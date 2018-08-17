Joe Alwyn is out here playing literal Hitler-Youth in Oscar-bait dramas

Here are some photos of Joe Alwyn out last night in New York. He attended a screening/premiere event for his latest film, Operation Finale. I say “his” film, like he has a big part in it. He does not. Operation Finale is the true story of how, just a few years after the formation of Israel after World War II, a team of Israeli Nazi-hunters found, stalked and captured Adolf Eichmann after he escaped Germany and fled to Argentina. Eichmann’s capture and subsequent trial in Israel was a HUGE deal, and Operation Finale tells the story of how the team found him in Argentina. Oscar Isaac and Nick Kroll seem to be the main guys, and Ben Kingsley plays Eichmann. Joe Alwyn plays Klaus Eichmann, Adolf Eichmann’s little Hitler Youth son. Here’s the trailer – Joe can be seen towards the back end of the trailer:

Honestly, I know I bitch a lot about the historical movies and bio-pics- which would honestly make better documentaries – but I will totally see this. I’m fascinated by the Nazi-hunters, and the real stories of people like Simon Wiesenthal. And the cast is good. I’m into this. I think it’s interesting that Joe doesn’t even seem to believe his own hype too – I’m sure there are people telling him “you’re Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, you should take bigger roles!” But here’s Joe, doing a small role as a Nazi’s son in an Oscar-bait kind of historical drama.

Meanwhile, Joe has finally made his once-private Instagram public, so now we can creep on his social media. Tay-Tay is already following him and liking his posts, but she doesn’t appear in any of the ‘grams.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty and Instagram.

33 Responses to “Joe Alwyn is out here playing literal Hitler-Youth in Oscar-bait dramas”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:02 am

    That casting seems appropriate….

    Reply
  2. Kelly says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I’m not sure if it’s such a good idea for him to play a Hitler youth when his girlfriend won’t reprimand White supremacists for proclaiming her their Aryan princess. That’s not his fault, but it’s also not a good look.

    Reply
  3. duchess of hazard says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:07 am

    With Brexit and Trump, these movies are pretty moot, tbh.

    Reply
    • indian says:
      August 17, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Are you for real comparing 30 Million dead in world war II, the Jewish holocaust, countries destroyed, civilizations near collapse with Brexit and Trump? You might not like with either of the latter two, but neither of htem has led to the death of 30 Million people.

      Reply
      • Elle says:
        August 17, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        YET. Trump has not led to the deaths of millions yet but he has led to the deaths of several ICE detainees. If anything I think these movies are all the MORE relevant now. Now is the timing for an early 30′s Germany movie about how everyone thought Hitler was laughable, insecure and would never do anything. Hitler didn’t start off on day 1 killing people, it took him years. Trump is on a faster track.

  4. Abby says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Well, that looks like a cool movie. And Joe seems exceptionally well-suited to play that role. LOL.

    Ben Kingsley, huh? He is cast as every ethnicity, isn’t he?

    Reply
  5. Ashley says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I attended an advanced screening of Operation Finale earlier this month and thought it was great so highly recommend it.

    I didn’t know who Joe Alwyn was before, but thought he was good in the film. And Ben Kingsley was great too.

    I’m interested to see more reviews of the film because there were times in the film that it seemed like they humanize the Nazi characters a little too much. Think it would have been better to have Klaus played by an ogre looking guy, not hot Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. Lol

    Reply
    • Gretchen says:
      August 17, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      Ok so I haven’t seen the film, but more generally I find humanizing aspects more appropriate versus cardboard cut out villains. Most people who have committed grave evils are more complex than simple ogres or bad guys, and socialising people into believing that evil is straight up obvious means they can miss the signs in their own backyards. People can go out and do heinous things then return home perfectly loving family members, or vice versa. I think Hannah Arendt captured it best in her extensive coverage of Eichmann’s trial when she wrote of the ‘banality of evil’.

      Of course though, I haven’t seen this film so I might agree with your criticism when I do.

      Reply
    • Nickname says:
      August 17, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      As much as you don’t want to think about it, the Nazi’s were human. To portray them as anything else would be doing history a disservice.

      Reply
  6. T.Fanty says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:17 am

    He has Nathan Fillion’s eyes.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Maybe I have to see him acting, but in photos it looks like he is “missing “ something
    Like he is a blank canvas waiting for paint or a not activated robot

    Reply
  8. Jane says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:20 am

    If only there were more diverse movies.

    Reply
  9. Daisy says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Not to be mean but my god he seems just so boring, he has literally no charisma at all and not even being Swifty’s one true love makes him interesting to me.

    Reply
  10. Cee says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:59 am

    At least there’s one latin american actor in a film that takes place in a LatAm country.
    Also – Eichmann lived in a house very close to my uni. I met numerous jewish students who tried to visit the house but never could make it. They would experience panic attacks before even getting there (they were, after all, great and grandchildren of Hollocaust victims and survivors). I could never visit it, either. He was able to live in Argentina for so long with his fake ID and Passport provided for by the catholic church in Europe. It always makes me wonder why the Vatican is always left out of Nazi retelling. They were complicit AF.

    EDIT to add: by the time Eichmann was captured, he was an argentine citizen. He was basically abducted and removed from the country, which caused a massive diplomatic issue between Argentina and Israel. Instead of being captured and extradited through legitimate channels, he was taken away and Israel violated Argentina’s sovereignty.

    Reply
  11. Chef Grace says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Holy beards Batman! Gorgeous Joe has facial growth.

    Reply
  12. Jess says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Not a fan of swift but why people here are so disdainful of this guy?
    Is it just that your projecting your dislike of swift on him? Because to my knowledge he’s not made many interviews if any at all and there’s very little to go on if you want to dislike him.
    If the disdain is just for dating swift and the allegation that he’s dating to help his career, then why is harry styles and tom Hiddleston so beloved in this site?

    Reply
  13. SK says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Oscar Isaac is so hot

    Reply
  14. Moonlampje says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    I so need to see this film. I adore Ben Kingsley eversince I saw him in: “Anne Frank – The Whole Story”, a 3 hour long movie about the story of Anne Frank, which can be found on YouTube. I highly recommend it!

    Reply

