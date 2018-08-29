Donald Trump will probably wait until November to fire AG Jeff Sessions

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve started to feel so removed from many of the political stories happening right now, mostly because there are no heroes within the Trump White House or in the Republican Party writ large. There’s no one to root for, no one who seems to be acting out of a sense of patriotism. They’re all garbage people and when they fight amongst themselves, who cares? That’s how I feel about Donald Trump’s beef with Jeff Sessions – I understand all of the breast-beating about “what happens if he fires Sessions” or “how this would affect the Mueller investigation” and all of that. But ultimately, I don’t care about either “side” – Jeff Sessions is a racist elf who wants to throw brown people in cages and black people in prisons. Donald Trump wants the same thing and he wants to do that without Mueller breathing down his neck.

I don’t even believe that Trump understands the Department of Justice’s chain of command, or how special prosecutors operate, or how Justice has insulated and protected the Mueller investigation. Trump is an idiot, and he believes that he could fire Sessions and then end the Mueller investigation all by himself. So why hasn’t he tried? Because other Republicans have been telling him not to. But those Republicans are losing the battle, and GOP congressmen are now pretty sure that Trump will fire Sessions after the midterms.

President Trump, who levied extraordinary public attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions in recent weeks, has privately revived the idea of firing him in conversations with his aides and personal lawyers this month, according to three people familiar with the discussions. His attorneys concluded that they have persuaded him — for now — not to make such a move while the special-counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign is ongoing, the people said. But there is growing evidence that Senate Republicans, who have long cautioned Trump against firing Sessions, are now resigned to the prospect that he may do so after the November midterm elections — a sign that one of the last remaining walls of opposition to such a move is crumbling. “We wish the best for him, but as any administration would show, Cabinet members seldom last the entire administration, and this is clearly not an exception,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said in an interview Tuesday. “Nothing lasts forever,” Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) told The Washington Post, describing the Trump-Sessions dynamic as “a toxic relationship.” Added Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), a longtime defender of the attorney general: “My sense is the fix is in.” At least twice this month, Trump vented to White House advisers and his lawyers about the “endless investigation” of his campaign and said he needs to fire Sessions for saddling his presidency with the controversy, according to two of the people… In subsequent talks with his lawyers and advisers, Trump said what he really wanted to do was fire Sessions, the people said. His attorneys, Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, advised him that Mueller could interpret such an action as an effort to obstruct justice and thwart the investigation — already a major focus of the inquiry, the people said. Giuliani confirmed that he and Trump have discussed Sessions’s possible removal, but declined to offer details of their talks. “If there is any action taken, the president agrees with us that it shouldn’t be taken until after the investigation is concluded,” Giuliani said. Sekulow referred questions to Giuliani.

[From WaPo]

Later in that WaPo article, Mitch McConnell states plainly that Sessions needs to stay where he is as Attorney General. Interestingly enough, Jerry Falwell Jr. – who fancies himself Trump’s evangelical advisor – has let it be known that the evangelical community is no longer “with” Sessions, and evangelicals would support Trump if he ousted Sessions. I still don’t care though? I’m not going to sit here and argue that Sessions should stay OR go.

Embed from Getty Images