Rachel Weisz, 48, and Daniel Craig, 50, have welcomed a baby girl

Back in April of this year, Rachel Weisz surprised many people by announcing her pregnancy. Most of her fans knew that she had longed for a baby with Daniel Craig, but I also think most people were like “it probably won’t happen,” given their ages. But then Rachel is out here, pregnant at the age of 48. Well, she and Daniel have welcomed their late-in-life child: a baby girl!

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The Oscar-winning actress, 48, and her James Bond star husband, 50, told friends they were ‘very happy’ to welcome their daughter into the world. The baby is the first child for the Runaway Jury and Denial star and her hunky hubby who wed in 2011.

This is the first child for them *together*. Rachel has a son, Henry, with her former partner Darren Aronofsky. Daniel also has an adult daughter, Ella, who is 26. I think she was raised in London and now she lives in New York, and reportedly Ella is pretty close to her dad. Anyway, it sounds like Rachel and Daniel have their hands full and I’m sure it’s an absolute joy for them. You know Baby Weisz-Craig is going to be beautiful too. Congrats to them!