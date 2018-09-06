The new ‘Halloween’ trailer makes Jamie Lee Curtis look like a bad-a** right?

I don’t know about you, but I can think of no one better to spend my Halloween with than a gun-toting Jamie Lee Curtis. On Wednesday, Universal and Blumhouse released a new trailer for the true sequel to the 1978 horror classic Halloween and it’s got me tingling with anticipation, even more than the one that debuted at San Diego Comic Con a few months ago.
Jamie returns to the role that made her an iconic “Scream Queen,” Laurie Strode. The new movie returns to the original movie’s timeline, ignoring the many sequels and the Rob Zombie reboot. Forty years after the events of the original film, murderous Michael Myers escapes from the institution that housed him and heads back to Haddonfield. Laurie eagerly awaits his return because, as you can see in the trailer, she’s ready with guns-a-blazin’ to confront him for one final showdown.
Halloween creator John Carpenter is serving as as an executive producer and consultant for the new project and, fortunately for horror fans everywhere, did the music as well. The script was co-written by director David Gordon Green and, surprisingly, actor Danny McBride from Eastbound and Down. Judy Greer plays Jamie’s daughter. You had me at Jamie Lee Curtis, you got an inescapable grip on me with Judy Greer.
In an interview earlier this year with Variety, Jamie said of the new movie, “We shed all of that other stuff and just went back to what made the original so great.” She added that “John [Carpenter] didn’t write most of those films, so it was just all these new people making up stories. But with this one, we just literally cut the line. Whether or not people loved or hated those stories has no relevance to this movie.”
I can’t wait to see this. If you’re already checking Fandango to get your tickets, you might want to leave your little ghosts and goblins at home, as this movie is a hard “R,” complete with violence, blood, drugs, nudity and…pulled teeth. Eek. The terror strikes on October 19, putting the “treat” in “trick or treat” for this horror flick buff.
Photos: YouTube, Getty
I for one CANNOT wait for this, esp as it reunites John Carpenter and Debra Hill.
Is anyone else blown away by the movie poster’s lack of (or minimal) photo shop? Jamie Lee Curtis, a woman in her 60′s (?) has wrinkles. Honest, real, lovely wrinkles. And they’re not photo shopped out! Women in Hollywood aren’t allowed to have real faces. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before. But I know it’s probably because the artist is trying to draw a parallel between Jamie and Jason. So, it’s probably the last time we’ll see wrinkles on a movie poster. Still, a person can hope? Maybe?
I love JLC and can’t wait for this movie, even though I hid under my chair through the first one.
Honestly think Jamie had a say in that. She is of my generation and I think we all escaped the obsession with all the plastic surgery and photos shop to make us look young. Love her. I won’t see the movie only because I don’t do horror films.
Agreed, and all I see is that there is a sort of paradox: women who fight aging through plastic surgery and excessive makeup end up looking older than same age women who accepts the aging progress without too much fuzz.
So excited for this!!!!
Oh, this is gonna be goooooood! I’m not a big horror movie person but I’m so there for this. And JLC has always been a badass in my book
She looks very bad ass and I hope she beats him! Unfortunately, this looks terrifying to me. I will need a well-written synopsis
All I can say is…”Whoa!” and go get him girl!
