Kylie Jenner wants you to know that happiness isn’t striving for materialistic things

kylie jenner vogue aust

Kylie Jenner covers the September issue of Vogue Australia, and I honestly can’t tell if they CGI’d her face, or if her face just looks like CGI all the time now. Which is it? A little of column A, a little of column B? I think I might be getting thrown off because Kylie has stopped with the lip injections, so she no longer looks so cartoonish in that one aspect, but it’s still going to take some getting used to. As for the interview… guess who interviewed Kylie? Why, her sister Kendall, of course. Because I guess no celebrity will agree to an interview anymore unless it can be conducted by their friend or sister. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

How her life changed when she became a mom: “I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

How Kylie Cosmetics started: “My Lip Kits started with number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model. Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”

Whether her insecurity about her lips drove her to start the company: “I think I would’ve done the same thing, because my insecurity with my lips didn’t stem from people saying anything. I don’t even think anyone commented on my lips. We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.”

How she thinks about beauty now that she has a daughter: “I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”

Is there some things that money can’t buy? “I bought myself my dream car, the LaFerrari, and the excitement and the happiness lasted not that long. I have my dream house and the car I want, and I just realised early that those aren’t the things that make me happy. It’s a different kind of happiness. I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything. I want to appreciate and be comfortable in the place that I am, and just find happiness in my friends and my family.”

[From Vogue Australia]

“I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything.” Don’t get me wrong, the message is fine. But the messenger? YIKES. Kylie is one part of the most materialistic and fame-hungry family on the planet. Their entire brand is built on materialism and superficiality. Kylie caters to that too with her overpriced “lip kits” and how she implicitly encourages young girls to alter their faces and bodies. Plus, I just get exhausted with rich people telling us that money really doesn’t matter all that much. Kylie’s got some Goop to her, right?

Photos courtesy of Vogue Australia.

75 Responses to “Kylie Jenner wants you to know that happiness isn’t striving for materialistic things”

  1. Elkie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:47 am

    If you’d given me an eternity to make guesses, I still would never have worked out who the cover photo was.

    Reply
  2. Obvious is Obvious says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:49 am

    A look on her Instagram will tell you that she’s full on back with the lip injections.

    She never stopped. This is a common misconception. She said she stopped with “filler”. I believe she was referring to her faceand cheeks, not her lips. Which is ridiculous on its own: what 20 year old needs filler in their face? Ugh.

    I know they are good for gossip, especially because they have such good gossip, but I really can’t wait for this family to go away.

    Reply
    • Krysha says:
      September 3, 2018 at 8:28 am

      OMG! Thanks for pointing that out.
      I mean, one look at her before and after pics is more than enough proof that her quitting lip fillers is a silly story/publicity stunt.
      She is beyond fake, shallow and clueless (no education whatsoever to speak of)…. and yet she seems to think she’s got everyone fooled into buying this new “natural earth mother kylie” scene and its laughable.
      Take a couple seats, child.

      Reply
      • Rosa says:
        September 3, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        What bugs me the most is that she refers to her business when in reality it is only a licensing agreement. A cosmetics company pays her to use her name on their products. Same with Khloe’s jeans. They pay her to use her name. It’s not her company.

  3. Lenn says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:49 am

    It weirdly looks like her body is facing us from the back and her head from the front.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I would never guess that was Kylie on the cover, it looks nothing like her. She’s been spoiled with materialistic things her entire life, and she’d be lost and miserable without them

    Reply
  5. Sensible says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Ummmm that cover photo looks like her head is on backwards….specifically that her front bottom looks like her bum. Its doing my head in…such a weird photo/outfit.

    Reply
  6. Nancy says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Did this LA girl refer to herself as a mum? Hello Madonna. The interview is priceless, lol.

    Reply
  7. Gaby says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I feel sad looking at her face. Looks ok in pictures, especially now without the overblown lips, but she still had so much done to her face surgically and the way the fillers move when she is on camera is so bizarre.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Gross how she’s asked how being a mom has changed her and her response is really nothing except that it’s made her “love herself more.” Maybe I’m misunderstanding but how can it be you had a child and it’s all about you? I guess if you have an army of nannies and you don’t actually have to tend to your child’s needs and can just use it as an accessory for cute snapchats…

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:08 am

    A. She didn’t start her own company. She’s not some kind of mogul. PMK found yet another way to exploit her child’s insecurity by hiring a bunch of people to develop the lip kits and Kylie and her plastic surgery mouth was the face.

    B. She hasn’t stopped messing with her mouth. She may not be overdoing it like she was, but she is still using fillers.

    This whole au natural, I’m just so changed for my kid is just the latest in the revolving door of how they try to get attention. The novelty of looking like a real life Bratz doll wore off, so now we’re going with this tactic.

    Reply
    • Kiki says:
      September 3, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      I think Kris also had a hand in the lipkit logo, which is highly sexualized, and to me, very disturbing. Kris truly does act like a pimp towards her children — to control them and to foster insecurities that keep them close and keep their bodies and lives commodified. What a way to live. I fear for Stormi and all the grandchildren being raised in such a pathological environment.

      Reply
  10. Tw says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:09 am

    And she’s still using fillers, just less.

    Reply
  11. Wowzie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:13 am

    She looks good with this amount of lip fillers

    Reply
  12. Gaby says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Different topic now, yes, if you are richer than 90% of people in the world, buying a house or a Ferrari means just signing your checkbook. It is not the mase as saving money for years to be able to afford your dream home, which isn’t even a fifth of the size Hollywood home, and yeas, that happiness lasts a long time because is something you’ve earned it, worked for it, had to put up with a lot for it, sacrificed a lot for it, and that is the sense of achievement and pride that you won’t know or feel.

    Reply
    • Queenb says:
      September 3, 2018 at 8:18 am

      Its more like 99,9%. People who make more than $32,400 a year are in the 1% world wide. Just to put things into perspective.

      Reply
    • boredblond says:
      September 3, 2018 at 10:07 am

      There is something called relative value equivalency that explains how a purchase effects the super rich compared to median household income, it’s so interesting..one dollar has the same ‘consequence’ as the wealthy spending $1, 355..so a car that’s around a hundred grand is like average earner spending about 75 bucks. The growing gap between haves/have notes (and these figures were based on med income of 59 thousand) is disturbing.

      Reply
  13. Whattajabroni says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Girl, bye.

    Reply
  14. Shannon says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Before I even read this, I came here to say that top picture is awful, I mean OMG what is she wearing?? Her front looks like her butt and I haven’t had coffee yet and is that a new style of shorts that makes it look like your butt is on backwards?

    Reply
  15. Jenn says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:35 am

    It’s always the people that have never struggled to pay a bill who say money doesn’t buy happiness. It might not buy happiness, but it sure takes a hell of a lot of stress off you.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      September 3, 2018 at 8:45 am

      Yes, when your lights are about to be shut off, money means everything

      Reply
      • CheckThatPrivilege says:
        September 3, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        This. I’ve been wracked with anxiety over not being able to pay rent, car repair and other bills, getting dug in deeper and deeper with every passing month. Not having to sweat that one as hard freed up a whole lot of mental bandwidth that I could then redirect into reflecting upon happiness and the inevitable disappointment that discretionary spending on material things doesn’t produce happiness. She has no clue how so many people in this world have to live. Even worse, she has no clue that she’s clueless.

  16. redhead says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I thought the story was about jenna Dewan based on the top picture.

    Reply
  17. TurkeyLurkey says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Materialistic things don’t make me happy said the girl with a separate purse closet worth $1 million dollars……

    Reply
  18. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Hang on just a second here! Isn’t this the girl who said, in high school I think, that a boy told her he didn’t think she would be a good kisser because she had “such small lips”? And now its, “No one said anything, but …”? What happened to that lie? Where did it go? Did she forget about that one? There were people who didn’t believe it at the time, and I’m with them. She just wanted the same freak-show lips as everyone else in the family. Girl is what, 21? She has no idea what life will throw at her. Sometimes I think that babies for this family are like Paris Hilton’s chihuahuas. “I have them, like, all over the Hamptons.”

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Oh, just go away, you uneducated twit.

    Reply
  20. Jane says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I’ll just leave this right here.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OH7Wxirxls

    Reply
  21. Clarisse says:
    September 3, 2018 at 9:57 am

    They photoshopped Nina Dobrevs head on a Kardashian body

    Reply
  22. Angie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I know it’s terrible but I would enjoy watching them loose all their money and then she what she says about materialism.

    Reply
  23. Patty says:
    September 3, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I wish the fashion industry would stop shoving these people down our throats.

    Reply
  24. Veronica S. says:
    September 3, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Materialistic things don’t matter, eh? Curious how none of the wealthy who spout such logic aren’t too keen to part with their money to help those exploited by society.

    Reply
  25. Justwastingtime says:
    September 3, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Bawhahaha.

    Reply
  26. missskitttin says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Shakira made the cover of Vogue!

    Reply
  27. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    It’s so, so easy for the extremely wealthy to say this. Especially one like this chica who is still SO young, is a billionaire by sheer happenstance and has never known a day of poverty in her life. Pfft!

    Reply
  28. Mrs. Smith says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Blech—I want to see an interview with a real reporter.

    Reply
  29. P says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Lol, poor girl with her mansion and laferrari. Some people are out of touch with the real world.

    Reply
  30. Medusa says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Well, she is the poster child for materialism not making you happy: her body is stuffed full with all kinds of materials and she doesn’t look that much happier.

    Reply
  31. sommolierlady says:
    September 3, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Her face in the header photo looks like an oil painting that someone tried to wash off with turpentine. Her features almost look smeared. What a shame she couldn’t love herself the way she was born.

    Reply
  32. Umila says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Don’t get me wrong, I actually like Kylie Jenner, but…This is easy advice to give when you are almost a billionaire. And who gives this advice when they are almost a billionaire?! Geez. How does she think she got there? What does she see her lip kits as?

    Reply

