Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria premiered on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival. This is actually the first time that I’ve put it all together: Guadagnino, Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson all worked together on A Bigger Splash. Tilda and Dakota became quite friendly on that film, and Guadagnino and Tilda are obviously very close as well. That explains why the three of them decided to work together on Suspiria too. Anyway, I’m kind of in love with this header photo of Tilda and Dakota. They both look like bad bitches.

There’s a lot of fashion to cover, so I’m putting photocall and premiere photos together for the cast. Dakota wore Dior for both the photocall and premiere – I actually adore both looks completely. The white dress is simple and beautiful and the red gown is so dramatic. Love it.

Tilda also chose the same designer for her photocall and premiere looks: Haider Ackermann, one of her go-to designers. I don’t like the citrine look – too fussy and school-marmish.

I really appreciate the fact that Mia Goth eschews the typical starlet look – she does her own thing and she looks unique. She wore a simple Valentino dress to the photocall, and an interesting Givenchy for the premiere. I’m not in love with either of these looks, but they’re not flat-out bad either. The Givenchy would be stunning without the cutouts.

Chloë Grace Moretz wore MiuMiu for the photocall and she made me laugh – a true, genuine lol at these terrible pants. OMG. They’re awful. Deliciously awful. She wore Louis Vuitton to the premiere – also terrible.

27 Responses to “Dakota Johnson & Tilda Swinton brought the fashion drama to Venice”

  1. keroppi says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Muppet feet

    Reply
  2. C-Shell says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:12 am

    In the header photo, I actually liked Tilda’s citrine look very much — in the sunlight, only the top bit and her sunglasses. Indoors, full-length it’s pretty dreadful. Dakota killed it all the way around. Mia Goth’s Givenchy is gorgeous. Even with the cutouts with her build, but I agree without the cutouts it’s a home run.

    Reply
  3. Harla says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I have to admit that some days I enjoy the horrible fashion so much more than the gorgeous fashion and I think today is one of those days! That citrine dress on Tilda is truly horrifying, god I love it!

    Reply
  4. Huda says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I love Mia Goth’s whole aesthetic. It works well for her.

    Chloe Grace Moretz needs a fashion intervention – she’s got a knack for finding unflattering outfits.

    Tilda is Tilda, whether it’s flattering (red) or not (yellow!).

    Dakota is just fashion and acting oatmeal to me. I can’t muster any enthusiasm.

    Reply
  5. CharliePenn says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I don’t hate Chloe’s Louis Vuitton! But those pants! No!
    I also came here for some Tilda Swinton Alien Stunting Fashion Realness… and I was disappointed :(

    Reply
  6. Rainbow says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Ι know that Tilda is considered a fashion icon but she creeps me out. Maybe is the lack of eyebrows.

    Chloe looks terrible. I only like Mia’s Givenchy look.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I actually would like the citrine dress on her if not for the saggy waistline. The red one just swallows her up, I don’t like it. Dakota looks lovely, both dresses are wonderful and she seems as if she is finally comfortable with herself in the spotlight.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Mia Goth’s Valentino looks like 70s flight attendant.
    Chloe, oh dear. How could she look in the mirror and think she looked good?

    Reply
  9. Elisa says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Dakota Johnson looks absolutely lovely in the white dress. the red one looks kinda cheap.
    No comment on the other dresses/ladies. O_o

    Reply
  10. BigGirl says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Chloe’s outfits is we what Mrs. Roper wore when she was young.

    Reply
  11. Rescue Cat says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Chloe looks like she got her feet stuck in a bird’s nest.

    Reply
  12. sommolierlady says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:59 am

    No to almost all of these. Horrible color choices. Mia’s second look is the best by far.

    Reply
  13. Gailly says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I kinda love the citrine outfit and shoes! It’s working for me.

    Reply
  14. Other Renee says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Dakota looks fabulous in both outfits. I want to know how her white dress manages to defy gravity.

    I do like Mia’s cutout dress. I even like the cutouts. She’s got the figure for it.

    The rest look silly. Tilda scares me.

    Reply
  15. Ana Paula says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Mia Goth looks a lot like her grandmother (Brazilian actress Maria Gladys) when she was younger. She looks beautiful in the Givenchy.

    Reply
  16. Smee says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:47 am

    CGM looks like she’s standing on a little pile of hay while wearing ugly pants.

    Reply
  17. Rose says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I find Dakota so beautiful,much more so than the typical perfect looking startlet if that makes sense? And her body is fantastic in the fifty shades movies . Chole is adorable but she just has an awkward square body shape that is hard to dress .

    Reply
  18. Marigold says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:15 am

    That white dress needs a hoik. I hate that sliding down look that seems to have taken over strapless dresses of late.

    I am over Johnson’s fringe as well. Some women look perpetually 8 with bangs and she’s one of them.

    Reply
  19. SJhere says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I guessing the designer paid extra to have CGM agree to wear those ugly and stupid pants out to an event like this. As they say “any publicity is better than no publicity”.

    If she had worsen something classy and pretty .. Much less press coverage.

    Reply
  20. Paris says:
    September 2, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    I love Tilda. She is an ICON.
    Dakota looked fantastic – make-up, hair, accessories and gowns. She nailed it.

    Reply
  21. Lazy af rn says:
    September 2, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Mia’s first outfit for the photocall is actually Louis V. and I I really enjoy it. She looked really easy breeezy beautiful there same w Dakota

    Reply
  22. Veronica S. says:
    September 2, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    What a clever shoe choice on Tilda’s chartreuse dress. It’s a great clash that manages to be interesting rather than completely bonkers.

    Reply
  23. nell Graham says:
    September 2, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Chloe, girl, just no. I am beginning to suspect she doesn’t know how to dress for her figure and is uncomfortable. Mia looks fabulous, as does Dakota.. There’s something so blandly unique about Dakota that I enjoy.

    Reply

