“Did NBC try to kill Ronan Farrow’s exclusive on Harvey Weinstein?” links

Did NBC threaten Ronan Farrow over his Harvey Weinstein story? I thought we already knew this – NBC was complicit in covering up for Weinstein for years and that’s why Farrow published his exclusive in The New Yorker. [Pajiba]
David Beckham & Victoria Beckham walked a red carpet together last night. [LaineyGossip]
I think Paris Jackson’s pants should be a sarong skirt. [Go Fug Yourself]
In-and-Out donated to the GOP. In-and-Out is canceled! [Dlisted]
I always forget that Teresa Giudice has four daughters. [Reality Tea]
Chadwick Boseman has no interest in the Popular Film Oscar. [Jezebel]
This is so stupid, it’s actually making me laugh. [Buzzfeed]
Let’s get drunk at all the Disney parks. [The Blemish]
Alex Jones is a hypocrite about a lot of things. [OMG Blog]
In-and-Out is canceled, fine by me. Whataburger is better anyways.
We just got a Shake Shack. In-and-Out cancelled.
Shake Shake is AWESOME! WAY above In and Out. They are OUT!
Gosh he sure does not look like Woody Allen to me whatsoever. I’m biased though, 4sure.
He looks just like his mother
And his Father…
IJS…
He gets more Sinatra-y with every passing year.
He is the image of his mother but around the eyes there is very much a resemblance to Sinatra who Mia has hinted at being Ronan bio father.
He’s lucky he’s basically a clone of Grandpa Farrow.
But make no mistake, I believe the source of all his plastic surgeries is precisely his fear of looking like Woody. He has dark blue eyes, but insists on wearing light grey enhancers to lighten them. His lips have started to look wonky and obvious so he wears foundation over them…
I, too, hoped that he would be FS’s son, but DNA tests proved he wasn’t.
Again, he’s very VERY lucky he took after his mom’s side.
In-And-Out also donated to the Democratic party. That being said, I’m all about canceling In-And-Out, not because of their political donations or their bible messages on their food packaging, but because they are mediocre and their hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes suck. I get better food at Fatburger!
And yes, I am a lifelong Southern Californian that hates In-And-Out. No regrets.
Same here. Fatburger is much, much better. I tried In and Out exactly once, years ago, on a road trip with friends who wouldn’t shut up about how good it was. Soggy burger, limp tasteless fries. Never again!
When Shake Shack opened in W. Hollywood, it was a manna from heaven: now there were TWO places to choose from. They also just opened in the redo of the Century City Mall. It’s *always* crowded.
Pete Davidson’s face after meeting Hilary Clinton is exactly how I would look.
Though I haven’t quite gone to the extent of having her tattooed on my body, lol.
I saw the article of Emma Stone and it mentioned Naomi Watts pink dress…I somehow thought, I haven’t seen much of anything on Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus since their is she pregnant article from Cannes…she is majorly pregnant right now!! I googled it and they aren’t hiding. Wow!
Okay, so Norman Reedus has a kid with Helena Christensen, and Diane Krueger’s ex-husband now has kids with Marion Cotillard… I’m just saying this is an absurdly attractive set of people.
