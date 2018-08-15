Eva Longoria on being a mom: ‘You can’t really understand it until you experience it’

.@EvaLongoria invites us into her Los Angeles home to introduce her first child, Santiago. Pick up a copy of this week's HELLO! to read the #exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/mNCphO9HCh — HELLO! (@hellomag) August 14, 2018

Hello! Magazine posted a portion of their interview with Eva Longoria, which contains her first photospread with baby Santiago, born June 19. Eva’s enthusiasm at being a mom is infectious and fun to read. She gives a bunch of cliche quotes about her baby and how much she adores and cherishes him. She even misses him when he’s sleeping. Although it’s the kind of thing you hear from so many new moms it sounds genuine coming from Eva. Here’s some of Hello’s report, and they have more in the print edition.

On being a mom

“It’s indescribable! It’s funny because everyone tells you: ‘It’s going to be amazing, wait!’ And then it happens and you understand what everyone’s talking about. But you can’t really understand it until you experience it.” On holding her baby for the first time

“Well, it’s magical. You’re in the hospital, you’re a little loopy, a little tired from labour. There are a lot of people in the room, doctors and nurses, and then it’s almost like all the noise goes away. It’s just he and I. “He was born so alert! It was like he said, ‘Hey! I know you!’ It’s as if I knew him my whole life.” On going back to work to direct Grand Hotel

“My son will be two and a half months old and I can’t even think about it right now.” She misses Santiago when he’s sleeping

“I enjoy our routine and our days together. People tell me: ‘Get ready to be tired,’ but I’m not. I actually miss him when he’s sleeping, so I’m like: ‘Ugh. Hurry up and wake up, so I can play with you and stare at you and kiss you and cuddle you, bite, hug you!’ So the thought of going back to work… I get anxiety thinking about it.”

[From Hello!]

I can’t relate to the “missing your baby when they’re sleeping” part. I remember, when my now high school-aged son (it hurts to write that) was a newborn, just being grateful whenever he slept so I could do things like go to the bathroom or take a shower. I’m sure it’s different for every mom, especially if you have help. That’s no shade on Eva. She’s not out here, claiming there’s only one way to be a mom, that she does it all herself or that she was unfulfilled before motherhood. She’s just saying she loves and adores her baby and couldn’t imagine what that would be like before it happened. So many parents know that feeling.