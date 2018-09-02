Lady Gaga in Valentino at the Venice premiere of ‘A Star is Born’: stunning?

Here are some photos of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born, which Bradley directed. I was waiting to see if Gaga and Bradley would do a reenactment, on the carpet, of her screen test, the same one where Bradley wiped all of the makeup off her face. It would have been an epic way to promote the movie. Instead, Gaga decided to promote the movie by wearing an absolutely enormous Valentino gown. This gown is so big and dramatic… which totally fits the venue. Venice is for drama, and this gown wouldn’t have worked in Toronto. Gaga accessorized with 9.5 carat Chopard earrings.
During the big premiere of A Star Is Born at the Sala Grande theater, lightning struck. Literally, lightning struck the theater and the projector’s bulb was blown out in the middle of the film. It took fifteen minutes to fix it, and after the film was completed, Gaga and Bradley got an eight-minute standing ovation. So… it looks like we’re going to have to weather a major awards-season campaign for this one. How does that make you feel?
Also: Irina Shayk was in Venice, as I said previously. She and Bradley were happily pap’d together when they arrived in Venice, but Irina didn’t walk the premiere red carpet with him. She wore a vintage Versace gown, and she walked the carpet with Donatella Versace. Does anyone else feel a little bit like… maybe Irina perhaps *should NOT* be seen that much during the Oscar campaign? She’s a beautiful model, and Bradley is trying to sell a movie where his character is all about Gaga’s “not a model” vibe. What I’m asking is this: does Irina’s mere presence undercut the suspension of belief required to believe in the central love story of the film?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s so Gaga. On anyone else, at any other event, I would hate it, but for this – it works perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, let’s just say no to excessive feathers as we do to excessive fur. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite sure no pink birds died in the making of that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, fashion supports many animal cruelties, and its time it stopped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
M16 – It’s dyed ostrich feather… and it’s pulled out whilst the poor bird is still alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! 👍👍
I am so excited for this movie
And Irina should hide because she’s beautiful? Um, what? No. She’s his partner. This is 2018. Why should anyone hide who they are or who they’re with?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Why would she hurt the campaign for awards? He’s playing a character in a movie. It’s acting awards, how someone becomes the character on screen, not being the character in real life. And I think Gaga looks gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes guys Irina should not be hidden,she’s his partner and mother of his child.She is a simple beauty IMO,and isn’t flaunting herself.If she were practically pushing Gaga out of the way to be seen-different.Cooper and Gaga are taking center stage for this and Irina is there for him.
I finally broke and watched the trailer for this I’ve actually forgotten the amazing voice Gaga/Stephanie has,and Bradley is better than I thought,I’ve never seen any of the other Star is Born movies….Bradley is speaking in an American country/southern accent-is this how the other movies were?
Not sure I’ll be watching this in theaters,probably on my couch in sweats,but maybe it’s going to be worth seeing??IDK.Love how Gaga looks au natural.
At first I thought she looked like a giant feather duster in the pink gown,but now I think she looks really pretty.She could have gone a little less OTT. but yeah it’s Venice et al so…
The makeup wiping off story was weird,but I see them with some chemistry,and hopefully this will turn out well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Emma..seems some celebs get a pass and some don’t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really only Gaga could pull off that gown, right? Amazing. I actually like it with her in it. Kind of like a glam Big Bird.
Betting Cooper will drag Irina to everything. It may not sell the film, but it will sell him as a hetero male in a committed relationship. He’s got years of … whatever … to live down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still don’t know why everyone thinks he is not straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he had a long term relationship with a older man.
Victor Garber
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In this case he is bi / pan?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cairinacat: so what? They were happy, it’s over, he’s moved on. What’s the big deal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is literally no proof of him being with Victor Garber. Internet rumors don’t count as proof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
now everybody is gay. no straight male to be found.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This movie,Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is getting raves. I’m in love with the trailer, so beautiful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm….ummm….I have no words for this dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stunning. And so Gaga.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is so Gaga but the make-up? She’s so shiny. 😭
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was raining on the red carpet, so a lot of that shine is probably water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see Gaga, she looks really different. She’s such a chameleon, and looks great in this frou-frou spectacle. It’s a 10 from me. 👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress is a perfect choice for someone as dramatic as gaga. She wears it so well. As for Irina unlike Amal Clooney a few years ago at least she isn’t walking the red carpet trying to upstage the stars of the movie and instead is letting bradley and gaga shine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somehow she is not giving Amal levels of look at MEEEE, but she is wearing a gold lame dress. They seem like an odd AF couple to me, but I don’t have any problem with her being there — she should be able to support him regardless of the theme of the movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but I can’t help but think that Bradley dictates how their situation works. I’d put good money on the fact that she didn’t choose to walk the red carpet separately, but he instead asked her to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wtf has she done to her face? Is it tape or surgery? Both? She looks different every time I see her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way. Her face looks strange. And that hair. Horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I have been seeing photos of her and thinking “Ugh not another article about those Kartrashian people” Then look at the headline and find out it is Lady GaGa. She needs to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure I’ll see the film and like it (I’ve never seen any of the remakes or the original) but I’m already exhausted thinking about the Oscar campaign for this lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An EIGHT MINUTE STANDING OVATION?!? These people are so far up each other’s asses it’s unreal. Like calm down. It’s a remake of a corny old movie. Sure, have a good clap if you enjoyed it.
But EIGHT MINUTES?! Jesus take the wheel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They only got an eight minute ovation because they stayed to soak in the circle jerk. Apparently the First Man ovation was only three minutes because the cast and crew tried to exit quickly lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CharliePenn, good one! Is that last line a reference to Kalen reacts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The premise of the story is an unknown singer making it big as a pop singer. Doesn’t sound like a real acting stretch for Gaga which is why we are being told dumb stories like the makeup removal one. Gaga is just always so extra and she’s definitely overrated as an actress. I don’t see that changing with this story. In fact the no makeup stuff is eerily reminiscent of the type of stories that came out when Jennifer Anniston was promoting Cake. No makeup doesn’t equal acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, she looks like one of those toilet paper dolls from granny’s bathroom. I’m already so tired of this movie and them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. And she’s morphing into Donatella Versace in those pictures…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they dialed back the material/feathers a bit they could have gotten the same dramatic effect without making her body look misshapen. She’s not the tallest person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this too @ minx,I get the idea is BIG,okay.She looks pretty IMO,but could have stunned if the dress was say,just down scaled enough to remind us she has a nice body under there…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a great figure. This is one of the few times the dress is wearing her. Usually she can carry off unusual looks but she’s petite and she looks swallowed up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like how Coop has to stand 2 feet to the side and back to that dress. It’s kind of perfect.
My take on Irina’s a bit different. I would bet Gaga requested that Cooper not be highlighted with Irina during this. Gaga likely doesn’t want to leave the impression of competing with the likes of Irina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donatella is scary thin. Ten pounds would make a world of difference and so would getting rid of that eye makeup. I guess she doesn’t have any friends who will be honest with her. I won’t mention the hair
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can definitely pull off this dress but what is happening with that hair? It’s terrible, the color is harsh and does nothing for her. It’s very aging.
I think she looks great as a brunette, but if she insists on the blonde, she needs to add some lowlights and toner!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, the hair is awful! And she needs to stop with the face tweaking and lip injections. She looks more & more plastic with every red carpet appearance. If she’s not careful she’s going to wind up looking like Catherine O’Hara’s character from For Your Consideration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wander if her always extremely overdone makeup and hair is for one ;regular for her,and two ;going to be publicized as the giant contrast between how she looks in this movie vs at all of the PR events.Just a thought,like *wow look what a great actress she is,see the difference between on screen and real life *
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of a Rhianna dress and vibe. Gaga owns it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just on hype alone I already know this film is going to clean up at the Academy Awards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaga is back!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait to see this movie! And Bradley Cooper certainly looks “refreshed.” Too bad. He looks awesome in the movie and pulled off the weathered look well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Irina needs to be around to headoff rumors of an affair. (Not even hinting that they are, just that rumors of on set hookups are so frequent in film).They likely want everyone to focus on the acting and the film. Also, no, the male lead being with a gorgeous model irl would not make me disbelieve that a man could fall for an unconventionally beautiful woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Irina will be pregnant again for the campaign. Bet on it. This is not a real relationship. It’s an arrangement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Irina’s dress is offensive.
He is whispering “Tony, Tony,Toooonnnyyy” in that pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but the sexist trope of old guy starts the career of young girl (oh, and gets sex from her doing it) is just too overdone in real life. The original movie came out in 1937. Women are literally kept in the same role in this movie for nearly 100 years now, and it keeps romanticizing this version of the casting couch. Just my take. I like Gaga’s pink gown, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just reality. Still.
SPOILER ALERT
And how is it sexist when she surpasses him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although sexism puts limitations on women’s lives, we are not defined by it. But, stories in myth and popular culture do have a power to reinforce male hegemony. Individual women succeeding does matter; however, when all women are treated as equals, I believe we will see a richer variety of stories in popular culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about when all PEOPLE are treated equally?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, in all the remakes, why did no one think of switching the genders of the lead roles?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a photo of Kaia Gerber wearing this ridiculous dress on a runway. I often like Gaga’s unique style if only for its effect. This is not one of those times. Her face looks awful, her hair etc. all terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. This dress kind of just looks like a big pink pile of drapery and feathers to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaga looks amazing in only a way Gaga can. I love her and besides the obvious tweaking she’s been doing to her face over the years, she is gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No to the dress but I will take the earrings..yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress on her….the hair style and color are not good though. Platinum blonde hair just doesn’t suit her…especially after seeing how amazing she looks as a brunette.
Bradley looks hot as usual!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“What I’m asking is this: does Irina’s mere presence undercut the suspension of belief required to believe in the central love story of the film?”
No. Not any more than anything else we are bombarded with in our culture that tells us only beautiful women get the guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bradley’s pant-legs need a taxi to get down to his shoes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the laugh on this gray Sunday morning @MrsPanda. We used to say, he should have a party and invite his trousers down to meet his socks!!! Makes me crack up every time, and I thought the same thing when I saw his photo. I also have to laugh when Bradley Cooper is trying so hard to shift this piece of old crock story as an Oscar contender. It was done before, and done much better. The privileged white fella trope is strong with this one. And, yes, yes, he is a red blooded straight person, see my model girlfriend, see my baster baby!
Gold stars for the try-hard though, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poorly constructed dress and her face looks like a blister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like a pink feather duster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes, as the awards season gets going, you can see movies that people lose their minds over that you can just tell will inevitably have a well-deserved backlash once the awards are all given out, but that group think whips folks into a frenzy. Manchester By The Sea was one of those (Casey Affleck? Really?). And I think this movie is going to be one of them. Glowing reviews to start, and then the well-deserves criticism after the fact
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is fine, she pulls it off, but her face. It looks like she has had some work done. I just think she looks off, different somehow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great, but her eyebrows are so much darker than her hair that they distract me. They did in yesterday’s post too.
Still, I am here for Gaga Oscar-campaign fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She pulls off the dress, it looks fantastic. A lot of the critics, who seemed to be low key shading Gaga and Bradley before they saw it, were raving so I definitely think it will be an Oscar contender.
Honestly, I don’t think she’s had as much work as people think she had done because there were other photos of her at Venice and her face didn’t look as tight. The super tight hairstyle, heavy makeup, and the white blonde hair are part of the reason she looks tweaked. She gained a lot of weight, which is a good thing, because she used to have an eating disorder and I think that changed the shape of her face. She’s definitely had fillers, her nose done, and her lips done, which is still a lot of plastic surgery. However it’s not completely on the level of a totally different face like Kylie Jenner, which people often accuse her of. If she went back to darker hair, I think she would look a lot more natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Irina is so beautiful but that dress is awful and does nothing for her figure. Plus, are those yellow shoes?!
I’m not a big fan of Gaga’s but I think she looks stunning here and I’m really happy for her that she is getting such rave reviews for her performance in this film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Explosion in a duvet factory?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is at least the 4th or 5th remake of this movie. Can’t anyone come up with new material? Judy Garland owns A Star is Born.
Report this comment as spam or abuse