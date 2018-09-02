Rachel Weisz, 48, and Daniel Craig, 50, have welcomed a baby girl

Back in April of this year, Rachel Weisz surprised many people by announcing her pregnancy. Most of her fans knew that she had longed for a baby with Daniel Craig, but I also think most people were like “it probably won’t happen,” given their ages. But then Rachel is out here, pregnant at the age of 48. Well, she and Daniel have welcomed their late-in-life child: a baby girl!
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The Oscar-winning actress, 48, and her James Bond star husband, 50, told friends they were ‘very happy’ to welcome their daughter into the world. The baby is the first child for the Runaway Jury and Denial star and her hunky hubby who wed in 2011.
This is the first child for them *together*. Rachel has a son, Henry, with her former partner Darren Aronofsky. Daniel also has an adult daughter, Ella, who is 26. I think she was raised in London and now she lives in New York, and reportedly Ella is pretty close to her dad. Anyway, it sounds like Rachel and Daniel have their hands full and I’m sure it’s an absolute joy for them. You know Baby Weisz-Craig is going to be beautiful too. Congrats to them!
Aww, congrats! I love this couple.
I love this couple, and that baby has to be gorgeous.
Her looks and his sex appeal – that girl is going to be stunning..
If baby girl looks like momma she’s gonna be a stunner for sure.
Congratulations to the couple!
A baby girl! Congrats!!
You know how there’s a thing called “irrational hatred”? Here, it’s the opposite – I have an “irrational like” for these two. Many congratulations! Mabrouk!
Same! I just love them as a couple.
Me too! I don’t know why but I just love them as a couple. Their chemistry in Dream House was incredible, it popped right off of the screen, so it’s no surprise they fell in love for real. Congrats to them! Their baby girl hit the genetic lottery!
Me too! Love them both individually and together..
I feel the same. Lovely news – congrats! 👶 🎉
LOL I’m the same way. I have no idea why I like them so much but I really do! lol
48 and 50. Good luck to them.
Congrats to them! I can’t imagine starting over at 48/50 with diapers but I’m sure they have a lot of help. I’m sure the baby will be gorgeous and very loved.
It’s not the diapers that would bother me. It’s the sleep depravation and having to be switched on 24/7.
This exactly! Changing diapers is a breeze but a baby crying every time you lay down your head to sleep or watching a toddler like a hawk as they repeatedly walk into danger, that’s the real struggle.
This exactly!! It’s the 24/7 years on end that I could never do at that age! He’ll, we had our last child and I had just turned 32 and it was hard. Lol A year later now and I could never add another. I’m so exhausted.
That’s how old my parents were when they had me…47 and 52…after 30 years of trying..
Wow, that’s incredible. What a blessing that was for all of you.
Wow. You must have been very wanted.
Hoot and FhMom.. I don’t know how to reply directly to your comments, so replying to mine. lol:-) Yes, I was so wanted. blessed with so much love. It’s tough being an older parent, but then your children see your struggles and the bond is so much closer.. Love is all there is.
If she looks like her.
Anyway, more power to them. I was tired with the one I had in my 20′s and can’t imagine starting over now in my 40′s. Especially once the dreaded teenage years hit and you have to deal with that in your 60′s lol. But I guess it’s different when you have resources and are wealthy enough.
Congrats
I can’t imagine starting over at almost 50 either, that’s when you finally have time for yourself, traveling, evenings alone with good wine and a book, etc.
But clearly they feel differently, and that’s okay. Best of luck to them.
I wouldn’t have it in me to go through all that again. 😩
I seriously doubt it’s her egg at 48 if they used interventions to have the baby… but no matter really – congrats!
There’s almost no chance it’s her 48 year old egg but she may have used frozen eggs from when she was younger. If I could go back in time, I would have frozen eggs when I was younger. I had my kid in my late 30s with no trouble but haven’t been successful in having another child in my 40s.
Congrats to them! At 41, having been up pretty much all night with my 4-month-old, though, I am at the moment wondering whether I was insane to want to start all let again… The sleep deprivation is so brutal, and so much harder at my age than when I did it 9 yrs ago. But I imagine having the funds to hire nannies and lots of help makes it easier.
I adore my little guy and love being able to grow my family, but whooboy!
Congratulations on your new baby, Lindy!
If they’re happy with a new baby at their age, good for them. They can certainly afford help if need be. She strikes me as the hands on type though.
@Lindy – You are made of some strong stuff woman! Just keep repeating to yourself, “Soon… he’ll be sleeping through the night very soon.” One day you’ll look back on this period and laugh at how impossible it felt, but you did it! He’ll keep you on your toes through your 50’s, and you’ll have a younger outlook on life when you’re in in your 60’s. It may be little consolation, I know, because right now you are going nuts. Hang in there, you’re his champ! There is nothing you could be doing that is more important than bonding with your baby.
Having just had my second at 40 with husband of 45 I kind of get what you’re saying – def we’re more knackered than we’ve ever been, we’re facing teenagers in our late 50’s/early 60’s and we could def do with a night off with a good book and some wine. But do you know what? I’m also wiser, more patient and more financially stable in my 40’s and it feels like I’m ready for the two little mongrels in a way I wasn’t earlier in life when I could be happily selfish and irresponsible with no one to depend on me so it’s totally swings and roundabouts. Plus these guys look amazingly gorgeous and at least 10 years younger than their given ages and have enough resources to call in nannies to help if needed. I think they’re going to be more than fine, and that is one lucky little girl to be so wanted x
Great attitude. Your children are lucky you’re their mama.
we adopted our only baby last year when I was 47, and working full time. I took some time off, but now I’m back to work. My back kills me sometimes, and I want to sleep more than my young daughter,but everything else is going great! I wish and hope to be healthy and not become too old-fashioned and uncool with time! I know this two in the pics will be gorgeous forever.
I dislike how they got together, but adult lives do take twists and turns here and there,and I understand and wish them the best
My great-aunt and great-uncle eventually adopted me when I was 11, but when I was 7 and first moving in with them, my aunt was 60 and my uncle was 72. They both lived another 20 years or so. Obviously burying both your parents at 30 isn’t a great feeling, but it beats the alternative of not having parents at all.
I’m 36 and still not ready for kids. Maybe in another ten years? But these comments are terrifying. I’d had no idea I’d already died. Oh well. My life was eventful, RIP
I had my first at 37, and it was fine.
Yes my partner of 50 enjoyed the sleep deprivation a lot less, but I could do it again with no problem.
I was having too much fun in my early 30s to have a baby. I don’t regret my decision of having kids late at all.
Same here. I had my kid at age 39. I lived a very full life of travel, freedom, time for myself and fun before that. Plus we can still travel as a family, although I kind of already got it out of my system for awhile. I was 110% ready to settle down and focus a lot of energy on my child. I never felt like I was giving up anything and I try to enjoy every minute of the precious moments when all they want is hugs and cuddles.
Congrats to them and Hello and Welcome to new baby!
I like these 2 together. A happy, healthy baby no matter what age is a blessing. Be well and enjoy.
there are always so may back handed compliments when a woman has a baby. “oh i could never have a baby at 39 but hey good for you” lol cant people say congrats and leave it at that
Aww, Congratulations.
