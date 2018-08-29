Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘I’ve been watching a lot [of] marriages dissolve around me’

Embed from Getty Images

Celebrity oversharer Jada Pinkett Smith is once again in a sharing mood. The 46-year-old actress, who has been with her husband, Will Smith, for over half their lives, Instagrammed her insight on relationships.

On Saturday, Jada posted a happy family photo with Will, his son Trey and their daughter Willow. In the caption, she observed that, “I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful. Marriages change.” She went on to elaborate, “Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over … but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the ‘babies’ out with the bath water.”

If that post didn’t give you enough to read into, the next day, she posted a “pillow talk” video on the ‘Gram discussing forgiveness. In the clip, she revealed:

“It’s been a deep journey for me because I’ve had to look into the shadows of my own heart and understand how I’ve hurt other people and forgive myself for any wrong acts that might have committed or any pain that I might have caused other people.”

She went on to say that understanding herself gave her the “power to forgive other people” and stated that, “None of us are perfect, we’re in this together, learning how to love.” And, if that wasn’t enough, the clip was accompanied by an enigmatic caption, where Jada says, “It’s all a delicate process where I also had to realize that just because my heart may embrace and forgive… doesn’t mean that person should be standing beside me.”

Are these posts alluding to Jada and Will’s relationship, or is Jada referring to someone else? It’s hard to tell, although some believe that one of the dissolving marriages is that of the couple’s close friends Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin, who are in the throes of a potentially messy split.

Jada and Will have already acknowledged that they don’t refer to themselves as a married couple anymore, but declare that they have an unbreakable relationship. I really want to know what brought about the reflections on forgiveness, even though Anna Faris described it better in Just Friends. I hope all’s well in the Smith household.

