“Halle Berry loves the fact that Prince Harry had her poster on his wall” links
  • August 30, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Halle Berry loves the fact that Prince Harry had a poster of her when he was at Eton. How did I not know this already? [Wonderwall]
Alec Baldwin is no longer playing the Joker. [LaineyGossip]
Lyrica Anderson is done with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. [Starcasm]
Mr. Robot is ending after Season 4. [Looper]
Cate Blanchett looks like the Secretary-General of my heart. [GoFugYourself]
A reminder that Jenna Elfman is still a Scientologist. [Dlisted]
Constance Wu got another magazine cover. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ashley Olsen is such a chic hobo. [JustJared]

29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Halle Berry loves the fact that Prince Harry had her poster on his wall” links”

  1. Jay says:
    August 30, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    OMG this is awesome (re Harry and Halle). Hahahah.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment