Michael B. Jordan thrills students with surprise stop at their Alabama school

Does your kid need a motivational line to get them out the door in the morning? Try this one: “Better get to school, guys – Michael B. Jordan might drop in to say hi.” This is what happened Monday when a group of young men were exercising in the driveway of their school in Montgomery, Alabama. Michael, who is in town to film Just Mercy with Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson and O’Shea Jackson, Jr., happened to be driving by when he saw these boys doing jumping jacks in the hot August sun. Inspired by their dedication, Michael stopped to meet them. The kids, of course, lost it because, come on – Killmonger just showed up! He posted the video to his Instagram. Warning – this will make you feel good all over:

This story is so great. It wasn’t even arranged by the school or Michael’s PR. It’s so easy to forget that celebrities are motivated by the world around them just like the rest of us. I love how thoughtfully the boys listen and absorb Michael’s words as they gather for the photo. As for what Michael said, it’s solid advice:

“Y’all out here working hard… keep working hard, man, keep working hard… You gotta listen to your teachers though, man. You gotta listen to them right here… Make sure you listen to them, listen to your parents. Work hard down here in the South… just pay attention because school goes by real quick”

And when they all respectfully reply with, “Yes, sir” – oh my gosh, my little heart couldn’t take it anymore. (By the way, I had to re-watch to video about few dozen times to make sure that translation was as close as I could get it. No, seriously, that was why I had the video on loop all morning.)

My point – none. I mean, none other than Michael B. Jordan is awesome, and these kids are awesome, and watching things like this gives me hope. My kid is having a bit of a rough re-entry to school. I’ll show this to him – I’ll bet Michael’s words spread farther than Montgomery.

Just in case that story wasn’t enough, I will throw in Michael’s MBJAM, which is his annual fundraiser for Lupus research. Michael’s mother, Donna, suffers from Lupus and he is an ambassador for Lupus LA. Lastly, did any of you see the story about the young lady that took a cardboard cutout of Michael to the prom when her other plans fell through? Well, last month, Michael invited her to the set of Creed 2 and gave her the prom photos she’d dreamed of.