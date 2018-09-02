Lady Gaga in Valentino at the Venice premiere of ‘A Star is Born’: stunning?

75th Venice International Film Festival - 'A Star Is Born' - Premiere

Here are some photos of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Venice Film Festival premiere of A Star Is Born, which Bradley directed. I was waiting to see if Gaga and Bradley would do a reenactment, on the carpet, of her screen test, the same one where Bradley wiped all of the makeup off her face. It would have been an epic way to promote the movie. Instead, Gaga decided to promote the movie by wearing an absolutely enormous Valentino gown. This gown is so big and dramatic… which totally fits the venue. Venice is for drama, and this gown wouldn’t have worked in Toronto. Gaga accessorized with 9.5 carat Chopard earrings.

During the big premiere of A Star Is Born at the Sala Grande theater, lightning struck. Literally, lightning struck the theater and the projector’s bulb was blown out in the middle of the film. It took fifteen minutes to fix it, and after the film was completed, Gaga and Bradley got an eight-minute standing ovation. So… it looks like we’re going to have to weather a major awards-season campaign for this one. How does that make you feel?

75th Venice International Film Festival - 'A Star Is Born' - Premiere

75th Venice International Film Festival - 'A Star Is Born' - Premiere

Also: Irina Shayk was in Venice, as I said previously. She and Bradley were happily pap’d together when they arrived in Venice, but Irina didn’t walk the premiere red carpet with him. She wore a vintage Versace gown, and she walked the carpet with Donatella Versace. Does anyone else feel a little bit like… maybe Irina perhaps *should NOT* be seen that much during the Oscar campaign? She’s a beautiful model, and Bradley is trying to sell a movie where his character is all about Gaga’s “not a model” vibe. What I’m asking is this: does Irina’s mere presence undercut the suspension of belief required to believe in the central love story of the film?

75th Venice International Film Festival - 'A Star Is Born' - Premiere

75th Venice International Film Festival - 'A Star Is Born' - Premiere

76 Responses to “Lady Gaga in Valentino at the Venice premiere of ‘A Star is Born’: stunning?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    It’s so Gaga. On anyone else, at any other event, I would hate it, but for this – it works perfectly.

    Reply
  2. C-Shell says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Really only Gaga could pull off that gown, right? Amazing. I actually like it with her in it. Kind of like a glam Big Bird.

    Betting Cooper will drag Irina to everything. It may not sell the film, but it will sell him as a hetero male in a committed relationship. He’s got years of … whatever … to live down.

    Reply
  3. Melania says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:17 am

    This movie,Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is getting raves. I’m in love with the trailer, so beautiful

    Reply
  4. Harla says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Ummm….ummm….I have no words for this dress

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Stunning. And so Gaga.

    Reply
  6. Sunrise says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:20 am

    That dress is a perfect choice for someone as dramatic as gaga. She wears it so well. As for Irina unlike Amal Clooney a few years ago at least she isn’t walking the red carpet trying to upstage the stars of the movie and instead is letting bradley and gaga shine.

    Reply
  7. Huda says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:20 am

    wtf has she done to her face? Is it tape or surgery? Both? She looks different every time I see her.

    Reply
  8. HelloSunshine says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I’m sure I’ll see the film and like it (I’ve never seen any of the remakes or the original) but I’m already exhausted thinking about the Oscar campaign for this lol

    Reply
  9. CharliePenn says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:30 am

    An EIGHT MINUTE STANDING OVATION?!? These people are so far up each other’s asses it’s unreal. Like calm down. It’s a remake of a corny old movie. Sure, have a good clap if you enjoyed it.
    But EIGHT MINUTES?! Jesus take the wheel.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I’m sorry, she looks like one of those toilet paper dolls from granny’s bathroom. I’m already so tired of this movie and them.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:56 am

    If they dialed back the material/feathers a bit they could have gotten the same dramatic effect without making her body look misshapen. She’s not the tallest person.

    Reply
  12. Janey says:
    September 2, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I like how Coop has to stand 2 feet to the side and back to that dress. It’s kind of perfect.

    My take on Irina’s a bit different. I would bet Gaga requested that Cooper not be highlighted with Irina during this. Gaga likely doesn’t want to leave the impression of competing with the likes of Irina.

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Donatella is scary thin. Ten pounds would make a world of difference and so would getting rid of that eye makeup. I guess she doesn’t have any friends who will be honest with her. I won’t mention the hair

    Reply
  14. Becks says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:22 am

    She can definitely pull off this dress but what is happening with that hair? It’s terrible, the color is harsh and does nothing for her. It’s very aging.
    I think she looks great as a brunette, but if she insists on the blonde, she needs to add some lowlights and toner!

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      September 2, 2018 at 9:44 am

      Agreed, the hair is awful! And she needs to stop with the face tweaking and lip injections. She looks more & more plastic with every red carpet appearance. If she’s not careful she’s going to wind up looking like Catherine O’Hara’s character from For Your Consideration.

      Reply
    • Spicecake38 says:
      September 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      I wander if her always extremely overdone makeup and hair is for one ;regular for her,and two ;going to be publicized as the giant contrast between how she looks in this movie vs at all of the PR events.Just a thought,like *wow look what a great actress she is,see the difference between on screen and real life *

      Reply
  15. BigGirl says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Reminds me of a Rhianna dress and vibe. Gaga owns it!

    Reply
  16. Rescue Cat says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Just on hype alone I already know this film is going to clean up at the Academy Awards.

    Reply
  17. Cupcake says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Gaga is back!!!

    Reply
  18. ks says:
    September 2, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I cannot wait to see this movie! And Bradley Cooper certainly looks “refreshed.” Too bad. He looks awesome in the movie and pulled off the weathered look well.

    Reply
  19. dlc says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I think Irina needs to be around to headoff rumors of an affair. (Not even hinting that they are, just that rumors of on set hookups are so frequent in film).They likely want everyone to focus on the acting and the film. Also, no, the male lead being with a gorgeous model irl would not make me disbelieve that a man could fall for an unconventionally beautiful woman.

    Reply
  20. tw says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Irina will be pregnant again for the campaign. Bet on it. This is not a real relationship. It’s an arrangement.

    Reply
  21. Wellsie says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Irina’s dress is offensive.

    He is whispering “Tony, Tony,Toooonnnyyy” in that pic.

    Reply
  22. adastraperaspera says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Sorry, but the sexist trope of old guy starts the career of young girl (oh, and gets sex from her doing it) is just too overdone in real life. The original movie came out in 1937. Women are literally kept in the same role in this movie for nearly 100 years now, and it keeps romanticizing this version of the casting couch. Just my take. I like Gaga’s pink gown, though.

    Reply
  23. Other Renee says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I saw a photo of Kaia Gerber wearing this ridiculous dress on a runway. I often like Gaga’s unique style if only for its effect. This is not one of those times. Her face looks awful, her hair etc. all terrible.

    Reply
  24. Happy21 says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Gaga looks amazing in only a way Gaga can. I love her and besides the obvious tweaking she’s been doing to her face over the years, she is gorgeous.

    Reply
  25. koko says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:48 am

    No to the dress but I will take the earrings..yesterday.

    Reply
  26. Yes Doubtful says:
    September 2, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I love the dress on her….the hair style and color are not good though. Platinum blonde hair just doesn’t suit her…especially after seeing how amazing she looks as a brunette.

    Bradley looks hot as usual!

    Reply
  27. Jamie says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:10 am

    “What I’m asking is this: does Irina’s mere presence undercut the suspension of belief required to believe in the central love story of the film?”

    No. Not any more than anything else we are bombarded with in our culture that tells us only beautiful women get the guy.

    Reply
  28. MrsPanda says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Bradley’s pant-legs need a taxi to get down to his shoes

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      September 2, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      Thank you for the laugh on this gray Sunday morning @MrsPanda. We used to say, he should have a party and invite his trousers down to meet his socks!!! Makes me crack up every time, and I thought the same thing when I saw his photo. I also have to laugh when Bradley Cooper is trying so hard to shift this piece of old crock story as an Oscar contender. It was done before, and done much better. The privileged white fella trope is strong with this one. And, yes, yes, he is a red blooded straight person, see my model girlfriend, see my baster baby!
      Gold stars for the try-hard though, I guess.

      Reply
  29. Jovi says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Poorly constructed dress and her face looks like a blister.

    Reply
  30. blue cat says:
    September 2, 2018 at 11:40 am

    She looks like a pink feather duster.

    Reply
  31. Kerfuffle says:
    September 2, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Sometimes, as the awards season gets going, you can see movies that people lose their minds over that you can just tell will inevitably have a well-deserved backlash once the awards are all given out, but that group think whips folks into a frenzy. Manchester By The Sea was one of those (Casey Affleck? Really?). And I think this movie is going to be one of them. Glowing reviews to start, and then the well-deserves criticism after the fact

    Reply
  32. Cara says:
    September 2, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    The dress is fine, she pulls it off, but her face. It looks like she has had some work done. I just think she looks off, different somehow.

    Reply
  33. Chloe says:
    September 2, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    She looks great, but her eyebrows are so much darker than her hair that they distract me. They did in yesterday’s post too.

    Still, I am here for Gaga Oscar-campaign fashion.

    Reply
  34. Div says:
    September 2, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    She pulls off the dress, it looks fantastic. A lot of the critics, who seemed to be low key shading Gaga and Bradley before they saw it, were raving so I definitely think it will be an Oscar contender.

    Honestly, I don’t think she’s had as much work as people think she had done because there were other photos of her at Venice and her face didn’t look as tight. The super tight hairstyle, heavy makeup, and the white blonde hair are part of the reason she looks tweaked. She gained a lot of weight, which is a good thing, because she used to have an eating disorder and I think that changed the shape of her face. She’s definitely had fillers, her nose done, and her lips done, which is still a lot of plastic surgery. However it’s not completely on the level of a totally different face like Kylie Jenner, which people often accuse her of. If she went back to darker hair, I think she would look a lot more natural.

    Reply
  35. Eve V says:
    September 2, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Irina is so beautiful but that dress is awful and does nothing for her figure. Plus, are those yellow shoes?!
    I’m not a big fan of Gaga’s but I think she looks stunning here and I’m really happy for her that she is getting such rave reviews for her performance in this film.

    Reply
  36. spidee!!! says:
    September 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Explosion in a duvet factory?

    Reply
  37. Rebecca says:
    September 2, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    This is at least the 4th or 5th remake of this movie. Can’t anyone come up with new material? Judy Garland owns A Star is Born.

    Reply

