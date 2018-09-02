Lady Gaga in Valentino at the Venice premiere of ‘A Star is Born’: stunning?

Here are some photos of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born, which Bradley directed. I was waiting to see if Gaga and Bradley would do a reenactment, on the carpet, of her screen test, the same one where Bradley wiped all of the makeup off her face. It would have been an epic way to promote the movie. Instead, Gaga decided to promote the movie by wearing an absolutely enormous Valentino gown. This gown is so big and dramatic… which totally fits the venue. Venice is for drama, and this gown wouldn’t have worked in Toronto. Gaga accessorized with 9.5 carat Chopard earrings.

During the big premiere of A Star Is Born at the Sala Grande theater, lightning struck. Literally, lightning struck the theater and the projector’s bulb was blown out in the middle of the film. It took fifteen minutes to fix it, and after the film was completed, Gaga and Bradley got an eight-minute standing ovation. So… it looks like we’re going to have to weather a major awards-season campaign for this one. How does that make you feel?

Also: Irina Shayk was in Venice, as I said previously. She and Bradley were happily pap’d together when they arrived in Venice, but Irina didn’t walk the premiere red carpet with him. She wore a vintage Versace gown, and she walked the carpet with Donatella Versace. Does anyone else feel a little bit like… maybe Irina perhaps *should NOT* be seen that much during the Oscar campaign? She’s a beautiful model, and Bradley is trying to sell a movie where his character is all about Gaga’s “not a model” vibe. What I’m asking is this: does Irina’s mere presence undercut the suspension of belief required to believe in the central love story of the film?