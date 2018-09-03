George W. Bush shared a piece of candy with Michelle Obama at McCain’s memorial

Embed from Getty Images

John McCain’s funeral was just as he planned it: an epic spectacle of melancholy and mourning, with militaristic flourishes and good shady politics. You can tell it was a great funeral because people – Deplorables – were actually quite mad about it. Those poor, dumb, sensitive souls got “triggered” by the very idea that Republicans and Democrats came together to honor an American senator and bash the hell out of the traitor in the White House. I’m not going to talk about those disgruntled snowflakes though. This post is just the highlight reel, which – quite honestly – was what McCain intended. HE planned his funeral. He wanted it to be a rebuke of Trump from top to bottom.

Here’s Meghan McCain’s eulogy, which included these lines: “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.”

Here’s George W. Bush’s eulogy, which included these words: “Perhaps above all John detested the abuse of power, could not abide bigots and swaggering. He spoke up for the little guy, forgotten people in forgotten places.”

And here’s Barack Obama’s eulogy, which was almost entirely a huge subtweet of the orange traitor.

All of these eulogies were widely praised, as they should be. Oddly, my favorite was George W. Bush’s eulogy. I think Bush in particular was surprised that McCain wanted him there, given their shady history.

One of the best moments of the funeral didn’t involve a eulogy though – George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama were all seated together. Of course Laura and Barack let Michelle and George sit beside each other, because those two adore each other and have formed some kind of bond or friendship. Well, I guess Laura Bush also carries candy (or mints?) in her purse and she gave one to George. Michelle was like “I want one” and so George discreetly passed a piece of candy to Michelle:

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

This was honestly one of the best little moments of the week. Just a small act of sweetness, bipartisanship, whatever you want to call it. It was lovely. I love how Michelle quietly says “thank you” and how both Laura and Barack look over at their spouses, like, “we can’t keep these two apart.”

