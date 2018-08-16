“Rihanna & Donald Glover are in Cuba, working on a mystery project” links
  • August 16, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rihanna & Donald Glover in Guava Island? Hm… [LaineyGossip]
Happy 18th birthday to Lexi Jones, David Bowie & Iman’s daughter. [Wonderwall]
Update: Disney won’t rehire James Gunn. [Looper]
Teen Mom star cleared of child abuse charges. [Starcasm]
Tina Fey wore a J.Crew shirt on the red carpet! [GFY]
Lady Gaga is doing Lady Gaga things. [Dlisted]
I repeat, I’m not into The Romanoffs trailer. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Celebrities react to Aretha Franklin’s passing. [JustJared]
It’s weird because I think Nathan Fillion might actually be a diva. [Seriously OMG WTF]

The European Premiere of Ocean’s 8 held at the Cineworld Leicester Square

4 Responses to ““Rihanna & Donald Glover are in Cuba, working on a mystery project” links”

  1. Tiffany :) says:
    August 16, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    They look super cute together.

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    August 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Please be a collab and amazing, long music video. Please please please. We deserve this. We NEED this.

    Okay that’s dramatic but I’m really hoping it is 😂

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth Rose says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Relieved that Gunn will not be reinstated. I don’t care how long ago the tweets were. They were so disgusting and in such poor taste that he doesn’t deserve to just have people slap him on the wrist and walk away. Saddened that they still may use his original script but realistically that would make the most sense given that they likely don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water. Gambling on a new script altogether could be dangerous from a profit standpoint.

    Yesterday I had a conversation with a colleague who tried to mansplain Gunn’s behavior saying it was done for shock value etc. And that he was young at the time. I’m like no. First off, no excuse and secondly he wasn’t young at the time. He was definitely well past the stage of juvenile hijinks.

    Reply
    • Tessy says:
      August 16, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      I agree with you absolutely. He needs to be fully investigated for crimes against children after those statements came to light. Child rape is not funny in any context and no mansplaining in the world can make it so or excuse it . In fact I would have serious doubts about anyone I knew who thought it was ok.

      Reply

