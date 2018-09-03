Kylie Jenner wants you to know that happiness isn’t striving for materialistic things

Kylie Jenner covers the September issue of Vogue Australia, and I honestly can’t tell if they CGI’d her face, or if her face just looks like CGI all the time now. Which is it? A little of column A, a little of column B? I think I might be getting thrown off because Kylie has stopped with the lip injections, so she no longer looks so cartoonish in that one aspect, but it’s still going to take some getting used to. As for the interview… guess who interviewed Kylie? Why, her sister Kendall, of course. Because I guess no celebrity will agree to an interview anymore unless it can be conducted by their friend or sister. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

How her life changed when she became a mom: “I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

How Kylie Cosmetics started: “My Lip Kits started with number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model. Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”

Whether her insecurity about her lips drove her to start the company: “I think I would’ve done the same thing, because my insecurity with my lips didn’t stem from people saying anything. I don’t even think anyone commented on my lips. We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.”

How she thinks about beauty now that she has a daughter: “I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

Is there some things that money can’t buy? “I bought myself my dream car, the LaFerrari, and the excitement and the happiness lasted not that long. I have my dream house and the car I want, and I just realised early that those aren’t the things that make me happy. It’s a different kind of happiness. I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything. I want to appreciate and be comfortable in the place that I am, and just find happiness in my friends and my family.”