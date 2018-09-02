Cate Blanchett in Armani at the Venice Film Festival: gorgeous or overworked?

I’ve been trying to see if any outlet mentioned why Cate Blanchett attended this year’s Venice Film Festival, but I can’t find anything. She was on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival, and she’s usually a fixture at these kinds of events during awards season. But I think she might have just come to Venice this year to… walk some carpets and attend some premieres? She wore a lot of Chopard jewelry, maybe they were paying her to attend. She did wear Armani to both premieres she attended, so maybe Armani was paying her. That’s probably what it was, because she’s already the face of an Armani fragrance, so there you go. I figured it out.
As for Blanchett’s Armani looks – she wore the black-and-feathered gown to the premiere of A Star Is Born. I kind of love it? She looks amazing. The asymmetrical gold-and-black gown was for the Suspiria premiere and I kind of hate that one. I hate the sapphire-and-diamond earring choice with that particular gown too.
Thom Yorke attended the Venice premiere of Suspiria because he did the soundtrack/score for the film. His date was Dajana Roncione. And yes, the man wore sandals. I believe they’re Birkenstocks.
Naomi Watts in Dior at the Suspiria premiere – this looks very Dior, very worked on, very… eh. It’s not my taste, but she looks fine.
Barbara Palvin in two Armani looks – I dislike the gown specifically because it’s on her and it looks much too “old” and matronly for her. The shorter blue dress is okay but I’m not crazy about it, honestly.
Sara Sampaio in Armani at the ASIB premiere – this is completely awful. It’s like she’s wearing a tablecloth with a lace runner.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think La Blanchett looks absolutely regal with the fringed look. Perfection. I also dislike the second look and don’t care much for the other looks either.
My first thought was THAT is what Gaga should have worn!
Blanchette looks spectacular in that first dress. The second is meh…
Those earrings… pardon my french but f*cking h*ell… the dress sucks but 30+ carats each ear of perfectly matched sapphires… I’d have worn those with a burlap sack just for the the opportunity to wear them. I’d have dressed around those earrings, do you have any idea how hard it is to find sapphires of that size that match in color and can be cut as a pair? I’d put very good money on those being from the Bemainty find in Madagascar a couple of years ago that lasted about 6 months and produced huge and extremely high quality stones.
The fringed dress looks very similar to a dress Angelina wore to Oscars once with those drop dead gorgeous emerald earrings. Of course Angie’s dress had no fringe.
http://drop.ndtv.com/albums/ENTERTAINMENT/oscarsredcarpetwomen/3.jpg
Ha love Thom Yorke and hey he wants to be comfy lol.
Yeah, I think he wins for the most comfy style and not wearing a stupid tie.
Though Birkenstocks are NOT comfortable on me. I know they’re the best thing ever for some (my mum included), but no matrer how much I try to break them, I end up with blisters and blood on my feet. I easily get blisters to begin with but birks-blisters are on a different level. I’m gutted every time I think about how much I spent for those
Wonder if he could pull this off in Cannes. Don’t they have a RULE that women MUST wear heels, but nothing of the sort in demand for men? Obviously, for Venice, men can go like slobs, but women must still dress to the nines. Wonder if the mode of dress was the opposite, and his date (or Cate) showed up in Birkenstocks… their heads would explode!
Those don’t seem to be Birkies. Birkenstocks always have buckles + that cork sole.
And Jan90067: good point!
Ha! If you’re clearly no supermodel, go comfy go eclectic.
At least he’s not wearing his sandals in the Japanese style.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Cate Blanchett is so regal. Gorgeous
Kaiser I loved that you worked that out and left it in print for us to read.. I do this in emails at work.. I assume people probably roll their eyes at me!
I liked cate Blanchett and Barbara Palvin ( the blue one) looks, also I prefer Barbara Palvin first look a short print dress she got the first day. That girl is beautiful.
Cate is overrated. In talent, and lord knows in fashion.
And a $ell out to boot.
I thought that to-the-waist v neck look was over. So unflattering.
I’m not crazy about the feathers. I generally dislike feather.. It just always looks a bit fussy.
I think Cate Blanchett looks her best in less diva-ish dresses. I loved, loved, loved her style as Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator. I know that was a period movie and she can’t be expected to dress like it’s the 40s in real life, but I just think she looks great in slightly androgynous or bohemian clothes, a little unkempt, like a flowy pantsuit or something. She’s got such a strong and characteristic face, she can pull of that kind of androgynous look, just like Katharine Hepburn could in her time.
I actually like Sara’s dress
The only one I like is the gold-shouldered Blanchett one.
Cate is stunning, as always. I think the Door one could be lovely, if it were strapless and longer.
*Dior
I love Sara Sampaio’s dress!
I like both of Barbara’s dresses. She looks lovely. Especially in the blue one.
Hate the feathers on an otherwise gorgeous gown. I don’t know why Cate bugs me in recent years. Maybe an unfair perceived attitude problem. Like she comes off as thinking she’s above mere mortals.
I love that first dress but my first thought was, “that’s what Manafort’s ostrich coat Should have looked like”.
Love Cate’s first dress. Hate all of the other looks.
