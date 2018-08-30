Rep. Ron DeSantis warned voters to not ‘monkey this up’ by voting for black candidate

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for the Florida governor’s race. He’ll be facing off against “Trump acolyte” Ron DeSantis. Gillum’s primary win was a surprise to even the Florida Democratic Party establishment, but his rise was widely heralded too – he’s got great progressive-Dem credentials, and he happens to be one of only a handful of African-American candidates to win their party’s nomination for any state’s governorship. Obviously, since we live in Trump’s America and Gillum is running against a dude who worships Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis had some things to say on Wednesday:

Ron DeSantis says on Fox that Florida shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing his opponent, the first African American to win a major-party nomination for governor in Florida. https://t.co/g9JvXhEesY pic.twitter.com/jzb4Ud39ag — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2018

Honestly, I was ready to cancel DeSantis as soon as he said Gillum was “articulate.” But in the next breath, DeSantis says the last thing Florida needs to do is “monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda…” Monkey this up… is not an idiom. DeSantis is just a racist Deplorable who couldn’t even wait 24 hours to call the African-American candidate a monkey.

Gillum responded. I love that he didn’t minimize it.

"I don't know the phrase. Looking at the whole clip, I think he was clear about what he meant, he understood the dog whistle that he was blowing" Tallahassee Mayor @AndrewGillum reacts to Congressman DeSantis "monkey this up" comment. pic.twitter.com/onqz2AsMxo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 30, 2018

WATCH: Democratic candidate for Florida Governor @AndrewGillum joins #MTPDaily and responds to his opponent's remark on being "articulate" and telling voters not to "monkey" up the race.@AndrewGillum: “Let me be articulate and clear here. We’re better than this in Florida.” pic.twitter.com/kPXSfv1T7R — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 29, 2018

