Joe Alwyn is out here playing literal Hitler-Youth in Oscar-bait dramas

Here are some photos of Joe Alwyn out last night in New York. He attended a screening/premiere event for his latest film, Operation Finale. I say “his” film, like he has a big part in it. He does not. Operation Finale is the true story of how, just a few years after the formation of Israel after World War II, a team of Israeli Nazi-hunters found, stalked and captured Adolf Eichmann after he escaped Germany and fled to Argentina. Eichmann’s capture and subsequent trial in Israel was a HUGE deal, and Operation Finale tells the story of how the team found him in Argentina. Oscar Isaac and Nick Kroll seem to be the main guys, and Ben Kingsley plays Eichmann. Joe Alwyn plays Klaus Eichmann, Adolf Eichmann’s little Hitler Youth son. Here’s the trailer – Joe can be seen towards the back end of the trailer:

Honestly, I know I bitch a lot about the historical movies and bio-pics- which would honestly make better documentaries – but I will totally see this. I’m fascinated by the Nazi-hunters, and the real stories of people like Simon Wiesenthal. And the cast is good. I’m into this. I think it’s interesting that Joe doesn’t even seem to believe his own hype too – I’m sure there are people telling him “you’re Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, you should take bigger roles!” But here’s Joe, doing a small role as a Nazi’s son in an Oscar-bait kind of historical drama.

Meanwhile, Joe has finally made his once-private Instagram public, so now we can creep on his social media. Tay-Tay is already following him and liking his posts, but she doesn’t appear in any of the ‘grams.

