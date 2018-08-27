Britney Spears trots out her fake British accent during a concert in London

I didn’t realize that Britney Spears’ costumes for her current tour are so uncomfortable-looking. They’re also pretty budget-looking, like some really cheap lingerie got sewn together with stiff-looking pieces of plastic. Say what you will about Beyonce and Taylor Swift, but their touring costumes look A) expensive and B) comfortable. Anyway, Britney has been on her Piece of Me Tour for a few months. She performed in London at the O2 arena on Friday, and I guess Britney just loves being in Great Britain, because she immediately adopts a very hokey British accent as soon as she arrives. She even tried to use her BRIT(ney) accent on stage:
Brit me baby, one more time: @BritneySpears accent changes for London show
For more of today's videos: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/AEbyB66dpu
— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 25, 2018
Brit me baby, one more time: @BritneySpears accent changes for London show
For more of today's videos: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/AEbyB66dpu
— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 25, 2018
You know what I love about this? Britney isn’t doing a posh English accent, like the kind of accent I practice after I’ve binge-watched some Jane Austen miniseries adaptation. My fake British accent could cut glass! I sound like the Queen mixed with Alicia Vikander. No, Britney sounds like she’s trying to mimic the “lower class” British accent of, like, one the stars of a British reality show. Is this a Love Island accent? What is it?
Britney has a history of doing British accents for no real reason. She’s been doing it for years and no one really knows why. Maybe the explanation is just this simple: she likes to practice her fake accent and no one has told her “girl, your accent is terrible!”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
God bless her!
I think she just likes being silly, and yes, probably no-one has ever told her that is terrible. But I remember watching her on MTV back in the day, and she was pretty goofy. I’m glad that she feels comfortable doing it in front of people nowadays because all the uncomfortable pics and interviews just make me cringe, she always looks like she is about to have a panic attack in them.
Regarding the clothes, I think everyone around her just wants to keep pretending is 2001 still. Everything is so dated, her clothes, her makeup, her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree completely. Dated looks and her people aren’t being honest with her. But god bless Brit brit I only want good things for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*groan*
So much second hand embarrassment. Poor Britney. I somehow feel like nothing she ever does is her fault. I view her as perpetually being 16 years old (even though I obviously know better). She’s just not a grown up to me. Same way I viewed Michael Jackson.
Also re: costumes. She’s pretty, uh, cheap. Even in her actual life, with clothes. I never see her wear designer anything, only when it’s borrowed on a red carpet. When she does her little fashion shows on Instagram, she looks like she’s wearing fashion nova.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love me some Britney. She’s ‘picking’ up British accent just like Meghan did. It’s no biggie. Professional Linguists on this site said Meghan’s British accent was normal, so I guess Brittney’s accent is normal too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No judgement here but I was at her Glasgow concert last week, she had a guy Euan on stage and she thought his name was Urine! Cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Is this a Love Island accent?”
Kaiser, your American is showing! 😂
The UK has so many different accents – not just Jane Austen and reality TV ones! Haha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, I’m southern, without a discernable accent, but one day, while driving with my mom, I said something to her and it came out in the most random, perfect British accent. It just sort of happened and was funny as heck. We do have some British roots, so I guess I dug deep for that. Can’t fault Britney for whatever this is. It’s cute and fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those costumes are awful and she looks so terrible in them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work with a girl who occasionally busts out a British accent (we live on the east coast of the U.S., Maryland to be exact). No reason, just completely random. I guess some people just like to change it up every now and then 🤷♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her grandma came from UK to United States so she is probably doing her accent <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does not bode well! British accent + pink wig were some of the last signs of Brit losing it before her big meltdown.
She’s a goofball too though. I hope she was just being goofy. But if we see that pink wig emerge again…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my – those costumes are the polar opposite of flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse