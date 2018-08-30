“Halle Berry loves the fact that Prince Harry had her poster on his wall” links

Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! 🤣 #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott pic.twitter.com/nTBS9hKwWO
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2018
Halle Berry loves the fact that Prince Harry had a poster of her when he was at Eton. How did I not know this already? [Wonderwall]
Alec Baldwin is no longer playing the Joker. [LaineyGossip]
Lyrica Anderson is done with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. [Starcasm]
Mr. Robot is ending after Season 4. [Looper]
Cate Blanchett looks like the Secretary-General of my heart. [GoFugYourself]
A reminder that Jenna Elfman is still a Scientologist. [Dlisted]
Constance Wu got another magazine cover. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ashley Olsen is such a chic hobo. [JustJared]
OMG this is awesome (re Harry and Halle). Hahahah.
