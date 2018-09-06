Jeff Goldblum thinks it’s sweet that you call him daddy, zaddy or ‘spicy daddy’

Here are some photos of Jeff Goldblum at last night’s GQ Men of the Year Awards. He attended the show in a gold velvet jacket, with his wife on his arm. His wife is Emilie Livingston, and they have two sons together – Charlie Ocean and River Joe. Both boys are pretty young – Jeff got started somewhat late with the whole fatherhood thing – he’s 65, and his wife is 35. Still, no one says much about it because we are living in The Goldblum Age. It’s another one of those things where suddenly, the historically uncool guy is now the cool guy. Everyone loves Jeff Goldblum now. Recently, Jeff talked about how he’s become a sex symbol and internet zaddy.
How he feels about being called daddy/zaddy: “It’s sweet. Isn’t that sexy talk? I think it means sexy talk. Sometimes they say ‘zaddy.’ What’s that mean?… The spicy daddy. Yeah, sure. I like it. Zaddy!”
Dad shoes & his fascination with his wife: Goldblum also spoke of his fixation with “dad shoes,” particularly the Balenciaga Triple S. He said when he first brought home a pair of the shoes in gray, his son and wife, Emilie Livingston, made relentless fun of him, chanting “dad shoe.” But Livingston supposedly soon picked up a colorful pair of her own, and according to Goldblum, he “love[s] to see her in them. She’s so sexy in them. She’s a gymnast, she still possesses the most beautiful body I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said, intermittently stopping to pant. “Her legs are just perfect sculptures. She puts on a socklet, and she puts on that shoe with a dress. We’ve been together 7 years, but I’m still … deeply fascinated.”
Is Jeff Goldblum truly a zaddy? I don’t know. I think it’s funny that suddenly he’s everywhere and being recognized as a salt-and-pepper zaddy, but let’s not get too crazy: this too shall pass.
Here’s Jeff’s speech at the GQ event. Tom Hiddleston presented him with the award???
I watched his Hot Ones episode and that is just a whole lot of weird. Goldblum was really leaning into it. The host was speechless at times. I don’t have adequate words to decribe Goldblum talking about his wife’s body.
Btw, his clothes are extremely expensive. It really does take a whole lot of money to look that cheap.
Ya, I was uncomfortable with how he spoke about his wife – it came across as if he’s fascinated by her body (and by extension her flexibility?) and what it does for him….not so much her (mind, personality, etc.). But maybe that’s just how I read it.
I read that too and it is creepy. Old man and young wife.
Yes! This hot ones episode kind of turned me off to Jeff instead of endeared me
I have always loved The Goldblum and it will never die. He can be my Zaddy any time – call me!!!
I’ve loved Jeff Goldblum before all this. Loved him especially in Independence Day where he plays a hot nerdy scientist.
I don’t know about zaddy, for me, but I do find his energy and whole thing brilliant. I find him and his energy really great to watch. He’s just pure joy and incredibly gracious and respectful and grateful.
Any Community fans out there “Goldbluming” right now?
(I wish we could see Tom’s facial reaction to the start of that speech haha)
BRB, changing my ringtone to Jeff Goldblum saying “Tom Hiddleston: a very tender lover.”
Yes, LEGS, in glorious velvet, presented the award and CHemBoy and Chadwick were there too. All lovely
A very attractive, Marvel-filled event. Love it.
“Tom Hiddleston presented him with the award???”
Well, it is implied somewhere along the way in Thor Ragnarok that the Grandmaster and Loki very probably had something going on – and the two of them seem to get on well in real life. Goldblum even mentioned TH favorably when he got his star on the walk of fame. And it’s not like Hiddleston is too busy with other things right now, to be there for JG.
Yeah, not surprising at all. Tom’s done at least a couple of GQ photoshoots and at least one interview, plus I think that he’s won a GQ award himself a couple years ago. As they were in Ragnorok together, he seems a natural choice.
Love that jacket!
I love this man.
TOM!!! Yesssss!!! He has been laying low for quite some time now. Just a few appearances here and there. Does anyone know what he’s been up to?
P. S. He looks great!!!
I assume he is spending quality time taking his dog for long walks in the park. Literally.
I thought people always thought Jeff Goldblum was cool in a quirky sort of way? He’s very…him. In everything he does, lol.
I loooooooove him. Sexy nerd dynamite. I follow her on Insta (don’t ask me how that happened), and they seem like a super lovey-dovey cute couple. Also: she does a lot of gymnastics/fitness videos and tutorials on Instagram and she really is amazingly fit and flexible esp after 2 babies!
Yuck, after reading that interview he seems really creepy to me.
I agree. Very smarmy dude.
Is it just me, or does Jeff being “deeply fascinated” by his wife sound like absolutely the best thing a man could be after seven years of marriage? I mean it, I would love for my husband (if I had one) to tell people he is deeply fascinated by me after two kids and almost a decade of marriage.
He was so hot in Earth Girls Are Easy. Especially after the haircut! Lol.
Very silly movie- but definitely worth watching at least once
I don’t know exactly why people are saying this Goldblum thing is new. He’s been serving the same vibe & look since the 90′s and always been a sex symbol for a certain class of nerdy folks. I wasn’t allowed to watch action movies as a kid and I first heard about how sexy he is in college (I’m 30 now). I guess he’s having a boomlet because his aesthetic and bearing are fashionable right now. It’s very current to be “oh gee whiz I’m so awkward and relatable and I think very carefully about everything but actually I also know I’m actually really attractive and everyone loves me but I’m also gracious and not that arrogant about it.” Goldblum is the OG of that and makes it feel so natural and effortless. But it is actually SUPER forced when people who aren’t naturally that way try to serve that vibe (see: basically all of Instagram and Youtube).
I think he’s grown into his looks and the salt and pepper hair really suits him. Not that there weren’t people who found sexy/attractive back in the day. Speaking of back in the day, I always thought that he and Geena Davis were the perfect tall, gangly, nerd couple. Anyway, I don’t know, I’m a data sample as of one, but I find him more attractive now than I did when he was younger.
I’ve always found him slightly smarmy. Also, who tf pays $900 for dad shoes?
I too have always loved Jeff Goldblum. He is an amazing character and and I’m happy he is finally getting the recognition he deserves!!!
Does anyone else remember Ten Speed and Brown Shoe(1980)? It was a great show that only lasted 14 episodes. JG and Ben Vereen were terrific and that’s when I first paid attention to JG. Have enjoyed him ever since.
It came up in the Hot Ones episode. Apparently even Bill Clinton mentioned that show to him and said he never missed an episode.
The Wolf in the “Three Little Pigs” episode of Faerie Tale Theatre. The whole episode is maybe the best one of all of them – utterly charming. Go find it — you won’t be disappointed!
Forever Yum.
