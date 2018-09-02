Dakota Johnson & Tilda Swinton brought the fashion drama to Venice

Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria premiered on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival. This is actually the first time that I’ve put it all together: Guadagnino, Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson all worked together on A Bigger Splash. Tilda and Dakota became quite friendly on that film, and Guadagnino and Tilda are obviously very close as well. That explains why the three of them decided to work together on Suspiria too. Anyway, I’m kind of in love with this header photo of Tilda and Dakota. They both look like bad bitches.
There’s a lot of fashion to cover, so I’m putting photocall and premiere photos together for the cast. Dakota wore Dior for both the photocall and premiere – I actually adore both looks completely. The white dress is simple and beautiful and the red gown is so dramatic. Love it.
Tilda also chose the same designer for her photocall and premiere looks: Haider Ackermann, one of her go-to designers. I don’t like the citrine look – too fussy and school-marmish.
I really appreciate the fact that Mia Goth eschews the typical starlet look – she does her own thing and she looks unique. She wore a simple Valentino dress to the photocall, and an interesting Givenchy for the premiere. I’m not in love with either of these looks, but they’re not flat-out bad either. The Givenchy would be stunning without the cutouts.
Chloë Grace Moretz wore MiuMiu for the photocall and she made me laugh – a true, genuine lol at these terrible pants. OMG. They’re awful. Deliciously awful. She wore Louis Vuitton to the premiere – also terrible.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Muppet feet
Yup!
In the header photo, I actually liked Tilda’s citrine look very much — in the sunlight, only the top bit and her sunglasses. Indoors, full-length it’s pretty dreadful. Dakota killed it all the way around. Mia Goth’s Givenchy is gorgeous. Even with the cutouts with her build, but I agree without the cutouts it’s a home run.
I have to admit that some days I enjoy the horrible fashion so much more than the gorgeous fashion and I think today is one of those days! That citrine dress on Tilda is truly horrifying, god I love it!
I love Mia Goth’s whole aesthetic. It works well for her.
Chloe Grace Moretz needs a fashion intervention – she’s got a knack for finding unflattering outfits.
Tilda is Tilda, whether it’s flattering (red) or not (yellow!).
Dakota is just fashion and acting oatmeal to me. I can’t muster any enthusiasm.
100% agreed. The red Dior is quite glamorous and would sing on pretty much any other wearer than Dakota. The most boring person in Hollywood and the reason why I’m pretty reluctant about Suspiria. Love all of Mia Goth’s looks though!
I don’t hate Chloe’s Louis Vuitton! But those pants! No!
I also came here for some Tilda Swinton Alien Stunting Fashion Realness… and I was disappointed
Same – It could use some tailoring at the waist, but I’d totally wear that.
Ι know that Tilda is considered a fashion icon but she creeps me out. Maybe is the lack of eyebrows.
Chloe looks terrible. I only like Mia’s Givenchy look.
I actually would like the citrine dress on her if not for the saggy waistline. The red one just swallows her up, I don’t like it. Dakota looks lovely, both dresses are wonderful and she seems as if she is finally comfortable with herself in the spotlight.
Mia Goth’s Valentino looks like 70s flight attendant.
Chloe, oh dear. How could she look in the mirror and think she looked good?
I think Mia Goth brought the sexy avant garde, a favorite personal combo. Feathers are like fur, they are controversial; with fashions disasters like Chloe’s , birds breathe a collective sigh of relief, as this will NOT become a thing.
Dakota Johnson looks absolutely lovely in the white dress. the red one looks kinda cheap.
No comment on the other dresses/ladies. O_o
Chloe’s outfits is we what Mrs. Roper wore when she was young.
Chloe looks like she got her feet stuck in a bird’s nest.
No to almost all of these. Horrible color choices. Mia’s second look is the best by far.
I kinda love the citrine outfit and shoes! It’s working for me.
Dakota looks fabulous in both outfits. I want to know how her white dress manages to defy gravity.
I do like Mia’s cutout dress. I even like the cutouts. She’s got the figure for it.
The rest look silly. Tilda scares me.
Mia Goth looks a lot like her grandmother (Brazilian actress Maria Gladys) when she was younger. She looks beautiful in the Givenchy.
CGM looks like she’s standing on a little pile of hay while wearing ugly pants.
I find Dakota so beautiful,much more so than the typical perfect looking startlet if that makes sense? And her body is fantastic in the fifty shades movies . Chole is adorable but she just has an awkward square body shape that is hard to dress .
That white dress needs a hoik. I hate that sliding down look that seems to have taken over strapless dresses of late.
I am over Johnson’s fringe as well. Some women look perpetually 8 with bangs and she’s one of them.
I guessing the designer paid extra to have CGM agree to wear those ugly and stupid pants out to an event like this. As they say “any publicity is better than no publicity”.
If she had worsen something classy and pretty .. Much less press coverage.
I love Tilda. She is an ICON.
Dakota looked fantastic – make-up, hair, accessories and gowns. She nailed it.
Mia’s first outfit for the photocall is actually Louis V. and I I really enjoy it. She looked really easy breeezy beautiful there same w Dakota
What a clever shoe choice on Tilda’s chartreuse dress. It’s a great clash that manages to be interesting rather than completely bonkers.
Chloe, girl, just no. I am beginning to suspect she doesn’t know how to dress for her figure and is uncomfortable. Mia looks fabulous, as does Dakota.. There’s something so blandly unique about Dakota that I enjoy.
