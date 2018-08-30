Texas GOP thoughtfully reminds everyone that Beto O’Rourke was hot in the ’90s

Embed from Getty Images

I’ll admit it: I haven’t been following the Texas Senate race that closely. I basically only read the headlines. Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz is the incumbent Republican senator, and Democrat Beto O’Rourke is the challenger. I do know that O’Rourke was been running a smart campaign and he’s winning over the key demographics in Texas: women, Hispanics, progressives, young people. In polling this week, O’Rourke is only one point behind Ted Cruz! So, obviously, the Texas GOP establishment is scared witless. And because they’re so out-of-touch, they tried to slam Beto O’Rourke by… posting a photo of him in the ‘90s, when he looked hot as hell.

Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans… pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018

I would have had such a crush on Beto in college, OMG. HE IS SO HOT. Also smoking hot? His mug shot from the ‘90s, which the Texas GOP also posted:

There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation… pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018

*stares at dreamy mugshot*

I’m sorry, what was the point of this? Is the Texas GOP just trying to remind us that Beto was really hot and really cool, and that he’s still pretty attractive and pretty cool? In addition to being the Zodiac Killer, Ted Cruz also found time to be a mime.

Is Ted Cruz really trying to scare voters with pictures from Beto's band days when there are pictures of him out there as a mime? pic.twitter.com/waHTLM1fi5 — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 29, 2018

here’s what ted cruz and beto o’rourke were doing to unwind during roughly the same period pic.twitter.com/yxsXGaaF0y — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 29, 2018

Embed from Getty Images