The Blast: Angelina Jolie wants to ‘punish’ Brad Pitt for ‘getting physical’ with Maddox

Over the weekend, someone sent me this link to a Portuguese-language article about Brad Pitt’s alleged “crisis manager.” The idea promoted in the article is that Brad hired crisis manager Matthew Hiltzik in 2016 and Hiltzik is the one responsible for the calculated and heavy-handed smear campaign against Angelina. While it is true that Brad hired Hiltzik in 2016, I don’t know if Hiltzik is still part of Team Pitt, nor do I believe that a professional crisis manager would mastermind a smear campaign that is *this* obvious and nonsensical. If Brad truly believes that the eventual deal will be 50-50 joint custody, then why the daily public smears on Angelina’s work, reputation and character? I just feel like there’s something else going on with Brad specifically. Anyway, here’s another smear:
Angelina Jolie is “out for blood” in her divorce from Brad Pitt and things have turned nasty simply because she does not like him anymore and knows the relationship is over. According to our sources, Jolie is “out for blood” in her battle for custody and support from Pitt. We’re told she wants to “embarrass and punish” him and she fights the subject with anyone around her that suggests that Brad is actually a good father who deserves to see his kids half the time.
We’re told part of Jolie’s shopping around town for a new attorney is because she wants to find a legal team that wants to fight. As The Blast first reported, Brad Pitt has tried to keep this battle private and believes Angelina Jolie’s decision to make things public is bad for the children.
People close to Jolie believe that while she is a champion for children and does so much for charity, it’s striking that she won’t listen to her confidantes when it comes to her own kids. When this all began, people around her agreed that Angelina had the high ground after Brad Pitt infamously overreacted while intoxicated several years ago and got physical with Maddox. But it has has been over two years and Brad has proven he isn’t an abusive father who should not be around his kids.
“Angelina had the high ground after Brad Pitt infamously overreacted while intoxicated several years ago and got physical with Maddox.” So that’s the narrative today, that Brad was absolutely drunk and he absolutely “got physical” with Maddox? Tomorrow the narrative from Team Pitt will be that he only “got physical” (aka “physically abused his minor child”) with Maddox because Angelina is such a difficult bitch who wants to destroy Brad. I also do not understand why Team Pitt’s messaging seems to be a big, blaring projection on his part: that Angelina is so mad about Brad being over her. Dude, SHE left YOU.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
The drive by lying tabloid media doing another smear job on Angelina, to defend the lowlife who would not pay his child support.
So finally admitting Brad is an abusive alcoholic? Finally admitting he got into a physical altercation with a minor?
Brad supporters – going to sit back and wait for your spinning.
I struggle with how anybody can support BP anymore. Every time a new smear campaign is launched against AJ, I seriously wonder who, I mean who continues to support this man?
He’s a white male who hasn’t been told no almost his entire life. He’s entitled and self centered and not being in control of what he wants to be in control of has made him turn to using the media to bully and berate and abuse his wife. He sucks. And he’s so common. This happens in divorce. All the time
The brazen lying! HE was the one who took it public!!
@Belluga, Lol, right. His team took it public. Thought Angie wasn’t gonna say nothing, but she fooled them and when the truth starts coming out they don’t know what to do, he’s backpedaling so hard. This whole thing is an embarrassment to him but he blames her instead of blaming himself. He had years to clean up his act for his wife and his kids. Now, he looking like a clown in this streets. Lol. He know he still wants this woman. Even if he does get 50% custody of the kids, which I don’t think he should get, he already lost big time, (his family), his wife and his kids. SMH.
Really want those earrings, and wow she looks stunning here.
She does.
Her face hurts my soul sometimes, it’s just so beautiful.
The necklace is gorgeous too.
and she does look fab…I think the lighter brown hair color looks so good on her.
So again, no mention that he still has monitored visits with his kids?
Exactly, BlueSky. He has court-ordered supervised visitation with his children. That’s a huge deal! I suppose that’s Angelina’s fault too? I come from a family that protects the ABUSERS and ignores the victims, so I applaud AJ for doing the right thing.
Sorry for double post.
It is not court-ordered. There was no lawsuit filed against Pitt by the authorities.
Pitt did voluntarily agree to supervised visitation and a couple of other things.
A lot of rich and celebrities get Alternative Sentencing by the courts.
There is no more court-ordered supervised visits. See the court order of early June. His time is no longer supervised. Brad was told in the same order to make sure the children were brought to visit their therapists on their regular schedule, when he had them for a week in LA. That is not ‘supervising’ his visits but keeping them on a schedule – they see their therapists there when they stay with their mother as well.
Agree with @Lady D above and others Angelina looks stunning in these photos. Unreal. Emeralds always look great on her.
Goodness, he’s said time and again, he didn’t hit Maddox in the face, what more do people want?! /sarcasm
I feel like if Angelina was truly serious about leaking, this would be in her leaks every time. He still has supervised visits, and the children still see a therapist before and after every session BY JUDGE’S ORDER. That would be my response to every story Pitt’s team puts out there. Every time a reporter called asking for a comment, copy and paste response.
It sounds like he may have pushed the kid hard, which obviously was a big deal to the kid but not necessarily a sign of ongoing abusive behavior.
The big problem is that Brad was drunk. That was the really scary part for any kids who were awake. Drunk parents are definitely scary. He absolutely had to deal with that, and that should be the deciding factor in his contact with the kids. He needs to be sober. It all just seems over the top to me otherwise. Angelina has many wonderful qualities, but she isn’t always right.
I don’t think either parent is a villain in this, and I think the assumptions made here about every scrap of info that comes out are rather over the top also.
It’s a red flag that his abuse could become increasingly physical, though. My suspicion is that during flare ups of his drinking, he likely was emotionally abusive or at least externally violent. Those are easier to justify as innocuous since nobody *technically* gets hurt – it just creates an environment of fear is all.
I agree Jwool. He could’ve been throwing or breaking things, shouting, and then if he shoved Maddox, it makes sense the kids would be frightened. But if he’s not like that when he’s sober, and if he’s currently sober, he should be able to share custody of the kids. If it’s not an ongoing issue, he should be in their lives, even if it means he’s got to bend over backwards to fix things with them. He at least should get that opportunity.
If it truly is about a single incident on the plane, I don’t see how she’d get full custody of them.
@Original Jenns His visits are no longer supervised
Angelina does seem like someone who deals in absolutes. In another family, this might have blown over with some counseling and rehab for the alcohol etc. The fact that it’s still dragging on is unfortunate. Brad definitely needed a reset and a major wake up call, but it seems to have gotten way beyond that in an unhealthy way. It’s not unusual for serious splits between parent and child to occur at Maddox’s age and that can take a long time to heal under the best of circumstances.
Sometimes money gets in the way. Other families would have to deal with it differently simply because they wouldn’t have the money for the apparently endless counseling going on here and also would just have to learn to live with each other, imperfect though they are, for lack of other housing options. Maybe that’s ultimately better when continuous abuse isn’t going on. As a child, I would have gone nuts with all the monitoring and counseling that these kids have apparently been going through routinely. Maybe they’re used to it, though, being surrounded by nannies and tutors all their lives.
It is amazing how people do not want to see the facts out there.
Brad and Angelina had a temporary agreement with input from Child protective services, a few weeks into it, Brad wanted to renege on that agreement and threatened to to court. Wasser responded that her client(Angelina Jolie) believes very strongly that litigation is the wrong way to go, pleaded with Brad’s attorney that they should work with them and the therapists and reunification can be completed within 6-12 months. Brad’s people refused and Wasser went to court to get an order from the court to enforce that agreement, all the emails filed revealed the private back and forth but you Brad fans do not want to deal in facts because no one expected Brad to be this vile of a man.
Jolie wanted an attorney for the children and Brad’s team objected. So how exactly is Angelina the bad guy here. His team has been attacking her in the tabloids since the inception of the case, when Angelina responds it is a response and her people put their name, not anonymous source. I hate this both sides that has permeated public discourse.
Thanks for the refresher n those details @magdalene
There’s been so much and it’s been two years,I know I can’t remember all the details and I rarely read about them. It’s their lives their fight, not my business. However you make a good point.
I’m not a fan type of person but I am a lifelong anti abuse believer and supporter of victims. I’m on Angie’s side here because the kids look happy and cared for and whatever else is the truth, I genuinely don’t know, but the kids matter most here.
I’m hoping with her new attorney this can wind up quickly. Wasser has her methods but they were not working in this case. Everyone needs peace, calm, and move forward.
Lol. They keep changing their story tho. This dude out here straight up lying, all over the place. He looks pathetic. Old man acting like a kid. I think something is up, like he may be drinking again or something? Are the kids still doing the visitations? Why didn’t they have that hearing again?
Yesterday, on my comment somebody asked if I was 100% sure that Brad had hit Maddox. Isn’t this proof enough? Do people need photographic or videotaped evidence? He would have said nothing physical happened if nothing physical had actually happened. So YES, HE DID HIT HIS SON. In which body part was it is completely irrelevant.
And the 50-50 custody, I like to think that if she saw the abusive alcoholic loser goes into rehab, follow through the program and therapy and APOLOGIZE to his family after it, she wouldn’t be so against it. But no mother would simply share custody with an abusive addicted ex.
Abusers gonna abuse, any way they can.
They are so embarrassing.
ughh. I really wish Angelina was the evil ball busting bitch that the media has been trying to paint her as for twenty years. it would make this story so much juicer if she just came out with the hammer and told the world what he did. He’s the one who hit one of the kids, was investigated by official agencies, and STILL cannot see his kids without being monitored. And yet he’s having the media paint her as the bad one in all this for not putting up with it. Misogyny strikes again.
Brad drunkenly attacked one of his kids and he and some of his die hard defenders seem to be all “that’s in the paaaaast” about it. He’s out here slandering the mother of his children when, as far as we know, they all want to see and be near her. According to his own leaks, he cannot say the same. He is a deadbeat loser who still has not learned a thing.
It’s ridiculous that she’s the one who ends up getting smeared on most sites as some kind of horrible psychopath that he needed to get away from.
Team Aniston. I have always thought they are both assholes.
Team not Brad
This whole thing is such a mess. I’m just waiting for Aniston to go on a book tour with her personal guide for Hollywood divorces. She can follow in Omarosa’s footsteps.
You’re so 2000 and late.
Love the use of ‘several years ago’, a clear attempt to make it seem much more distant and in the past than it is ie. that it should be forgotten about by now and would be, were it not for ‘evil vindictive Jolie’ refusing to let it lie.
The plane incident – Mid-Sept 2016 – isn’t even 2 years old.
Pitt is beyond pitiful at this stage.
Brad Pittiful.
I’ve wondered if the reason Angelina is being “difficult” about visitation, and calling/interrupting is for the children. Like, actually for the kids. Is she showing the kids that she believes them, that she is there for them, that she will keep them safe over anything/anyone else? Thinking about it, if I were one of the children and did not want to see my (formerly) alcoholic dad and was terrified, it would hurt to have my mom supporting me seeing him to make up. Screw parental alienation, I would want her to support my feelings. And I think that is what Angelina is doing. I don’t think she’s creating alienation for her own purposes, I think she’s not pushing the kids to do anything they don’t want, and she assuring them. Hey, when you visit your dad, I’ll call, or you can call me at any time. And then that gets twisted into Angelina’s being a b* and not wanting the kids to reunite with dad. I think she doesn’t care. She wants her kids happy, and she’s giving them what they tell her makes them happy. Projecting, sure, but I think it fits into all the court orders and the leaks.
I honestly think that’s what I’d do, so call me a bad mom. It’s his fault this distance has been created. I’m not going to purposely make things difficult, but it’s my job to make my kids feel loved and safe, and that’s priority over my cleaning up your relationship with them.
So now he admits to getting physical while a few days ago in that page6 article it was all: “she filed out of the blue… She lied to social workers”. Does he have 2 different PR teams that don’t keep in touch?. Seriously this is lazy.
Cynthia and Matthew don’t bond well…
His PR has BEEN lazy and so so obvious – the great Neri Oxman lie? It’s obvious how and why he’s getting away with such nonsensical stupid PR- that crazy, difficult, nasty, evil, unreasonable, manipulative bitch Angelina, and her poor innocent blue eyed victim Brad Pitt * rolls eyes*. He knows his crowd and defenders, and exactly what gross language to use to get them going, his choice of outlets recently is no mistake either. Btw these sites he leaks to, the posters there not only call Angelina vile names, but their children too. Lovely guy.
I actually do think he has different teams doing different things at times, early on it seemed to me like it was his manager Cynthia Pett leaking. It’s always obvious when it’s his lawyer Spiegel, those are the angry sounding leaks and lots of projection , and his MO is to publicly smear and batter his clients exes into submission.
Hiltzik was still denying inane stories to Gossip cop in June, he’s now in charge of the Make it Right clean up it seems- where Pitts team has been handing out NDA’s to the residents of New Orleans before they agree to fix their damaged homes, and killing this story. These hit pieces the last few weeks, feel like a joint Spiegel and Hiltzik venture to me.
He also worked with Donald trump and he’s make it rights foundations spokesperson now
Is it not weird that mir scandal isn’t bigger news?
Does anybody here know if and what kind of prenup or contract during the relationship prior to marriage they had. There was always an assumption in articles and magazines that something like this existed. Now I have heard nothing indicating any agreement existed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that they didn’t have a prenup when they got married, so I doubt they had any kind of written contract prior to their marriage. There was probably some kind of understanding or maybe a verbal agreement.
When they first split there was talk of an ironclad prenup, but lately TMZ has said they didn’t have one.
“Punishing” is an interesting substitute for “legitimately concerned about the safety of my children about this abusive man.”
If my husband physically attacked one of our children, I’d be furious, too. I fail to see how wanting to protect her children from future episodes like this makes her look bad.
I don’t understand why Brad is going all HAM on Angie. She can share the real story of what happened on the plane at any time. Is he goading her? Think she’ll never go that far? Seems a bit reckless on his part.
That’s it though, sometimes I question his sincerity w/ the kids. They prob question it too since they don’t want to see him. It surprised me when he said all three boys, you mean ten year old Knox doesn’t want to see his own father. Knox seems like a go along w/ the program type of boy so when I saw this I was like, this dude really did something awful.
Brad is mad because she’s already won. Their children will never look at him the same way, while they clearly adore their mother and love her unconditionally.
This is what’s so interesting about them not doing the hearing. Has she already won the custody case and they’re just being quiet about it? Inquiring minds want to know.
Lol. Angie so nice though b/c if it was me, honey, I would have put that on the Time Magazine that I’d won custody of my babies against this selfish, narcissist dude.
Ah, personally I think stuff is made up by the gossip rags ALL THE TIME … so I can’t get upset at all these “insider quotes” etc. It’s all BS imho.
Yet his fans believe what the drive by lying tabloids media say about Angelina.
I think there’s definitely a LOT coming from his camp, aka “sources”, but I also think the tabloids are running with it and making up some of their own stuff too. Gotta sell those supermarket rags somehow!
I never thought this man would turn out to be such a pathetic piece of human garbage.
@MS, Lol, that made me burst out laughing. But yeah, he needs some help.
That is one of the most beautiful photos I’ve ever seen of her. She looks great wearing emeralds.
I was going to say the same. This face… Mesmerizing.
So private Brad, so private! Also, I keep reading quotes of ‘people close to Angelina /family /friends / etc’ , allegedly, like any of them would smear her in the press like this. Get better, Brad.
Sigh. They were such a beautiful couple. Too bad it all came crashing down.
I saw Allied the other night and he was sleepwalking through that. He was wooden and distracted and not his usual self. Not the best actor ever but his performance was really bad in Allied. I think whatever the substance-dependence thing was, it was affecting him during the filming of that. Glad he’s cleaned up and hope they’ll resolve all this quickly for the sake of the kids. Marion was amazing compared to Pitt.
