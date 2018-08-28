Stormy Daniels tells Vogue that sex with Trump was ‘two minutes… I’m being generous’

Porn actress Stormy Daniels leaves Federal Court with her lawyer Michael Avenatti for Michael Cohen's court hearing in Manhattan

Stormy Daniels was profiled by Vogue. We’re through the looking glass and I don’t hate it. Vogue stands for everything elite and consumer-driven for American women. And Stormy is surprisingly on-brand – it’s not like Vogue decided to profile her because she is a “famous mistress of the president.” They’re profiling her because A) women love her and B) Stormy is at the heart of what will bring down Donald Trump. She’s an American hero and a patriot. This Vogue article is good because Michael Avenatti, Stormy’s lawyer, is quoted at length too, and because they have a very cute vibe between them. I would totally watch a reality show featuring them interacting and bringing down Donald Trump. You can read the full Vogue piece here – Stormy isn’t breaking any news, because there are so many moving parts to her case and everything is moving so quickly. But she’s funny and interesting. Some highlights:

Details about sex with Trump: “How many details can you really give about two minutes?” she says. Two minutes? I ask. “Maybe. I’m being generous.”

She can barely eat & she’s had to hire bodyguards: “We’ve been at restaurants when we order food and it’s taken too long or somebody was watching and we’ve had to leave—like that.” Daniels snaps her French-manicured fingers. She throws a look at Avenatti. “That’s why I’m so skinny! We’ve been in a couple car chases. We’ve had people put notes under the door, which means they know what hotel I’m in, which means we’ve had to change hotels in the middle of the night.”

Working in the sex industry: “It takes a strong person to work in the adult business. You’re a scientist. You get to study people . . . but there’s also the feeling of ‘Oh, I’m not going into the VIP room with that guy.’ ”

Her fan base now: “My fan base is completely different,” Daniels tells me later. The middle-aged white men who used to populate her shows and buy her movies—“now those guys are just gone.” In their place has sprung the so-called Resistance: women, gay couples, immigrants, and other assorted liberals who despise Trump. “It’s pretty much these packs of women, and they are angry,” Daniels says. There’s an upside to this—“Women tip the best!” Daniels says—but she’s still struggling to get her head around this nightly outpouring of warmth. “People come up and they’re so emotional and they put so much on me. They’re like, ‘You’re going to save the world, you’re a patriot, you’re a hero.’ It’s funny. It’s actually easier for me to handle the negative stuff. It’s not like I turned on Twitter today and was called a whore for the first time.”

She never had a political agenda: “I’m not like some big Hillary supporter. I’m a Republican.” There is the gun that she owns, the state she lives in—but she is quick to say she is socially liberal (“I’m pro choice, pro-gay”) and that she was disgusted watching the 2016 campaign, when Trump insulted Mexican immigrants, Muslims, women, and so many others. “I just thought most of it was this character. And then I slowly started realizing, Wait a minute. . . .”

Saving her own ass: “When I started this, I just wanted to save my own ass, not everybody else’s.”

Her story is not a #MeToo story: “No, nothing. Not once did I ever feel like I was in any sort of physical danger. I’m sure if I would’ve taken off running, he wouldn’t have given chase. And even if I had, there’s no way he could’ve caught me… He’s even less likely to catch me now.”

Stormy is a smart cookie, I’ve known that for a while. I guess I owe her an apology too – when she first entered the public discourse, I thought she was a sideshow. I honestly couldn’t believe that her story – about having sex with Trump more than a decade ago – would be the catalyst for all that’s happened with Michael Cohen and more. She really is an American hero, and it’s amazing to think that she really was just trying to save her reputation. A storm’s a’coming.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

65 Responses to “Stormy Daniels tells Vogue that sex with Trump was ‘two minutes… I’m being generous’”

  1. ellebee says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

    STORMY EEEWWW WTF!

    No one needs to know the sordid details. Trump is hot corrosive garbage that no one wants to picture in the act.

    Also is Avenatti married? Asking for……some friends of mine

  2. Floydee Mercer says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Yes! What Kaiser said! And her choice of Avenatti was nothing short of serendipitous.

    • Mariko says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I have a theory on how she ended up with Avenatti. He worked for Rahm Emmanuel and I believe for Joe Biden’s campaign (I’m going off of memory on that one). He’s done a lot of work with Democrats, especially those in Obama’s cabinet. I believe the Michael Avenatti referral to Stormy was a gift from Obama, Joe, Rahm and maybe even Hillary.

      • Lala11_7 says:
        August 28, 2018 at 9:57 am

        I despise Rahm Emmanuel…with every fiber of my being…and one of the BIG NEGATIVES I have regarding Obama, is him foisting that POS on our city after Rahm had outstayed his welcome in D.C. and had to get out of dodge with a quickness…there’s a REASON why you…REALLY haven’t seen Obama being anywhere around Rahm…in quite…sometime….

        I didn’t know about that Emmanuel connection….So…THAT’S why Avenatti intrinsically turns me off…my intuition NEVA fails me…

      • Mariposa says:
        August 28, 2018 at 6:41 pm

        If I remember correctly, the character of Ari in ‘entourage’ was based on Rahm’ s brother. Which tells me all I need to know about the Emmanuel family!

  3. Christin says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I have always found her more believable and relatable than Karen, the bunny who had a longer-term affair with Two Minutes Two Scoops.

    Sow the wind, reap the Stormy!

  4. Snazzy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:06 am

    What I really like about her is that there’s no shame in her at all – “this is who I am, this is what I did, I’m not ashamed nor should I be”. It makes me adore her. And I LOVE that she’s the one that will bring this all down

  5. teehee says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Trumpster hits below the belt all teh time and in his position, and to people who are far more credible or honorable than he could be in his pinky if he put all his effort into it— so kudos to Stormy to say this. King Prawn has it ALL coming to him and more.

  6. Rapunzel says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Two minutes? Don’t buy it. I think it’s more like he’s President 45… seconds.

    Reply
    • Christopher Davila says:
      August 28, 2018 at 10:04 am

      So for two Minutes she is willing to put this country through hell when we have:
      -66 shooting victims in one weekend in Chicago Aug 6th
      -millions of heroine seized in LA, Boston & NJ 1st week of August 2018
      -over 50% of Americans cannot pay their bills
      -50% of children stranded at border were lined up to go live with pedophiles / sex offenders
      (thankfully Homeland Security uncovered that!)
      and the list goes on of things needing to be fixed in this country……
      GENEROUS? I would say EXTREMELY SELFISH!

      -

  7. Loveisall says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Avenatti 2020

  8. Rebecca says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:20 am

    She makes my skin crawl.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      August 28, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Just curious as to why you feel that way. You are entitled to your opinion, of course. I just read the full Vogue piece and I find her to be intelligent, thoughtful, strong, and interesting. I have a LOT of respect for her after reading it.

      • Sue says:
        August 28, 2018 at 10:30 am

        So I know that I am not the person who posted this but I feel the same way. The reason? First, I think that talking about what goes on privately in public is just very low class. So for example: how long someone takes is just information because shouldn’t be in the public sector. Kind of trailer trash. To call yourself, as someone who works in this industry a scientist? Really? Some of the scientists who change the world spend years and thousands of dollars in school to create things that save thousands of lives. And, why is she looking at him when she says she is skinny? Does he own her or something? I get that Trump is low but acting like him doesn’t make someone a hero it makes them just like him. I can see him doing this exact thing. He is low class and to bring him down we need true policy people to vote against him in congress not some low class cringe worthy article about his bedroom life and how long he takes. She sells her body and I get that but to brag about it and compare yourself with scientists??

      • Who ARE these people? says:
        August 28, 2018 at 12:58 pm

        She did not say she is a scientist so much as she said she looks at people scientifically, which is to say she is attentive and closely observant. It’s a figure of speech.

      • otaku fairy... says:
        August 28, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        A sales associate or waiter could have made the same exact comment about how their job feels like being a scientist and getting to study people- likely without it being seen as scandalous or offensive.
        As for keeping it classy- honestly, people who don’t want to hear or read about s*x do have options.

    • Naddie says:
      August 28, 2018 at 10:19 am

      I wouldn’t say she disgusts me, but the adoration she gets here does. Just like she’s not a villain, she’s not a hero either. But it seems the standards are so low that if you simply own your s$@%, you’re already a saint.

    • Self-Sabotage says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      She is disgusting and just using this for fame/money. You really think she cares about taking down Trump to “save America”? Yeah right…if you believe that you are gullible. Just like Cohen turning on Trump. Everything she is doing is to benefit herself.

      • Snowflake says:
        August 28, 2018 at 2:22 pm

        She did say in the interview that people put that on her and it makes her uncomfortable. She’s not here to take down trump. But it does crack me up that mr nasty is having to deal with the porn star he paid off. If only he had kept it in his pants, lololol.

  9. Nichole says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Can’t wait for his Twitter clap back.

  10. Veronica S. says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Gross, but it’s exactly the kind of insult that gets to men like him. Nice to see her owning her motivations, though, and discussing what it means to have your story get bigger than you intended it to be.

  11. Nancy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:25 am

    There is not enough money in print. Don’t know how these women do it. Two minutes in hell, for money. Look at him…….👿☠. Get out of the rain Stormy…

  12. Betsy says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:30 am

    She looks so unwell in these pictures. I wish only the best for her as she is under so much risk now and she’s done so much for her country.

  13. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I like her. She is so direct and brave. The exact opposite of drump.

    I hope things turn out very well for her.

  14. KBeth says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I usually view this sort of TMI w/ disdain but I
    despise the orange pig so much that I support anything that brings him embarrassment.

  15. InquisitiveNewt says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Trump MUST be brought down, that is beyond essential; but who would fill the vacuum? God only knows what they have on Pence… As for the Democrats, when are they going to field someone remotely useful? Elizabeth Warren, Kamela Harris…? If only Michele Obama would stand…

  16. Prikalop says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Just to put things fairly: The fact that she is an adult movie professional is not a reason to bash her. That’s her choice. But the fact that she sought the orange man looking basically for a pay-off (in exchange for continued discretion) has a name: blackmail. Even if it was against Trump and eventually may have helped America to get rid of the wanna-be dictator, it shouldn’t be taken lightly that she still blackmailed him, took the money and then came back for more when she realized she got too little for it.

    • Betsy says:
      August 28, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      That’s not what happened here.

      • Self-Sabotage says:
        August 28, 2018 at 1:27 pm

        Absolutely it did. She blackmailed him for money so he paid her off. Then, she realized she can get more money and attention. For someone like her, attention is money.

        You really think she is doing this to save this country from Trump? She is a con. Trump is a con and so is she. Birds of a feather flock together.

      • Nic919 says:
        August 28, 2018 at 7:32 pm

        If Dump is too dumb to keep his dick in his pants while he’s married and then wants to run for president while shoving Bill’s affairs in front of Hillary as part of the campaigning, then he deserves all the blackmail in the world. Part of why we are here is that dump and his family were looking for dirt on Hillary and the media played into his hands. I really don’t care why Stormy is doing this as long as it makes his life hell. There are families destroyed because of this jackass so he deserves even worse.

  17. Valerie says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:22 am

    My mom’s friend, and I’ll use that term loosely because she’s a 45 supporter, maintains that it’s an image. Even if it was, why would anyone choose to support that? She really surprised me with her stupidity. We’re not even American.

    Reply
      August 28, 2018 at 10:56 am

      So I think that people often forget why people support Trump. I don’t think it’s really him they are supporting I think it’s the policies they want to get done. For example the Republicans want the Supreme Court so they’re willing to put up with Trump to get it. In all honesty I don’t think Trump believes in a lot of what he says about abortion and other things. I think that this is actually Mike Pence’s government and Trump is the talking head. So the Republicans and others in the country are willing to put up with him to get what they want in the end. Just my two cents. So does he cheat on his wife sure but who cares when he nominates who they want to the Supreme Court. And is he sometimes crazy sure but he is getting the work they want done so Stormy Daniels doesn’t make a dent in anything then.

      Reply
        August 28, 2018 at 1:28 pm

        You are correct Sue. Same reason a women will date a very old man, as long as he is rich. Getting something from it.

        No other candidate in the Republican party is as tough on immigration as Trump. Tough on trade, tough on everyone! Plus, I kinda think a lot of people just want to blow up the system.

      • Valerie says:
        August 28, 2018 at 2:05 pm

        Fine, but what about the attitude with which he gets these things done? Whether I support it or not makes no difference since there will always be racists and fascists, and other -ists. But even some of his initial supporters have been turned off by his brash, bullying ways. Having known this woman for as long as I have, I just can’t believe she would support him in any way, if for no other reason than the fact that he’s rude. His conduct is completely unbecoming of someone in his position. No amount of political status is worth the damage he’s doing to the country.

      • Veronica S. says:
        August 28, 2018 at 4:19 pm

        He gives them permission to voice their ugliness and think it acceptable, that’s why. He’s a demagogue that gives them something to hate – immigrants, liberals, outspoken women, ethnic groups, non-whites, etc. – to distract them from the reality that they have no power to change the issues of the world around them, something to project their fear of obsolescence in the face of a widening income gap and ever-changing technology.

        Trump isn’t tough on shit. He’s just good at playing at it because American culture has indoctrinated us with the idea that loud, angry white men have something meaningful to say. He hasn’t pushed through any meaningful legislation beyond that which will harm the country further down the road. Nearly all of his economic policies are absolute garbage to anybody with a basic understanding of trade and global economics. Nothing he’s saying is even new – open any history book, and you’ll see a lengthy American history of blaming ______ group of people for the problems of the working classes. The problem has never been immigrants, has never been ethnic minorities, has never been women, has never been whatever other dog whistle he’s blowing. It’s the wealthy and powerful who are invested in turning whites against blacks, men against women, natives against immigrants, because it serves the agenda of keeping them content to blame each other instead of putting the responsibility on who is actually to blame for it. And it has worked and will continue to work because these same people have gone to enormous lengths to indebt, impoverish, and undereducate the general public so they’re too broke, too stupid, and too warn out to care.

        I mean, really, these people own every branch of government – and they’re STILL ANGRY. Because that’s really all they’ve got going for them. Because if they sat down for five minutes and tried to articulate exactly why this man appeals to them, I guarantee you they wouldn’t be able to explain it logically themselves. There is nothing constructive about Trump’s platform and there never will be.

      • Gretchen says:
        August 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        @Veronica S- NAILED IT

  18. tealily says:
    August 28, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I just now realized that I no longer know what it means to be a Republican but be “socially liberal.” That used to mean something more economic, but political affiliation is almost purely based on social issues at this point, isn’t it? I truly have no idea how anyone who isn’t an utter bigot could identify themselves as Republican in this day and age.

  19. G. Mitchell says:
    August 28, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Just the thought of Trump pumping for 2 minutes makes me want to vomit. I can’t imagine how she distracted herself during this event.

  20. Ms says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Did anyone think Trump cares about someone else’s sexual gratification? Of course he is a Minute Man. He can’t pull his head out of his ass ling enough to be anything better than a Two Pump Chump.

  21. JanetFerber says:
    August 28, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I so could have predicted that he’s a lousy lay. So much compensation for his teeny, weeny, low energy weenie. Ugh.

