Cate Blanchett in Armani at the Venice Film Festival: gorgeous or overworked?

I’ve been trying to see if any outlet mentioned why Cate Blanchett attended this year’s Venice Film Festival, but I can’t find anything. She was on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival, and she’s usually a fixture at these kinds of events during awards season. But I think she might have just come to Venice this year to… walk some carpets and attend some premieres? She wore a lot of Chopard jewelry, maybe they were paying her to attend. She did wear Armani to both premieres she attended, so maybe Armani was paying her. That’s probably what it was, because she’s already the face of an Armani fragrance, so there you go. I figured it out.

As for Blanchett’s Armani looks – she wore the black-and-feathered gown to the premiere of A Star Is Born. I kind of love it? She looks amazing. The asymmetrical gold-and-black gown was for the Suspiria premiere and I kind of hate that one. I hate the sapphire-and-diamond earring choice with that particular gown too.

Thom Yorke attended the Venice premiere of Suspiria because he did the soundtrack/score for the film. His date was Dajana Roncione. And yes, the man wore sandals. I believe they’re Birkenstocks.

Naomi Watts in Dior at the Suspiria premiere – this looks very Dior, very worked on, very… eh. It’s not my taste, but she looks fine.

Barbara Palvin in two Armani looks – I dislike the gown specifically because it’s on her and it looks much too “old” and matronly for her. The shorter blue dress is okay but I’m not crazy about it, honestly.

Sara Sampaio in Armani at the ASIB premiere – this is completely awful. It’s like she’s wearing a tablecloth with a lace runner.

26 Responses to “Cate Blanchett in Armani at the Venice Film Festival: gorgeous or overworked?”

  1. Originaluna says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I think La Blanchett looks absolutely regal with the fringed look. Perfection. I also dislike the second look and don’t care much for the other looks either.

  2. AG-UK says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Ha love Thom Yorke and hey he wants to be comfy lol.

  3. Melania says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Cate Blanchett is so regal. Gorgeous

  4. EMc says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Kaiser I loved that you worked that out and left it in print for us to read.. I do this in emails at work.. I assume people probably roll their eyes at me! :)

  5. Really says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I liked cate Blanchett and Barbara Palvin ( the blue one) looks, also I prefer Barbara Palvin first look a short print dress she got the first day. That girl is beautiful.

  6. Darla says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Cate is overrated. In talent, and lord knows in fashion.

  7. minx says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I thought that to-the-waist v neck look was over. So unflattering.

  8. Karen says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I’m not crazy about the feathers. I generally dislike feather.. It just always looks a bit fussy.

    I think Cate Blanchett looks her best in less diva-ish dresses. I loved, loved, loved her style as Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator. I know that was a period movie and she can’t be expected to dress like it’s the 40s in real life, but I just think she looks great in slightly androgynous or bohemian clothes, a little unkempt, like a flowy pantsuit or something. She’s got such a strong and characteristic face, she can pull of that kind of androgynous look, just like Katharine Hepburn could in her time.

  9. notthisagain says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I actually like Sara’s dress

  10. Redgrl says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:27 am

    The only one I like is the gold-shouldered Blanchett one.

  11. May says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Cate is stunning, as always. I think the Door one could be lovely, if it were strapless and longer.

  12. Yes Doubtful says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:02 am

    I love Sara Sampaio’s dress!

  13. Other Renee says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I like both of Barbara’s dresses. She looks lovely. Especially in the blue one.

    Hate the feathers on an otherwise gorgeous gown. I don’t know why Cate bugs me in recent years. Maybe an unfair perceived attitude problem. Like she comes off as thinking she’s above mere mortals.

  14. Aang says:
    September 2, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I love that first dress but my first thought was, “that’s what Manafort’s ostrich coat Should have looked like”.

  15. Jess says:
    September 2, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Love Cate’s first dress. Hate all of the other looks.

