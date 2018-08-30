Duchess Meghan wore a Judith & Charles tuxedo dress to ‘Hamilton’ event

Well, well. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gala event last night – a charity performance of Hamilton, the Tony Award-winning musical. The performance benefited Sentebale, Harry’s Lesotho charity. Meghan actually saw Hamilton on Broadway, and I totally hope she was leaning in to Harry and whispering, “You’re going to love this song” before “Right Hand Man” and “Satisfied.” I’ve always wondered what the British theater-goers’ reactions would be to a story of America’s birth and one of our most beloved forefathers, and I guess I’m still waiting. I bet Harry enjoyed it. Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda was there! He was introduced to Harry and Meg!
For this event, Meghan went with a sexy look, all-business up top and then a party below the waist. This tuxedo dress is by the Canadian label Judith and Charles, which retails for $595, which is pretty affordable for a classic tuxedo dress if you’re a duchess. I like it… but I don’t think it’s the absolute best thing she’s ever worn. Still, I do really like it. I prefer her with a longer hemline, not because of the patriarchy and “policing women’s bodies through fashion” or whatever, I just think knee-length or tea-length hemlines suit her figure the best. Still, she has legs for days and if she’s going to wear something a bit shorter, I’m glad she did it this way, with a smart, sharp tuxedo dress.
… And yes, there are buttons on her dress. But are those buttons comically oversized AND shiny AND misplaced? No. Are there approximately fifty buttons on her dress? No. So Meghan loses this week’s Keen Button Challenge.
Also, this!!!
#Meghan told one of the cast that Harry loves the show and now can’t stop singing all the songs from @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/uvRCXF8hMZ
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 29, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I kinda love it. And the two of them look really relaxed and happy.
Beautiful. They’re both looking sharp, relaxed…literally radiating happiness.
And I love that in the group shot, he *still* can’t keep his hands off her and has his hand around her waist.
Singing to the crew? Cringe. I hate it when royals (or celebrities famous for being celebrities) think they are being cute and funny and adorable by doing something for people who made their name and living doing it. Meghan at least is a professional actress and self-made woman. This redhead boy is a joke.
Don;t worry, the crew LOVED it when Harry was singing. Lin started stamping his foot. It was amazing, real and very cool.
I think she looks amazing – glowing and happy.
Yes! She looks happy, confident, and chic.
I really love the dress. One royal reporter says she was styled by Jessica Mulroney. And no, Meghan doesn’t have ”legs for days”.
I love the dress, too, and am surprised there is no royal hem length censoring.
And no pantyhose either! So the look wasn’t ruined by an awkward attempt to match “nude” pantyhose to her skin tone.
Why she be censored for what is a private charity fundraiser? It’s not an official outing with TQ or the Royal family. I thought they could wear anything they want on “their own time”. This is Harry’s charity, like Invictus.
Ugh, I thought that fameball Mulroney had vanished from the scene.
I love the idea of a tuxedo dress but I actually think this does not do her legs justice. They just look skinny to me. I don’t know if it is the hemline or that it is not fitted enough… Oh well. She looks beautiful and happy. The dress just is not my cup of tea on her.
She actually does have long legs – as petite as she is they are almost disproportionately long to the rest of her body.
agree, she’s completely petite and a shorter hemline makes her appear taller rather than way shorter in tea length things. she looks great and should always wear above the knee stuff like brigitte macron!
She looked fantastic.
Harry and Meghan watched the show before in Lond earlier this year. Probably how this gala event came together. Lin says they are both huge fans
I love the look and the Fail has a clip of Harry starting to sing. He’s not bad.
For years Kate has been bashed for her shorter hemlines, but it’s ok for Meghan to wear a mini dress to an official royal engagement? If Kate had worn this she would be dragged from here to eternity, but because it’s Meghan it is suddenly ok & fashion forward. Either we criticize both women when their hemlines are high above the knee, or take back all the cruel jibes that has been said about Kate’s hemlines.
I just wish people would admit that they have a bias instead of the constant flip flop.
I don’t think Kate has been criticised for short skirts, but did flashing and fly ups.
It’s not above the knee that matters, but showing your arse.
Oh yes she was. Everyone thinks Kate is some desperate, short skirt wearing weirdo who forced William to marry her.
That being said, that tuxedo dress looks less like a dress more like a tuxedo missing a pair of trousers. It’s a lovely idea, but Jessica styled it.. so it was ruined.
No, Kate was criticized for the length, as well.
Kate was 100% criticised for the length of her dresses. I mean, let’s be honest.
Kate wore high hemlines. The issues were broken down to her fabric fly ups. Lack of underwear. Bending and kneeling. All acts exposed herself to many people, children and cameras.
Do I approve of Meghan’s hemline here? No.
We did lower the bar though… kate stopped receiving criticism when she wore slips or thicker material.
So, if theres less criticism for Meghan, it’s because kate wore us out and we are all just thankful she started wearing something under her miniskirts.
Won’t someone think of the children???
Please. Children only begin to feel shame about their bodies when we adults teach them there is something shameful about them.
Amén!
I never saw the problem with Kate’s hemlines because she was young, and the truth is that in the last couple of years, with her in her mid-30′s, she has avoided them a little more.
Given that Meg’s is a little older than Kate, people better not try to use the age excuse to justify themselves
(If I’m not clear, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Meghan’s short dress or Kate’s. My problem is people’s hypocrisy)
Is it a mini?
Looks a little longer than a true mini.
But looking back on Kate’s dresses and yeah they were really short and tight.
If Meghan gets called out for similar dressing then its fair.
I dont have a problem with Kate’s shorter hemlines either. I don’t like the way she sometimes styles her shorter hemlines (like I think she feels self conscious about the hemline and tries to make up for it in other ways, and it doesn’t always work.) but usually when I dislike an outfit Kate is wearing that has a shorter skirt, its not because the skirt is short. It’s because of the overall look.
Oh I will add, that being taller does make a difference. I’m not as tall as Kate, but I’m around 5’8″, and I can wear something and my friend who is 5’2″ can wear something, and it just looks shorter on me. Maybe because there’s more visible leg? I dunno. So Meghan and kate could both wear this but it would probably APPEAR to be shorter on Kate.
Yeah Kate has sometimes just had a bad overall look,not ,for me,just about hemlines.Meghan does get by a bit easier with shorter hemlines bc she’s shorter and more slightly built.Kate has improved a lot recently IMO and her recent pregnancy was the best she ever looked or dressed.If /when Meghan becomes pregnant it will be interesting to see her maternity style.Overall I liked Meghan’s look last night.
I always thought Kate was off when she’d wear a shorter skirt and heels…..to meet children. If Megs were meeting children, and bending down all the time, I’d have a problem. as it stands (she stands?) she’s not, so all good here
I feel like the problem with Kate’s short hemline is that it never seems to work with the twee or overly ladylike garments she chooses. A shirt dress, lace dress or coat dress shouldn’t be short. They should be closer to the knee. A short coat dress just looks weird, like the size is wrong and she has outgrown the dress.
Megan’s tuxedo dress is obviously designed to be short, and that makes all the difference. It couldn’t have been longer, that would go against the idea of the dress. It’s meant to be young and sexy.
Yes-because Kate doesn’t use proportion in her favour because she’s trying to hide the fact that she has a long torso. On top of that-her skirts unfortunately used to fly up a lot which didn’t help.
I think this is more about context than measurable hemline … this Hamilton thing is kind of a fun working date night for The Spare and his wife. The Queen isn’t around. The audience is spontaneously breaking into song. Harry is probably going to ravish her later. A short dress is fine.
I think the issue was more that the skirts did not have hem weights on what was very thin material with a floaty design that meant when a gust of wind came along she showed us what god gave her. But that’s an issue she has regardless of the length of skirt/dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I’ve mentioned before that I think it’s dumb to police how many inches of thigh a woman is showing.
As long as we’re being even in our criticism, Kate wore bespoke Catherine Walker to attend church? I hope that wasn’t counted as an engagement.
@Natalie S
I mean, If Meghan’s lunch with the Queen in Chester Town Hall is counted as an engagement then you know they will literally count anything as a work engagement to improve their numbers. The Royals really do take the public for fools when they count eating food, attending church, polo or horseracing events as “work”.
Or attending their own child’s christening. At least the event with Meghan and Liz involved meeting with people. That is just mindboggling, isn’t it? What a scam.
Hey, UK taxpayers. Pay for my clothing to attend my own kid’s christening. Absolutely nuts.
Did the wedding in May count as an engagement?
I think anytime they are publicly photographed is a work event? these pics all seem to be taken with private cellphones so maybe not work.? I have no idea, obvs
I agree with the original comment. It was an average-looking dress and Meghan suited it but it was far too short for a royal engagement. If Kate had worn it, she would have been heavily criticised by many, including me.
Except it wasn’t an official Royal Event. It was a fundraiser. So her outfit is perfectly fine.
This was not an official Royal Event, a fundraiser for one of PH’s Charities, outside of Royal Charities.
Kate was criticized for wearing short things that show her royal biscuit. We have no biscuit pics of Megan so I think this is ok.
Kate and Meghan are not the same person, they are not in the same position and I do not have to judge them equally. This is not primary school.
And no, I’m not a Kate hater or a Meghan stan or whatever. God, this is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect response, thanks! what @Lizb says 100%
This was an official royal engagement, it is included in the court circular. People have the right to point out the hypocrisy.
@Alexx
I just learned it was an official royal engagement, but that changes nothing, in my opinion.
Hypocrisy lol
@Alexx, I just knew this your comment (Kate wears short people complain, Meghan wears it people don’t complain) was right around the corner. I haven’t even read the responses to this your post but let me try to explain. People have no issue with Kate’s dress/skirt length. People have an issue with the length ONLY when her skirts fly up to expose her private parts to us the public. People have a issue with Kate’s length dress only when she wears them short visiting kids and has to bend down and when she bend her private parts/underwear (knickers) are easily on display for everyone who cares to see them does. Meghan wore this short dress at night, to a concert, no wind to blow her dress up and expose her (maybe it was even weighted, we don’t know) and she isn’t gonna be bending to have her private parts get exposed. That’s the difference here really, its that simple.
+10000@LizB post .
@Masamf Meghan’s mini dress is as short as anything Kate has ever worn, and if she was photographed getting out of the car or sitting down you probably would have gotten an eye full. It seems like it’s only now that Meghan has been caught wearing a very short outfit that some people are trying to draw distinctions to save face, similar to the criticisms about buttons.
Even when Kate wore a short dress/skirt that wasn’t blowing in the wind, she was still heavily criticized & lampooned. And the criticisms were not just when her dress was blowing in the wind or when she’s with kids, it happened at all other times too.
This not a very short outfit and it’s not a minidress.
Kate has received some fair criticism -don’t wear outfits that make it difficult to bend down in if she’s interacting with children. And don’t pair those outfits with high heels.
And she’s received some unfair criticism -I don’t think wearing a hemline that exposes a few inches of thigh is a big deal. We need to stop with this kind of criticism all the way down to telling girls they need to dress a certain way in school to stop distracting boys.
I wish we could have one Meghan thread (that’s not about the Markles) where people don’t make it about Kate. Kate will wear something that shows her knees so bring it up then.
If it’s a tuxedo dress wouldn’t the buttons be appropriate? Also, the pearl clutching over on the Daily Mail over her hemline is unbelievable. They will do anything to put her in a bad light. Waiting for the Markle interview over all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they did. My favorite twitter responses were ones with no words, just pictures of Kate’s short skirts – because so often the narrative around Meghan is that she “isn’t royal enough” and that “kate knows how to dress” and that Meghan is “breaking protocol.” But both women wear shorter skirts sometimes and that is OKAY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I agree with you.
But you also have the other side of the “fandom”, that constantly criticized Kate for those same shirt hemlines or for wearing all black to an engagement, and now they are either silent or defending Meghan for the same thing they criticized Kate for
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looked great.
Harry sang a small part of one of Hamilton’s songs when he was giving his speech. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1034928031209598978
He actually sounded alright.
She looks great! I love her hair, her makeup, and how the dress looks on her, though I’ll nitpick a little bit…
I wish she had added a pop of color somewhere, and I wish it would fit better on the bust area.
As for the length, it looks great on her and in my opinion there’s nothing wrong with it… Though I had a lot of fun yesterday (and that will continue today probably!) reading comments of the same people that used to criticize Kate’s hemlines… doing mental gymnastics to defend this look lol
I wish people would stop saying that the length of a skirt or dress defines what a royal lady is… Or we accept both of them, or we criticize both. We are hypocrites otherwise
I agree on everything you just said.
Also the tailoring of this dress is absolutlely perfect.
Meghan has fragile, needle-like legs. I don’t see anything wrong with the length of the dress.
Actually, I thought MM’s legs looked a little bulkier. She may be loading up on more calories now prepping to conceive by end of year?
Skinny does not stop one from becoming pregnant. There are countries full of starving children because starving women get pregnant again and again.
Love the dress, but would preferred it a little longer because the dress makes her look like she has bird legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her face and neck seem a bit more orange than her legs, which is another reason to lower the hem a bit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does have bird legs, it’s something she can’t change, smart woman to embrace her body.
Eh, I have embraced my body too, but most of us want to accentuate the positive and de-emphasize our less favorite parts. She’s a beautiful woman who looks fantastic in most things – but a few extra inches on the hem would have been more flattering. There is nothing wrong with playing to one’s strengths, especially with clothes.
She looks fantastic, glowing in a great dress.
Yes, Harry did in fact see the show earlier this year.
I love the tuxedo dress, but I felt that it was too short on her. I am sorry but she does not have the legs to carry this off.
Her hair and makeup was nicely done.
I am happy to see Harry and Meghan out and about.
Agreed. She looks stunning but the dress is a tad short. It draws too much attention to her knees and legs which aren’t (imo) her best features. Her face is so beautiful than anything that distracts from it is a crime.
But that’s a minor gripe, this dress isn’t scandalously short though it would have been here if Kate had worn it
My criticism of Meghan’s hemline has nothing to do with her being Royalty…I don’t think she has the legs for it. Meghan seems to like and have worn minis prior to marrying into the Royal Family…
Prior criticism of Kate’s hemlines seemed to be in line with the constant blow ups, flashing and rather tight outfits.
Nope, Kate’s criticism was for short skirts and dresses which weren’t blowing in the wind. I love the mental gymnastics going on here.
This is a sharp dress – I love it. Oh how I wish i could pull off that deep of a V-neck without the ole rack of doom causing a scene! I like the length, I don’t know why every royal lady insists on wearing dresses down to their mid-calves all the damn time.
She looks lovely from the waist up. Dress is too short and does not do her legs any favors. And in some photos she has the sticky-outy pieces of hair protruding from behind her ears. To me that is just odd, but not as bad as the strings in front of the ears. So close to good, but a miss due to length. How did she sit down gracefully?
As usually: great concept – bad execution. The Ide of Meg in a sharp tuxedo dress is fantastic, I feel that this male-inspired business look in black and white, is the look for her. But: there is something wrong with the dress fitting in the bust and waist area. How come? And if the skirt was one 1-2 inch longer, her legs would look much better.
I agree. With her shape, she needs a longer dress. Very thin legs. But, she looks nice. We saw Hamilton last weekend and it was wonderful! I want to go again!
I think she looks amazing. This look is a total win for me.
Same. I understand that there is a royal dress protocol and everything. But it’s stuffy and matronly. Meghan however looks fresh and modern chic. Everything about this look is amazing.
I keep waiting for a fashion moment from Meg. Everything she wears is so …. okay. This is nice. Her wedding dress was nice. But not amazing. Even a terrible dress would be more interesting than what Meghan usually wears.
There’s nothing to Meghan’s style that makes me want to pin it and search out something similar for myself.
Want to bet, we will be hearing this dress was sold out later today.
Blazer dresses have been trendy for a long time with fashionistas. My favourite piece is from Fleur du Mal. The sheeple mentality with outfits is mind-boggling to me. I don’t think this particular one is being sold, yet. Looks like a pre-order for the new season.
This is one of her best looks. I love it!
Me, too. That would be my go-to evenings out dress. I’d wear the heck out of it.👠But with a red shoe….
Also – I said this on twitter last night but – remember that story from last month about how Harry nixed the idea of a tuxedo for her, and the whole underlying theme was that poor Meghan doesn’t know how to dress and Harry has to help her and she is struggling with being a royal?
Yeah look at her in that, and look at the way Harry holds onto her at the end when they’re with the cast. He loves that tuxedo dress.
I was wondering if this choice was, in part, a sartorial response to the rumour that Harry forbade Meghan from wearing tuxedos. You gotta love how the press makes up stories about them quoting an anonymous “insider” or “source close to the couple.”
Meghan is very lovely but I am not a fan of the look of the short hemline as I was not of fan of the look of Catherine’s short dresses. The press contrasted a tuxedo outfit that Diana wore with Meghan’s and it had a short skirt and of couse Diana knocked it out of the park. She usually rocked shorter hemlines.
She wore an Alexander McQueen tuxedo suit (the one with cigarette pants and a white blouse) to one of his charity functions last fall. That was one of her *best* looks.
I agree 100%!
This may be another Tux look, the palace way of making us believe Duch Sussex (then MM), did not dress down at her first tux suit event, so that she would not outshine Do Lambridge in Sweden.
Still waiting for a Regal Royal gown arrival for Princess Henry formal event outside her Wedding Reception. This was a MISS.
The N/A stylist need to be removed from advising the Duchess. The Royal Wedding was no better with malroney joint planning – her and other celebs all benefited -Clooney in hundreds of millions for his drink, malroney and her kids at Prince Henry Wales/BRF used.
But Meghan isn’t wearing a tuxedo suit…. The Alex McQ look was a regular tailored trouser suit and not something I would describe as a tux.
Her legs are not her best feature actually. That would be her face, hands down.
Yeah, I would like it an inch or a two longer.
Jessica styled her and I suspect Meghan’s circle of friends would have been telling her that her legs are great; but they really really aren’t. Though I love this dress, they draw attention to her ‘not so great features’, which are her tiny fragile legs. I thought great style means drawing attention to your best features, not your worst. She’s beautiful, so I guess it covers up for where she’s lacking.
Nope.Meghan has joked about her legs.She has eyes and can see its skinny.She just doesn’t care and wears what she likes.
Her not so great features?? Her legs are thin. They are also toned and in shape. There is nothing wrong with her legs. Should women with skinny legs never wear skirts?? Such an absurd comment…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
The Duchess need a royal stylist asap! MM dressed much better as a common celeb in Canada. Thanks to ‘nonstylist’ mulroney, HRH Prince Henry charity is less noticed.
I have nothing to add other than the fact that we just bought tickets to see Hamilton in the West End when we visit London in October and I LITERALLY cannot wait.
I also wish they’d do a question and answer time about how Brits view the Revolutionary War because I’d be fascinated to know what they learn about it.
It’s wonderful. You will love it.
I finished UK secondary school about fifteen years ago and it wasn’t on the curriculum while I was at school. Prior to Hamilton everything I knew about the wars of the early 1800s with America and France was from o’Brien’s Aubrey/Maturin books. I studied the world wars (i.e. the ones we ‘won’) about three times though.
Its still not in the curriculum my son is now in 6th form.
So from what I am understanding England just by-passes the American Revolutionary war? That part of English history isn’t taught?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends, but yeah, it isn’t a big focus. To start with, the First and Second World Wars are heavily emphasised in lots of curriculums and there is a general bias towards early twentieth century history, certainly in the high school years.
I remember doing lots of stuff about things like the Vikings/Anglo-Saxons, the Romans, and the Egyptians in the early years, like pre-ten years old. Certainly pre-GCSE (so before fourteen years old) traditionally we’ve tended to look at British history by era/which particular section of the Royal Family was on the throne at that time i.e. Tudors, Stuarts, Georgians, Victoria. So if the American revolutionary war was to come up, it would probably come up under the context of studying the Georgian period of English history.
(Take all of this with a pinch of salt, the curriculum has changed a lot since I left school. I know for instance that they do more thematic subjects now, like Medicine through Time etc.)
The only time I remember studying the American Revolution at all was during A-Levels, so when I was seventeen, we did a module on politics during the Georgian period. So we looked at the American Revolution as part of a ‘here is how Lord North effed up’ topic, so I knew who George Washington was and that was probably it, we didn’t study the battles or anything really.
I suppose, in fairness, we do have a crap ton of history (history, rain and complaining about history and rain are kind of our things) so in the grand scheme of things the Americans sticking two fingers up at our Maddest King isn’t as defining a moment for us as it obviously is for America. (Also, we lost. )
I know they call it “The Trouble with the Colonies” which cracks me up, because for us, it was a great revolutionary war. LOL.
All in your perspective!
I love this look! She looks amazing!
I’ve actually seen Hamilton both on Broadway and more recently in London. Very different productions and experiences, but of course both good. Unsurprisingly, the London crowd was more restrained than the NYC crowd, but they erupted when King George III appeared onstage! They also gave him some of the loudest applause at the end. I thought that was hilarious!
I love tuxedo dresses, they are timeless. I wore a dress identical to that in 1989.
Oh lord this look set royaldish off. 🤣🤣
Meghan is now on the same level as mary from Denmark to them.
I had a look yesterday. They have a spinoff board because they think RD is too constrained by Meghan’s supporters.
They just slam Meghan? No dissenting opinions at all? That ‘s why I like this site. I get to read a huge variety of opinions that I always learn something from. I guess that’s the part that gets to me. If every single person has the same opinion, where is the stimulation? I guess if you’re looking to vent or are just miserable, a site like that would help you, but you still wouldn’t learn anything.
Seriously? Last time I dared to look it was just wisdomheaven bravely holding up the fort of fairness. The personality they’ve given her in their heads is scary. Not to mention all the personality disorders they’ve diagnosed her with.
RoyalDish is great for pics and the latest news, but the majority of the comments are not based in reality. It is actually disturbing.
I don’t like this at all – it’s just not appropriate for a gala. If they were going to a party, yes absolutely. She looks absolutely gorgeous from the neck up though.
More importantly, great to see that H&M are hopping on the same gala/black tie/partycircut as w&k. Seriously – do they have any events announced that aren’t basically going to fun things the rest of us do in our time off?
I saw a collection of pictures and though there were no good clear pictures of what other women were wearing, I did see a lot of other women showing leg as well. I love the lack of pantyhose as well, I just don’t like the look of pantyhose, especially on more ethnic skin tones where the match is never right.
If I see one more person BODY SHAME Meghan, I am seriously going to flip.
I’ve seen plenty of people who don’t look like models in whatever clothes they are wearing but if they are happy, confident, and loving what they have on- who in the hell are you to tell them they shouldn’t wear it?
If it offends you, don’t look!
Meghan’s body is her own and she knows what she likes and what she feels she looks good in.I thought she looked spectacular but what I think or you think doesn’t matter. It’s what Meghan thinks and she clearly looked in the mirror and thought she looked smoking hot (WHICH SHE DOES) and went with it.
Good for her!
Totally agree. The body shaming is ridiculous. Some of these comments make no sense.
It’s not body shaming to make an observation. Many posters are simply stating that the key to dressing well and being considered a true fashion icon are to highlight her best features and assets and disguise or hide your flaws. We all have flaws. In Megan’s case, her legs are not her best feature; something she has alluded to in the past as well. So pointing out that this dress draws attention to her legs, which are not her best feature is not body shaming. Body shaming is ew her legs are gross, not she’d look better if she wore clothing that drew attention away from her legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, but you guys should stop doing it to Kate as well. Body-shaming/criticising one for silly things which shouldn’t even be criticised, then calling out people for doing the same thing to Meghan doesn’t seem fair at all.
Agreed, Leyton. I have thin legs as well, and if someone told me what I should be wearing, nah, I don’t think so. Meghan looks great, and who said she was trying to be a fashion icon?? She certainly never did.
Patty, calling her legs “frail,” and “needle like,” are body shaming. Jmo
Amani, just so you know the only thing I’ve ever seen here written about Kate’s body is that she has great legs, so what are you talking about with that? Admittedly, I only read this blog for gossip, so I only know what’s written here, and that’s all I’m talking about.
Anyway, I like both Meghan and Kate, I think both princes chose well for themselves when it comes to their wives.
I love the dress and and her hair. They both look great!!
Pardon my ignorance, but would this gala be counted as ‘work/engagement’ for Harry and Meghan? I’m ignorant that’s why I’m asking.
Hi, yes, this counts as “work” for H&M. Royals “work” at events that the rest of us consider to be leisure.
I strongly believe this is not a work event. It’s for his private charity Sentebale.
It is *not* an official royal work engagement.
This engagement is on the Court Circular, therefore, it is counted as an official work engagement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@whatever
You’re right! That surprises me. Usually Harry’s Sentebale stuff is not considered official.
Meghan & Harry actually saw Hamilton in London on a secret (well, non-official) date shortly after they got engaged… so this would have been Meghan’s third time (at least) and Harry’s second seeing it – can’t blame them! The UK production is fantastic, and the crowd absolutely roars whenever King George comes on stage. Brits love a bit of satire, and they are good at laughing at themselves (+ their forefathers)!
That’s what I thought! That was one of the first pap shots of them, heads down, holding hands. But I couldn’t find the pic again, so I thought I was mistaken!
She looks beautiful and they are, as always, the loveliest, cutest couple. I love them.
They both look happy and glowy. I must be the only one that thinks the dress is boring, though, and not at all glammed up like what one would wear to a night at the theatre?
The fact that Harry loves Hamilton makes me like him even more. Meghan looked stunning and comfortable. I used to act and though I dont miss doing it I always get really excited when I go to the theater because it brings back so many memories and nostalgia. I sense a bit of that with Meghan in these photos. And who wouldn’t be happy chatting with Lin-Manuel Miranda?! He once liked a tweet of mine and I almost fell out of my chair.
Omg, I would be so excited if he liked one of my posts! ☺️ He’s adorable. *sigh
My first reaction was wow she looks great! And also wow she is so tiny, the slightest puff of wind and I have the impression she’ll get knocked over! Fun look to go see a fun Broadway show. I saw the video where Harry started singing one of the songs the cast freaked out and cheered, it was great. This is not Harry’s first time seeing Hamilton, I believe he saw it with Meghan in London before they got married.
Oh and anything involving Lin and his wife Vanessa (if you follow Lin on social media you’ll know he often gushes about her) makes me happy.
I really like the dress, though I am a little surprised that royal women are allowed to wear hemlines above the knee at events.
Damn, does she have some slim legs on her. I find that unfair. My legs never get that streamlined with weight lifting. The muscles just build up and look like concrete thighs of death, lol.
I think she needs a better tailor or get some mock ups for her tailor to practice on. She has a really unique figure so a lot of stuff is illfitting. Her breasts are low on her sternum (not saggy, actual location) and i feel like you could tell this dress was meant to show a bit of cleavage. that it doesn’t works bc they’d have never let her live down showing cleavage but it looks ill fitted. She also has a wide sternum and ALWAYS has weird bunching around her ribs. The dress needs to be altered to fix that. And the last thing it should have been sewn closed. while she is thin all the way around her legs are super narrow compared to her upper body. Closing the hem would have made it look more even.
All that being said, she still looks amazing. Hair, makeup, attitude, confidence, quiet styling. It all looks great.
I agree with the tailoring issue. That’s one thing she needs to work on. Her clothes aren’t tailored to her frame.
The Duchess looks gorgeous in that tailored outfit!
She seems to have lost quite a bit of weight since Suits, unless it was the camera adding the weight. She is really trim, looks good.
She looks very beautiful and happy! I’m very jealous of her VIP Hamilton experience! I can’t get my hands on tickets within 800 miles of me. Ugh.
I love her in a good midi! Plays up her figure. I think her legs are so bird thin they are not the best feature to highlight. (My grandma was like that, she call her legs sticks) But her face and cheek bones , Amazing!!!!
She has a stunningly beautiful face, truly gorgeous and her hair looks great too.
Lovely make-up, delicate jewellery, very classy look.
But I don’t like the shorter hemline on her, her legs are way too thin in my opinion, looks like twigs to me.
If I were her I would wear the dress 2 inches longer.
The dress is nothing spectacular, but it’s a nice tuxedo dress.
I love that she is not wearing pantyhose.
Kate doesn’t have a good taste in clothes, looks often immature and inappropriate, skirts flying around, flashing people your nickers is tacky at the best.
I think Kate has a problem with proportions.
I think she looks fantastic! Sexy, classy and cool! Gawd, those legs!!! I’m so jealous! And they still look happy and in love. 💕
Love the dress and hair/makeup but she looks REALLY thin. Thinner than she’s ever been.
I think she looks really nice, the dress is shorter than usual but it’s ultra-conservative in other ways so it’s balanced. I think we were all looking forward to seeing her in a glam colorful outfit but she’s always preferred understated looks.
Yay, Meghan is wearing something short and she looks lovely. Hopefully, people can stop policing Kate’s “short” dresses/skirts and saying she’s breaking protocol by wearing something above the knees lol. Or “the hemline is too short, she should be wearing stockings, she’wearing a short dress with nothing on underneath, her heel height is too high” because K&M obviously aren’t doing anything wrong when they wear shorter clothes. They both look gorgeous showing off their legs so keep on clutching your pearls. I have nothing against the way they dress, but I’m just pointing out the hypocrisy. I love blazer dresses, they are so easy to pull off with heels, plus the look is chic and sexy at the same time. This is one of my fave looks from her. I always knew Meghan would switch it up after the wedding. I hated seeing her outfits during the engagement lol. Cheaper and all covereddd up to please the monarchists, but they didn’t suit her. At least she’s bringing her own flavour back!
I don’t have a problem with Kate’s or Meghan’s hemlines, as long as they are not flashing anybody.
I got no issue with it, if it’s classy, please keep it classy.
Plenty of trash in the world, we don’t need more.
