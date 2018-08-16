Thomas Markle is ‘increasingly bitter’ about how his kids aren’t financially supporting him

Here’s your daily update on the Family Markle: they are all still awful. I’m vaguely aware that Thomas Junior has been saying words, but you literally could not pay me to care about one more shady, scammy Markle relative at this point. For now, let’s just concentrate briefly on Thomas Senior and Samantha. Yesterday, Samantha claimed that her father is about to start a men’s clothing line:
From staged paparazzi shots of himself shopping for suits to actually designing suits of his own, Thomas Markle refuses to relinquish the spotlight. Meghan Markle‘s estranged father will soon launch a menswear collection, according to a private tweet sent by his daughter (and Meghan’s half-sister) Samantha on Wednesday morning.
“So excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men!” Samantha wrote. “Will keep you posted!”
You know what? Samantha and Thomas both think they’re C-list reality stars. They think that because Meghan married a prince, they get to behave like the second girl to get cut from the latest season of The Bachelor. What’s next? A line of Markle wine? And who is the dumbass who went to Thomas and was like “yes, let’s do a menswear line”? Apparently this is fake news though, and we know that because Thomas likely called up TMZ to deny it. As for the money…
Thomas Markle is growing bitter that his children Meghan, Samantha and Thomas Jr are not helping pay for his retirement despite his generosity in the past, he reportedly told friend.
‘While he was working, Tom supported all his children. He was generous. But he made no secret that he expected in his dotage the money he spent on them would be repaid,’ the source told the Mirror. ‘He says they have not given him a f***ing dime back. He is growing increasingly bitter about it.’
That’s not the way parenting works. You choose to have children, you have to support them. Your children don’t have to support you in your old age, especially not when you’ve been a toxic narcissist and an emotional terrorist for most of their lives. This feels like the rationale Thomas has been working towards for months: Meghan “owes” him, and if she doesn’t “support” him, he’ll continue to sell her out for money so he gets what he’s “owed.”
And finally, people did some digging into old gossip stories and they’ve come up with this: Thomas Markle didn’t go to Meghan’s first wedding, to Trevor Engelson, in Jamaica. Doria was there. Thomas was not. Because even back then, Meghan didn’t want her father around.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ITV, Backgrid.
A clothing line? I thought the parenting book would come first…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zing!!! I think that you might have won the interwebs today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s already a line of Markle whine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well played!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps all H and M should offer is some cheese and crackers to go with their “whine”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the clothing line was a joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHHHHHHH!!!!! That made me spit coffee. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forget parenting.
Here is what happened: A man (who happened to be a Prince) fell in love with a woman (who happened to have a shameless family wanting to cash in)
Simple as that.
Thing is; I don’t buy into elitism and there but for the grace of god go I….I get it metaphorically. But when people are both broke and without integrity, this is exactly what they will do. I daresay members of the royal family could have done the same sad sack thing under different circumstances. We’ll never know.
It really boils down to one’s sense of self.
And, honor. The best of people are the ones who achieve without hyperbole.
This is genuinely sad as he will probably NEVER have a relationship with his own child again. Over what?? A few green pieces of paper called money.
Nothing is worth selling your soul. I’d rather be homeless.
We should start ignoring him.
As an aside, how much do you wanna bet she would have reached out to her dad if she weren’t married to Harry. Facts of life. Not saying she should’ve, but she would’ve.
So much of life is circumstance, but integrity is unshakable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alix for today’s Queen of the Pundits! Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God that smirk on Samantha’s face is just so very throttle worthy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people are just vile. My husband and I were at dinner the other night, and there were tvs in the restaurant. There was a Thomas Markle story, and he asked what the deal was with that dude. I tried to explain it the best I could, but how do you explain that level of disgusting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uncouthness has reached epidemic proportions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Thomas is so disgusting for raping her and beating her. When abandoned her to get drinking & dating woman…that’s just awful. Oh wait he didn’t do any of that? Guess what toots, he’s better father than 50% of father’s world wide. Get a grip
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DenDen so the bar is set at he’s a good father if he didn’t rape and/or beat his child/ren?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enough already! You are supposed to be a grown ass man! Act like one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well he has the ass part down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an entitled jerk. And really, who looks at that guy and thinks yes, men’s fashion!
If Meghan has not already done so, I think she needs to cut him out of her life completely, at least until he can prove better intentions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, this makes sense re: his bad behavior. Clearly there is a money component. I couldn’t wrap my head around why he’s gone so…extra crazy post wedding, when really, Meghan has been somewhat famous for years. I never understood why there was no lash out/drama w the first husband.
So…maybe he expects to be paid off to shut up? Sure sounds that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the first husband wasn’t Price Harry is why. And if this BS men’s clothing line story were true, the financing would’ve had to have come from the dirty money he makes bitching, whining and lying to the tabloids, right? I doubt the authenticity of this latest story. “The source” must be making money too, right? Who are “the sources” that are blabbing for money? This whole mess gets more vile every day. Oh, and whatever Scammy is smoking? I don’t want any. No need to put (Meghan’s half-sister) in brackets. Meghan’s name doesn’t deserve to be on the same page as this POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I absolutely think money plays a HUGE part in this. I’m sure he was trying to get money from Meghan before, maybe harassing her directly (not using the press, since she was probably still taking his calls), etc. Now, his view is prob that his daughter has married into an insanely wealthy family and she can certainly afford to send some cash his way. My guess is that he asked for money, she said no, and THAT is when all these stories and stuff started happening (we’ll never know, obviously, but that’s my theory.)
Its clear that he thinks Meghan owes him something – fame, money, royal status – and he’s going after her until he gets it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he clearly is angling for a big payout to shut up. Maybe he thinks the BRF will bankroll his fashion line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This interesting, especially since he earlier claimed that he didn’t want or need any money from Meghan but if he did, she would totally support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A true narcissist, meaning not just a dick, but someone with the disorder, views everything thing they give as transactional. Even the support they give their minor children.
He is probably being so crazy about the $$s right now because the royal family has money. The loudness in the press is about sympathy and attention. But money was probably an issue before the royal wedding. And his bankruptcy filing says he has 4000 in monthly income. He’s not hungry or in need.
He has probably been like this about money with his kids all the way back to when he was raising them. Guilting a kid about something like tuition is how they wreck their kids.
A good dad raises his kids to give them the best start in life he can. With unconditional love and by providing for them.
The narcissist pats himself on the back for every penny he spends. It’s extra generosity in his mind. Which lets him feel like he is a magnificent charity donor every time he spends money on them.
Kiddos grow up thinking they are not worthy of dad’s care and support. They hear that dad housing and feeding them is something generous and extra he is doing for them. They are not allowed to feel they are valued enough to be cared for with no strings attached.
So dad loves you. But not enough to want to care for you without you paying him back.
That’s how a Samantha is made. And it is why the tweets about how they owe everything to dad keep flying. She really believes dad made meg everything she is. They have all probably been hearing this about themselves from the day they could talk.
Not excusing her behavior at all. She does things that are unacceptable no matter how she was raised. Her behavior is a choice, and if she needed help with her behavior, it’s not that hard to find.
The word dad could be switched to parent or mom in all of the above. Statistics show more true overt narcissists are men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely right, @Hershey. Having spent five years being near-destroyed by a narcissist, I recognise ALL the signs… Manipulation, cruelty, meltdowns, entitlement, grandiosity (“I made her”!), callousness, emotional blackmail, hijacking her wedding in order to be the centre of attention, mood swings, Gaslighting, compulsive lying, escalating behaviour…
I’m very glad that the newest and one of the best members of the Royal Family is on an entirely different continent and separated by many, many miles of sea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@inquisitivenewt
Thomas is overt, all out in the open. Their wives figure them out the minute the ring is on their finger and the guy starts treating them like family.
The NPD that has hidden some of his crap is harder for a wife to escape. Because he has enough awareness to know on some level some of his shit is awful. He is the guy that makes his wife feel crazy. He hides his ugliness from their friends and family so they don’t spot him. Which can leave her isolated. Or people around her just don’t understand why she is so unhappy. They look like the good guy while they devalue their partners.
The Thomas’s out there destroy their children but rarely adults that know enough to walk away.
The slicker NPD torments and damages healthy adults as well. He is much harder for a woman or coworkers to spot quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, my dad is a real dick but he wouldn’t ever behave like this. This family is the WORST! Meghan is well-served to put them in her rear-view mirror for good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The very, very, public disclosure this guy is making is giving the public a rare chance to see dysfunctional behavior that is usually only seen by family behind closed doors.
Even in a therapists office, people are often not comfortable with disclosure. Treatment takes time. This guy is unique.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A men’s suit line from Mr. Fashionable Daddy? Will it be three-piece sweatpant outfits?
As for supporting him, he’s in the early years of old age. He had a good job on long-running TV shows and reportedly lottery winnings. Would he not have a pension?
Adult children have their own expenses and responsibilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A pension, AND Social Security, AND healthcare, AND whatever he’s taking in from his Los Feliz rental property. Plus, life is MUCH cheaper in Mexico where he is. He wiped out his debt using a bankruptcy (probably hid whatever $$$ he did have in a Mexican Bank account first), so he’s living just fine on his own, and has been for years. NOW that he sees huge dollar signs, from Scammy buzzing her years of raging jealousy in his ears, he’s jumping on the Crazy Train.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scammy is on record saying she gave him money when he had his ‘heart attack”. Meghan has also helped him out financially by paying bills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scammy is living on SSDI (and now whatever she gets from these paid interviews). She is NOT giving Evil Papa Smurf ANYTHING. I wouldn’t believe a word coming out of that sh!t hole she calls a mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Will it be three-piece sweatpant outfits?” To go with the ‘new’ high-heeled Crocs that are now hitting the market.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In his deluded mind, he probably envisions Charles wearing his creations. (Now imagining Charles in sweats and Crocs…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Move over Armani and Tom Ford.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who the heck does he think would buy anything with his name on it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was the story behind Thomas and his first wife divorcing? You never hear anything about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to Andrew Morton’s bio of Meghan, Scammy and Tom Jr. treated Doria like a maid, not their stepmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria isn’t his first wife.Who knows why
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his first wife was the mother of Samantha and Thomas Jr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is a toxic jerk. I believe he doesn’t love anyone besides himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s been quite evident for some months now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he is what I suspect, love is not a part of him, there just isn’t any in there at all. He has never felt it. When he was built, it was an ingredient left out. He values himself.
His parents may have loved him, but his personality was assembled in a way that left love out.
Narcissists do feel sad, they may miss others or feel grief when someone dies.
They may value or flatter others. They sometimes feel good about making someone else feel good. But not for the same reasons as healthy people do.
He does not love anyone. He doesn’t love himself. He values himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a garbage human being. He sounds just like my mother in law. So entitled…feels her children OWE her since she did what she was suppose to do and take care of her children. Garbage Garbage Garbage
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, if it wasn’t so over-the-top public, if I were her, I’d write a check out to him for any college costs and be done. Give back to him what he (allegedly) gave. I’m not sure if it would be enough, I have a feeling this wasn’t just being a good parent or even a loan, it’s a lifelong agreement to take care of him. Which isn’t how parenting works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaded1, that’s exactly what I did with my father…he kept lording over me how if it wasn’t for the Parent plus loans he took out for me I college, I wouldn’t have my “high dollar” degree and all my success (yeah, because writing the check for my education is all I needed to actually graduate and find a job…sure!). And he used it as an excuse to bully me and my mother. I made monthly payments on the loan, but as soon as it was humanly possible, I paid off the balance with a massive payment so he could never use that as leverage against me again. It felt good and he doesn’t say anything now, but to this day he never acknowledged the final $15,000 payment I made.
Narcissists are the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The clothing line, would’ve been call ‘don’t worry about stains’ the clothes already are.
He said it was not about money, yet. He lies again.
Seeing Doria and Meghan on the wedding day looking so happy, must have driven him bonkers, to know he was not missed or mentioned in any of the wedding speeches. After practicing his speech for months, then to be told there was no room.
PH is a funny guy, he let Meghan tell tom there was no room for his diatribe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people have so little self awareness that they don’t realize how deeply they have shamed themselves. They have not shamed Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, they do not see that at all, the complete fools they have made of themselves in front of the whole world. And it’s getting worse. Men’s clothing line, huge LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Thomas knew other people are different, and that his behavior is ugly, he would hide his motives and reasoning. He would frame his requests for money in a less ugly way.
He and his daughter think the rest of us see the world like they do. That is why they don’t give up. They think all humans are like they are.
For real. That is why they see no harm in tearing others up. They think other humans operate just like they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have an ass for a father, he’s a narcissist, not so bad as Thomas markle but bad enough. He’s done a lot of shit and said a lot of shit, but he would never expect me to pay back money he spent on my when I was child. This is ridiculous, I can’t believe he can say this things with a straight face. That’s not why you have children
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? My dad’s a piece of work and not someone i have in my life anymore because of his actions but dang, he’d never expect me to pay him back any expenses from my childhood. That’s a level of crazy I just can’t comprehend. This dudes a walking dumpster Fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is already a line of Markle whine…
Edit: meant to post this up thread, sorry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is hilarious. I thought so when I read it where you intended for it to appear. Good one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s pretty sure that if he keeps trash talking the cash will roll in. But his 15 minutes of fame has just about run out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he should ask Samantha to cut him a check from all those paid interviews she’s been doing. This deadbeat is really trying to publicly extort his daughter, he is the worst kind of garbage human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just a couple of months ago he told TMZ that he had a great pension and wouldn’t accept money from his children. It’s almost like he’ll say anything for a headline!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I remembered this too and was about to spend a (very) few minutes seeing if I could find where the info was. I read it as part of an article on this site, but yeah, it was back when he was primarily talking through TMZ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We shouldn’t take what he says as the truth as he’s clearly at the stage that he’ll say and do anything for attention and sympathy – even outright lie.
The mystery housemate for the UK CBB show, starts tonight, is apparently a male who as of yesterday was refusing to sign his contract – am calling Evil Papa Smurf who is doing is usual of ‘pulling out at the last possible moment’.
As for the money – it was always always a big part of his behaviour. I have sadly known a few narcs in my time and they all had serious issues with money – they would spend and throw it at others as a way to buy affection and control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was Stormy Daniels who signed on, reportedly for $750,000.00 and the others were furious that she got so much more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a mystery houseguest and its prob because what she was being paid was leaked but I would not be surprised it’s him or someone from that family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*rolls eyes* He expects all three of his children to pay him back? Or just Meghan? Because I’m guessing the older two are not swimming in gold coins a la Scrooge McDuck.
He is so gross. And even if the royals tried to pay him to go away, it would never be enough. He is exactly the type where the moment he senses weakness, he will hit hard. If they give him money or Meghan gives him any access, he’ll keep threatening to go to the press unless he gets more, more more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever happened to “I live a modest life and don’t need money?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also being said, and I agree, that alot of this is a big set-up regarding Doria.
He’s putting together a whole strategy of how to justify things and act like he must try to earn money SOMEHOW because he has no support. We will likely see Doria at royal events in the near future (just imagine The Queen driving her around Balmoral a la Carole Middleton, ha!) and if she ends up with a home on a royal or royal-adjacent estate, he will say he’s being mistreated and that Meghan is supporting her mother but not him. All justification for the money grubbing.
The strange thing is, I unfortunately think it could work somewhat and it makes me furious. What should be lovely family moments with Doria will all be made out to be about how after all he did for her, Meghan is her mother’s daughter and has forgotten him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, these stories about Doria moving to England have really set him off. His super fragile ego cannot stand the she is the centre of Meghan’s life – his head is exploding that Doria is getting what he’s been stamping his feet about for months.
Given that he’s sold Megs and the RF out for money they will NEVER EVER welcome him, NEVER. That bridge is well and truly ashes but this stupid moron can’t see it, he still thinks he can bully them all into treating him like a special snowflake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t understand the logic that Meghan owes him because he paid for school, even private school. That’s what parents are supposed to do. Thomas did nothing out of the ordinary in her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he did nothing out of the ordinary, but logic isn’t at play here. In his mind, anything that was not about him was out of the ordinary. Helping his children was not about him – at least, not if they did not turn around and reflect glory back upon him – so by HIS logic, Meghan was a user, a taker, and that’s why he talks that way.
Meghan was way smarter than Ivanka Trump about her situation with a narcissistic dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there are entitled parents out there who believe their children are their investment and their retirement. some of it is cultural – filial pierty is still a common theme in asian communities here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad, jokingly, refers to his us (his kids) and his grandchildren as his “dividends” in life, but in my dad’s case, it’s in reference to the joy and happiness we bring as his family, and the “hard work” in raising us lol (we *could* be a handful at times!).
TM is just obscene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I am not excusing TM’s behavior one bit—NOT ONE BIT—but there are a lot of parents out there (like mine, for Example! ) that feel that their children, if they grow up to be functional, responsible financially stable adults, owe them for their grooming. It’s complete bullsheet and no where near the level of TM f$%kery, but yes, it is a pretty common thing unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The taglines for this “clothing line” just write themselves. “When you want to look your best while holding a Big Mac or KFC bucket”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or ‘Try this causal look for your pap setup shots, guaranteed to make you look great while reading about English Castles’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s every parents obligation and responsibility to properly raise their children, which includes appropriate housing, nutrition, health care and education.
What kind of a person would have a child, so they would take care of them in their older years?
What an awful thinking…
We don’t bring kids to the world to be our care takers.
People need to save for their retirement, stop the constant consuming, shopping and wasting money on things that are not necessary and you will not be a burden to your children.
I can’t imagine putting such weight on my 2 kids shoulders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“With an integrated McNugget pocket. Wipe clean material and built-in bib optional extras”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is clearly a jerk and she owes him nothing. However filial piety is a thing in many cultures and dismissing it is kind of ethnocentric. The elders in the tribe from which I am descended are held in great esteem and taken care of in their old age by family and the entire community. In China I’ve read that parents can report children to the authorities for not calling and visiting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the same in India. Children can be arrested if they abandon their parents. I think it’s fair that parents are supposed to take care of children. However, in the US, if the parents pay for your college education so you don’t have loans, it’s only fair that you provide for them in their old age. If children are not expected to provide for parents, then why should parents have to pay for college.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a daughter, I have her college fund started since she was born. I don’t expect her to pay me back or take care of me when I’m old. I never had a child so I would have someone to take care of me when I’m old, or to owe me money I used to raise or her or help her start her adult life. Other cultures may be like that, but North America isn’t. Her father is an entitled douchebag who she owes nothing to, especially after how’s he’s treated her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and in Pennsylvania!! they have a filial piety law where children can be held responsible for their parents’ nursing home bills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@indian :
How ridiculous, I didn’t have children, so they will take care of me when I’m old!
It’s my responsibility and their father’s to raise honest, compassionate, kind, gracious, well mannered and contributing to their community adults, because we’ve made a choice to have two children.
They did not ask to be born, they have no obligation to take care of us in our old age, that’s why we are putting money into our pension, so we are able ta take care of ourselves and not be a burden to anybody.
Both my children are attending college from the college fund set up for them by me and their father at the time of their birth.
It’s our undeniable responsibility as parents to raise our kids properly and give them a good start in life.
We are not buying them a house or a condo or even give them a downpayment.
They will have a top notch education from us without any debt whatsoever, so they can earn a good living and hopefully have a good life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is very much a cultural thing. I’m african and 100% feel it is my duty to take care of my parents as they age. It’s part of the cycle of life.
Im currently living in Europe and used to be so shocked when people casually talk of putting their mom or dad in a retirement/care home. This in my culture would be unthinkable. My parents (along with us the grandchildren) , looked after my grandparents till the very end even when my grandfather was completely paralyzed from a stroke.
Over time i’ve grown used to this western notion, but it’s not something i could ever do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a personal thing as well. Yes, in my culture (Jewish) we take care of our parents, but if mine were horrible, yeah, no. I, as an adult, CHOSE to move in with my elderly dad to take care of him, keep him company (to hopefully add to his years!). He did his best to try and be sure to be financially independent, as well as make sure he could provide for us in some way (through inheritance) after he’s gone. If he wasn’t financially able, I would sure as hell be taking care of him in this way, too, even going back to work if need be, to keep him in comfort, but that is because I LOVE him. It is not expected as repayment for giving me life, a roof over my head, and my education. Hell, he rarely even lets me treat him to lunch or dinner when we go out! lol. He’d be outraged if I tried to “pay him back” for his love!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can understand if the parents are poor (and countries like India and China don’t have the social safety net we have) but why doesn’t Markle Sr. have any money? He worked as a successful lighting director in Hollywood for years – surely that must pay very well? He also won the lottery. Didn’t he save any money for his retirement from his salary and his lottery win, or did he spend it all so that he’s now broke?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m guessing he didn’t save any money for his retirement because he assumed his children would support him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has ssn and pension income of $4000 A month. His bankruptcy filing lists his income.
$4000 for one person is more than many retirees live on.
This is partly about the royal familys wallet. And attention.
But he has said this goes all the way back to him telling his young children he expected to be paid back.
That isn’t just greed, it is a disordered personality.
Years ago,the when he says he made it plain he expected to be repaid, Meghan was a child. He had no way of knowing she would marry Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also of Medicare age, and (if financially responsible) should have a supplemental policy to cover his medical expenses. I can’t figure out why he needs funding from his adult children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine myself being a burden to my children, financially or otherwise.
My two kids didn’t ask to be born, that was my decision and my husband’s.
We have provided a good middle class life for them and we paid their college tuition, so they can start their lives without debt.
They are very independent, both of them with great jobs and responsible personalities.
I hope they will visit us in the nursing home we will eventually end up in, but there is no way I would take any money from them, NO WAY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ MRSBUMP :
I think it’s much more than cultural.
I work and live in NYC with two children and my husband.
My parents live in San Diego.
It would very difficult for me to take care of them at such distance, literally across the country.
Many people are in similar situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gifted his children and family money from his winnings and then squandered the rest on bad business decisions – I imagine he also bought his Los Feliz home. Los Feliz is NOT some run down area of LA, its actually one of the more expensive areas where many celebs live – its where the monastery is that Katy Perry bought for $15mill. From what I understand its always been a posh area. Plus given that fact that he would have earned a very decent living in HW as a lighting director he was never short of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord there’s no way I could pay back everything my parents spent on me as a kid. I’m not about to list everything because they have been crazy generous but it is in the high 6 figures (and they spent probably the same amount on my sister).
I think I remember vaguely seeing somewhere her father wasn’t at her first wedding either. Of course it’s possible Meghan invited him and he just didn’t come. I wonder why Meghan bothered to try to include him this time around. Either because she knew it would be such a public occasion and she knew there would be questions if she didn’t invite him. Maybe Harry convinced her to try, who knows. But now the world knows what kind of father Thomas Markle is and Meghan will never have to endure questioning about why she never invited her dad to her wedding.
I have to give Meghan’s ex-husband some credit. Apart from that stupid TV show he tried to produce about a man dealing with his ex-wife marrying a prince (I think there were kids in the mix), he hasn’t given any interviews about Meghan or criticized her. Wonder what he would have to say about Meghan’s dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Because even back then, Meghan didn’t want her father around.”
…Yet she was upset that he wasn’t there to walk her down the aisle for this wedding? Something is fishy here. I think that TM is less than a good person, but MM seems like an interesting character as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be the same problem with daddy. At her wedding her and the husband will be the center of attention, not him. He probably tried to pull the same “I’m the only man that comes first in her life” which resulted in him sulking and going home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She loves her father. Family relationships are often complicated. It is very difficult to navigate those feelings with a narcissistic parent. She’s obviously been able to cope very well as an adult and has a strong support network, but it doesn’t mean she will ever want to completely sever all ties with her father. For her sake, I hope she’s able to find a healthy and safe compromise. TM and the gossip press are making that increasingly unlikely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should have children demanding a return on the money spent. That is a level of greed and nastiness I’ve rarely seen, and I’ve seen it all.
The toxicity of the Markles (minus Doria & Meghan) has been obvious for a long time.
The BRF hasn’t had to lift so much as a finger to expose them for what they are – they’re doing it to themselves.
You know someone is garbage when the denizens at TMZ recognize them as terrible – the comments posted in the TMZ article posted above calls the Markles out over and over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. I think that Samantha purposely floated the clothing line story in order to generate a response. She then would use that the size of the response to attract potential investors.
2. My sibs and I spend a lot of time with my elderly parents. (No need for financial support as their retirement planning was spot on.) This is a reflection of the manner in which we raised. In other words, if Markle had been a better parent it’s likely that his kids would be more attentive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it boils down to the relationship and a sense of responsibility. Responsibility also applies to the parent and how they’ve handled their own finances, family dynamics, etc. A lousy/cruel parent who burns through every dollar is unlikely to get sympathy and help.
I helped my parents for years as a caregiver, and they never had to ask. Had they been neglectful, cruel or abusive, it would have been different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ended up alone in the hospital room with my sadistic abusive horrific mother as she was literally dying. I was sitting there watching her take her last breaths and I really wanted to hold her hand. I was afraid if I did, she would open her eyes, and I knew I was the last thing she would want to see just before she died, so I didn’t hold her hand. That was almost 20 years ago and I still regret I wasn’t a bigger person and held her hand just because she was a human that I thought needed comfort in her last moments, but what could I do? I didn’t want to make her death worse for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D – It was a tremendous act of compassion just to be by her side. I don’t understand why some people are cruel to their children, and am so sorry you endured that.
What you did for her at the end speaks volumes about your character. You were truly a good daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D – in my opinion, you did the compassionate and courageous thing. You put your mother first and tried to give her what she most needed.
No one can do more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments on the Fail are hilarious. They are really going after Bad Dad, saying adult children don’t owe him support and why didn’t he invest his 750,000.00 lottery winnings. Some people think the palace planted this story but I think it’s courtesy of the tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes a change: usually the blue rinse brigade are savaging the Duchess, and trying to outdo one another in cruelty and slanderous allegations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg. Is he still talking?? STFU and STFD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The greatest fun when it comes to narcissists is that they believe, literally, they are more intelligent and cunning than anyone else. Pa Markle probably has a chessboard to hand, and has stuck little pictures of his would-be victims on each piece. Shunting them around at will, he rearranges his speed dial list for the day: TMZ first, as they have been “loyal” to him, followed by the Wail. While figuring whether to use the dragon variation or something rather more classic (consulting the Idiots’ Guide to Chess) he prepares invoices for his children. A pocket calculator is called for. Every receipt has been meticulously stored, every diaper used averaged across the fiscal year, every verbal contract to his mind that his biological offspring have broken. Now and then he glances at the pictures of the Queen at Ascot into which he has photoshopped himself.
Guess what, Tommy? You’re really not that smart. You’re almost unnervingly transparent. Your buildup to the unveiling of the Grand Plan was neither cunning nor Napoleonic in scope, but hugely embarrassing. You’re a weak minded fool, and Meghan – the one child not destroyed by your emotional torture – will be just fine and have a lovely, lovely life. Suck it up, buttercup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They also, the really overt ones, think the rest of us see the world and operate exactly as they do.
He has no idea we are so disgusted by him. He thinks we raise our kids the same way.
The overt narcissist is flaming bad. They primarily harm their kids because young children don’t know how a parent should behave.
Everyone else, wives and adult relatives they did not raise can spot them and they leave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are really smart about this stuff, Hershey. Thank you 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is an unpleasant subject to have expertise in. Understanding how this personality works helps healthy people to deal with an NPD in their lives.
Developing coping techniques that do not feed the narcissist is worth getting professional help with.
Knowing what they do and why, is information that helps you find ways to set better boundaries.
They inflict a lot of pain and confusion. Knowledge can help a family member understand what happened and grieve if they need to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TM in his deluded greedy mind cannot grasp how this is possibly the worst thing he could’ve done ….not only to Meghan but Harry will loathe this man forever for what he is doing…there will be no forgiveness, ever, for this betrayal. TM however is the architect of his own downfall…. just hoping that will come very very soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was surprised he was mad at the other kids too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good grief. Even now I can’t take my mom out for her birthday without her trying to grab the check. Can’t begin to fathom the “My kids OWE me” attitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was married to a man that has been diagnosed with NPD. I don’t think this guy has it. We all have some narcissism traits but this guy is just stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most guys with NPD hide some of their narcissism. It’s there, you just have to be closer to them to see it. In a way, they are smarter.
This guy has put just classic narcisstic traits on display. He thinks we all function like he does. So yeah, he is dumb in that he has no idea how different he is.
There are way more slick NPDs out there than overt NPDs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but I’m going to disagree with you. I don’t think he has NPD. I’m quite learned on the traits and I’m just not seeing it in his actions or words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Joanne
Ok. For his sake it, is better for him if my guess is wrong. And I am not in a position to do more than guess about what is going on with this guy.
Being a bumbling oaf is a much better condition to be afflicted with.
Some of his behaviors and the affect the behavior would have on others can be described as they are, no label needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may be right @Joannie. None of us can know if TM has NPD. Diagnosis requires direct assessment, not reading tabloid accounts of interviews by reporters. And while TM may remind us of people we’ve known in our personal lives, a therapist who assigns diagnoses based on her personal history may be a therapist who lacks objectivity (and is sorely in need of therapy herself!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only a therapist treating him, qualified to make a clinical diagnosis, can diagnose him.
And even than, sorting through behaviors that occur in several similar disorders, takes time.
The behaviors Thomas has chosen to make so public, can be described.
In many family situations, family members are seeking help for problems they are having with someone that often has not received a diagnosis.
For a family member, it is not important to have a label put on the problem. It is about behavior and finding a healthy response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we all have moments of narcisstic behavior. Those traits exist in a healthy personality.
Personality disorders occur when a trait is expressed in way or an amount that a person’s life is disrupted, in an ongoing way. It’s not temporary, caused by outside events.
A lot of us, during difficult events or big life changes, see some less positive traits pop up a bit more. But after we get through the hurdle, our functioning gets back to normal.
That is normal and ok, other than we might need to thank our loved ones for putting up with us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a great and informative thread. I’ve only recently found out my dad is NPD and I’m so stunned by the transactional nature of everything. TMarkle is not a father figure at all, he is just a selfish and immature jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m tired of the Markles. Want to see Duchess Meg of course, but not the low life family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Thomas is putting enough of himself on display, everyone, even the daily mail, can see him for what he is. Think he is finally setting himself on fire.
Narcissists are exhausting for healthy people . I have been rooting for his daughter. Am glad to see she will likely be ok. And finally feel like I can look away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we’re all rooting for Meg. And yes, narcissists can ruin you if you let them, and rob your sanity. I’ve been there. That aside though, although I don’t get how they can’t see themselves for what they are, I guess people can justify anything. The sister, while trashing and criticizing Meghan for months, changes her name back to Markle and dyes her hair dark like Meghan? I guess if you’re out to just cash in then might as well go whole hog. Although that’s another story, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@leigh-klein,
The explanation for narcissistic behavior and why it forms is insanely long. It is largely arrested development.
One of the features is being unable to see how their behavior is different from everyone else’s.
They are unaware that the rest of us do not see their behavior as ok.
A narcissist believes his fellow humans operate the same way he does. He thinks his values are our values as well.
When he harms another, it is ok, because he believes that person harms others as well. He thinks we are all running around behaving the same way.
That is why they are rarely hurt by the actions of others. The only time they bothered is when they feel they have been devalued or short changed.
And what they feel devalued by is different too. If we called a narcissist heartless and cruel, likely not a big deal. In their mind, we all are. They call others heartless or cruel all the time.
Causing or being party to causing a narcissist to feel his value has been diminished is what triggers their rage. They will try to restore value they feel was lost.
They see their own behavior but they see nothing odd about it. They think everyone else is just like them on the inside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was Samantha who (funny that my phone autocorrected ego instead of who) twitted about the clothing Line, shocking said no one ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been wondering for a while if the royal family pushed Meghan to invite her father-considering he wasn’t at the first wedding. Or, if realizing what a big deal the wedding would be, Thomas initially reached out and asked to be involved this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Just wow.
I have always disliked the mentality that just because you gave birth to children this entitles you-the parent. Children do not ask to be born. They are born mostly due to their parents making either the conscious choice to procreate or not taking proactive steps toward preventing pregnancy. (Circumstances such as rape and incest excluded). Just because you have a child does not mean the child is required to care for you in your old age. As a parent you are obligated to care for your child though, including financially and their emotional well-being.
I have so much compassion for Meghan. To be raised by this narcissistic jerk and come out even somewhat well adjusted is truly a miracle. It just goes to show how strong of an influence her mother has been in her life. My guess is Thomas was not nearly as active of a parent as he claims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone tell me please: who are TM’s parents? Was he raised by wolves? Does he have siblings? These things are very telling. He had a lot of co-workers…let’s hear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse