Britney Spears trots out her fake British accent during a concert in London

I didn’t realize that Britney Spears’ costumes for her current tour are so uncomfortable-looking. They’re also pretty budget-looking, like some really cheap lingerie got sewn together with stiff-looking pieces of plastic. Say what you will about Beyonce and Taylor Swift, but their touring costumes look A) expensive and B) comfortable. Anyway, Britney has been on her Piece of Me Tour for a few months. She performed in London at the O2 arena on Friday, and I guess Britney just loves being in Great Britain, because she immediately adopts a very hokey British accent as soon as she arrives. She even tried to use her BRIT(ney) accent on stage:

Brit me baby, one more time: @BritneySpears accent changes for London show For more of today's videos: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/AEbyB66dpu — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 25, 2018

Brit me baby, one more time: @BritneySpears accent changes for London show For more of today's videos: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/AEbyB66dpu — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 25, 2018

You know what I love about this? Britney isn’t doing a posh English accent, like the kind of accent I practice after I’ve binge-watched some Jane Austen miniseries adaptation. My fake British accent could cut glass! I sound like the Queen mixed with Alicia Vikander. No, Britney sounds like she’s trying to mimic the “lower class” British accent of, like, one the stars of a British reality show. Is this a Love Island accent? What is it?

Britney has a history of doing British accents for no real reason. She’s been doing it for years and no one really knows why. Maybe the explanation is just this simple: she likes to practice her fake accent and no one has told her “girl, your accent is terrible!”