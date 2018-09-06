Jeff Goldblum thinks it’s sweet that you call him daddy, zaddy or ‘spicy daddy’

Here are some photos of Jeff Goldblum at last night’s GQ Men of the Year Awards. He attended the show in a gold velvet jacket, with his wife on his arm. His wife is Emilie Livingston, and they have two sons together – Charlie Ocean and River Joe. Both boys are pretty young – Jeff got started somewhat late with the whole fatherhood thing – he’s 65, and his wife is 35. Still, no one says much about it because we are living in The Goldblum Age. It’s another one of those things where suddenly, the historically uncool guy is now the cool guy. Everyone loves Jeff Goldblum now. Recently, Jeff talked about how he’s become a sex symbol and internet zaddy.

How he feels about being called daddy/zaddy: “It’s sweet. Isn’t that sexy talk? I think it means sexy talk. Sometimes they say ‘zaddy.’ What’s that mean?… The spicy daddy. Yeah, sure. I like it. Zaddy!” Dad shoes & his fascination with his wife: Goldblum also spoke of his fixation with “dad shoes,” particularly the Balenciaga Triple S. He said when he first brought home a pair of the shoes in gray, his son and wife, Emilie Livingston, made relentless fun of him, chanting “dad shoe.” But Livingston supposedly soon picked up a colorful pair of her own, and according to Goldblum, he “love[s] to see her in them. She’s so sexy in them. She’s a gymnast, she still possesses the most beautiful body I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said, intermittently stopping to pant. “Her legs are just perfect sculptures. She puts on a socklet, and she puts on that shoe with a dress. We’ve been together 7 years, but I’m still … deeply fascinated.”

Is Jeff Goldblum truly a zaddy? I don’t know. I think it’s funny that suddenly he’s everywhere and being recognized as a salt-and-pepper zaddy, but let’s not get too crazy: this too shall pass.

Here’s Jeff’s speech at the GQ event. Tom Hiddleston presented him with the award???