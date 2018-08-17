Joe Alwyn is out here playing literal Hitler-Youth in Oscar-bait dramas

Here are some photos of Joe Alwyn out last night in New York. He attended a screening/premiere event for his latest film, Operation Finale. I say “his” film, like he has a big part in it. He does not. Operation Finale is the true story of how, just a few years after the formation of Israel after World War II, a team of Israeli Nazi-hunters found, stalked and captured Adolf Eichmann after he escaped Germany and fled to Argentina. Eichmann’s capture and subsequent trial in Israel was a HUGE deal, and Operation Finale tells the story of how the team found him in Argentina. Oscar Isaac and Nick Kroll seem to be the main guys, and Ben Kingsley plays Eichmann. Joe Alwyn plays Klaus Eichmann, Adolf Eichmann’s little Hitler Youth son. Here’s the trailer – Joe can be seen towards the back end of the trailer:
Honestly, I know I bitch a lot about the historical movies and bio-pics- which would honestly make better documentaries – but I will totally see this. I’m fascinated by the Nazi-hunters, and the real stories of people like Simon Wiesenthal. And the cast is good. I’m into this. I think it’s interesting that Joe doesn’t even seem to believe his own hype too – I’m sure there are people telling him “you’re Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, you should take bigger roles!” But here’s Joe, doing a small role as a Nazi’s son in an Oscar-bait kind of historical drama.
Meanwhile, Joe has finally made his once-private Instagram public, so now we can creep on his social media. Tay-Tay is already following him and liking his posts, but she doesn’t appear in any of the ‘grams.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty and Instagram.
That casting seems appropriate….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After this movie, he could play Rolf in a rebooted Sound of Music!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eugh! No! The majority of these reboots just don’t need to happen. Leave the classics as classics. Don’t ruin it with today’s “Hollywood ideology”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if it’s such a good idea for him to play a Hitler youth when his girlfriend won’t reprimand White supremacists for proclaiming her their Aryan princess. That’s not his fault, but it’s also not a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a great way to put it. When his gf (who looks like she could be his sister) is beloved by white supremacists bc she’s a Nazi dream… this just doesn’t feel right. I’m sure neither of them are white supremacists. But the first time I even hear of him in a movie, this is the role? Ewwww.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The role offer was likely before they got together but I also dont think that they think about this at all. Why care about the world when you are flying private?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably filmed or at least accepted the role before they got together. Besides, its early in his career and Im sure he can’t be too picky about roles come his way. I mean theres a lot of other actors around his age that are gonna be competing for the same kind of stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was just thinking this…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When an actor gets to work with Ben Kingsley, you take the role! Let’s be realistic here. Rumors about Taylor shouldn’t guide his career, that is absurd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With Brexit and Trump, these movies are pretty moot, tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you for real comparing 30 Million dead in world war II, the Jewish holocaust, countries destroyed, civilizations near collapse with Brexit and Trump? You might not like with either of the latter two, but neither of htem has led to the death of 30 Million people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YET. Trump has not led to the deaths of millions yet but he has led to the deaths of several ICE detainees. If anything I think these movies are all the MORE relevant now. Now is the timing for an early 30′s Germany movie about how everyone thought Hitler was laughable, insecure and would never do anything. Hitler didn’t start off on day 1 killing people, it took him years. Trump is on a faster track.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that looks like a cool movie. And Joe seems exceptionally well-suited to play that role. LOL.
Ben Kingsley, huh? He is cast as every ethnicity, isn’t he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s funny. But I also think that Ben Kingsley has a multi-ethnic background, like he is English but also has Jewish and Indian ancestry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Ben Kingsley half Indian…his given name at birth was Krishna Pandit Bhanji
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I attended an advanced screening of Operation Finale earlier this month and thought it was great so highly recommend it.
I didn’t know who Joe Alwyn was before, but thought he was good in the film. And Ben Kingsley was great too.
I’m interested to see more reviews of the film because there were times in the film that it seemed like they humanize the Nazi characters a little too much. Think it would have been better to have Klaus played by an ogre looking guy, not hot Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok so I haven’t seen the film, but more generally I find humanizing aspects more appropriate versus cardboard cut out villains. Most people who have committed grave evils are more complex than simple ogres or bad guys, and socialising people into believing that evil is straight up obvious means they can miss the signs in their own backyards. People can go out and do heinous things then return home perfectly loving family members, or vice versa. I think Hannah Arendt captured it best in her extensive coverage of Eichmann’s trial when she wrote of the ‘banality of evil’.
Of course though, I haven’t seen this film so I might agree with your criticism when I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as you don’t want to think about it, the Nazi’s were human. To portray them as anything else would be doing history a disservice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has Nathan Fillion’s eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see young James Spader
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I have to see him acting, but in photos it looks like he is “missing “ something
Like he is a blank canvas waiting for paint or a not activated robot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totes agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen him headline in some Ang Lee movie. He was ok but he was drowned by charismatic cast members (I remember Vin Diesel, Kristin Stewart, Steve Martin). My friend said he has some 80′s teen star vibe. He reminds me of Zach Morris from Save By the Bell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ang Lees movie was his first movie. He was plucked right out of drama school I am not suprised he was overpowered by actors with decades more experience.I am suprised you think kristen Stewart and vin diesel are better actors. This guy is definitely a better actor from what I have seen than the completely one note performer that is vin diesel. He might not be charismatic enough to become a lead but he can act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only there were more diverse movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to be mean but my god he seems just so boring, he has literally no charisma at all and not even being Swifty’s one true love makes him interesting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least there’s one latin american actor in a film that takes place in a LatAm country.
Also – Eichmann lived in a house very close to my uni. I met numerous jewish students who tried to visit the house but never could make it. They would experience panic attacks before even getting there (they were, after all, great and grandchildren of Hollocaust victims and survivors). I could never visit it, either. He was able to live in Argentina for so long with his fake ID and Passport provided for by the catholic church in Europe. It always makes me wonder why the Vatican is always left out of Nazi retelling. They were complicit AF.
EDIT to add: by the time Eichmann was captured, he was an argentine citizen. He was basically abducted and removed from the country, which caused a massive diplomatic issue between Argentina and Israel. Instead of being captured and extradited through legitimate channels, he was taken away and Israel violated Argentina’s sovereignty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy beards Batman! Gorgeous Joe has facial growth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of swift but why people here are so disdainful of this guy?
Is it just that your projecting your dislike of swift on him? Because to my knowledge he’s not made many interviews if any at all and there’s very little to go on if you want to dislike him.
If the disdain is just for dating swift and the allegation that he’s dating to help his career, then why is harry styles and tom Hiddleston so beloved in this site?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oscar Isaac is so hot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so need to see this film. I adore Ben Kingsley eversince I saw him in: “Anne Frank – The Whole Story”, a 3 hour long movie about the story of Anne Frank, which can be found on YouTube. I highly recommend it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse