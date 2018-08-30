Texas GOP thoughtfully reminds everyone that Beto O’Rourke was hot in the ’90s

I’ll admit it: I haven’t been following the Texas Senate race that closely. I basically only read the headlines. Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz is the incumbent Republican senator, and Democrat Beto O’Rourke is the challenger. I do know that O’Rourke was been running a smart campaign and he’s winning over the key demographics in Texas: women, Hispanics, progressives, young people. In polling this week, O’Rourke is only one point behind Ted Cruz! So, obviously, the Texas GOP establishment is scared witless. And because they’re so out-of-touch, they tried to slam Beto O’Rourke by… posting a photo of him in the ‘90s, when he looked hot as hell.
Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he already had plans… pic.twitter.com/LdqKTh3yK4
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 28, 2018
I would have had such a crush on Beto in college, OMG. HE IS SO HOT. Also smoking hot? His mug shot from the ‘90s, which the Texas GOP also posted:
There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation… pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl
— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018
*stares at dreamy mugshot*
I’m sorry, what was the point of this? Is the Texas GOP just trying to remind us that Beto was really hot and really cool, and that he’s still pretty attractive and pretty cool? In addition to being the Zodiac Killer, Ted Cruz also found time to be a mime.
Is Ted Cruz really trying to scare voters with pictures from Beto's band days when there are pictures of him out there as a mime? pic.twitter.com/waHTLM1fi5
— Schooley (@Rschooley) August 29, 2018
here’s what ted cruz and beto o’rourke were doing to unwind during roughly the same period pic.twitter.com/yxsXGaaF0y
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 29, 2018
Wonkette wrote an hilarious piece about this yesterday. I was cracking up.
thanks for mentioning that, just went and checked it out. Hilarious!!! Gosh I hope he wins
You’re welcome.
Beto is every teen girl’s fantasy from 1994, and I’m here for it.
Same. He’s my political crush fo-sho.
He’s also not above a good mea culpa. I love the fact that when he was called out for possibly violating the STOCK Act, he self-reported to the Congressional Ethics Office, and promptly sold off the offending shares he’d purchased along with any money he’d made to Treasury. (The office found out he wasn’t in violation of anything, just FYI). Holy hell, he’s ethical. Who’d have thought a politician could still do that?
Texas folks, PLEASE ELECT THIS MAN!!!!
Wouldn’t it be amazing if politicians were the good people they all pretend to be?
Yes… I can practically feel myself climbing out the window of my parents house and running down the street to meet up with this hotness… Like damn! 😍
Beto 2018 is doing quite a bit for my grown up adult fantasies.
Me, too. Yesterday’s twitter kerfuffle about this gave me life. He was and still is super hot to me. And his campaign should be an example to all Dems.
Yep, I’d hit it, sweaty shirt and all!
Sweaty Beto is the best Beto. You all should follow him on instagram…. his page is a thing of beauty, joy, and wonder!
https://www.instagram.com/betoorourke/
Omg I wish I lived in Texas just so I could vote for him! (I wanted to live in Texas when Wendy Davis was running too. I LOOOOOOVE HER!!!! Texas democrats are badass!! Just watched Charlie Wilson’s War again last night)
Vote blue, no matter where you are. Go check that you are still registered and show up on Election Day. Even if you live in a safe blue district we can’t take the chance. And, there’s probably a race near you that needs help. Volunteer and give!
oh no worries on any of those points. I’ve actually worked at the polls before. I live in a blue state, but I’ve donated to other candidates. I donated to beto months ago. It’s crazy to me that I could have such physical reactions of hate to ted cruz, mitch mcconnell. I just don’t understand how anyone votes for those guys
@manda I’m in Kentucky, and sheer willful ignorance with a healthy dose of voter apathy is how Mitch McConnell gets reelected. That, and the Dems candidates are just…well, they’ve just been absolutely AWFUL people. Terrible. (His current opponent, Matt Jones, is top of the “terrible” list.) The KDP has run itself into the ground by becoming essentially the KYGOP…just with Jettas and Prius in the parking lot instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. They are literally interchangeable at this point. Oy. But those of us who want change are actively working for it. But it’s a long, hard struggle.
Edited to add: My local US House race is giving me hope. Amy McGrath is the Dem candidate against incumbent asswipe Andy Barr…check her out. I have a good feeling about November for the first time in ages:
https://amymcgrathforcongress.com/
@Delphi – I’m also in the 6th District in Kentucky. CANNOT WAIT TO VOTE FOR AMY McGRATH! My husband and were stopped in traffic next to her about a month ago in our hometown and we lost our minds. Co-sign your KDP comments. They’ve made a few positive leadership changes but the old guard needs to go home!
Donate! You can donate money to o’Rourke and Gillum in Florida. Even if its just $10 every payday, every dollar counts. You don’t have to live/vote in these places to make a difference. Cheers!
You can donate! He takes no money from PACs, his funding is all small donors — I live in CA but am a TX native and have been supporting his campaign for months! Just yesterday the campaign reached out to me to ask if I can volunteer — even remote, there are ways to participate other than donating. He’s not only hot, he’s intelligent and incredibly well spoken.
Thank you so much for supporting him from afar, zinjojo! Every little bit counts in this people powered campaign.
I live in Texas and I am so excited about Beto!!! My husband and I have sent money to support him and we will be there early to vote for not only O’Rourke but for all democrats on the ticket.
The Texas GOP has got to be packed with IDIOTS.
It’s…the GOP…so…yea…
Considering that Texas is gerrymandered to shit, they could afford to be, which is what’s making watching them scramble so much funnier.
That gerrymandering pisses me off to no end!! The GOP totally took over my wonderful state and now Texans look like a bunch of idiots!! I can’t stand them…
That mime photo is going to haunt my dreams.
This whole thing smacks of desperation, and I couldn’t be happier. Cruz is the worst, and I really, really hope he gets voted out of office, and I’m enjoying how scared he must be about that.
Beto has been traveling nonstop and getting out there and meeting so many people. I hope it pays off for him.
He looks like one of Robert Kennedy’s kids.
I saw a Kennedy resemblance, too.
He legit looks just like RFK in person, only slightly slimmer. And if you’ve seen the anthem video he absolutely gives off RFK vibes. This is our guy, i LOVE HIM and want him to win SO BADLY.
I’m a Canadian living in Texas so I can’t vote. But I loooove Beto. I’m in austin and the Beto love is real.
I don’t understand how being in a 1990s band is a bad thing. Seems like something that would backfire, especially in music/art-centered places like Austin?
Yeah, it was just a stupid narrative for the GOP to try to push. Clueless.
My impression of Texas is millions of elderly white guys in cowboy hats driving pickup trucks around their cow ranches, so I could totally see that demographic getting riled up to defeat a “young whippernapper” that played “that rock and roll, the devils music” but of course to reach that demographic their party seems to have presumed that all those old guys are on Twitter which I doubt.
Cosign in Austin. Beto signs everywhere…but I feel like it’s expected here. Can we get Beto signs everywhere in rural east and west Texas? doubtful…but we sure can try!
Ted Cruz is just one of those people who definitely owns an island where he hunts people.
…with tranquilliser darts.
Then they wake up the centre segment of a human centipede and both ends are clones of Ted Cruz.
I am lauging my ass off! And barfing. The Cruz clones are in mime gear, for maximum nightmare generation.
omg yes!!
I died yesterday when I read one tweet re: this -
@AntonHand – It must really sting that while Ted was shedding his skin for the 6th time and distending his jaw to eat large rabbits, his opponent was out busy doing cool human things.
Just moved to Texas and registered to vote. Beto has my vote. So ready for creepy Ted to be out!
Cant stand ted cruz
I’m a volunteer on his campaign, and he’s the real deal. He’ll “only” be representing Texas, but remember that the Senate votes to confirm future Supreme Court justices, so this is a race that matters to everyone. A lot of the Cruz supporters argue that he’s young and inexperienced, but he’s only two years younger than Cruz and has spent six years in the House, just as Cruz has spent six years in the Senate.
Two years younger than Cruz???
I live in Texas and in addition to the Democrats, all the disillusioned anti-trump Republicans I know are for Beto. I’ve been really impressed with him. I hope he wins, and I hope he goes far in politics.
Thank you for putting your boots on the ground Sophia! I’m also volunteering for him. *solidarity fist* Let’s do this!!
He’s only 2 years younger than Cruz??? Wow, apparently hate, bigotry, and creepiness can really age a guy.
Hot in the 1990s??? HES HOT IN 2018 BABY!!!!
lol exactly! I think he’s pretty hot NOW…
And he has a skateboard. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwizfmPNrH8
I was going to say, he’s aged quite nicely, lol.
Texan here, spent the last 14 months volunteering for Beto. I’ve met him in person a few times, heard him speak a lot. He’s the real deal. I try to block walk at least once a week for him and every.single.time I meet at least one self-proclaimed die-hard Republican who says “Oh, I hate Ted Cruz”.
Meanwhile, as others have pointed out, does the TX GOP not see how having the incumbent begging to debate the upstart makes them look desperate? They are FREAKING OUT and it shows. And Cruz is so afraid of Beto that the debate dates his campaign proposed were all Friday nights during high school football season, which is a gigantic no-no here. Cruz doesn’t want an audience, he already knows he’s going to look bad.
Hi five fellow Texan! It is GLORIOUS to see how scared Cruz is. He knows he’s in trouble.
…which is deeply ironic, since Cruz was a collegiate debater.
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign gives me such hope. He’s a uniter. He’s thoughtful. He’s not bought and paid for by Super PAC’s and special interest groups. He’s willing to engage with his constituents, and not just at $500/plate fundraising dinners.
We need more Betos. And we need more campaigns like his, where candidates visit every corner of their district or state to really listen.
Yesterday, I saw someone refer to the mug shot as: “viciously sexy.” It works.
These old photos diggings remind me of the MadTv news photo sketch with Stephnie Weir.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Red1vjZU6zw
Ted Cruz couldn’t get that hot if he was standing in the middle of a fire.
He wouldn’t look hot, but he would look at home. Especially if he had horns and a pitchfork in said fire.
YESSSSSS that’s my future senator! As others have said Beto is the real deal. I’ve also met him several times and am volunteering. Something big is happening in texas yall….
the fact that I have heard this also from several of my american friends, fills me with hope!!
Same. I’ve been volunteering or working for Democratic candidates in Texas for 20 years and have suffered so many losses that the expectation of losing is now embedded in my DNA.
I have never seen the level of excitement that is associated with this campaign. I have always been very… cynical about Beto’s chances. But something is happening. Something is changing. Over the past 2 weeks in particular I’ve noticed that my cynicism is being replaced by a very unfamiliar feeling…. hope. Hope that Texans will do the right thing. Hope that never Trump Republicans and thoughtful independents will join us in electing this man. Hope that young people will get out to the polls in huge numbers. Hope that we may finally rid ourselves of that useless blob of grandstanding room temperature mayonnaise that is Rafael Cruz.
Thank you SO MUCH for supporting us from afar. I am pouring all my energy into helping Beto get across the finish line and I know thousands of volunteers in Texas are doing the same thing.
I’ve been following Beto for months and he’s just amazing. He works like crazy, doesn’t take PAC money, made a road trip video with fellow Texan Congressman Will Hurd that won a “Civility in Political Discourse” award. His response to a question about NFL players taking a knee was superb to the point even James LeBron took notice. So did NYT’s Charles Blow.
Cruz is desperate to appear as youthful and nimble. He released a pitiful video of himself trying and failing to throw a basketball through a hoop. It was awful. He tells jokes hoping to look like he’s a fun guy too, but are dumb beyond belief. Frustrated with his lack of fun guy recognition traction, he released the “damning” photos. Hahahaha.
Cruz is 47, Beto is 45. Cruz is vampire Grandpa Munster. Beto is well, gorgeous.
#betoisbae
The Cruz basketball video was hilariously awkward and ridiculous. Your last sentence about covers it, lol.
*Cringe–should be LeBron James.
Also Beto marched with other politicians and concerned citizens to the detention center holding children separated from parents. He is still protesting this drump policy.
He voted against relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. He is shady.
Take the time to learn the facts — he voted against it because he thought it short changed the efforts and provided less tax relief than bills for Katrina. But go ahead and swallow the line that the Zodiac Killer Cruz puts out.
This is what leads to problems. When people just read headlines, and don’t take a little extra time to actually read and learn facts, they jump to conclusions that lead to the bad guys being elected
@E
Bless your heart
Beto voted against the *first* iteration of that bill because it did not include all affected areas of the US and her territories. Once it was revised to include Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands he voted yes.
I live in a rural farming town in Texas, and there are Beto signs everywhere!! I have yet to see a single yard sign for Ted Cruz. There are yard signs for Beto on every street, I’m so hopeful for the midterms!
I love hearing this! I don’t know anyone who likes Ted Cruz and I know a LOT of Republicans.
We need the rural counties to show up for Beto…. that will help put him over the top.
This makes me so happy to hear!!! Dallas is COVERED with Beto signs (including my yard, which has two!) so it gives me hope, but at the same time, I’ve lived in a bubble before so it scares me to think this could be another bubble situation. I feel so much better knowing that rural farming towns are equally excited about Beto! YAY!!!! I actually saw a Ted Cruz sign a couple weeks ago (the only one I’ve seen) and I laughed out loud. It was so weird and lonely, surrounded by all the Beto ones.
I think he’s so much more handsome now. Like, he grew into himself. And watching him talk about athletes kneeling…*swoon*
Beto for Senate!! Thanks y’all for supporting an El Pasoan!
I live in a conservative Texas city and Beto signs are everywhere I turn! I’m so excited about Beto’s campaign and look forward to voting for him this fall.
That’s my future Senator!! I can testify – having met him a few times and being an active volunteer – that he is the REAL DEAL. I firmly believe that if we can push him over the finish line that he will be our first great GenX politician… FINALLY! I’ve been waiting for the opportunity for my generation to step up and lead and this guy is IT. He’s thoughtful, compassionate, a true uniter (I have met sooooo many Republicans at his events and they feel welcomed and included in this movement), and he is running a fantastic campaign. And let me say he gives me serious RFK vibes….
I would highly recommend, if you have not seen it, you all go watch this viral video of him speaking about the NFL anthem issue. THIS is the kind of guy he is.
https://nowthisnews.com/videos/politics/beto-orourke-on-nfl-players-kneeling-during-the-national-anthem
Yes, everyone should watch that video. It was the perfect answer to a very emotional and complicated issue. I’ve been trying to explain to my family for years why I feel so strongly about this, but it never came out quite right. Now I know exactly what to say.
Same!! I live in a notoriously conservative area of Texas not far from Austin. Beto had a rally at a small city here this week and drew ~1500 people. He is really building momentum here lately… even Republicans are getting behind him. He is the real deal: genuine, smart, engaged, and articulate. And super dreamy (and TALL) in person!!! Beto does not take one dime of PAC money and he still manages to outraise creepy Cruz.
I’ve come to learn there are way more Democrats in Texas than people realize. One problem is many just don’t vote b/c it seems pointless. I’m trying to not get my hopes up too much, but I think Beto has a very good chance.
YES to the first GenX political leader!!!! I’ve been waiting for the generational power shift, too – READY FOR IT.
Beto is the real deal. My dried-up ovaries started dropping eggs at the sight of band-boy Beto. He’s getting a donation from my wallet.
Cruz, OTHO, in mime face, would scare the sh*t out of Pennywise.
I live in Houston and it’s crazy how many Beto yard signs there are.
I have met Beto (I actually have a picture with him and his lovely wife) and I will say he’s even better looking in person. He’s very, very tall.
The only time I’ve felt shorter is the one time I met Dirk Nowitzki! LOL
Beto is more than a foot taller than I am…. LOL
Great example of how a campaign can make mistakes if they don’t understand the use of social media. I hope this helps motivate young voters to register! Go Beto!!
https://youtu.be/p5VxGOzgAoU
Hilarious and perfect. (I teared up listening and don’t know why.)
It would be wonderful if Beto could unseat Zodiac Cruz. Could someone answer a question? I read a comment recently that Ted Cruz is such an expert debater that Beto has no chance once they debate. That Cruz will handily win the debate and that will put out the Beto fire. I’ve never watched anything Cruz related and don’t know his debating skills, so what are your thoughts?
I don’t know about their debating skills, but HRC seemingly prepared for and won every debate in 2016 and look what happened.
Someone else posted that Zodiac’s team wants a debate on a Friday night, which even I have heard is completely devoted to high school football in Texas towns. So maybe they want no live viewers and then will chop up the video as they like?
Christin that’s pretty much it. Cruz is scared sh*tless of Beto. Beto’s been trying to negotiate to get debates in good time frames when folks will watch. Cruz tried pushing for one tomorrow night, ON FRIDAY NIGHT when Texas high school football season kicks off – so that less eyes would be on the debates. Beto told him to kick rocks and I support that.
Cruz’s debate skills are overrated. This myth about him being good at debating comes from his time spent as a debater in college where by all accounts he was very competent. However, he’s never debated anyone like Beto. I do not believe for one second that Cruz will win the debates. He is so clearly running scared!
eh, he was on his college’s debate team, but that’s all I know about his skills.
the fact that he wants ALL of the debates to be on Friday nights should tell you that he’s not really excited about his potential performance. Friday nights in Texas are ALL ABOUT high school football – think “Friday Night Lights” – so nobody will be watching any debates.
which is what Cruz wants. telling.
Another Cruz/Beto piece that cracked me up:
https://politics.theonion.com/new-ted-cruz-campaign-ad-features-his-kids-begging-for-1828658339
Lol this reminds me of the video from the presidential campaign where Cruz tried to hug and kiss one of his children and she screamed “oww” and pushed away from him.
I know, I remember that, too. And also the one where he inadvertently smacked his wife in the face as he was trying to reach around her or something.
I said yesterday my political crush was Andrew Gillum, but yeah, this guy does it for me too.
Beto is the only politician I have donated to recently. And I live in Illinois! Turning Texas Blue would be a MAJOR thing and Beto is actually a candidate I can get behind. I listened to his interview on Pod Save America and he was so inspiring. Im praying that we can pull it off in Texas as well as Florida. I will be donating to Andrew Gillum as well!
I’m in another country, but Beto has my vote!
We’re in Texas and have been at several Beto events. A friend of mine is a Beto ambassador who does a ton of grassroots organizing and has spent time with him on the campaign trail. He really is just as advertised. Ethical, engaged with the issues that matter to everyday people, totally committed… I loathe Cruz and Cornyn, and while I don’t think realistically that Beto will pull it off this time (just too many factors weighing against his win), he’s singlehandedly reinvigorated the Left in Texas and he’s laying the groundwork for a stronger future (if we can survive the reign of the orange fuhrer).
This is sad to know that even with Beto’s hardwork Texas will still go for Ted Cruz, the Canadian.
Oh, I TOTALLY hope I’m wrong, and the margins are within major upset territory so I definitely think it’s in the realm of possibility. I’m a data junkie, though, and unless turnout is beyond even a basic wave and ends up a complete tsunami, I don’t know how Beto’s gonna get the numbers. In the primary, where Dem turnout was much higher than normal for a midterm year primary, the GOP voters *still* got higher turnout.
That said, Beto’s been busting his a$$ since the primary, and his name-recognition has gone up nationally and across TX since then, so that may really help things along. Plus–tragically–the caged children and vile ICE stories that come out daily here may in fact motivate Latinx voters to come vote in greater numbers. (I do some community organizing volunteer work here around getting out the vote, so I’m paying a lot of attention to those projections). The really awful thing is that the fear and anxiety of showing up to a polling place for many Latinx voters (regardless of immigration status) may make it hard to turn out the vote. It’s a legit fear and I hate hate hate what Drumpf has done to create terror.
Another Texan here and proud Beto supporter (3 yard signs!). While I’m super hopeful and optimistic about his chances (latest poll has Cruz with only a 1 pt lead!), I think even if he doesn’t win the senate race — he may carry a lot of Texas Dems to victory in their house races. There is so much enthusiasm about him all over Texas that I think it will really drive turnout and many of the Texas “swing” districts (seats traditionally held by Rs but in districts that Hillary carried) will end up going blue. Even though Texas is generally thought of as solid red, it’s really not. Trump won Ohio (a state that is always thought to be in play) by 8 points. He won Texas by 9. The blue wave is coming — it’s just a matter of when. Fingers crossed it’s this year.
Also, anyone else on board with a “Honk for Beto” campaign?
Ok, I’m going to donate to his campaign in honor of his younger hotness.
Is anyone else with me??!
+ And I dislink Teddy intensely *
I live in New Jersey and I donated to him yesterday. I’ve only driven through Texas before, but I am INVESTED in Beto ousting Ted Cruz now. The fact that Cruz is so unlikable even amongst Republicans really gives me hope.
Oh holy cow, that’s him on the left?? I just assumed he was the guy in the middle.
That’s what’s I’m trying to figure out! He’s the one on the left?!?! He was HOT. I mean, he’s good looking now, but man oh man, my teen self would have totally fallen for the one on the left…
Beto has that X factor for a politician that makes him so charismatic and relatable. I watched that viral video of his response to the NFL protest at least 3 times and literally cried.
Meanwhile Cruz always reminds me of the lizard alien people from the TV movie V.
I hadn’t seen that video and just looked it up. Wow, this guy gets it. I wish I could be as articulate as he is on the subject.
You are so right, he has that “it” that superstar pols have
yes, totally agree. He has the special spark I haven’t seen in a long time. Almost reminds me of Obama.
High-fives all around to you Texans! Seriously, people–you have all worked so hard and its so cool that there is so much enthusiasm for him!
I think that Mime picture needs to be on everything! HOW CREEPY IS THAT? OMG!!! That picture is why the Zodiac killer thing went so far, because NO ONE would be surprised if he turned out to be a serial killer. NO ONE. NOOOO OOOOONE.
Go Beto! Go Texans–you are rocking it! (like Beto used to!)
