citizen, it wouldn’t be difficult for her to get police clearance (which is a hurdle if you’re coming in from a country where there’s no record of what you’ve been doing for most of your life). If she has an easier time getting into Britain, I honestly think it’s because she’s American, not because she’s connected to the royal family through the royal family. And I’m not saying that because of some special relationship between Britain and America — I’m saying this because she’s coming in from a first-world country where everything is documented in a database up the wazoo. It’s not hard for her to prove she was never convicted of anything or to detail her whereabouts over the course of her lifetime. The hurdle for a lot of immigrant sponsorship tends to be on getting clearance. She wouldn’t have that problem. That said, she’d have to wait in line (if people don’t want her to get special treatment) and maybe that could take some time, but I don’t necessarily think getting the actual documentation for what she’s been doing during her lifetime would be a hurdle or cause a lot of time difficulty. Ditto for Meghan if she’s trying to gain permanent residency. Meghan would have to document her time in Canada and the US, and I imagine that is much less difficult to do coming in from those countries as opposed to coming in from a country where documentation/records might not be readily available.
@ Reese
Pardon me, Reese. I must apologise. I wasn’t aware that Northern Ireland had changed it’s currency from the pound sterling to the dollar. My mistake. Also, the term “Tax dollars” is in my experience, a very, VERY indigenous phrase to Americans. (as is spelling “Subsidised” with a Z).
Moving swiftly on, I think we can both agree that Meghan isn’t completely stupid. If they are indeed exploring avenues for Doria’s migration, I’m sure they’ll be doing that with expert, professional advice which they will follow to the letter, especially considering that her’s is such a high profile case.
Finally, the fact is that with enough money (and a clean criminal record), almost ANYBODY can move ANYWHERE. That is the dirty fact of the matter. Most governments have schemes (run very quietly) that confer citizenship with certain amounts of money, almost instantly.
In the UK, a reasonable sized investment will buy you a visa with a long enough term to carry you through to eligibility for a permanent leave to remain, and then a passport if you so wish.
So basically, if Doria wants to move to the UK, she most likely will.
Instead of taking a moment and reflecting on why women feel the need to attack and condem others with differing opinions it becomes even more apparent that the post was futile.
Growing in up a volatile climate where your neighbour hates you based on religion, colour or even the team you support gives a different lens which one looks at these meaningless insults. I really though I left all that behind when I moved from the USA to London lol!!! Guess not. Hate is hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Finally, the fact is that with enough money (and a clean criminal record), almost ANYBODY can move ANYWHERE. That is the dirty fact of the matter. Most governments have schemes (run very quietly) that confer citizenship with certain amounts of money, almost instantly.”
That’s a good point.
@Reese, sorry to hear about yr g.mom and what your family went through trying to get her to come to the UK before she passed. I’m not sure when she passed but Ill tell you, from my experience immigration rules change so fast in this country its so hard to keep up. During the Harper Conservative govt times, it took a mere 6 months to process a family sponsorship application from China to Canada while it took 3 years to process the same application from East Africa to Canada. During the Conservative reign, sponsoring parents who were over a certain age was no longer possible. When Trudeau Liberal govt came in, all those hinderance barriers were got rid of and the system restored back to what it was pre. Harper etc. My thinking is that the UK is the same as us here in Canada, different govt have different rules (notice use of the “rules” and not “laws”) re: immigration. It could be that yr nana was denied under different govt than Theresa May’s, Im not sure. I’m just saying that Doria moving to the UK does not necessarily mean the BRF is going to automatically take care of her thus your tax dollars being spent on her. If Harry is her sponsor, he would be responsible for her for the first 3-5 years and then she would be eligible to apply for citizenship etc. Once she gets her citizenship, she can work and support herself etc. Also, Meghan is in a good financial position to support her mother should the need a rises, Im not sure why, without having all facts surrounding her situation, you automatically assume Doria is jumping on some gravy train.
@MASAMF you are correct about your gravy train comment. I do not know and should not be judging. I am clouded by my own personal bias on this and in retrospect reading my comment about Doria was out of line.
My family didn’t have the money or the resources and to this day my father is heartbroken over his mum. He feels it was bc he was from Nigeria and people (including my mums own family) believed she would just be a burden. So when I read about topics like I should most likely keep my comments to myself.
Although, I do stand by my previous post where some of these comments get out of hand by some women simple based on differing opinions.
@Reese
What your family went through is heartbreaking. You have personal real experience with the situation and the laws. So you are more than entitled to have feelings. And you would be well within your rights to feel hurt if someone was allowed to break the rules that caused your family so much pain.
Hopefully, Doria will be able to connect with her daughter in a legal way. And I am sorry that your family was hurt.
@Reese,
You know what? I apologise for my comments to you. Now that you’ve explained in a bit more detail, your comments make a little bit more sense to me now. It was initially giving me shades of the daily mail, with people with no skin in the game, attacking Meghan for being a sponger, in ways they don’t attack other members of the BRF for.
Just to add though, I’m sorry your father went through the agony of not being able to connect with his mother in her final years. But the fact is that with her being a Nigerian citizen, she was never going to have the same access to the UK as an American (like Doria) would, one big reason being that the UK and America have bilateral agreements covering issues like immigration that they don’t have with other (usually browner) regions of the world.
So for instance, with a British passport, you don’t need a visa to travel to probably 95% of the countries in the world and stay for extended periods with no issues whatsoever. And American passport holders also enjoy the same privilege. On the other hand, West African countries enjoy similar privileges within the region that other countries don’t enjoy.
Is it fair? Of course not. But that’s the world we live in at the moment.
Hershey, the Brits must love paying for Doria’s Protection!!! I’m shocked the taxpayers are paying it considering even the York sisters have to pay their own. Does Zara get paid protection?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The determination on personal protection for royals or others is made by a risk assessment used to determine the exact amount of risk to the individual.
If the score isn’t high enough, no officer. It’s not about birth or title.
I think Zara is probably happy to not be considered at risk? And Doria probably not thrilled when she was told she was a target. I would imagine Harrys military service increases his risk and his mother in laws. So some of that risk stems from his military service.
Over here in US, we don’t usually get upset about protection that a high ranking or highly visible ex service member and family need. They served.
Considering the source is the Daily Mail I doubt this is true. I think Doria will make trips but not move to England. Not quite the same but she didn’t move when Meghan was in Toronto. Obviously there will be less access since she’s part of the Royal family but moving to a new country is unlikely at Doria’s age.
Doria’s age is exactly WHY I think this story is true. My Mom will be 65 in October. And there is no way I would want her thousands of miles away from me. Couple that with the fact that Meghan can’t just hope on a plane to visit whenever she feels like it this makes complete sense.
Louise: 60 is not exactly ancient or elderly. My own mother moved from near Prague to Los Angeles at 63, and though she lives right near my sister, she still has a productive, energetic, interesting life of her own. She is more sociable than I am! I don’t think Doria’s age (which apparently strikes some here as practically bedridden) makes this story suspicious at all. (Granted, she’d already learned English—but then, Doria already speaks English, too.
I don’t think it is true either. What I do think it happening is that Doria will likely spent a significant amount of time (a few weeks here and there) visiting her daughter and once grandbabies are in the picture she might be there for a few months to help out. That is it.
I moved to another country and after many years obtained documents for my mom to move here as well. She came, she saw and … chose to go back for good. I’m still very upset but I had to understand her choice. It’s very difficult if not unnecessary to change things after a certian age, give up your career, your friends, the life you’ve built for yourself.
So I agree, this doesn’t ring true. Visiting? Yes. Moving? I don’t know.
But Thomas Markle is somewhere squeezing his plastic MacD cup very very hard.
I agree. Doria has a life in the US. Money is no object to her flying first class every time she wants to visit. I think the DM made this up to rile up their readers against Doria.
It seems that her mom has built a good life for herself with friends and a career..the older we get, the more comfortable the ‘familiar’ becomes and I hope she isn’t guilted into leaving a life where she’s happy.
I think if it isn’t happening now, it will do when they have kids. This really isn’t that unexpected.
I just want to know which visa she will be on – Meghan, as a recipient of a sponsored visa herself can’t sponsor her parents, I don’t think.
And no you can’t compare her to Carole Middleton – nope nope nope
I came here to say exactly this. There is no visa that would allow her just to move to the UK with no job or investment or anything. It simply doesn’t exist. After the RF made such a big deal about how Meghan would be on a spousal visa same as every American who marries a British person, it would not be good optics if they pulled strings to allow her mother to move here visa-free. A lot of us would like to be able to move our ageing parents over here but the government has been adamant that they won’t allow it.
I like Doria and wish her nothing but the best and i completely get why Meghan would want her mom closer to her, but i hope that she goes through the same arduous visa process as everyone else attempting to bring their elderly parents to the UK does. I saw first hand the hardships my aunt went through to bring her ailing mother over from Africa after my aunt had worked nearly her entire adult life as a nurse in the NHS.
On a different note, I’m baffled at the hate for Carol, she seems to be a fantastic grandmother. There is plenty to criticize Kate about but her closeness to her family is pretty much the one thing that i can identify with. When i first moved to Europe from my small Eastern African country, i was struck at how distant family members were to one another in the West and how often “independence” came up as justification.
Mrs Bump I know! When my grandmother moved from Latin America to the American Northeast, she complained about having to “make an appointment” to see her relatives. Life in the south was a lot more fluid, spontaneous and open-doors.
My son is in the UK right now. He is not married to Prince Harry! He does not have a royal son in law!! Americans work in the UK all the time! They also come in for extended visits that last months!
People are making this into a much bigger issue than it really is.
No rules need to be broken. She’s gonna need to work if she wants to stay fulltime. But she is a licenced social work. No country has enough of those.
What people are saying about rule breaking simply is not true. I go for weeks every year and have family that have worked there without breaking any rules.
Getting a tourist visa is easy to obtain for Americans.
Work visa is something else entirely, i presume also your son isnt 60+ years old? An in house company transfer for example is an easy way to gain a visa for work, if not either you must find an employer willing to sponsor you (after they have proven that they haven’t found anyone else in the UK/Eu can fill that job) or that you have skills the UK is in need of. The last time i checked (i don’t mean this sarcastically) social care was not on the list of skills that the UK had on their preferred job list. You can find the list on the internet.
Mrs Bump, no my son is not 60. The US has a critical shortage of licenced clinical social workers. Most western countries do. They work in all areas of mental health care, both inpatient and outpatient.
I was in the UK less than a year ago. Every morning and nightly news show every day was running stories about the mental health care crisis in the UK. Licenced clinical social workers with masters degrees are in high demand everywhere.
A licenced clinical social worker is fully trained mental healthcare provider. With at least a master’s degree. Not sure what level of education that correlates to in UK.
Here is a 4 year undergtaduate university degree, 2 more years of post graduate work, a dissertation and than for someone like Doria doing clinical work, a board exam.
No one could find reason to be sarcastic about that.
I like Meghan’s mom the most in that family. But if she is allowed in under special circumstances, there is a substantial numbers of Brits and others trying to get in who will resent Meghan over this forever.
I hope the royals are smart enough to know this, but I’d bet they aren’t.
Well the royal family and the British government said no exemptions or rule bending would be allowed for Meghan. I am kinda thinking the same will apply to her mom?
Yes, it would cause a stink. Which is why I doubt any rules will be broken.
If Meghan is following all the rules. And paying full taxes in both countries, why are some many people assuming her mom is bypassing the rules?
No announcement on what kind of move, permanent or just a family stay that is not full time, or her employment status has been made.
Gun is being jumped on her breaking rules. It hasn’t happened yet. And probably won’t. If rules get broken, get upset then.
I think there is a visa that will allow you to bring over a family member for 6 months out of the year. It’s a temporary visa, not one that leads to permanent residency, but there are certain flexibilities with the temporary visas.
I have no idea if taking on this kind of visa counts as “moving”, but the temporary visas, if you are eligible according to their criteria, do allow you to stay in the country for some part of the year as a non-resident.
Perplexed, as far as I can remember those visas are available (after 74547 hoops, mind) to immediate family members of permanent residents/citizens. Meghan is neither. People on temporary visas cannot sponsor parents.
I can 100% see why a single parent would want to be closer to their only child, and I have zero problem with children supporting their parents – however, I’d be pretty annoyed if Meghan/Doria are given special treatment in this regard, given how many hoops (and thousands of £) the rest of us tax paying plebs have to go through to allow our families to join us.
Fair enough. I forgot that Meghan is not a permanent resident yet. Because she married Harry, I think I wrongly assumed they’d expedite the process for her.
I think sponsorship can be long and hard, but because it would be easy for Harry and Meghan to provide documentation (that’s sometimes a deterrent for people from non-Western countries — i.e getting clearance) I wouldn’t think it would be hard for Doria to come over on the 6 month visa IF Meghan was a permanent resident (which apparently she’s not).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably just a visitors visa. I come in at least once a year for a few weeks. But I think I could stay several months on it if I wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I think MM or Doria would be stupid enough to game the system!
I think as long as you do not game the system and follow the rules you can repeatedly make yearly visits. I’ve been fine since like 2001. But I’ve never tried to move over on a visitors visa.
Have had relatives that work there just fine. And relatives that make visits that last longer than mine.
It was made clear Meghan would follow all the rules regarding visas. My guess is her mom will too. It was not made clear if her move was permanent or temporary. If she was selling her home in the US.
I am not sure why if my American cousin can live and work legally in the UK, Dorias situation is so odd or under the table?
I’m happy that Doria is moving close to Meg. I suspect Meg would like a bit of her old world as she adjusts to her new one.
But I don’t see why you have to trash Kate as you defend Doria. So what if Kate lets Carole help her make decisions? That’s none of your business. And if William is okay with it, then why shouldn’t the public be? I get trashing Kate for being lazy, spending too much money, taking too many vacations, or wearing clothes that fly up and show her ass, but I don’t see any reason to trash her for wanting her Mom around and wanting her help as she copes with the high pressures of being the mother of the future King of England. William doesn’t seem like much help as a parent, and it seems like Kate suffered some postpartum depression, so I cut her slack. Especially since it doesn’t seem like she’s dependent on Carole anymore.
Life in general can be difficult to navigate, especially Royal life. I don’t begrudge anybody involved in the royal family in particular their parents’ help and comfort.
I think she brought up Kate just to head off what she knew was going to be discussed in the comments – that we praise Doria and Meghan for being close but criticize Kate for it. Kaiser was just getting ahead of that lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When, as a parent, you raise three middle aged adolescents who are incapable of supporting themselves or functioning without you? When your 35 year daughter mentions publicly multiple times that other adults take care of her, because seemingly she cannot take care of herself? You’ve failed as a parent.
Carole and Kate need to cut the cord.
I dont see in what sense they have failed as parents? They have created an incredibly tight knit family who support each other through everything, given them a good education and as far as we can see none have turned out badly.
I don’t know much about james beyond the Bompf fiasco, but both Kate and Pippa graduated from very good universities and the middletons are nowhere wealthy enough to have bought their seats at said universities unlike say Jared Kushner for example.
That none of the kids had careers before marriage is entirely up to them, why blame their parents for that. In any case, i doubt Carole and Mike are up at night worrying about what their adult kids will do with their lives, unlike thousands of parents around the globe.
@Mrs Bump Whatever you say about Jared and Joshua Kushner they have worked as adults and also have college educations. That isn’t a good comparison. They have benefited from family wealth but they have had careers of their own and made their own money. And the Kushners are VERY wealthy and could have done it differently.
Whatever you feel about the Middletons as parents (good or bad) that can’t be said of their children. None of them have had careers. That is just fact. They obviously aren’t on the dole so their parents had to be supporting them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as i know, the middleton kids got their university degrees based on their grades. That’s the point i was making and it is entirely relevant.
As for their lack of careers as i mentioned in my comment, that’s on their kids, parents can only take so much blame after they have provided their kids with a stellar education and that goes for all children not just the middletons.
@Mrs Bump
He got them into Harvard, he didn’t buy their diplomas.
Personally, I think the Middletons probably have a lot of “What should we do about James?” conversations. I don’t imagine they are particularly thrilled with his ne’er do well reputation but they can’t abandon him or not support him financially either. It would be a scandal and then everyone would blame Kate for him living in a nasty flat in some neighborhood like Barking. The media would love every moment of it. If Kate weren’t in the public eye it might be a different story. I do think Carole is a hovering mother but I also don’t think the kids mind all that much.
Not entirely sure of the point you are making here. If you can buy your kid a place at Harvard, im pretty sure they’ll give you a diploma at the end of it. Kate and Pippa not only got their degrees but were admitted on their own merit so that puts them way ahead of jared kushner imo.
All this hand wringing about poor james and what will he do is a little disingenuous, at worst he’ll inherit the family business and trade on his connections to Kate or Pippa’s husband. With the markles now in the picture, there is nothing James can do to embarrass the RF.
I don’t think the Middleton need us to worry about them or their parenting skills.
I don’t see James Middleton as a problem child. He has not been seen stumbling out of clubs nor endlessly vacationing. He has spent the past several years pursuing business ideas that many deem silly and thus far none of his ventures have been moneymakers, but I don’t think him being an unsuccessful entrepreneur makes him a problem child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an entrepreneur myself, I respect James’ desire to build his own business. I think his mistake is that he keeps trying to launch something in the same sector as his parents’ company. Unfortunately, that market is mature and saturated. If he wants to succeed, he needs to think well outside of the marshmallow box.
It’s sort of up to them as a family to decide what kind of structure and relationships they want. If Kate, her mom, and Kate’s hubby are happy, it not anyone else’s business.
@MrsBump – agree with you on everything regarding the Middletons as parents and a family. I admire them for staying so close-knit and very obviously loving one another. I command Carole and Mike for their efforts.
Re: Jared Kushner. I think once you get admission to Harvard, it’s hard to fail there (at lease if you come from an affluent family since you’re not worrying about where your next meal is coming from). The supports in place for affluent students are designed to help them succeed. Also, Harvard is notorious for grade inflation. So, in some respects, I do think Kushner’s parents bought his degree there. That hard part is getting in — I don’t necessarily think the hard part is getting the actual degree (at least at the undergraduate level for an affluent student). If a person from a more normal, less affluent background fails at Harvard, I think it has less to do with the difficulty of the degree and more to do with worrying about other things someone like Kushner may never ever have to deal with. If you don’t have to worry at all about finances at Harvard, I really don’t see how you can fail there. And to get the degree, you basically have to not fail. You could get Cs and Ds and still get the degree — there’s no requirement for an A average. And I’m not really sure many people get Cs and Ds at Harvard anyway since the professors aren’t likely to want to go too hard on the affluent students who have parents who make huge donations. . Therefore, in his case, I do think buying admission might be the same as buying the degree itself.
I also think Jared Kushner has no morals or scruples whatsoever, so in that sense I think he’s a complete failure as a human being. Then again, his dad was a weird dude with no scruples. Kushner has had a career, but it seems to be a career involving screwing people over. I think the definition of “success” needs to be revised because the Kushner’s are strange people, imo.
None of the three kids is capable of supporting themselves, nor capable of functioning without Mommy Dearest input. They exist in this life-long adolescent mode where mummy (or Uncle Gary’s money) will always solve the problem for them.
Poor Pippa’s new husband sank $100, 000 into James’s latest flop, which had previously been funded by shady Uncle Gary.
The running narrative that has Carole pulling all the strings is overkill. People should start giving Kate some credit because the truth is if she wasn’t mature she wouldn’t be able to survive the pressures of royal life even with Carole by her side. Kate seems to be doing a better job than Diana or Fergie did living in the royal fishbowl & this shouldn’t be easily dismissed. Kate is the reason she’s still standing after 15 years of being in the public eye which demonstrates that she is at least strong-willed. She is also a wife for 7+ years and a hands on mother to 3 children. Running her household effectively is also a sign of maturity & she seems to be doing a good job on that front.
Agreed. The need to make carol into some sort of machiavelli character who has ensnared poor stupid william and forced him to marry Kate aka “the last woman standing” is beyond ridiculous.
I have no doubt she is a social climber but let’s be honest, so is Meghan and so what? Both made good use of their connections to better their social standing. It’s been happening since time immemorial but only women get vilified for it, Meghan in the DM and Carol/Kate here
@Mrsbump Many of these fanfiction stories about Kate & her family originated from tabloids such as the DM. The problem is when it is repeated often enough people start to believe it as fact. We are seeing the same thing now happen with Meghan. Unfortunately people will happily believe a story from a tabloid as long as it supports their own views, and they are also quick to trash a story if it doesn’t support their views.
Yes, I so agree with everything said. The animosity shown towards Kate and her mother on this site is bizarrely over the top. Glad that she has a loving family to help raise her kids and a good relationship with her mom. I’m sure they’re sad that their children’s paternal grandmother is not there and it’s seems nice for the kids to have lots of loving family in their lives. I think that your relationship with your parents change after you have your own children and MM will probably be happy to have her mother around for extended stays when she has children.
Vogue, the DM’s previous Sunday editor was the Middleton’s hired PR consultant. The new DM Sunday editor was also one of their hired PR consultants. The Midds have been in bed with the DM for years.
It isn’t as if Kate has had it difficult. Even during the dating years, she was still treated with kid gloves in comparison to Chelsy Davy. Even now she’s treated as if she is in capable of doing more, mostly by her fans who insist upon portraying her as such.
You can be a hands-on parent and still work 40 hours a week. All that’s being asked of her in 10-15 hours per week of showing up and pretending to care. And still her ardent fans insist Kate cannot handle it.
Two housekeepers, multiple nannies, and Carole run the household.
I think the point was mostly that the reasons are different. Meghan has so many people dogging her in the wider media.
Last thing she needs is people complaining she is a little girl who can’t take care of herself.
I believe it. Lots of older parents move closer to their children when they reach retirement age, especially when there might be grand-babies involved. Lucky of Meghan to have the extra support.
I also think bc Doria was a social worker she could be really helpful in terms of the charitable work that Meg and Harry will do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if I buy it. First of all, it’s the Daily Fail. Secondly, I think Meghan is super aware of how awful and racist the press is to her and she has to know they’ll go on and on about tax payer money, even if she pays with residuals from Suites. I wouldn’t be surprised if Doria moved, but I feel like it would be after Thomas stops being an abusive as* in the press and when Meghan is pregnant so it doesn’t become a story.
*I find royalty and the use of tax payer money kind of ridiculous, but I side eye the press going on and on about Meghan’s costs when the other royals wear designer gowns, etc, and fancy jewels. Furthermore, I feel like people underestimate how much TV stars make (in some ways, even lower level TV stars who don’t have a lot of name recognition can make more than the biggest movie stars due to the insane residuals). I remember reading once that the NCIS stars made something like several million alone PER YEAR in residuals. So it’s not crazy to think that Meghan, after seven years of a supporting role on a USA drama that got fairly high ratings, is worth $10-12 mil when you add in salary, residuals, and careful investing.
USA is a subsidiary of NBC and has had long-running shows that have been popular internationally. Americans act like we are the only game in town and that celebs only get rich from what they make in America. Even when fans from South America tried to tell the detractors this fact they willfully ignored it. It is like claiming actors who star in Netflix shows or Hulu are C list. Or that 7 years is anything close to a failure or that it isn’t a money maker. The cast members of that show are solid working TV character actors. No shame in that. It is one thing to not like someone but it is another to just make up stuff to support it.
Meghan will be getting residuals for life from Suits. Now that her profile is so high you can bet those checks will be large and they are hers to keep. She earned them.
Agree. Also, I actually think the non streaming shows from CBS, etc. (which often have less attention paid to them than the latest Netflix or Amazon series) make more money because of the residuals. I read that residuals was one of the reasons Netflix has trouble attracting filmmakers/actors as they don’t offer the same amount of dough-but they do offer artistic freedom.
@Div
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys, the pop up ads are getting out of hand. Some get blocked, others don’t. Right now an ad for my local subway has been popping up when clicking on any article for a week now. Is there anything that can be done?
Do you have adguard? Their extension is free and they a free dns server too
Personally I use Chrome with Adblock and no popups at all.
So these sources are Dorias friends running to the press?
I definitely believe this, especially if babies are coming Meghan would want her mom close by. I moved closer to my mom for the exact same reason
I said something along these lines a few months ago and people were like THAT WILL NEVER HAPPEN lol.
so yeah, I believe it. She may not move permanently/full-time to England, but I bet she is going to be there a great deal and for extended periods of time. I wouldn’t be surprised if she is there for a few months in the summer and a few months in the winter (maybe 6 months total out of the year?)
I see more of a part time situation. I think they say full time to make it seem like Meghan and Doria are taking advantage. They have been dying to write that story. TM is so terrible that he makes Doria look saintly and they CANNOT have that. Hence this claim with undertones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Magnolia, as always, you are 1,000% spot on. They’ve been lying in ambush, waiting to deliver this attack.
I absolutely detest having to agree with Trump on anything, but most of what he says about the Press in general, is almost 100% true about the UK tabloid media.
Utter trash.
Yeah, I know. Agreeing with 45 on anything is a painful experience. lol
I will never forget how they tried to make Doria look very “urban” and from gangland Compton. You just know they were looking for a Crip or a Blood to pin on her. For one thing, it showed they have no idea the Baldwin Hills is a nice upper middle/middle-class neighborhood or anything about the black middle class in LA. That area has some very lovely houses, parks, schools, history and is a thriving community. They saw black skin and her natural hair and went full racist bananas. They saw Crenshaw and just…embarassed themselves.
Agree, Becks1 and magnoliarose. I don’t see this as a permanent relocation. I imagine Doria loves her home and community in CA, and feels settled and secure (minus the paps) in her surroundings. She’ll probably visit Meghan as much as possible and be there for her if/when grandbabies come into the picture. This type of “news” just stokes the animosity and resentment some in the press and public feel towards Meghan. People are already commenting here on CB that she better not try to live off the taxpayers, she better not get special visa privileges, blah, blah, blah. Unfortunately, those who are ready to assume the worse, will.
@Olenna
They skip the part that Meghan has made millions on her own. She can take care of her mother for life. I can’t decide if that is just being ignorant on purpose or hinting at something unsavory.
This is the same press that loves to call Kate a self made woman lmao, the dog whistles are so loud at this point it’s ridiculous.
What’s even weider is how even some Americans (on this thread!) seems weirdly invested in ensuring that “our tax dollars” are not spent on keeping Doria in the UK.
I mean……how the f*ck is it your business?!
@Bella D
They only care about the taxes when it applies to Meghan. I can at least claim strong close family connections by birth and marriage and having lived there. I get wondering about the luxurious life on the luxury dole (how Brits can stomach it) but I don’t understand why this obsession is so lopsided. Ok, I do but it is just ugly.
It’s probably because we see the hysterics about the tax dollar thing for the rest of the royals. Not our business , we don’t pay, fair enough.
But it’s likely Meghans private money that will be spent. Or moms own money. She was supporting herself in the US.
British tax dollars spent for police protection officer, well she is at risk thru no fault of her own.
Just because she a female in her sixties does not mean she will be a drain on anybody. Which is how the British press make out.
@ Magnolia and Hershey
I didn’t mean to suggest you’re not allowed opinions on the BRF because you’re American. Of course you are. I’ve just seen so many comments from a small but persistent number of American commenters on the Daily fail (and other such degenerate places) where they attack Meghan viciously for apparently trying to sponge off the British people’s taxes……to the point where it feels extremely and inexplicably personal – and we all know what the real trigger issue for those types of comments is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sorry! Not what I meant about the tax dollars! I find many of the comments on daily mail to be crazy ugly.
What I meant was that the British public always has a legitimate interest in how their tax funding is spent by their government.
On daily mail there seems to be a lot of angst about public funding and the royals. If some of those ugly comments are coming from Americans, how awful. We should stick to complaining about our own crazy budget battles and shutdowns.
@Bella Dupont
And it makes no sense for Americans to complain about British funding for Meghan Markle. She is stuck paying taxes to the US. And taxes to the UK.
No one here in the US is funding her. And she no longer lives here, but she still pays US taxes. Any American who does not pay UK taxes and is complaining about her funding is off point and I get what you said about motives. Sadly you are probably right.
What i find strange about this story, Doria’s friends are suddenly talking, are these the same friends, that said when they asked Doria about the wedding she had nothing to say.
This story was floating around before, will wait and see how this turns out.
US Citizens can stay in England for 6 months, Meghan is going through the British citizen waiting period a couple of years.
Meghan and PH are going on an overseas tour in October, so Doria arrives in September and they take off the next month, right.
Maybe Doria is going to Sandringham Castle or to Prince Charles place when Meghan and PH visits.
You just summarized why I have such affinity for Meghan and Doria’s relationship. It’s also my story. I have no contact with my father or his children and I’m my mother’s only child. Where every I go, she goes. My husband and I are thinking about leaving our current state when our children go off to college and in our plans, is both our single mothers moving with us. Plain and simple. It’s not about having mommy there. It’s about my ride or die, who has suffered heartache because of me, battled with and for me, to continue being by my side. In her old age, I just want to be with her and fortunately, she feels the same way. I’m sure it’s the same feeling Meghan is having.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is very sweet.
Really, really sweet.
I wonder how it will be dealt with given that Meghan cannot sponsor her mother for a visa.
Would there be any issue with her son-in-law sponsoring her for a visa? Are the royals prohibited from doing that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria can probably just come and hang out for a couple months at a time (assuming she wouldn’t work – paid or unpaid), but she would not be able to ‘move’ here without a resident permit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am on Tier2 Visa and my parents can visit me. Stop making up crap.
Good for you Thea, and good for your parents who are able to visit their lovely daughter. But Meghan does not have this type of visa.
A visitors visa is all she needs as long as she returns periodically to the us. No spinster needed.
I come over at least once a year for a few weeks. But I think longer stays allowed on that kind of visa. And she still has family in the us.
I said it before but I actually hope she is coming over here…I’ve said it before but the way they have been acting I wouldn’t put it past them (the markles) to do something to her…She was the easiest one to get to because she was on her own in America.
As well as being nearer to Meghan…it will also make it easier to protect her
TM and Vonnie are horrible people. The more desperate they become they will set their eyes somewhere else. And you aren’t wrong at all. She’s an easy target.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So Meghan. I know. I really do.
She could probably use some mother hugs, hair smoothing from the forehead and shared tears right now. No matter how strong she is this TM press rampage has got to hurt.
I really like Doria, a class lady. I hope this story is true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she is a social worker, maybe she’d like to get involved with some of the charities too.
I think she’s classy too.
I’m not sure it will be full time, probably for part of the year when they start having children. Doria has her life and career in LA so I don’t imagine she will give it all up to move to another country full time.
Any attention, from the press and/or Meghan/the RF, that Doria gets triggers Evil Papa Smurf. He cannot stand that Doria is the centre of Meghan’s life and has the kind of access he feels entitled to so that he can cash in on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t see her either doing this or wanting to do it, and I equally can’t see Meghan wanting or expecting her to do it either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like you said she had her own independent life, she’s free to decide where she wants to be. Lots of grandparents decide to make that move because they want to be close to their families. And who says she can’t make her own life in London? They hire social workers in London too.
Also to add, Doria maybe planning her retirement or semi-retirement. Based on personal family experience the NHS is desperately short of experienced social workers/mental health experts for the elderly – she worked mostly with the elderly if i recall!?! Am sure she could get sponsorship and a PT job working for a local NHS trust/care home. Her skills in the area would be most welcome over here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, but I doubt very much Doria would expect special treatment. I think we’ve ‘seen’ enough of her to know that she’s the polar opposite of the entitled Markles and has no desire for either the spotlight or special privilege off the back of her daughter’s changed status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But can she work in the UK @Digitalunicorn? I don’t know alot about visas but I thought non-citizens needed work permits or something like it. I know sometimes people with urgently needed skills are given preference and that makes sense, but can that be done for a person who wants to work only part-time? Or a person who doesn’t yet have a job offer? (Assuming she doesn’t) Maybe Doria would want a FT social work job in the UK but I don’t see why she’d seek that at nearly age 62. There would be a big professional adjustment too as much of social work involves connecting clients with needed services, and UK services differ from those in CA. Plus, a FT job would mean she’d not have the flexibility to see Meghan and a future grandchild as easily. Granted, I’m not in her shoes and maybe there are B/W cultural differences as others have mentioned, but if I were her, I’d prefer month-long visits ensconced in a nice granny-suite several times a year to pulling up stakes in CA entirely for life in the UK.
Exactly. She had a great life in LA. No reason she can’t make a great full time or part time life herself in London. I was reading the comments and thinking, wait don’t they hire social workers in London? Of course they do.
She might need to get credentialed again, but that’s not that hard. Few months of paper work. Maybe she has to take boards again.
And London is a awesome city. Pretty sure Doris won’t be an elderly woman being cared for by anyone.
Reese, she is a licenced social worker. UK needs social workers. A work visa would allow her to relocate without any relatives. I have had relatives that work in the UK. If you have a skill the UK needs, they will issue a visa.
I know I should not laugh, ‘but’ Thomas is livid that two men from the British Embassy delivered the letter/declaration from the Queen, to Doria’s door, and he did not even get an invitation to frame/sell.
Tongue in cheek, Meghan has balls, and she was not letting her father dicate who to send invitations to, and to prove her point, he did not get one.
‘No time for my speech, but Elton John gets to play the piano.’
‘daddy i met a guy, daddy he is a prince’ see that’s why she chose Elton over your speech.
I think PH is more upset about the Markles than Meghan, Prince Charles called her tungsten for a reason.
If this is true it just may cause Thomas to have a rage stroke. He and his nasty children are not going to be silent about this
I shudder to think about what Scammy will do/say/tweet if Doria moves to England.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even Jr. admitted there is no chance of a reconciliation Meghan and her dad, and as thomas said, no one is reaching out to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She won’t have anything to say because her head would explode on the spot. Such a weirdo lunatic that woman.
I am so glad! This makes me so happy! MM needs her mother right now. I hope Harry is happy Doria will be there too. We needed some good news today in all of this mess going on right now.
And this is your good news?
Well I see someone is miserable.
Brace yourself for the TONS of T.M. passive aggressive interviews….
I could see Doria going there part time. As an American tourist in the UK, I believe she is allowed to stay for up to 90 days? That’s a long amount of time. My aunt and uncle visit their son (my cousin) in Bangkok where he lives and stay for 2-3 months ever year to spend extended time with him and his wife and their grandchildren (and they stay in my cousin’s guest room, they aren’t renting an apartment or doing long term Airbnb).
She might also decide to go full time and that makes sense. She is 61, probably semi-retired at this point (I can’t explain why else she would suddenly quit her social worker job), so it’s only logical to surmise she might move to the UK full time to be near her only child. She could teach yoga classes part time in between visits to Meghan and Harry’s residence, sounds like an ideal life to me.
It’s at least 90days. I go every year for a few weeks, I actually think its 6months. Not sure if that’s in my passport?
Actually my son is over there now, will ask him. He just went through customs 2 weeks ago
I hope this is true. I call BS on Doria being “very impressed with the royal family” because that’s silly. It’s just a family with a lot of protocols.
If I was Meghan I would 100% do this. Especially if she’s going to have children in the future. My mom passed away at the age of 56 when I was 25 and I’m still grieving 7 years later. She never met her grandchildren. Life is short. Keep your family close. The non-toxic ones anyway. There’s nothing unhealthy to this scenario.
Doria has her own life. She has lived away from Meghan for decades. They have proven they don’t need to live in the same country to be close. So I don’t believe this story. That said, I am sure Doria will be in London a lot once Meghan starts having children. It is natural for her to want her mother by her side to help and Doria will want to be there to help with her ONLY grandchildren. So I expect Doria to be there a few months but permanently? No.
I doubt she’s moving there full time, but I can see her spending several months of the year over there, especially once they have kids. As for a visa, there are multiple entry tourist visas that people can get that would allow you to stay for quite a while. Also, Americans don’t even require a visa to the UK for something like the first 30 days of a stay. I’ve spent months at a time visiting my siblings that live in London with no problems. There wouldn’t need to be special treatment involved at all.
I definitely don’t believe this and this isn’t like Michelle’s mom at all. I think she’ll come and visit for weeks (in the summer’s probably) at a time and go back to Los Angeles. There’s no need for her to quit her job and move to London. CP Mary’s father didn’t move to Denmark and he’s widowed and extremely close to his daughter. Doria can visit without moving to UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably Doria will do whatever she want to do. She can come in on a visitors visa for months. She’s a licenced social worker. She work in London after she is credentialed in the UK.
Grown self supporting women can live where they choose. And many move to be close to grand kids.
I know loads of people are saying she can be a social worker here in the UK but nobody is looking at this from a practical perspective. If she has to have security in her own country because of her daughter’s profile then she’ll definitely need it here if (and it’s a big if for all the reasons already outlined) she was able to work here. It just wouldn’t be practical for a social worker in any setting to have a security detail, never mind the client confidentiality issues it would raise. She would also need to be sponsored by an employer at a cost of thousands every year at a time when local authorities are having to make cuts to essential services. I’m sure she has a wealth of experience and expertise but it just wouldn’t be practical.
SO long story short, if she does come, she won’t be working, which means she’ll be a visitor and probably staying for a few weeks/months at a time.
William worked in a setting that involved patient confidentiality. He needs security and his team adapted to fit with his workplace.
If there are not NHS spots available, Doria could likely work in private practice. Investment would need to be made but that is possible.
She is a healthy active 62 year old with probably 15 to 20 productive years in the workplace.
I think she has choices for either a part time or a full time stay.
“She is a healthy active 62 year old with probably 15 to 20 productive years in the workplace”
Not suggesting Doria as a 62 yo is ready for assisted living care @Hershey but do people really work into their late 70s/early 80s where you live? In the US the most common retirement age is 62 according to gov’t stats. Many work a bit longer, some with accumulated wealth retire younger (as do people with health issues) but 62 is a common stopping point. And except for some members of the BRF and members of the US Supreme Ct, it is a little unusual to hear about people in first world countries choosing to work and/or able to work on a meaningful and regular basis into their 80s. People often choose to remain involved in charity or volunteer work but that’s a far cry from having to show up at a workplace on multiple days every week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m also one of two children of a single mom and our bond is incredibly close. We do Sunday dinner every week, and my mother dotes on her grandchildren. They tell her their secrets and ask to see her every day. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan wants her mom to have a very involved role in her own kids’ lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yes it would probably be tricky settling into a foreign country with no friends beyond your daughter but Doria just strikes me as a self contained, calm personality who could keep herself busy and enjoy being able to have random lunches or dinners with Meghan and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like the kind of woman capable of deciding what is most important to her and making it happen. Lots of women want to be near the grandbabies.
Lots of legal ways for her to go live in London. She doesn’t need family or a royal connection to live there if she wants to. London is such a great city. So is LA. But geez she can decide for herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she is!!!
