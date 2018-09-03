Kylie Jenner wants you to know that happiness isn’t striving for materialistic things

Kylie Jenner covers the September issue of Vogue Australia, and I honestly can’t tell if they CGI’d her face, or if her face just looks like CGI all the time now. Which is it? A little of column A, a little of column B? I think I might be getting thrown off because Kylie has stopped with the lip injections, so she no longer looks so cartoonish in that one aspect, but it’s still going to take some getting used to. As for the interview… guess who interviewed Kylie? Why, her sister Kendall, of course. Because I guess no celebrity will agree to an interview anymore unless it can be conducted by their friend or sister. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
How her life changed when she became a mom: “I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”
How Kylie Cosmetics started: “My Lip Kits started with number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model. Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”
Whether her insecurity about her lips drove her to start the company: “I think I would’ve done the same thing, because my insecurity with my lips didn’t stem from people saying anything. I don’t even think anyone commented on my lips. We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.”
How she thinks about beauty now that she has a daughter: “I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”
Is there some things that money can’t buy? “I bought myself my dream car, the LaFerrari, and the excitement and the happiness lasted not that long. I have my dream house and the car I want, and I just realised early that those aren’t the things that make me happy. It’s a different kind of happiness. I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything. I want to appreciate and be comfortable in the place that I am, and just find happiness in my friends and my family.”
“I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything.” Don’t get me wrong, the message is fine. But the messenger? YIKES. Kylie is one part of the most materialistic and fame-hungry family on the planet. Their entire brand is built on materialism and superficiality. Kylie caters to that too with her overpriced “lip kits” and how she implicitly encourages young girls to alter their faces and bodies. Plus, I just get exhausted with rich people telling us that money really doesn’t matter all that much. Kylie’s got some Goop to her, right?
Photos courtesy of Vogue Australia.
If you’d given me an eternity to make guesses, I still would never have worked out who the cover photo was.
Her face looks totally different without the heavy make up and with the photoshop.
Katharine McPhee.
@GINGERCRUNCH
I’m seeing a little bit of Shakira, especially in the top photo.
I was thinking just that. like a younger clone. Scary!
Thank you for freeing up my brain – yes, I see McPhee, too. But also the Shakira and Vanessa Hudgens comparisons. Whew, now I can think of other stuff.
Saw vanessa too.
At first glance, I thought it was Selena Gomez.
I got Vanessa Hudgens vibes. Would never have guessed Kylie.
Phew! Thanks, everyone – I thought it was just me who didn’t recognise her.
Thought it was Vanessa Hudgens as well.
Is her butt in the front of the photo?
I thought that her bum is backwards as well.
Me too! LOL
I see Marina & the Diamonds.
A look on her Instagram will tell you that she’s full on back with the lip injections.
She never stopped. This is a common misconception. She said she stopped with “filler”. I believe she was referring to her faceand cheeks, not her lips. Which is ridiculous on its own: what 20 year old needs filler in their face? Ugh.
I know they are good for gossip, especially because they have such good gossip, but I really can’t wait for this family to go away.
OMG! Thanks for pointing that out.
I mean, one look at her before and after pics is more than enough proof that her quitting lip fillers is a silly story/publicity stunt.
She is beyond fake, shallow and clueless (no education whatsoever to speak of)…. and yet she seems to think she’s got everyone fooled into buying this new “natural earth mother kylie” scene and its laughable.
Take a couple seats, child.
What bugs me the most is that she refers to her business when in reality it is only a licensing agreement. A cosmetics company pays her to use her name on their products. Same with Khloe’s jeans. They pay her to use her name. It’s not her company.
It weirdly looks like her body is facing us from the back and her head from the front.
Sorry said same….didnt see ur post!
Came here to say the same. Also the 2nd picture looks just terribly sad.
Yes!
I would never guess that was Kylie on the cover, it looks nothing like her. She’s been spoiled with materialistic things her entire life, and she’d be lost and miserable without them
Ummmm that cover photo looks like her head is on backwards….specifically that her front bottom looks like her bum. Its doing my head in…such a weird photo/outfit.
Did this LA girl refer to herself as a mum? Hello Madonna. The interview is priceless, lol.
It’s Vogue Australia so it was most probably just transcribed that way by the author.
That was my first thought, but in the question, it was presented as mom. It made me laugh because I do think she is at the point where she believes she somehow regal. Either way, Miss Kylie is happy with herself.
The “question” was summed up by Kaiser, not Vogue. That’s why it’s “mom”.
👍 Gotcha. It still wouldn’t surprise me if all a sudden she started PMK Mummy. lol
I feel sad looking at her face. Looks ok in pictures, especially now without the overblown lips, but she still had so much done to her face surgically and the way the fillers move when she is on camera is so bizarre.
Gross how she’s asked how being a mom has changed her and her response is really nothing except that it’s made her “love herself more.” Maybe I’m misunderstanding but how can it be you had a child and it’s all about you? I guess if you have an army of nannies and you don’t actually have to tend to your child’s needs and can just use it as an accessory for cute snapchats…
A. She didn’t start her own company. She’s not some kind of mogul. PMK found yet another way to exploit her child’s insecurity by hiring a bunch of people to develop the lip kits and Kylie and her plastic surgery mouth was the face.
B. She hasn’t stopped messing with her mouth. She may not be overdoing it like she was, but she is still using fillers.
This whole au natural, I’m just so changed for my kid is just the latest in the revolving door of how they try to get attention. The novelty of looking like a real life Bratz doll wore off, so now we’re going with this tactic.
I think Kris also had a hand in the lipkit logo, which is highly sexualized, and to me, very disturbing. Kris truly does act like a pimp towards her children — to control them and to foster insecurities that keep them close and keep their bodies and lives commodified. What a way to live. I fear for Stormi and all the grandchildren being raised in such a pathological environment.
And she’s still using fillers, just less.
She looks good with this amount of lip fillers
Different topic now, yes, if you are richer than 90% of people in the world, buying a house or a Ferrari means just signing your checkbook. It is not the mase as saving money for years to be able to afford your dream home, which isn’t even a fifth of the size Hollywood home, and yeas, that happiness lasts a long time because is something you’ve earned it, worked for it, had to put up with a lot for it, sacrificed a lot for it, and that is the sense of achievement and pride that you won’t know or feel.
Its more like 99,9%. People who make more than $32,400 a year are in the 1% world wide. Just to put things into perspective.
There is something called relative value equivalency that explains how a purchase effects the super rich compared to median household income, it’s so interesting..one dollar has the same ‘consequence’ as the wealthy spending $1, 355..so a car that’s around a hundred grand is like average earner spending about 75 bucks. The growing gap between haves/have notes (and these figures were based on med income of 59 thousand) is disturbing.
Girl, bye.
Before I even read this, I came here to say that top picture is awful, I mean OMG what is she wearing?? Her front looks like her butt and I haven’t had coffee yet and is that a new style of shorts that makes it look like your butt is on backwards?
It’s always the people that have never struggled to pay a bill who say money doesn’t buy happiness. It might not buy happiness, but it sure takes a hell of a lot of stress off you.
Yes, when your lights are about to be shut off, money means everything
This. I’ve been wracked with anxiety over not being able to pay rent, car repair and other bills, getting dug in deeper and deeper with every passing month. Not having to sweat that one as hard freed up a whole lot of mental bandwidth that I could then redirect into reflecting upon happiness and the inevitable disappointment that discretionary spending on material things doesn’t produce happiness. She has no clue how so many people in this world have to live. Even worse, she has no clue that she’s clueless.
I thought the story was about jenna Dewan based on the top picture.
Jenna Dewan is a thousand times prettier and more natural in the face than this trick.
i agree. My point was she looks nothing like herself in the top photo.
I agree. No offense to Jenna,
Agree with Nancy and Redhead. Jenners/Kardashians rarely look like themselves. That’s hard because they’re always having something done.
Materialistic things don’t make me happy said the girl with a separate purse closet worth $1 million dollars……
And yet all of her conspicuous wealth probably doesn’t make her happy. So she tried a baby. And how’s that working out for her?
Hang on just a second here! Isn’t this the girl who said, in high school I think, that a boy told her he didn’t think she would be a good kisser because she had “such small lips”? And now its, “No one said anything, but …”? What happened to that lie? Where did it go? Did she forget about that one? There were people who didn’t believe it at the time, and I’m with them. She just wanted the same freak-show lips as everyone else in the family. Girl is what, 21? She has no idea what life will throw at her. Sometimes I think that babies for this family are like Paris Hilton’s chihuahuas. “I have them, like, all over the Hamptons.”
THANK YOU. I came here hoping someone else had remembered this, because I don’t even know how to feel about the fact that I remember Kylie’s life/lies better than she does.
Typical of a liar to forget their former lies, lol. Underneath all the scads of money and plastic surgery are just liars. What I find disturbing is that they have millions of followers.
I remember that because I assumed it was Tyga who made the comment. I was grossed out by the age difference.
Oh, just go away, you uneducated twit.
I’ll just leave this right here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OH7Wxirxls
😂
Like, I find this, like, obscene. Us plebes have to be put on waiting lists to be considered for Birkins but for these people they fall out of the sky. That being said, at her tender age her face behaves very similar to Cher’s in an interview, or Priscilla Presley’s, just due to the sheer amount of fillers and botox, as in it barely moves. That’s scary as there’s more than 50 years between them; yes, half a century.
It IS obscene, Here she is in the magazine “happiness isn’t striving for materialistic things” yet this entity has a closet of expensive items and bragging about it. That purse collection alone costs more than my town home.
Sigh…..I know it’s shallow but I’m so envious. That yellow patent Louis Vuitton. I’d sell my kid for it.
eww, you have no taste. Stick to lovely classics when it comes to high-end bags.
They photoshopped Nina Dobrevs head on a Kardashian body
Omg you are so right! I couldn’t place it until I saw your comment. Thank you!
I know it’s terrible but I would enjoy watching them loose all their money and then she what she says about materialism.
I wish the fashion industry would stop shoving these people down our throats.
Materialistic things don’t matter, eh? Curious how none of the wealthy who spout such logic aren’t too keen to part with their money to help those exploited by society.
Bawhahaha.
Shakira made the cover of Vogue!
It’s so, so easy for the extremely wealthy to say this. Especially one like this chica who is still SO young, is a billionaire by sheer happenstance and has never known a day of poverty in her life. Pfft!
Blech—I want to see an interview with a real reporter.
Please, she is a reality TV celebrity with zero personality. What could a real journalist possibly ask her? She doesn’t do anything of importance.
Lol, poor girl with her mansion and laferrari. Some people are out of touch with the real world.
Well, she is the poster child for materialism not making you happy: her body is stuffed full with all kinds of materials and she doesn’t look that much happier.
Her face in the header photo looks like an oil painting that someone tried to wash off with turpentine. Her features almost look smeared. What a shame she couldn’t love herself the way she was born.
Don’t get me wrong, I actually like Kylie Jenner, but…This is easy advice to give when you are almost a billionaire. And who gives this advice when they are almost a billionaire?! Geez. How does she think she got there? What does she see her lip kits as?
