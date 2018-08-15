Mandy Moore in Isabel Marant at a ‘This is Us’ event: cute or dated?

Embed from Getty Images

On Monday, the cast of This is Us took part in a panel discussion in Los Angeles. They shared details of what we can expect for the show’s third season, which premieres on September 25. Mandy Moore, who plays the Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, seemed to be channeling the 1980s in a blue leather mini-dress from designer Isabel Marant’s Resort 2019 collection. I like Mandy, but I am not a fan of her fashion sense. This dress is awful with its ruching and sleeves that could be hiding shoulder pads, but I do like the color. I may or may not have bought a dress that looked a lot like this at a Contempo Casuals in the mall when I was in high school.

Embed from Getty Images

Mandy’s This is Us co-stars fared better on the fashion front, especially Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), who looked stunning in a black jumpsuit, and Chrissy Metz (Kate), who was in a white dress with a whimsical bird print. Sterling K.Brown (Randall), also looked handsome in a Sene suit, but when doesn’t he?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

At the event, Sterling joked that he was still waiting on a call from Drake after he posted a video with Susan doing the “In My Feelings” challenge on his Instagram feed. This could be the cutest thing I’ve seen on the internet all day. I could totally see his This is Us character doing this, embarrassing his kids in the process.

As for the upcoming season, we are going to witness Jack and Rebecca’s first day on the first episode. Show creator Dan Fogelman said of the season premiere, “There is joy in it, in a different way, because we’re playing different storylines and I’m really excited about it.”

Season three is also going delve into the beginning of Randall and Beth’s relationship (the best storyline of the show) and show more of Toby’s background. It was also announced on Monday that Michael Angarano, who stars on the underrated Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, has been cast as Jack’s brother, who died in the Vietnam war. Fogelman also shared that some scenes for the show will be shot on location in Vietnam, revealing that “Justin’s heading there. Milo’s potentially heading there, maybe some of our other cast members.” The Vietnam scenes are sure to be heavy and heartbreaking, but there is some happiness in the This is Us universe for newlyweds Kate and Toby. Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, revealed that,

“Toby and Kate have been looking for this love all their lives, so it’s sort of like they’re living a honeymoon in a lot of ways. They’re really truly happy, but there’s just a lot of things they’re contending with as individuals, and how that affects the marriage and the dynamic of the relationship.”

[From USA Today]

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see the new season, and hopefully find out what was the deal with the season-ending flash forward. I think a tissue run at Costco will have to be done before September 25.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images