“Rihanna & Donald Glover are in Cuba, working on a mystery project” links

Donald Glover and Rihanna on set 📽 in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/u3ov4xmwvh — Rihanna Facts (@FactsNevernyny) August 15, 2018

Rihanna & Donald Glover in Guava Island? Hm… [LaineyGossip]

Happy 18th birthday to Lexi Jones, David Bowie & Iman’s daughter. [Wonderwall]

Update: Disney won’t rehire James Gunn. [Looper]

Teen Mom star cleared of child abuse charges. [Starcasm]

Tina Fey wore a J.Crew shirt on the red carpet! [GFY]

Lady Gaga is doing Lady Gaga things. [Dlisted]

I repeat, I’m not into The Romanoffs trailer. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Celebrities react to Aretha Franklin’s passing. [JustJared]

It’s weird because I think Nathan Fillion might actually be a diva. [Seriously OMG WTF]