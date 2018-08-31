“Did NBC try to kill Ronan Farrow’s exclusive on Harvey Weinstein?” links
  • August 31, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Did NBC threaten Ronan Farrow over his Harvey Weinstein story? I thought we already knew this – NBC was complicit in covering up for Weinstein for years and that’s why Farrow published his exclusive in The New Yorker. [Pajiba]
David Beckham & Victoria Beckham walked a red carpet together last night. [LaineyGossip]
I think Paris Jackson’s pants should be a sarong skirt. [Go Fug Yourself]
In-and-Out donated to the GOP. In-and-Out is canceled! [Dlisted]
I always forget that Teresa Giudice has four daughters. [Reality Tea]
Chadwick Boseman has no interest in the Popular Film Oscar. [Jezebel]
This is so stupid, it’s actually making me laugh. [Buzzfeed]
Let’s get drunk at all the Disney parks. [The Blemish]
Alex Jones is a hypocrite about a lot of things. [OMG Blog]

2018 Time 100 Gala

14 Responses to ““Did NBC try to kill Ronan Farrow’s exclusive on Harvey Weinstein?” links”

  1. Marty says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    In-and-Out is canceled, fine by me. Whataburger is better anyways.

    Reply
  2. Nicegirl says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Gosh he sure does not look like Woody Allen to me whatsoever. I’m biased though, 4sure.

    Reply
  3. Genessee says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    In-And-Out also donated to the Democratic party. That being said, I’m all about canceling In-And-Out, not because of their political donations or their bible messages on their food packaging, but because they are mediocre and their hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes suck. I get better food at Fatburger!

    And yes, I am a lifelong Southern Californian that hates In-And-Out. No regrets.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:02 pm

      Same here. Fatburger is much, much better. I tried In and Out exactly once, years ago, on a road trip with friends who wouldn’t shut up about how good it was. Soggy burger, limp tasteless fries. Never again!

      When Shake Shack opened in W. Hollywood, it was a manna from heaven: now there were TWO places to choose from. They also just opened in the redo of the Century City Mall. It’s *always* crowded.

      Reply
  4. anony83 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Pete Davidson’s face after meeting Hilary Clinton is exactly how I would look.

    Though I haven’t quite gone to the extent of having her tattooed on my body, lol.

    Reply
  5. Aerohead21 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I saw the article of Emma Stone and it mentioned Naomi Watts pink dress…I somehow thought, I haven’t seen much of anything on Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus since their is she pregnant article from Cannes…she is majorly pregnant right now!! I googled it and they aren’t hiding. Wow!

    Reply
  6. EM says:
    August 31, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Okay, so Norman Reedus has a kid with Helena Christensen, and Diane Krueger’s ex-husband now has kids with Marion Cotillard… I’m just saying this is an absurdly attractive set of people.

    Reply

