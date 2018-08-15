Mandy Moore in Isabel Marant at a ‘This is Us’ event: cute or dated?

On Monday, the cast of This is Us took part in a panel discussion in Los Angeles. They shared details of what we can expect for the show’s third season, which premieres on September 25. Mandy Moore, who plays the Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, seemed to be channeling the 1980s in a blue leather mini-dress from designer Isabel Marant’s Resort 2019 collection. I like Mandy, but I am not a fan of her fashion sense. This dress is awful with its ruching and sleeves that could be hiding shoulder pads, but I do like the color. I may or may not have bought a dress that looked a lot like this at a Contempo Casuals in the mall when I was in high school.
Mandy’s This is Us co-stars fared better on the fashion front, especially Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), who looked stunning in a black jumpsuit, and Chrissy Metz (Kate), who was in a white dress with a whimsical bird print. Sterling K.Brown (Randall), also looked handsome in a Sene suit, but when doesn’t he?
At the event, Sterling joked that he was still waiting on a call from Drake after he posted a video with Susan doing the “In My Feelings” challenge on his Instagram feed. This could be the cutest thing I’ve seen on the internet all day. I could totally see his This is Us character doing this, embarrassing his kids in the process.
As for the upcoming season, we are going to witness Jack and Rebecca’s first day on the first episode. Show creator Dan Fogelman said of the season premiere, “There is joy in it, in a different way, because we’re playing different storylines and I’m really excited about it.”
Season three is also going delve into the beginning of Randall and Beth’s relationship (the best storyline of the show) and show more of Toby’s background. It was also announced on Monday that Michael Angarano, who stars on the underrated Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, has been cast as Jack’s brother, who died in the Vietnam war. Fogelman also shared that some scenes for the show will be shot on location in Vietnam, revealing that “Justin’s heading there. Milo’s potentially heading there, maybe some of our other cast members.” The Vietnam scenes are sure to be heavy and heartbreaking, but there is some happiness in the This is Us universe for newlyweds Kate and Toby. Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, revealed that,
“Toby and Kate have been looking for this love all their lives, so it’s sort of like they’re living a honeymoon in a lot of ways. They’re really truly happy, but there’s just a lot of things they’re contending with as individuals, and how that affects the marriage and the dynamic of the relationship.”
I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see the new season, and hopefully find out what was the deal with the season-ending flash forward. I think a tissue run at Costco will have to be done before September 25.
Photos: Getty
I think I am The only person that doesn’t like this show. And I LOVED brothers and sisters- which I feel Like this is similar to.
I loved Brothers and Sisters! It was pure and good, whereas I feel like This Is Us is an emotional manipulation game, but I got suckered into it. I found myself caring less and less about a lot of the characters as it went on into season 2.
You are not alone. I tried watching but couldn’t get past the soap opera-esque, emotionally manipulative story lines. That’s why the aorwaves are filled with other shows, something for everyone.
That dress is giving me PTS flashbacks. Thank god there was no internet in the ’80′s or I would be a thousand memes.
I loved the pilot and most of the first season. It was fresh and interesting. Then it quickly veered into emotional manipulation every week. I also lost interest in most of the characters.
I don’t like it one bit, sorry Mandy. Waaaay too 80s and not in a good way. Maybe in a different fabric, leather should be kept clean and simple. I like her hair and makeup styling though to say something nice. That video of Susan and Stirling is adorable, they really do keep me watching because basically I hate many of the other characters now but most especially Toby and Jack Killer Kate. ;-0
Love that video of SKB and SKW so cute and omg how I love Beth and Randall best tv couple since the Huxtables.
Off topic but man do I hate how something that was such a formative part of my childhood and modeled such a beautiful loving black family like my own has been forever tainted.
F**k you Bill Cosby!!!
Oh, that’s bad.
I would rock the HECK outta that dress! Slick back my hair…heavy makeup…pay FULL HOMAGE TO ROBERT PALMER’S VIDEOS!!! But then, I’m an “80s Baby” who still watches reruns of “Square Pegs” …oh…and I’m over 6 ft 3 inches tall in heels…
The dress overwhelms her….
One of the few shows my husband and I watch together. Can’t wait to snuggle him and watch this show!
That dress looks so hot and uncomfortable. I’m squirming just looking at it. I do like the bird print dress. It’s cute and different.
I only watched the first episode of This is Us but I found it too sappy.
Even though season 2 was a little bit hit or miss imo (the build up/guessing game of how Jack died got to be a little too much, but the eventual reveal was indeed very raw & real) I’m really looking forward to season 3. It’ll be nice to explore all the other possible storylines. And, damn, SKB knows how to wear a suit (I’m loving those shoes, too)!
I think Mandy looks great these days but that dress just isn’t her. Someone edgier could pull it off, though.
Love the bird dress.
