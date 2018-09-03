Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry named their black-labrador puppy Oz

This is just a reminder: we’ll be seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex twice this week at events. We’ll see them on Tuesday, September 4th, at the WellChild Awards, because Harry is the royal patron of WellChild and he attends the awards every year. We’ll also see them on Thursday when they attend the charity gala for 100 Days to Peace, which will benefit Heads Together. If it’s about Heads Together, I kind of wonder if Kate and William might attend as well? That would be interesting.

Meanwhile, as we learned last week, Prince Harry and Meghan have added to their family: they adopted a dog (or puppy?) at some point this summer, in between their travels to Canada, Scotland and Italy. And now we know what kind of dog and what they named him:

And, according to Sally Bedell Smith, the American writer whose biographies of the royals are best-sellers, they’ve adopted a new dog – a black Labrador named Oz – who joins her rescue beagle Guy as part of the Sussex family. With a much-anticipated international tour Down Under coming up in the fall, it looks like the future is gold for Their Royal Highnesses.

I LOVE that they got a black dog. I had a black dog for years (may he rest in peace) and people always thought he was going to be so fearsome because of his coloring. Too many people overlook black dogs and black cats in shelters too, they’re seen as “difficult to adopt” and there are superstitions about black cats too (I have a black kitten!). I don’t know if Oz was a rescue or if they got him from a breeder or what. But Oz Sussex is a lucky puppy. I hope he gets along with his big brother Guy.