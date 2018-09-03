Melanie Griffith: ‘I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me’

Eva Longoria's Hollywood Star Ceremony Post-Luncheon

I’ll always have affection for Melanie Griffith because of Working Girl, which is one of my favorite movies. I can’t help it, I just *like* her and want her to do well and find happiness. Melanie turns 61 years old this month, and she sat down with InStyle to talk about ageing, motherhood, dating and divorce. I don’t think I’ve actually sat down and thought about this before, but Melanie has been divorced four times! Two of those divorces were to the same man, Don Johnson, but still. She’s lived a lot of life, and I was mostly charmed by this InStyle interview, except for some somewhat problematic comments about abuse and harassment:

Whether Working Girl was the proto-film for the #MeToo era. “That’s f–ked up. I didn’t even think about that. But it was one of those amazing, amazing experiences in my life. And people still love it so much. They tell me how much it meant to them and how it changed their lives. And a lot of women my age and younger say, ‘I saw that movie, and it gave me encouragement to do what I wanted to do.’ ”

Her mother, Tippi Hedren, was abused & harassed by Alfred Hitchcock. “She was mentally abused and tortured by him, so I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me. And I wasn’t stupid. I’m not saying any of those girls are stupid, but I was aware of what was possible. I’m sure that I had the suggestion of ‘I want to sleep with you, come over,’ but I knew better. If I think back, there were things that were asked, and I would just say, ‘No, I’m not doing it that way,’ but you had to be strong and know what you wanted. I think I always had that. I was a tough chick. I wouldn’t do something if I didn’t want to do it.”

All of her ex-husbands: “All of my husbands, my three husbands — I love them all so much, and we’re all very close.”

She doesn’t want to get married again: “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Would she try dating apps? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think.”

[From InStyle]

“She was mentally abused and tortured by him, so I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me…” Yeah, but that’s the thing: it’s not your choice, it’s not something you can claim agency about. You can’t say “but if I do this or that or if I’m simply tough enough, then men won’t harass me or abuse me.” Tons of strong, tough women are abused, and Melanie should know that because her mom was one of them. Tippi didn’t “let” Hitchcock harass her. He was the pervert, the abuser, the harasser, and she was his victim. As for the rest of it – she sounds like she’s in a good place in her life now. I’m happy for her.

Global Gift Foundation USA Women's Empowerment Luncheon And Speaker Panel In Support Of The Eva Longoria Foundation

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

67 Responses to “Melanie Griffith: ‘I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me’”

  1. Renee2 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Didn’t she move in with Don Johnson when she was 14?? And didn’t she take Tatum O’neal to an orgy when she was 11?? I think that she is remembering things as she wants to and not as they were.

    Reply
  2. Sheda says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:47 am

    She’s unrecognizable.

    Reply
  3. Smee says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I like her sunglasses.

    Reply
  4. Gaby says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I think her mother may have influenced these thoughts a little. Telling her to be strong so she wouldn’t suffer the same. A lot of victims blame themselves, consider themselves weak for being put in those situations. She might even consider any harassment or abuse that happened to her (if they did) wasn’t really abuse. Were things she was willing to do, so no problems, but they might have been an abuse of power or coercion and she simply doesn’t see it.

    Reply
  5. Myrtle says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I do hope she’s happy now, but those strange, self-consciously soft focus photos from the InStyle article are hard to look at. Gratefully, she’s finally fixed her horrible plastic surgery botch but the woman in those photographs bears little, if any, resemblance to Melanie Griffith. Let her rewrite history if she likes, the truth is written all over her face. I’m probably projecting but she makes me feel sad.

    Reply
  6. Spicecake38 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Just looking at the header photo and before reading the headline,I thought that was a photo of Joan Rivers.

    Reply
  7. Shannon says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I get what she’s saying, but the wording was problematic. Her mom served as a cautionary tale, as moms tend to do LOL, myself included. But the whole, “I’m a tough cookie” think is kind of dead and tired to me. I’m a tough cookie, too. I mean, I can be a b!tch from hell, but it didn’t keep me from being raped. So I kind of wish that line would die and go away.

    Reply
  8. ST says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Amazing how no one is allowed to have their own truth anymore. Everyone calls bullshit on everyone else.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:45 am

    She had a very unusual upbringing–especially that period shown in the documentary about the lions they had as pets. I’ve always liked her as an actress.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:56 am

    She’s had a couple “lovers.” Ha. Who talks like that!! I guess a thrice divorced women in her 60′s who wants us to know she’s still hot. Don’t think about it too much, grosss!!!

    Reply
  11. Shutterbug says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:02 am

    OK, so I guess she’s forgetting the part where she was involved in a sexual relationship with then 20-year-old Don Johnson – while he was living with super groupie Pamela Des Barres – when she was just fourteen years old!

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      September 3, 2018 at 9:41 am

      OMG imagine being Dakota Johnson and basically realising your father is guilty of statutory rape! Marriage years later doesn’t take from the fact that Don Johnson should have been a better man and stay away from a 14 year old.

      Reply
    • Stumpycorgi says:
      September 3, 2018 at 10:12 am

      I was thinking of that, too. If you google pictures of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith from that time, it’s really disturbing. BTW I love Miss Pamela and her books!

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 3, 2018 at 10:18 am

      Why didn’t her parents disapprove of the relationship? That’s probably why she doesn’t think anything strange happened. Someone should have stepped in to end the relationship. If the parents thought this was normal, I’m almost (I said almost) wondering if this was not considered odd back then?

      On Google, there are photos of them out and about like this is normal, so I have no idea what the thought process was back then. He’s being photographed with her like he doesn’t fear jail time, so were statutory laws in effect at that time?

      Reply
      • Shutterbug says:
        September 3, 2018 at 10:41 am

        Don’t quote me on this, but I am pretty sure they play down the early days of their relationship as nothing more than infatuation/a teenage crush on Melanie’s part. Don Johnson was in a live-in relationship with Pamela Des Barres at the time – Melanie be-friended them both and they all used to hang out together – until Pamela figured out what was actually going on with these two!

        The story is detailed in I’m With the Band by Pamela Des Barres. Funnily enough, Pamela remained close friends with both Don and Melanie for years after all of this happened – and is possibly still friends with them even today.

  12. HadleyB says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:03 am

    She got together with Don at 14! She had no choice in the matter at that age… doesn’t she realize that?

    I think she doesn’t realize she IS a victim and he is a disgusting piece of trash.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Melanie must think people don’t remember anything.

    Reply
  14. perplexed says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:49 am

    She had a weird past, but I think she might have been referring to the transactional nature of Hollywood. Maybe that’s where she feels she wasn’t taken advantage of — she knew when a man was probably going to ask for a sexual favour in return for a role, and she said no.

    The Don Johnson stuff was weird (given that she was 14 when the relationship started) but I don’t think a transaction took place, and since she went on to marry him and have a child by him, she probably doesn’t see it as being taken advantage of. That said, I do think what he did was wrong — I’m just talking about her mind interpreted the event.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      September 3, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Right. Melanie pretty clearly sees “being taken advantage of” as sex for a role or something similar. That doesn’t change the fact that her relationship with Don Johnson was highly problematic and likely would be considered rape today. But she’s choosing not to see it that way.

      Reply
  15. Jane says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I agree with her.

    I was letting people take advantage of me by believing their lies when I knew it wasn’t true.

    Reply
  16. SD says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Well put, thanks Kaiser.

    Perverts gonna pervert.

    Rapists, abusers and harassers are that way, regardless of their victim’s strength, personality or actions.

    Reply
  17. Marty says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Her face, my goodness.

    Reply
  18. FluffyPrincess says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:49 am

    First, what Melanie doesn’t seem to realize is that she had the LUXURY of saying no. She was the daughter of a very famous Hollywood actress. Even if someone threatened not to give her any jobs — her mother could still open doors for her–get her into auditions, interviews, ..etc.

    Second, what would have happened if she didn’t get those acting jobs? Would she have starved? Been homeless, have to work some low paying job just to pay rent? No, she would have lived a nice life regardless. So her “tough girl” remarks don’t really mean that much when no matter which way you turn, if you fall, it’s always going to be a soft landing.

    Her surgery is starting to catch up to her, but maybe all that inside is starting to show on the outside. I have a good friend who knows Tippi Hedren quite well, and says that Tippi is lovely, gracious and charming, but not Melanie. Each time my friend encountered Melanie they were shocked by how different she is from Tippi. Apparently, Melanie is rude, has zero class, quite crass, loud and smoked like a chimney and flicked her ashes wherever–inside and out.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      September 3, 2018 at 11:03 am

      I don’t really think she’s discounting that others don’t have her luxury.

      I think she’s simply saying that she knew what was possible of what could go on because her mother had given her a warning. In a way, that is an admission of having the luxury of a heads-up. She’s simply pointing out the reality of what her existence was like — that she had a mother who warned her of the dangers. Basically, I think she’s giving credit to her mom for letting her know what could potentially happen to her if she wasn’t aware of her surroundings.

      I don’t even like her that much, but I think her words are truthful to her reality in terms of having the benefit of her mom’s knowledge in terms of fending off sexual harassment. It does help if someone warns you of what’s out there and to know to stay away from that.

      Reply
  19. Bella says:
    September 3, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I honestly thought a pic was of Joan Rivers shortly before she died. I was shocked it was Melanie.

    Reply
  20. Tai says:
    September 3, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Wonder why she said she has 4 kids? She has 3: Alexander (Bauer), Dakota (Johnson) and Stella (Banderas)

    Reply
  21. Silo says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    I actually thought this was Candy Spelling.

    Melanie Griffith is so far removed from a normal view on anything. She was taken advantage of from an early age and probably thinks its normal. People from certain areas do have a warped view of what’s normal.

    This reminds me of a girl in high school who was 16 and brought her 24 year old boyfriend to the prom. Everyone though this was normal and so cool. Even teachers and her parents thought this was ok. They did marry and later divorce, but I always thought, even as a kid, that this was really creepy. And they started dating when she was 15. I would never allow my daughter to date a man that age at 15. Even today on FB years later, no one thinks that that was a weird improper relationship. Then again, I did grow up in an area that has backward views. People develop an odd view of the world when they are surrounded by like-minded people.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment