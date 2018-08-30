Texas GOP thoughtfully reminds everyone that Beto O’Rourke was hot in the ’90s

I’ll admit it: I haven’t been following the Texas Senate race that closely. I basically only read the headlines. Zodiac Killer Ted Cruz is the incumbent Republican senator, and Democrat Beto O’Rourke is the challenger. I do know that O’Rourke was been running a smart campaign and he’s winning over the key demographics in Texas: women, Hispanics, progressives, young people. In polling this week, O’Rourke is only one point behind Ted Cruz! So, obviously, the Texas GOP establishment is scared witless. And because they’re so out-of-touch, they tried to slam Beto O’Rourke by… posting a photo of him in the ‘90s, when he looked hot as hell.

I would have had such a crush on Beto in college, OMG. HE IS SO HOT. Also smoking hot? His mug shot from the ‘90s, which the Texas GOP also posted:

*stares at dreamy mugshot*

I’m sorry, what was the point of this? Is the Texas GOP just trying to remind us that Beto was really hot and really cool, and that he’s still pretty attractive and pretty cool? In addition to being the Zodiac Killer, Ted Cruz also found time to be a mime.

106 Responses to “Texas GOP thoughtfully reminds everyone that Beto O’Rourke was hot in the ’90s”

  1. Darla says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Wonkette wrote an hilarious piece about this yesterday. I was cracking up.

    Reply
  2. Muffy says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Beto is every teen girl’s fantasy from 1994, and I’m here for it.

    Reply
  3. manda says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Omg I wish I lived in Texas just so I could vote for him! (I wanted to live in Texas when Wendy Davis was running too. I LOOOOOOVE HER!!!! Texas democrats are badass!! Just watched Charlie Wilson’s War again last night)

    Reply
    • Muffy says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:12 am

      Vote blue, no matter where you are. Go check that you are still registered and show up on Election Day. Even if you live in a safe blue district we can’t take the chance. And, there’s probably a race near you that needs help. Volunteer and give!

      Reply
      • manda says:
        August 30, 2018 at 8:38 am

        oh no worries on any of those points. I’ve actually worked at the polls before. I live in a blue state, but I’ve donated to other candidates. I donated to beto months ago. It’s crazy to me that I could have such physical reactions of hate to ted cruz, mitch mcconnell. I just don’t understand how anyone votes for those guys

      • delphi says:
        August 30, 2018 at 9:06 am

        @manda I’m in Kentucky, and sheer willful ignorance with a healthy dose of voter apathy is how Mitch McConnell gets reelected. That, and the Dems candidates are just…well, they’ve just been absolutely AWFUL people. Terrible. (His current opponent, Matt Jones, is top of the “terrible” list.) The KDP has run itself into the ground by becoming essentially the KYGOP…just with Jettas and Prius in the parking lot instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. They are literally interchangeable at this point. Oy. But those of us who want change are actively working for it. But it’s a long, hard struggle.

        Edited to add: My local US House race is giving me hope. Amy McGrath is the Dem candidate against incumbent asswipe Andy Barr…check her out. I have a good feeling about November for the first time in ages:

        https://amymcgrathforcongress.com/

      • stripes says:
        August 30, 2018 at 10:05 am

        @Delphi – I’m also in the 6th District in Kentucky. CANNOT WAIT TO VOTE FOR AMY McGRATH! My husband and were stopped in traffic next to her about a month ago in our hometown and we lost our minds. Co-sign your KDP comments. They’ve made a few positive leadership changes but the old guard needs to go home!

    • Juls says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:17 am

      Donate! You can donate money to o’Rourke and Gillum in Florida. Even if its just $10 every payday, every dollar counts. You don’t have to live/vote in these places to make a difference. Cheers!

      Reply
    • zinjojo says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

      You can donate! He takes no money from PACs, his funding is all small donors — I live in CA but am a TX native and have been supporting his campaign for months! Just yesterday the campaign reached out to me to ask if I can volunteer — even remote, there are ways to participate other than donating. He’s not only hot, he’s intelligent and incredibly well spoken.

      Reply
    • Katy says:
      August 30, 2018 at 9:53 am

      I live in Texas and I am so excited about Beto!!! My husband and I have sent money to support him and we will be there early to vote for not only O’Rourke but for all democrats on the ticket.

      Reply
  4. Carol says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:06 am

    The Texas GOP has got to be packed with IDIOTS.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:08 am

    That mime photo is going to haunt my dreams.
    This whole thing smacks of desperation, and I couldn’t be happier. Cruz is the worst, and I really, really hope he gets voted out of office, and I’m enjoying how scared he must be about that.
    Beto has been traveling nonstop and getting out there and meeting so many people. I hope it pays off for him.

    Reply
  6. Jegede says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:09 am

    He looks like one of Robert Kennedy’s kids.

    Reply
  7. Doodle says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I’m a Canadian living in Texas so I can’t vote. But I loooove Beto. I’m in austin and the Beto love is real.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Ted Cruz is just one of those people who definitely owns an island where he hunts people.

    Reply
  9. Tash says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I died yesterday when I read one tweet re: this -
    @AntonHand – It must really sting that while Ted was shedding his skin for the 6th time and distending his jaw to eat large rabbits, his opponent was out busy doing cool human things. :)

    Reply
  10. Franny Days says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Just moved to Texas and registered to vote. Beto has my vote. So ready for creepy Ted to be out!

    Reply
  11. Snowflake says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Cant stand ted cruz

    Reply
  12. Sofia says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I’m a volunteer on his campaign, and he’s the real deal. He’ll “only” be representing Texas, but remember that the Senate votes to confirm future Supreme Court justices, so this is a race that matters to everyone. A lot of the Cruz supporters argue that he’s young and inexperienced, but he’s only two years younger than Cruz and has spent six years in the House, just as Cruz has spent six years in the Senate.

    Reply
  13. Persistent says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Hot in the 1990s??? HES HOT IN 2018 BABY!!!!

    Reply
  14. hnmmom says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Texan here, spent the last 14 months volunteering for Beto. I’ve met him in person a few times, heard him speak a lot. He’s the real deal. I try to block walk at least once a week for him and every.single.time I meet at least one self-proclaimed die-hard Republican who says “Oh, I hate Ted Cruz”.

    Meanwhile, as others have pointed out, does the TX GOP not see how having the incumbent begging to debate the upstart makes them look desperate? They are FREAKING OUT and it shows. And Cruz is so afraid of Beto that the debate dates his campaign proposed were all Friday nights during high school football season, which is a gigantic no-no here. Cruz doesn’t want an audience, he already knows he’s going to look bad.

    Reply
    • a reader says:
      August 30, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Hi five fellow Texan! It is GLORIOUS to see how scared Cruz is. He knows he’s in trouble.

      Reply
    • Caitrin says:
      August 30, 2018 at 10:15 am

      …which is deeply ironic, since Cruz was a collegiate debater.

      Beto O’Rourke’s campaign gives me such hope. He’s a uniter. He’s thoughtful. He’s not bought and paid for by Super PAC’s and special interest groups. He’s willing to engage with his constituents, and not just at $500/plate fundraising dinners.

      We need more Betos. And we need more campaigns like his, where candidates visit every corner of their district or state to really listen.

      Reply
  15. Lightpurple says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Yesterday, I saw someone refer to the mug shot as: “viciously sexy.” It works.

    Reply
  16. Adrien says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:41 am

    These old photos diggings remind me of the MadTv news photo sketch with Stephnie Weir.
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Red1vjZU6zw

    Reply
  17. LBR says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Ted Cruz couldn’t get that hot if he was standing in the middle of a fire.

    Reply
  18. A reader says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:42 am

    YESSSSSS that’s my future senator! As others have said Beto is the real deal. I’ve also met him several times and am volunteering. Something big is happening in texas yall….

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:47 am

      the fact that I have heard this also from several of my american friends, fills me with hope!!

      Reply
      • a reader says:
        August 30, 2018 at 9:16 am

        Same. I’ve been volunteering or working for Democratic candidates in Texas for 20 years and have suffered so many losses that the expectation of losing is now embedded in my DNA.

        I have never seen the level of excitement that is associated with this campaign. I have always been very… cynical about Beto’s chances. But something is happening. Something is changing. Over the past 2 weeks in particular I’ve noticed that my cynicism is being replaced by a very unfamiliar feeling…. hope. Hope that Texans will do the right thing. Hope that never Trump Republicans and thoughtful independents will join us in electing this man. Hope that young people will get out to the polls in huge numbers. Hope that we may finally rid ourselves of that useless blob of grandstanding room temperature mayonnaise that is Rafael Cruz.

        Thank you SO MUCH for supporting us from afar. I am pouring all my energy into helping Beto get across the finish line and I know thousands of volunteers in Texas are doing the same thing.

  19. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I’ve been following Beto for months and he’s just amazing. He works like crazy, doesn’t take PAC money, made a road trip video with fellow Texan Congressman Will Hurd that won a “Civility in Political Discourse” award. His response to a question about NFL players taking a knee was superb to the point even James LeBron took notice. So did NYT’s Charles Blow.

    Cruz is desperate to appear as youthful and nimble. He released a pitiful video of himself trying and failing to throw a basketball through a hoop. It was awful. He tells jokes hoping to look like he’s a fun guy too, but are dumb beyond belief. Frustrated with his lack of fun guy recognition traction, he released the “damning” photos. Hahahaha.

    Cruz is 47, Beto is 45. Cruz is vampire Grandpa Munster. Beto is well, gorgeous.

    Reply
  20. E says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:44 am

    He voted against relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. He is shady.

    Reply
  21. Jennifer says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I live in a rural farming town in Texas, and there are Beto signs everywhere!! I have yet to see a single yard sign for Ted Cruz. There are yard signs for Beto on every street, I’m so hopeful for the midterms!

    Reply
    • a reader says:
      August 30, 2018 at 9:06 am

      I love hearing this! I don’t know anyone who likes Ted Cruz and I know a LOT of Republicans.

      We need the rural counties to show up for Beto…. that will help put him over the top.

      Reply
    • dubblk says:
      August 30, 2018 at 10:36 am

      This makes me so happy to hear!!! Dallas is COVERED with Beto signs (including my yard, which has two!) so it gives me hope, but at the same time, I’ve lived in a bubble before so it scares me to think this could be another bubble situation. I feel so much better knowing that rural farming towns are equally excited about Beto! YAY!!!! I actually saw a Ted Cruz sign a couple weeks ago (the only one I’ve seen) and I laughed out loud. It was so weird and lonely, surrounded by all the Beto ones.

      Reply
  22. KNy says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I think he’s so much more handsome now. Like, he grew into himself. And watching him talk about athletes kneeling…*swoon*

    Reply
  23. Dana marie says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Beto for Senate!! Thanks y’all for supporting an El Pasoan!

    Reply
  24. launicaangelina says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I live in a conservative Texas city and Beto signs are everywhere I turn! I’m so excited about Beto’s campaign and look forward to voting for him this fall.

    Reply
  25. a reader says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:06 am

    That’s my future Senator!! I can testify – having met him a few times and being an active volunteer – that he is the REAL DEAL. I firmly believe that if we can push him over the finish line that he will be our first great GenX politician… FINALLY! I’ve been waiting for the opportunity for my generation to step up and lead and this guy is IT. He’s thoughtful, compassionate, a true uniter (I have met sooooo many Republicans at his events and they feel welcomed and included in this movement), and he is running a fantastic campaign. And let me say he gives me serious RFK vibes….

    I would highly recommend, if you have not seen it, you all go watch this viral video of him speaking about the NFL anthem issue. THIS is the kind of guy he is.

    https://nowthisnews.com/videos/politics/beto-orourke-on-nfl-players-kneeling-during-the-national-anthem

    Reply
    • Dara says:
      August 30, 2018 at 11:04 am

      Yes, everyone should watch that video. It was the perfect answer to a very emotional and complicated issue. I’ve been trying to explain to my family for years why I feel so strongly about this, but it never came out quite right. Now I know exactly what to say.

      Reply
    • Sandy Eggo says:
      August 30, 2018 at 11:23 am

      Same!! I live in a notoriously conservative area of Texas not far from Austin. Beto had a rally at a small city here this week and drew ~1500 people. He is really building momentum here lately… even Republicans are getting behind him. He is the real deal: genuine, smart, engaged, and articulate. And super dreamy (and TALL) in person!!! Beto does not take one dime of PAC money and he still manages to outraise creepy Cruz.

      I’ve come to learn there are way more Democrats in Texas than people realize. One problem is many just don’t vote b/c it seems pointless. I’m trying to not get my hopes up too much, but I think Beto has a very good chance.

      Reply
    • mx says:
      August 30, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      YES to the first GenX political leader!!!! I’ve been waiting for the generational power shift, too – READY FOR IT.

      Reply
  26. PunkyMomma says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Beto is the real deal. My dried-up ovaries started dropping eggs at the sight of band-boy Beto. He’s getting a donation from my wallet.

    Cruz, OTHO, in mime face, would scare the sh*t out of Pennywise.

    Reply
  27. LT says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I live in Houston and it’s crazy how many Beto yard signs there are.

    I have met Beto (I actually have a picture with him and his lovely wife) and I will say he’s even better looking in person. He’s very, very tall.

    Reply
  28. adastraperaspera says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Great example of how a campaign can make mistakes if they don’t understand the use of social media. I hope this helps motivate young voters to register! Go Beto!!

    Reply
  29. Leslie Akchurin says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:24 am

    https://youtu.be/p5VxGOzgAoU

    Reply
  30. IlsaLund says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:28 am

    It would be wonderful if Beto could unseat Zodiac Cruz. Could someone answer a question? I read a comment recently that Ted Cruz is such an expert debater that Beto has no chance once they debate. That Cruz will handily win the debate and that will put out the Beto fire. I’ve never watched anything Cruz related and don’t know his debating skills, so what are your thoughts?

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      August 30, 2018 at 10:02 am

      I don’t know about their debating skills, but HRC seemingly prepared for and won every debate in 2016 and look what happened.

      Someone else posted that Zodiac’s team wants a debate on a Friday night, which even I have heard is completely devoted to high school football in Texas towns. So maybe they want no live viewers and then will chop up the video as they like?

      Reply
      • a reader says:
        August 30, 2018 at 10:12 am

        Christin that’s pretty much it. Cruz is scared sh*tless of Beto. Beto’s been trying to negotiate to get debates in good time frames when folks will watch. Cruz tried pushing for one tomorrow night, ON FRIDAY NIGHT when Texas high school football season kicks off – so that less eyes would be on the debates. Beto told him to kick rocks and I support that.

        Cruz’s debate skills are overrated. This myth about him being good at debating comes from his time spent as a debater in college where by all accounts he was very competent. However, he’s never debated anyone like Beto. I do not believe for one second that Cruz will win the debates. He is so clearly running scared!

    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 30, 2018 at 10:33 am

      eh, he was on his college’s debate team, but that’s all I know about his skills.

      the fact that he wants ALL of the debates to be on Friday nights should tell you that he’s not really excited about his potential performance. Friday nights in Texas are ALL ABOUT high school football – think “Friday Night Lights” – so nobody will be watching any debates.

      which is what Cruz wants. telling.

      Reply
  31. Esmom says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Another Cruz/Beto piece that cracked me up:

    https://politics.theonion.com/new-ted-cruz-campaign-ad-features-his-kids-begging-for-1828658339

    Reply
  32. Ninks says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I said yesterday my political crush was Andrew Gillum, but yeah, this guy does it for me too.

    Reply
  33. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Beto is the only politician I have donated to recently. And I live in Illinois! Turning Texas Blue would be a MAJOR thing and Beto is actually a candidate I can get behind. I listened to his interview on Pod Save America and he was so inspiring. Im praying that we can pull it off in Texas as well as Florida. I will be donating to Andrew Gillum as well!

    Reply
  34. Ennie says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I’m in another country, but Beto has my vote!

    Reply
  35. Lindy says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:09 am

    We’re in Texas and have been at several Beto events. A friend of mine is a Beto ambassador who does a ton of grassroots organizing and has spent time with him on the campaign trail. He really is just as advertised. Ethical, engaged with the issues that matter to everyday people, totally committed… I loathe Cruz and Cornyn, and while I don’t think realistically that Beto will pull it off this time (just too many factors weighing against his win), he’s singlehandedly reinvigorated the Left in Texas and he’s laying the groundwork for a stronger future (if we can survive the reign of the orange fuhrer).

    Reply
    • Ana says:
      August 30, 2018 at 11:15 am

      This is sad to know that even with Beto’s hardwork Texas will still go for Ted Cruz, the Canadian.

      Reply
      • Lindy says:
        August 30, 2018 at 12:36 pm

        Oh, I TOTALLY hope I’m wrong, and the margins are within major upset territory so I definitely think it’s in the realm of possibility. I’m a data junkie, though, and unless turnout is beyond even a basic wave and ends up a complete tsunami, I don’t know how Beto’s gonna get the numbers. In the primary, where Dem turnout was much higher than normal for a midterm year primary, the GOP voters *still* got higher turnout.

        That said, Beto’s been busting his a$$ since the primary, and his name-recognition has gone up nationally and across TX since then, so that may really help things along. Plus–tragically–the caged children and vile ICE stories that come out daily here may in fact motivate Latinx voters to come vote in greater numbers. (I do some community organizing volunteer work here around getting out the vote, so I’m paying a lot of attention to those projections). The really awful thing is that the fear and anxiety of showing up to a polling place for many Latinx voters (regardless of immigration status) may make it hard to turn out the vote. It’s a legit fear and I hate hate hate what Drumpf has done to create terror.

      • Chickadee says:
        August 30, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        Another Texan here and proud Beto supporter (3 yard signs!). While I’m super hopeful and optimistic about his chances (latest poll has Cruz with only a 1 pt lead!), I think even if he doesn’t win the senate race — he may carry a lot of Texas Dems to victory in their house races. There is so much enthusiasm about him all over Texas that I think it will really drive turnout and many of the Texas “swing” districts (seats traditionally held by Rs but in districts that Hillary carried) will end up going blue. Even though Texas is generally thought of as solid red, it’s really not. Trump won Ohio (a state that is always thought to be in play) by 8 points. He won Texas by 9. The blue wave is coming — it’s just a matter of when. Fingers crossed it’s this year.
        Also, anyone else on board with a “Honk for Beto” campaign?

  36. Kim says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Ok, I’m going to donate to his campaign in honor of his younger hotness.

    Is anyone else with me??!

    + And I dislink Teddy intensely *

    Reply
  37. tealily says:
    August 30, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Oh holy cow, that’s him on the left?? I just assumed he was the guy in the middle.

    Reply
  38. Parigo says:
    August 30, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Beto has that X factor for a politician that makes him so charismatic and relatable. I watched that viral video of his response to the NFL protest at least 3 times and literally cried.

    Meanwhile Cruz always reminds me of the lizard alien people from the TV movie V.

    Reply
  39. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 30, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    High-fives all around to you Texans! Seriously, people–you have all worked so hard and its so cool that there is so much enthusiasm for him!

    I think that Mime picture needs to be on everything! HOW CREEPY IS THAT? OMG!!! That picture is why the Zodiac killer thing went so far, because NO ONE would be surprised if he turned out to be a serial killer. NO ONE. NOOOO OOOOONE.

    Go Beto! Go Texans–you are rocking it! (like Beto used to!)

    Reply

