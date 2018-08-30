Duchess Meghan wore a Judith & Charles tuxedo dress to ‘Hamilton’ event

Embed from Getty Images

Well, well. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gala event last night – a charity performance of Hamilton, the Tony Award-winning musical. The performance benefited Sentebale, Harry’s Lesotho charity. Meghan actually saw Hamilton on Broadway, and I totally hope she was leaning in to Harry and whispering, “You’re going to love this song” before “Right Hand Man” and “Satisfied.” I’ve always wondered what the British theater-goers’ reactions would be to a story of America’s birth and one of our most beloved forefathers, and I guess I’m still waiting. I bet Harry enjoyed it. Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda was there! He was introduced to Harry and Meg!

For this event, Meghan went with a sexy look, all-business up top and then a party below the waist. This tuxedo dress is by the Canadian label Judith and Charles, which retails for $595, which is pretty affordable for a classic tuxedo dress if you’re a duchess. I like it… but I don’t think it’s the absolute best thing she’s ever worn. Still, I do really like it. I prefer her with a longer hemline, not because of the patriarchy and “policing women’s bodies through fashion” or whatever, I just think knee-length or tea-length hemlines suit her figure the best. Still, she has legs for days and if she’s going to wear something a bit shorter, I’m glad she did it this way, with a smart, sharp tuxedo dress.

… And yes, there are buttons on her dress. But are those buttons comically oversized AND shiny AND misplaced? No. Are there approximately fifty buttons on her dress? No. So Meghan loses this week’s Keen Button Challenge.

#Meghan told one of the cast that Harry loves the show and now can’t stop singing all the songs from @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/uvRCXF8hMZ — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 29, 2018

